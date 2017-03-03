Prep Playoff Scoreboard - March 4

First Team

Callie Hoff, Sr., Proctor-Hermantown; Samantha Young, Sr., Superior; Amber Heidenreich, Sr., Hayward-Ashland; Mikayla Kero, Sr., Proctor-Herm.; Emma Peterson, Sr., Superior; Lauren Tremblay, sr., Hayward-Ashland.

Second Team

Brionna Stafne, Sr., Proctor-Herm.; Jenna Curtis, Sr., Hayward-Ashland; Addie Young, Jr., Superior; Olyvia Opsahl, Jr., Proctor-Herm.; Ella Ierino, Jr., Duluth; Erin Genereau, Sr., CEC.

Honorable Mention

Olivia Boettcher, Soph., Marshall; Sydney Schuman, Jr., Duluth; Izzy Sutherland, Jr., Duluth; Maren Friday, eighth, Marshall; Skylar Gunderson, Sr., Proctor-Herm.; Keagen Anderson, Soph., CEC; Carissa Mudrak, Marshall.

2017 State Boys Hockey Tournament

Veterans Memorial Coliseum,

Alliant Energy Center, Madison

Thursday, March 2

Waukesha North Co-op 2, Arrowhead 1

Sun Prairie 3, Bay Port 2

Hudson 4, Eau Claire Memorial 0

Wausau West 7, West Salem/Bangor 0

Friday, March 3

Waukesha North 5, Sun Prairie 4

Hudson 4, Wausau West 1

Saturday, March 4

Championship Game

Waukesha North (26-3) vs. Hudson (26-2-1), 2:15 p.m. (My9)

2017 State Girls Hockey Championships

Friday & Saturday, March 3-4, 2017

Friday, March 3

Green Bay East Co-op 2, Hayward Co-op 1

D.C. Everest Co-op 1, Sun Prairie 0

Saturday, March 4

Championship Game

Green Bay East (22-3-3) vs. D.C. Everest (21-4-1), noon

WIAA Girls Basketball Playoffs

DIVISION 1

Thursday's Sectional Semifinals

Appleton North 61, Appleton West 47

Chippewa Falls 66, D.C. Everest 58

Saturday's Sectional Final

at D.C. Everest

Appleton North vs. Chippewa Falls, 1 p.m.

DIVISION 2

Thursday's Sectional Semifinals

Menomonie 59, Onalaska 53

Hortonville 55, New London 40

Saturday's Sectional Final

at Eau Claire North

Menomonie vs. Hortonville, 1 p.m.

DIVISION 3

Thursday's Sectional Semifinals

Somerset 64, Hayward 58

Bloomer 54, Elk Mound 49, OT

Saturday's Secrtional Final

at Menomonie

Somerset vs. Bloomer, 7 p.m.

DIVISION 4

Thursday's Sectional Semifinals

Cameron 65, St. Croix Falls 60

Durand 47, Colfax 45

Saturday's Sectional Final

at Chippewa Falls

Cameron vs. Durand, 1 p.m.

DIVISION 5

Thursday's Sectional Semifinals

at Superior

Mercer 49, South Shore 40

at Chetek

Clayton 55, McDonell Central 42

Saturday's Sectional Final

at Spooner

Mercer vs. Clayton, 1 p.m.

WIAA Boys Basketball Playoffs

Sectional 1

DIVISION 1

Friday, March 3

Oshkosh North 86, Appleton North 46

Wausau West 47, Wis. Rapids 43

Marshfield 91, Hudson 80

Neenah 56, Appleton East 52, OT

Eau Claire North 68, D.C. Everest 50

Appleton West 49, Oshkosh West 45

Chippewa Falls 57, Eau Claire Mem. 51

Stevens Point 88, Superior 53

Saturday, March 4

Reginal Finals

Wausau West at Oshkosh North, 7 p.m.

Marshfield at Neenah, 7 p.m.

Appleton North at Eau Claire North, 7 p.m.

Chippewa Falls at Stevens Point, 7 p.m.

DIVISION 2

Friday, March 3

La Crosse Central 84, Holmen 45

La Cross Logan 68, Tomah 43

Rice Lake 80, Sparta 68

Onalaska 78, River Falls 33

Saturday's Regional Finals

La Crosse Logan at La Crosse Central, 7 p.m.

Rice Lake at Onalaska, 7 p.m.

Rhinelander at Wausau East, 7 p.m.

Hortonville at Medford

Thursday, March 9

Sectional Semifinals

At Holmen and Merrill

Saturday, March 11

Sectional Final

At Stevens Point 1 p.m.

DIVISION 3

Friday, March 3

Prescott 90, Barron 50

St. Croix Central 52, Osceola 40

Hayward 65, Ellsworth 53

Northwestern 86, Amery 67

Saturday's Regional finals

Hayward at Northwestern, 7 p.m.

St. Croix Central at Prescott, 7 p.m.

Mauston at Bloomer, 5 p.m.

Altoona at GET, 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 9

Sectional Semifinals

At River Falls and Osseo-Fairchild

Saturday, March 11

Sectional Final

At Menomonie, 1 p.m.

DIVISION 4

Friday, March 3

Phillips 73, Cumberland 58

St. Croix Falls 46, Grantsburg 39

Unity 87, Chetek-Weyer. 65

Cameron 78, Washburn 40

Saturday's Regional Finals

St. Croix Falls at Phillips

Unity at Cameron

Durand at Stanley-Boyd

Regis at Spring Valley

Thursday, March 9

At Rice Lake and New Richmond

Saturday, March 11

Sectional Final

At Eau Claire Memorial, 7 p.m.

DIVISION 5

Friday, March 3

Drummond 52, Frederic 51, OT

Luck 59, South Shore 48

Mellen 63, Webster 59

Soloin springs 61, Mercer 46

Saturday, March 4

Regional Finals

Drummond vs. Luck at Ashland, 7 p.m.

Mellen vs. Solon Springs at Northwood, 7 p.m.

Owen-Withee at McDonell Central

Prentice at Clear Lake

Thursday, March 9

Sectional Semifinals

At Superior and Chetek

Saturday, March 11

Sectional Final

At Spooner, 7 p.m.

Minnesota Boys Hockey Playoffs

At AMSOIL Arena

SECTION 7AA

Thursday's Championship

Grand Rapids 3, Duluth East 2, 2OTs

SECTION 7A

Wednesday's Championship

Hermantown 5, Greenway 1

Minnesota Girls Basketball Playoffs

SECTION 7AAAA

Thursday's Quarterfinals

Andover 72, Duluth East 41

SECTION 7AAA

Saturday's Semifinals

Cloquet (15-12) at Grand Rapids (21-5), 2 p.m.

Hibbing (14-13) at Hermantown (23-3), 2 p.m.

Thursday, March 9

Championship

At Duluth Denfeld

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

SECTION 7AA

Subsection 1

Tuesday's First Round

Esko 66, Hinckley-Finlayson 7

Aitkin 40, Pillager 27

Pequot Lakes 76, Moose Lake-Willow River 40

Wednesday’s Game

Crosby-Ironton 67, Barnum 48

Subsection 2

Tuesday's First Round

Proctor 50, Eveleth-GIlbert 35

Duluth Marshall 59, Greenway 28

Two Harbors 36, Virginia 33

International Falls 78, Mesabi East 55

Saturday's Quarterfinals

At Romano Gym

Crosby-Ironton (15-12) vs. Pequot Lakes (20-7), 1 p.m.

Proctor (15-12) vs. Duluth Marshall (22-5), 2:30 p.m.

Two Harbors (20-7) vs. International Falls (17-8), 5:45 p.m.

Aitkin (18-9) vs. Esko (21-6), 7:15 p.m.

Tuesday's Semifinals

At Romano Gym

Upper-bracket winners, 5:45 p.m.

Lower-bracket winners, 7:15 p.m.

SECTION 7A

Subsection 1

Thursday's First Round

South Ridge 62, Silver Bay 55

Cook County 87, Fond du Lac Ojibwe 17

Carlton 59, Northland 42

Floodwood 50, Hill City 33

Subsection 2

Friday's First Round

At Hibbing

Cherry 64, Ely 36

Bigfork 87, North Woods 38

At Coleraine

Deer River 63, Littlefork-Big Falls 30

Mountain Iron-Buhl 73, Nashwauk-Keewatin 24

Saturday's Quarterfinals

At Hibbing Memorial Arena

South Ridge (12-12) vs. Cook County (13-10), 1 p.m.

Deer River (18-9) vs. Mountain Iron-Buhl (26-1), 2:30 p.m.

Cherry (18-7) vs. Bigfork (26-2), 5:45 p.m.

Carlton (13-14) vs. Floodwood (18-9), 7:15 p.m.

Tuesday's Semifinals

Upper-bracket winners, 5:45 p.m.

Lower-bracket winners, 7:15 p.m.

SECTION 5A

North Subsection

Thursday's First Round

Cromwell-Wright 89, Bertha-Hewitt 32

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 54, Verndale 52

Pine River-Backus 64, Sebeka 50

Menahga 61, McGregor 22

Saturday's Quarterfinals

At Crosby-Ironton

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley (22-5) vs. Cromwell-Wright (22-4), 6 p.m.

Pine River-Backus (22-5) vs. Menahga (22-5), 7:45 p.m.