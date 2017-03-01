Solon Springs wins playoff opener

The game was the Eagles’ first in more than a week. Solon Springs played its last regular season game Feb. 17.

Despite the long break, the Eagles got off to a quick start against Winter. Solon Springs scored the first eight points of the game in just over two minutes.

“Being off for 10 days, it’s tough to keep intensity and it’s tough to stay focused for that long,” said Dale Rajala, Solon Springs head coach. “We did have moments tonight where you could definitely tell there was some rust, and so I’m glad we were able get this game tonight and get back on track.”

Four Eagles finished the game scoring in double figures. Nick Zosel and Jens Gehl had 14 points apiece, and Reid Lisson and Chase Latvala scored 11 points apiece.

Gehl started the night by scoring eight of Solon’s first 10 points to give the Eagles 10-2 lead. Reid Lisson assisted on two of the baskets, and Zach Rajala assisted on another.

Winter then cut the lead to four points on a Matt Shong’s mid-range jumper and an inbounds shot by Nick Heath at 14:15. Rajala answered with shot over the Winter defense, but Brody Fischer’s layup left the Warriors trailing 12-8.

Over the next 10 minutes, the Eagles built a 38-8 lead with a 26-0 run. Latvala led the scoring spree with a trio of 3-pointers for nine points. Zosel added six points and Lisson had five as six different players scored during the run.

“We’ve got a very deep bench,” Dale Rajala said. “Guys can step in, and everybody’s got a unique quality about their game. I think that’s what makes us unpredictable. There’s so many different ways we can score with the different talents these guys have.”

Rajala put his reserve players into the game early in the first half, and they cycled in regularly throughout the night. The Eagles’ bench contributed 25 points in Tuesday’s win.

The Eagles host Mercer at 7 p.m. Friday. Mercer advanced with a 48-37 win over Hurley. Friday's winner plays again Saturday against the winner of Mellen and Webster.

Winter...................................... 14 19 — 33

Solon Springs......................... 44 30 — 74

Winter — Brody Fischer 12, Matt Shong 11, Nick Heath 4, Wyatt Ladenthin 2, Mason Parker 2, Zach Tom 2.

3-point goals — None.

Solon Springs — Nick Zosel 14, Jens Gehl 14, Reid Lisson 11, Chase Latvala 11, Zach Rajala 8, Caden Smith 5, Josh Smith 4, Dane Banks 3, Alex Hunter 2, Aaron Pfister 2.

3-point goals — Latvala 3.