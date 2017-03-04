Prep Playoff Scoreboard - March 5

Weather Forecast

    All-Lake Superior Conference

    Girls Hockey Team

    First Team

    Callie Hoff, Sr., Proctor-Hermantown; Samantha Young, Sr., Superior; Amber Heidenreich, Sr., Hayward-Ashland; Mikayla Kero, Sr., Proctor-Herm.; Emma Peterson, Sr., Superior; Lauren Tremblay, sr., Hayward-Ashland.

    Second Team

    Brionna Stafne, Sr., Proctor-Herm.; Jenna Curtis, Sr., Hayward-Ashland; Addie Young, Jr., Superior; Olyvia Opsahl, Jr., Proctor-Herm.; Ella Ierino, Jr., Duluth; Erin Genereau, Sr., CEC.

    Honorable Mention

    Olivia Boettcher, Soph., Marshall; Sydney Schuman, Jr., Duluth; Izzy Sutherland, Jr., Duluth; Maren Friday, eighth, Marshall; Skylar Gunderson, Sr., Proctor-Herm.; Keagen Anderson, Soph., CEC; Carissa Mudrak, Marshall.

     

    2017 State Boys Hockey Tournament 

    Veterans Memorial Coliseum,

    Alliant Energy Center, Madison 

    Thursday, March 2

    Waukesha North Co-op 2, Arrowhead 1

    Sun Prairie 3, Bay Port 2

    Hudson 4, Eau Claire Memorial 0

    Wausau West 7, West Salem/Bangor 0

    Friday, March 3

    Waukesha North 5, Sun Prairie 4

    Hudson 4, Wausau West 1

    Saturday, March 4

    Championship Game

    Hudson 2, Waukesha North 1

    2017 State Girls Hockey Championships

    Friday & Saturday, March 3-4, 2017

    Friday, March 3

    Green Bay East Co-op 2, Hayward Co-op 1

    D.C. Everest Co-op 1, Sun Prairie 0

    Saturday, March 4

    Championship Game

    D.C. Everest 2, Green Bay East 1, OT

    WIAA Girls Basketball Playoffs

    DIVISION 1

    Thursday's Sectional Semifinals

    Appleton North 61, Appleton West 47

    Chippewa Falls 66, D.C. Everest 58

    Saturday's Sectional Final

    Appleton North 79, Chippewa Falls 52

    DIVISION 2

    Thursday's Sectional Semifinals

    Menomonie 59, Onalaska 53

    Hortonville 55, New London 40

    Saturday's Sectional Final

    Hortonville 74, Menomonie 44

    DIVISION 3

    Thursday's Sectional Semifinals

    Somerset 64, Hayward 58

    Bloomer 54, Elk Mound 49, OT

    Saturday's Secrtional Final

    Bloomer 72, Somerset 57

    DIVISION 4

    Thursday's Sectional Semifinals

    Cameron 65, St. Croix Falls 60

    Durand 47, Colfax 45

    Saturday's Sectional Final

    Duran 69, Cameron 67

    DIVISION 5

    Thursday's Sectional Semifinals

    at Superior

    Mercer 49, South Shore 40

    at Chetek

    Clayton 55, McDonell Central 42

    Saturday's Sectional Final

    Clayton 67, Mercer 31

    WIAA Boys Basketball Playoffs

    Sectional 1

    DIVISION 1

    Friday, March 3

    Oshkosh North 86, Appleton North 46

    Wausau West 47, Wis. Rapids 43

    Marshfield 91, Hudson 80

    Neenah 56, Appleton East 52, OT

    Eau Claire North 68, D.C. Everest 50

    Appleton West 49, Oshkosh West 45

    Chippewa Falls 57, Eau Claire Mem. 51

    Stevens Point 88, Superior 53

    Saturday, March 4

    Reginal Finals

    Oshkosh North 69. Wausau West 47

    Marshfield 70, Neenah 69

    Eau Claire North 67, Appleton North 61, 2OTs

    Stevens Point 83, Chippewa Falls 46

    Thursday, March 9

    Sectional Semifinals

    at Applton North

    Oshkosh Noth vs. Marshfield

    at Eau Claire Memorial

    Eau Claire North vs. Stevens Point

    Saturday, March 11

    Sectioal Final

    at Marshfield, 4 p.m.

    DIVISION 2

    Friday, March 3

    La Crosse Central 84, Holmen 45

    La Cross Logan 68, Tomah 43

    Rice Lake 80, Sparta 68

    Onalaska 78, River Falls 33

    Saturday's Regional Finals

    La Crosse central 84, La Crosse Logan 62

    Onalaska 76, Rice Lake 60

    Wausau West 59, Rhinelander 53

    Medford 71, Hortonville 65

    Thursday, March 9

    Sectional Semifinals

    At La Cross Logan

    La Crosse Central vs. Onalaska

    at Merrill

    Wausau East vs. Medford

    Saturday, March 11

    Sectional Final

    At Stevens Point 1 p.m.

    DIVISION 3

    Friday, March 3

    Prescott 90, Barron 50

    St. Croix Central 52, Osceola 40

    Hayward 65, Ellsworth 53

    Northwestern 86, Amery 67

    Saturday's Regional finals

    Northwestern 59, Hayward 58

    Prescott 83, St. Croix Central 68

    Mauston 83, Bloomer 79

    GET 63, Altoona 60

    Thursday, March 9

    Sectional Semifinals

    At River Falls

    Northwestern vs. Prescott

    at Osseo-Fairchild

    Mauston vs. GET

    Saturday, March 11

    Sectional Final

    At Menomonie, 1 p.m.

    DIVISION 4

    Friday, March 3

    Phillips 73, Cumberland 58

    St. Croix Falls 46, Grantsburg 39

    Unity 87, Chetek-Weyer. 65

    Cameron 78, Washburn 40

    Saturday's Regional Finals

    Phillips 77, St. Croix Falls 61

    Cameron 66, Unity 38

    Stanley-Boyd 56, Durand 46

    Regis 71, Spring Valley 53

    Thursday, March 9

    At Rice Lake

    Phillips vs. Cameron

    at New Richmond

    Stanley-Boyd vs. Regis

    Saturday, March 11

    Sectional Final

    At Eau Claire Memorial, 7 p.m.

    DIVISION 5

    Friday, March 3

    Drummond 52, Frederic 51, OT

    Luck 59, South Shore 48

    Mellen 63, Webster 59

    Soloin springs 61, Mercer 46

    Saturday, March 4

    Regional Finals

    Luck 53, Drummond 47

    Mellen 71, Solon Springs 66

    McDonell Central 74, Owen-Withee 57

    Clear Lake 51, Prentice 49, OT

    Thursday, March 9

    Sectional Semifinals

    At Superior

    Luck vs. Mellen

    at Chetek

    McDonell vs. Clear Lake

    Saturday, March 11

    Sectional Final

    At Spooner, 7 p.m.

    Minnesota Boys Hockey Playoffs

    At AMSOIL Arena

    SECTION 7AA

    Thursday's Championship

    Grand Rapids 3, Duluth East 2, 2OTs

    SECTION 7A

    Wednesday's Championship

    Hermantown 5, Greenway 1

    Minnesota Girls Basketball Playoffs

    SECTION 7AAAA

    Thursday's Quarterfinals

    Andover 72, Duluth East 41

    SECTION 7AAA

    Saturday's Semifinals

    Grand Rapids 68, Cloquet 35

    Hermantown 43, Hibbing 35

    Thursday, March 9

    Championship

    At Duluth Denfeld

    Hermantown (24-3) vs. Grand Rapids (22-5), 7 p.m.

    SECTION 7AA

    Saturday's Quarterfinals

    At Romano Gym

    Crosby-Ironton 72, Pequot Lake 68

    Proctor 36, Duluth Marshall 33

    International Falls 55, Two Harbors 42

    Esko 71, Aitkin 37

    Tuesday's Semifinals

    At Romano Gym

    Proctor (16-12) vs. Crosby-Ironton (16-12), 5:45 p.m.

    International Falls (18-8) vs. Esko (22-6), 7:15 p.m.

    SECTION 7A

    Subsection 1

    Thursday's First Round

    South Ridge 62, Silver Bay 55

    Cook County 87, Fond du Lac Ojibwe 17

    Carlton 59, Northland 42

    Floodwood 50, Hill City 33

    Subsection 2

    Friday's First Round

    Cherry 64, Ely 36

    Bigfork 87, North Woods 38

    Deer River 63, Littlefork-Big Falls 30

    Mountain Iron-Buhl 73, Nashwauk-Keewatin 24

    Saturday's Quarterfinals

    At Hibbing Memorial Arena

    South Ridge (12-12) vs. Cook County (13-10), 1 p.m.

    Deer River (18-9) vs. Mountain Iron-Buhl (26-1), 2:30 p.m.

    Cherry (18-7) vs. Bigfork (26-2), 5:45 p.m.

    Carlton (13-14) vs. Floodwood (18-9), 7:15 p.m.

    Tuesday's Semifinals

    Upper-bracket winners, 5:45 p.m.

    Lower-bracket winners, 7:15 p.m.

    SECTION 5A

    North Subsection

    Thursday's First Round

    Cromwell-Wright 89, Bertha-Hewitt 32

    Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 54, Verndale 52

    Pine River-Backus 64, Sebeka 50

    Menahga 61, McGregor 22

    Saturday's Quarterfinals

    At Crosby-Ironton

    Walker-Hackensack-Akeley (22-5) vs. Cromwell-Wright (22-4), 6 p.m.

    Pine River-Backus (22-5) vs. Menahga (22-5), 7:45 p.m.

