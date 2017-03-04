Eagles end season

“I thought it was a great high school basketball game,” said Don Moreland, Mellen head coach. “Our kids played hard. They don’t ever quit.”

Mellen trailed by 16 points with 5:44 left in the first half, but the Granite Diggers rallied in the second half behind the play of Davin Stricker.

The senior scored 19 points in the second half after being held to just a pair of 3-pointers in the first half. During a crucial 16-3 run for Mellen from 13:18 to 9:37, Stricker scored 12 of the team’s points.

“They came out with a good mindset, and Davin decided to take the game over and we couldn’t stop him,” said Dale Rajala, Solon Springs head coach.

Mellen led 50-43 after its 16-3 run, but Solon Springs responded with six straight points to make it a one-point game with 6:07 to play. Jens Gehl began with a basket on an inbounds play, and he and Zach Rajala both added one free throw apiece to cut the lead to 50-47. The Eagles then went back inside to Gehl, and the junior converted on a pair of free throws to make it 50-49.

In the last six minutes, Trevor Beach came off the bench and hit a pair of 3-pointers and went 4-for-4 at the free-throw line to keep Mellen in front.

Solon Springs cut the lead to one on two occasions — at 2:28 on a three-point play by Rajala and at 1:22 on Reid Lisson’s steal and layup — but the Eagles were forced to foul in the final minute, and Mellen went 4-of-5 at the line.

“We still gave ourselves a chance at the end to win, and they just made the plays down the stretch to finish it,” Dale Rajala said.

Stricker finished with 25 points for Mellen, and fellow senior Ahpahnae Thomas had 22. Beach also reached double figures with 13 points.

Leading Solon Spring was Gehl with 22 points. Zach Rajala added 15 points, and Chase Latvala had 12 points on a quartet of 3-pointers in the first half.

“Nobody gave us a chance this year,” Rajala said. “We ended up winning our conference, and we ended up defending our home court. These guys have nothing to be ashamed of; they have everything to be proud of.”

The Eagles went undefeated at home for a second straight season and currently hold a 24-game winning streak on their home court.

Solon Springs finished with a 13-3 record in Indianhead Conference play to share the title with Drummond. The Eagles end their season at 19-6 overall — tying the school record for the second-most wins in a season.

Seniors playing their last game for the Eagles were Lisson and Zach Rajala.

Mellen will play Luck in the sectional semifinals Thursday in Superior. Luck defeated Drummond 53-47 Saturday to advance.

Mellen 25 46 — 71

Solon Springs 33 33 — 66

Mellen — Davin Stricker 25, Ahpahnae Thomas 22, Trevor Beach 13, Brady Mesko-Jokinen 7, Owen Jokinen 4.

3-point goals — Stricker 5, Beach 3, Mesko-Jokinen

Solon Springs — Jens Gehl 22, Zach Rajala 15, Chase Latvala 12, Reid Lisson 5, Alex Hunter 5, Nick Zosel 4, Caden Smith 3.

3-point goals — Latvala 4, Rajala, Hunter.