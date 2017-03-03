Weather Forecast

    Prep Playoff Scoreboard - March 4

    By Superior Telegram on Mar 3, 2017 at 10:31 p.m.

    All-Lake Superior Conference

    Girls Hockey Team

    First Team

    Callie Hoff, Sr., Proctor-Hermantown; Samantha Young, Sr., Superior; Amber Heidenreich, Sr., Hayward-Ashland; Mikayla Kero, Sr., Proctor-Herm.; Emma Peterson, Sr., Superior; Lauren Tremblay, sr., Hayward-Ashland.

    Second Team

    Brionna Stafne, Sr., Proctor-Herm.; Jenna Curtis, Sr., Hayward-Ashland; Addie Young, Jr., Superior; Olyvia Opsahl, Jr., Proctor-Herm.; Ella Ierino, Jr., Duluth; Erin Genereau, Sr., CEC.

    Honorable Mention

    Olivia Boettcher, Soph., Marshall; Sydney Schuman, Jr., Duluth; Izzy Sutherland, Jr., Duluth; Maren Friday, eighth, Marshall; Skylar Gunderson, Sr., Proctor-Herm.; Keagen Anderson, Soph., CEC; Carissa Mudrak, Marshall.

     

    2017 State Boys Hockey Tournament 

    Veterans Memorial Coliseum,

    Alliant Energy Center, Madison 

    Thursday, March 2

    Waukesha North Co-op 2, Arrowhead 1

    Sun Prairie 3, Bay Port 2

    Hudson 4, Eau Claire Memorial 0

    Wausau West 7, West Salem/Bangor 0

    Friday, March 3

    Waukesha North 5, Sun Prairie 4

    Hudson 4, Wausau West 1

    Saturday, March 4

    Championship Game

    Waukesha North (26-3) vs. Hudson (26-2-1), 2:15 p.m. (My9)

    2017 State Girls Hockey Championships

    Friday & Saturday, March 3-4, 2017

    Friday, March 3

    Green Bay East Co-op 2, Hayward Co-op 1

    D.C. Everest Co-op 1, Sun Prairie 0

    Saturday, March 4

    Championship Game

    Green Bay East (22-3-3) vs. D.C. Everest (21-4-1), noon

    WIAA Girls Basketball Playoffs

    DIVISION 1

    Thursday's Sectional Semifinals

    Appleton North 61, Appleton West 47

    Chippewa Falls 66, D.C. Everest 58

    Saturday's Sectional Final

    at D.C. Everest

    Appleton North vs. Chippewa Falls, 1 p.m.

    DIVISION 2

    Thursday's Sectional Semifinals

    Menomonie 59, Onalaska 53

    Hortonville 55, New London 40

    Saturday's Sectional Final

    at Eau Claire North

    Menomonie vs. Hortonville, 1 p.m.

    DIVISION 3

    Thursday's Sectional Semifinals

    Somerset 64, Hayward 58

    Bloomer 54, Elk Mound 49, OT

    Saturday's Secrtional Final

    at Menomonie

    Somerset vs. Bloomer, 7 p.m.

    DIVISION 4

    Thursday's Sectional Semifinals

    Cameron 65, St. Croix Falls 60

    Durand 47, Colfax 45

    Saturday's Sectional Final

    at Chippewa Falls

    Cameron vs. Durand, 1 p.m.

    DIVISION 5

    Thursday's Sectional Semifinals

    at Superior

    Mercer 49, South Shore 40

    at Chetek

    Clayton 55, McDonell Central 42

    Saturday's Sectional Final

    at Spooner

    Mercer vs. Clayton, 1 p.m.

    WIAA Boys Basketball Playoffs

    Sectional 1

    DIVISION 1

    Friday, March 3

    Oshkosh North 86, Appleton North 46

    Wausau West 47, Wis. Rapids 43

    Marshfield 91, Hudson 80

    Neenah 56, Appleton East 52, OT

    Eau Claire North 68, D.C. Everest 50

    Appleton West 49, Oshkosh West 45

    Chippewa Falls 57, Eau Claire Mem. 51

    Stevens Point 88, Superior 53

    Saturday, March 4

    Reginal Finals

    Wausau West at Oshkosh North, 7 p.m.

    Marshfield at Neenah, 7 p.m.

    Appleton North at Eau Claire North, 7 p.m.

    Chippewa Falls at Stevens Point, 7 p.m. 

    DIVISION 2

    Friday, March 3

    La Crosse Central 84, Holmen 45

    La Cross Logan 68, Tomah 43

    Rice Lake 80, Sparta 68

    Onalaska 78, River Falls 33

    Saturday's Regional Finals

    La Crosse Logan at La Crosse Central, 7 p.m.

    Rice Lake at Onalaska, 7 p.m.

    Rhinelander at Wausau East, 7 p.m.

    Hortonville at Medford

    Thursday, March 9

    Sectional Semifinals

    At Holmen and Merrill

    Saturday, March 11

    Sectional Final

    At Stevens Point 1 p.m.

    DIVISION 3

    Friday, March 3

    Prescott 90, Barron 50

    St. Croix Central 52, Osceola 40

    Hayward 65, Ellsworth 53

    Northwestern 86, Amery 67

    Saturday's Regional finals

    Hayward at Northwestern, 7 p.m.

    St. Croix Central at Prescott, 7 p.m.

    Mauston at Bloomer, 5 p.m.

    Altoona at GET, 7 p.m.

    Thursday, March 9

    Sectional Semifinals

    At River Falls and Osseo-Fairchild

    Saturday, March 11

    Sectional Final

    At Menomonie, 1 p.m.

    DIVISION 4

    Friday, March 3

    Phillips 73, Cumberland 58

    St. Croix Falls 46, Grantsburg 39

    Unity 87, Chetek-Weyer. 65

    Cameron 78, Washburn 40

    Saturday's Regional Finals

    St. Croix Falls at Phillips

    Unity at Cameron

    Durand at Stanley-Boyd

    Regis at Spring Valley

    Thursday, March 9

    At Rice Lake and New Richmond

    Saturday, March 11

    Sectional Final

    At Eau Claire Memorial, 7 p.m.

    DIVISION 5

    Friday, March 3

    Drummond 52, Frederic 51, OT

    Luck 59, South Shore 48

    Mellen 63, Webster 59

    Soloin springs 61, Mercer 46

    Saturday, March 4

    Regional Finals

    Drummond vs. Luck at Ashland, 7 p.m.

    Mellen vs. Solon Springs at Northwood, 7 p.m.

    Owen-Withee at McDonell Central

    Prentice at Clear Lake

    Thursday, March 9

    Sectional Semifinals

    At Superior and Chetek

    Saturday, March 11

    Sectional Final

    At Spooner, 7 p.m.

    Minnesota Boys Hockey Playoffs

    At AMSOIL Arena

    SECTION 7AA

    Thursday's Championship

    Grand Rapids 3, Duluth East 2, 2OTs

    SECTION 7A

    Wednesday's Championship

    Hermantown 5, Greenway 1

    Minnesota Girls Basketball Playoffs

    SECTION 7AAAA

    Thursday's Quarterfinals

    Andover 72, Duluth East 41

    SECTION 7AAA

    Saturday's Semifinals

    Cloquet (15-12) at Grand Rapids (21-5), 2 p.m.

    Hibbing (14-13) at Hermantown (23-3), 2 p.m.

    Thursday, March 9

    Championship

    At Duluth Denfeld

    Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

    SECTION 7AA

    Subsection 1

    Tuesday's First Round

    Esko 66, Hinckley-Finlayson 7

    Aitkin 40, Pillager 27

    Pequot Lakes 76, Moose Lake-Willow River 40

    Wednesday’s Game

    Crosby-Ironton 67, Barnum 48

    Subsection 2

    Tuesday's First Round

    Proctor 50, Eveleth-GIlbert 35

    Duluth Marshall 59, Greenway 28

    Two Harbors 36, Virginia 33

    International Falls 78, Mesabi East 55

    Saturday's Quarterfinals

    At Romano Gym

    Crosby-Ironton (15-12) vs. Pequot Lakes (20-7), 1 p.m.

    Proctor (15-12) vs. Duluth Marshall (22-5), 2:30 p.m.

    Two Harbors (20-7) vs. International Falls (17-8), 5:45 p.m.

    Aitkin (18-9) vs. Esko (21-6), 7:15 p.m.

    Tuesday's Semifinals

    At Romano Gym

    Upper-bracket winners, 5:45 p.m.

    Lower-bracket winners, 7:15 p.m.

    SECTION 7A

    Subsection 1

    Thursday's First Round

    South Ridge 62, Silver Bay 55

    Cook County 87, Fond du Lac Ojibwe 17

    Carlton 59, Northland 42

    Floodwood 50, Hill City 33

    Subsection 2

    Friday's First Round

    At Hibbing

    Cherry 64, Ely 36

    Bigfork 87, North Woods 38

    At Coleraine

    Deer River 63, Littlefork-Big Falls 30

    Mountain Iron-Buhl 73, Nashwauk-Keewatin 24

    Saturday's Quarterfinals

    At Hibbing Memorial Arena

    South Ridge (12-12) vs. Cook County (13-10), 1 p.m.

    Deer River (18-9) vs. Mountain Iron-Buhl (26-1), 2:30 p.m.

    Cherry (18-7) vs. Bigfork (26-2), 5:45 p.m.

    Carlton (13-14) vs. Floodwood (18-9), 7:15 p.m.

    Tuesday's Semifinals

    Upper-bracket winners, 5:45 p.m.

    Lower-bracket winners, 7:15 p.m.

    SECTION 5A

    North Subsection

    Thursday's First Round

    Cromwell-Wright 89, Bertha-Hewitt 32

    Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 54, Verndale 52

    Pine River-Backus 64, Sebeka 50

    Menahga 61, McGregor 22

    Saturday's Quarterfinals

    At Crosby-Ironton

    Walker-Hackensack-Akeley (22-5) vs. Cromwell-Wright (22-4), 6 p.m.

    Pine River-Backus (22-5) vs. Menahga (22-5), 7:45 p.m.

