Prep Playoff Scoreboard - March 4
All-Lake Superior Conference
Girls Hockey Team
First Team
Callie Hoff, Sr., Proctor-Hermantown; Samantha Young, Sr., Superior; Amber Heidenreich, Sr., Hayward-Ashland; Mikayla Kero, Sr., Proctor-Herm.; Emma Peterson, Sr., Superior; Lauren Tremblay, sr., Hayward-Ashland.
Second Team
Brionna Stafne, Sr., Proctor-Herm.; Jenna Curtis, Sr., Hayward-Ashland; Addie Young, Jr., Superior; Olyvia Opsahl, Jr., Proctor-Herm.; Ella Ierino, Jr., Duluth; Erin Genereau, Sr., CEC.
Honorable Mention
Olivia Boettcher, Soph., Marshall; Sydney Schuman, Jr., Duluth; Izzy Sutherland, Jr., Duluth; Maren Friday, eighth, Marshall; Skylar Gunderson, Sr., Proctor-Herm.; Keagen Anderson, Soph., CEC; Carissa Mudrak, Marshall.
2017 State Boys Hockey Tournament
Veterans Memorial Coliseum,
Alliant Energy Center, Madison
Thursday, March 2
Waukesha North Co-op 2, Arrowhead 1
Sun Prairie 3, Bay Port 2
Hudson 4, Eau Claire Memorial 0
Wausau West 7, West Salem/Bangor 0
Friday, March 3
Waukesha North 5, Sun Prairie 4
Hudson 4, Wausau West 1
Saturday, March 4
Championship Game
Waukesha North (26-3) vs. Hudson (26-2-1), 2:15 p.m. (My9)
2017 State Girls Hockey Championships
Friday & Saturday, March 3-4, 2017
Friday, March 3
Green Bay East Co-op 2, Hayward Co-op 1
D.C. Everest Co-op 1, Sun Prairie 0
Saturday, March 4
Championship Game
Green Bay East (22-3-3) vs. D.C. Everest (21-4-1), noon
WIAA Girls Basketball Playoffs
DIVISION 1
Thursday's Sectional Semifinals
Appleton North 61, Appleton West 47
Chippewa Falls 66, D.C. Everest 58
Saturday's Sectional Final
at D.C. Everest
Appleton North vs. Chippewa Falls, 1 p.m.
DIVISION 2
Thursday's Sectional Semifinals
Menomonie 59, Onalaska 53
Hortonville 55, New London 40
Saturday's Sectional Final
at Eau Claire North
Menomonie vs. Hortonville, 1 p.m.
DIVISION 3
Thursday's Sectional Semifinals
Somerset 64, Hayward 58
Bloomer 54, Elk Mound 49, OT
Saturday's Secrtional Final
at Menomonie
Somerset vs. Bloomer, 7 p.m.
DIVISION 4
Thursday's Sectional Semifinals
Cameron 65, St. Croix Falls 60
Durand 47, Colfax 45
Saturday's Sectional Final
at Chippewa Falls
Cameron vs. Durand, 1 p.m.
DIVISION 5
Thursday's Sectional Semifinals
at Superior
Mercer 49, South Shore 40
at Chetek
Clayton 55, McDonell Central 42
Saturday's Sectional Final
at Spooner
Mercer vs. Clayton, 1 p.m.
WIAA Boys Basketball Playoffs
Sectional 1
DIVISION 1
Friday, March 3
Oshkosh North 86, Appleton North 46
Wausau West 47, Wis. Rapids 43
Marshfield 91, Hudson 80
Neenah 56, Appleton East 52, OT
Eau Claire North 68, D.C. Everest 50
Appleton West 49, Oshkosh West 45
Chippewa Falls 57, Eau Claire Mem. 51
Stevens Point 88, Superior 53
Saturday, March 4
Reginal Finals
Wausau West at Oshkosh North, 7 p.m.
Marshfield at Neenah, 7 p.m.
Appleton North at Eau Claire North, 7 p.m.
Chippewa Falls at Stevens Point, 7 p.m.
DIVISION 2
Friday, March 3
La Crosse Central 84, Holmen 45
La Cross Logan 68, Tomah 43
Rice Lake 80, Sparta 68
Onalaska 78, River Falls 33
Saturday's Regional Finals
La Crosse Logan at La Crosse Central, 7 p.m.
Rice Lake at Onalaska, 7 p.m.
Rhinelander at Wausau East, 7 p.m.
Hortonville at Medford
Thursday, March 9
Sectional Semifinals
At Holmen and Merrill
Saturday, March 11
Sectional Final
At Stevens Point 1 p.m.
DIVISION 3
Friday, March 3
Prescott 90, Barron 50
St. Croix Central 52, Osceola 40
Hayward 65, Ellsworth 53
Northwestern 86, Amery 67
Saturday's Regional finals
Hayward at Northwestern, 7 p.m.
St. Croix Central at Prescott, 7 p.m.
Mauston at Bloomer, 5 p.m.
Altoona at GET, 7 p.m.
Thursday, March 9
Sectional Semifinals
At River Falls and Osseo-Fairchild
Saturday, March 11
Sectional Final
At Menomonie, 1 p.m.
DIVISION 4
Friday, March 3
Phillips 73, Cumberland 58
St. Croix Falls 46, Grantsburg 39
Unity 87, Chetek-Weyer. 65
Cameron 78, Washburn 40
Saturday's Regional Finals
St. Croix Falls at Phillips
Unity at Cameron
Durand at Stanley-Boyd
Regis at Spring Valley
Thursday, March 9
At Rice Lake and New Richmond
Saturday, March 11
Sectional Final
At Eau Claire Memorial, 7 p.m.
DIVISION 5
Friday, March 3
Drummond 52, Frederic 51, OT
Luck 59, South Shore 48
Mellen 63, Webster 59
Soloin springs 61, Mercer 46
Saturday, March 4
Regional Finals
Drummond vs. Luck at Ashland, 7 p.m.
Mellen vs. Solon Springs at Northwood, 7 p.m.
Owen-Withee at McDonell Central
Prentice at Clear Lake
Thursday, March 9
Sectional Semifinals
At Superior and Chetek
Saturday, March 11
Sectional Final
At Spooner, 7 p.m.
Minnesota Boys Hockey Playoffs
At AMSOIL Arena
SECTION 7AA
Thursday's Championship
Grand Rapids 3, Duluth East 2, 2OTs
SECTION 7A
Wednesday's Championship
Hermantown 5, Greenway 1
Minnesota Girls Basketball Playoffs
SECTION 7AAAA
Thursday's Quarterfinals
Andover 72, Duluth East 41
SECTION 7AAA
Saturday's Semifinals
Cloquet (15-12) at Grand Rapids (21-5), 2 p.m.
Hibbing (14-13) at Hermantown (23-3), 2 p.m.
Thursday, March 9
Championship
At Duluth Denfeld
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
SECTION 7AA
Subsection 1
Tuesday's First Round
Esko 66, Hinckley-Finlayson 7
Aitkin 40, Pillager 27
Pequot Lakes 76, Moose Lake-Willow River 40
Wednesday’s Game
Crosby-Ironton 67, Barnum 48
Subsection 2
Tuesday's First Round
Proctor 50, Eveleth-GIlbert 35
Duluth Marshall 59, Greenway 28
Two Harbors 36, Virginia 33
International Falls 78, Mesabi East 55
Saturday's Quarterfinals
At Romano Gym
Crosby-Ironton (15-12) vs. Pequot Lakes (20-7), 1 p.m.
Proctor (15-12) vs. Duluth Marshall (22-5), 2:30 p.m.
Two Harbors (20-7) vs. International Falls (17-8), 5:45 p.m.
Aitkin (18-9) vs. Esko (21-6), 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday's Semifinals
At Romano Gym
Upper-bracket winners, 5:45 p.m.
Lower-bracket winners, 7:15 p.m.
SECTION 7A
Subsection 1
Thursday's First Round
South Ridge 62, Silver Bay 55
Cook County 87, Fond du Lac Ojibwe 17
Carlton 59, Northland 42
Floodwood 50, Hill City 33
Subsection 2
Friday's First Round
At Hibbing
Cherry 64, Ely 36
Bigfork 87, North Woods 38
At Coleraine
Deer River 63, Littlefork-Big Falls 30
Mountain Iron-Buhl 73, Nashwauk-Keewatin 24
Saturday's Quarterfinals
At Hibbing Memorial Arena
South Ridge (12-12) vs. Cook County (13-10), 1 p.m.
Deer River (18-9) vs. Mountain Iron-Buhl (26-1), 2:30 p.m.
Cherry (18-7) vs. Bigfork (26-2), 5:45 p.m.
Carlton (13-14) vs. Floodwood (18-9), 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday's Semifinals
Upper-bracket winners, 5:45 p.m.
Lower-bracket winners, 7:15 p.m.
SECTION 5A
North Subsection
Thursday's First Round
Cromwell-Wright 89, Bertha-Hewitt 32
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 54, Verndale 52
Pine River-Backus 64, Sebeka 50
Menahga 61, McGregor 22
Saturday's Quarterfinals
At Crosby-Ironton
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley (22-5) vs. Cromwell-Wright (22-4), 6 p.m.
Pine River-Backus (22-5) vs. Menahga (22-5), 7:45 p.m.