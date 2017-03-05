Three Superior hockey teams in state title games

The Spartan girls advanced to the title game Wisconsin Amateur Hockey Association Girls 10U State Tournament title game with wins of 1-0 over the Fond Du Lac Thunder and 2-1 over the Ozaukee Ice Dogs.

Fox River defeated the DC Diamonds 10-0 and the Blackcats 12-2.

Members of the Superior team are Alivia Visger, Emma Ferg, Nora Wells, Isabella Thompson, Olivia Prendergast, Kaylie Nault, Katie Stamper, Kennedy Popplewell, Kenlyn Thimm, Salayna Lowney and Adalyn Benson.

The team is coached by Bob Benson, Jessica Marsalla, Dave Nault and Jeremy Thiessen.

Superior 14U

Superior’s 14U girls team will play the Hudson Raiders in the title game at 2 p.m. today in Stoughton.

Superior defeated Central Wisconsin 3-1 and the WC Wolves 2-1 in double overtime, while Hudson advanced with wins of 4-1 over the Blackcats and 5-0 over the Green Bay Bobcats.

Spartan team members are Brooklyn Burger, Katrina Casper, Lucy Drougas, Isabel Franta, Madelyn Franta, Callie Holmlund, Lauren Krob, Gabrielle Siers, Madline Stroup, Arika Trentor and Emma Welch.

The Spartans are coached by Doug Trentor, Marc Franta, Lyila Stroup and Niki Grandquist.

Bantam boys

The Superior Bantam 14U Spartans will play Hudson in the WAHA Bantam (14U) 1A State Tournament championship game at 2 p.m. today in Sun Prairie.

Superior advanced to the title game with wins over 9-1 over Stevens Point and 6-4 over Fond Du Lac. Hudson defeated Winter Club 6-3 and the Wildcats 3-2 in overtime.

The Spartan roster includes Mason Stenberg, Kobe Hansen, Jaxon D’Auria, Colin Trautt, Gunnar Hansen, Spencer Gudowski, Ethan C. Welch, Gavin Tetzlaff, TJ Sitek, Kaden Olson, Drew Nelson, Sean McCoshen and Jamin Durfee. The team is coached by Eric Halverson and Chris Bachinski. Mike McCoshen is the team manager.

Superior White will play Middleton in the WAHA Bantam (14U) 1B State Tournament third-place game today in Hartland.

Superior opened with a 5-1 over Marathon County, but the lost to Winter Club Gold 6-3.

Team members include Andrew Scharte, Jared Nelson, Nathaniel Olson, Riley Lancour, Austin Ward, Braedyn M. Schramm, Max Reed, Robert Powell, Archer Siers, Kyler Ostrander, Caleb Hoivik, Tayler Aspinwall and Breckon Lambert. The team is coached by John Rochon, Kyler Moss and Karry Johnson.

Superior Blue is playing in the WAHA Bantam (14U) 1C state tournament in DePere.

In round-robin play Superior defeated Winter Club 4-1 and lost to Hudson 4-0.

Superior completed round-robin play Sunday morning against Waupun/Beaver Dam.

The championship game is scheduled for 3 p.m.

Members of the Blue squad are Austin Carr, Tristan Brennan, Ezekiel Fish, Keegan Tribbey, Hunter Wallace, Trentin Nault, Finn Prell, Zander Sislo, Ryan Crimmins, Samuel Peterson, Cameron Buck and Gavin Dalbec.

The team is coached by Peyton Flanders, Luke Darwin and Jamie Crimmins.

Squirts

The Superior Squirt A team played the Polar Caps in the consolation championship game Sunday morning in the Squirt (10U) 1A state tournament in Wausau.

Superior lost to Stevens Point 3-1 and defeated Marathon County 3-2.

Team members include Tyler Olson, Cainen Raivala, Brady Haroldson, Cameron LaPorte, Matt Carr, Braydon Hurtig, Canyon Mohr, Cayden Reamer, Hudsen Helenius, Isaac Ligman, Ian Isackson, Brayden Severin and Andrew Norkol.

The team is coached by Jim Malyuk, CJ Makela, Adam Johnson and Mike Plummer.

Future state tournaments for SAHA teams include:

PeeWee (12) 1A — March 11-12 at Chippewa Falls

PeeWee (12U) 1B — March 11-12 at Stevens Point