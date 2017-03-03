Prep Playoff Scoreboard - March 3

First Team

Callie Hoff, Sr., Proctor-Hermantown; Samantha Young, Sr., Superior; Amber Heidenreich, Sr., Hayward-Ashland; Mikayla Kero, Sr., Proctor-Herm.; Emma Peterson, Sr., Superior; Lauren Tremblay, sr., Hayward-Ashland.

Second Team

Brionna Stafne, Sr., Proctor-Herm.; Jenna Curtis, Sr., Hayward-Ashland; Addie Young, Jr., Superior; Olyvia Opsahl, Jr., Proctor-Herm.; Ella Ierino, Jr., Duluth; Erin Genereau, Sr., CEC.

Honorable Mention

Olivia Boettcher, Soph., Marshall; Sydney Schuman, Jr., Duluth; Izzy Sutherland, Jr., Duluth; Maren Friday, eighth, Marshall; Skylar Gunderson, Sr., Proctor-Herm.; Keagen Anderson, Soph., CEC; Carissa Mudrak, Marshall.

2017 State Boys Hockey Tournament

Veterans Memorial Coliseum,

Alliant Energy Center, Madison

Thursday, March 2

Waukesha North Co-op 2, Arrowhead 1

Sun Prairie 3, Bay Port 2

Hudson 4, Eau Claire Memorial 0

Wausau West 7, West Salem/Bangor 0

Friday, March 3

Waukesha North (25-3) vs. Sun Prairie (18-8-1), 5 p.m.

Hudson (25-2-1) vs. Wausau West (24-3-1), 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, March 4

Championship Game

Semifinal winners, 2:15 p.m. (My9)

2017 State Girls Hockey Championships

Friday & Saturday, March 3-4, 2017

Veterans Memorial Coliseum-Alliant Energy Center, Madison

Friday, March 3

Hayward vs. Green Bay East Co-op, 11 a.m.

D.C. Everest Co-op vs. Sun Prairie, 1:15 p.m.

Saturday, March 4

Championship Game

Semifinal winners, noon

WIAA Girls Basketball Playoffs

DIVISION 1

Thursday, March 2

Sectional Semifinals

Appleton North 61, Appleton West 47

Chippewa Falls 66, D.C. Everest 58

Saturday, March 4

Sectional Final

at D.C. Everest

Appleton North vs. Chippewa Falls, 1 p.m.

DIVISION 2

Thursday, March 2

Sectional Semifinals

Menomonie 59, Onalaska 53

Hortonville 55, New London 40

Saturday, March 4

Sectional Final

at Eau Claire North

Menomonie vs. Hortonville, 1 p.m.

DIVISION 3

Thursday, March 2

Sectional Semifinals

Somerset 64, Hayward 58

Bloomer 54, Elk Mound 49, OT

Saturday, March 4

Secrtional Final

at Menomonie

Somerset vs. Bloomer, 7 p.m.

DIVISION 4

Thursday, March 2

Sectional Semifinals

Cameron 65, St. Croix Falls 60

Durand 47, Colfax 45

Saturday, March 4

Sectional Final

at Chippewa Falls

Cameron vs. Durand, 1 p.m.

DIVISION 5

Thursday, March 2

Sectional Semifinals

at Superior

Mercer 49, South Shore 40

at Chetek

Clayton 55, McDonell Central 42

Saturday, March 4

Sectional Final

at Spooner

Mercer vs. Clayton, 1 p.m.

WIAA Boys Basketball Playoffs

Sectional 1

DIVISION 1

Friday, March 3

No. 16 Appleton N. at No. 1 Oshkosh North

No. 9 Wis. Rapids at No. 8 Wausau West

No. 12 Hudson at No. 5 Marshfield

No. 13 Appleton East at No. 4 Neenah

No. 14 D.C. Everest at No. 3 E.C. North

No. 11 Oshkosh W. at No. 6 Appleton West

No. 10 Eau Claire Mem. at No. 7 Chip. Falls

No. 15 Superior at No. 2 Stevens Point

DIVISION 2

Friday, March 3

Holmen at No. 1 La Crosse Central

No. 5 Tomah at No. 4 LaCrosse Logan

Sparta at No. 3 Rice Lake

River Falls at No. 2 Onalaska

Saturday, March 4

Regional Finals, TBD

Thursday, Marcy 9

Sectional Semifinals

At Holmen and Merrill

Saturday, March 11

Sectional Final

At Stevens Point 1 p.m.

DIVISION 3

Tuesday, Feb. 28

Barron 51, Baldwin-Woodville 43

Ellsworth 57, Spooner 45

Amery 58, Somerset 47

Friday, March 3

Barron at No. 1 Prescott

No. 5 St. Croix Central at No. 4 Osceola

Ellsworth at No. 3 Hayward

Amery at No. 2 Northwestern

Saturday, March 4

Regional finals, TBD

Thursday, March 9

Sectional Semifinals

At River Falls and Osseo-Fairchild

Saturday, March 11

Sectional Final

At Menomonie, 1 p.m.

DIVISION 4

Friday, March 3

Cumberland at No. 1 Phillips

St. Croix Falls at Grantsburg

Chetek-Weyer. at No. 3 Unity

Washburn at No. 2 Cameron

Saturday, March 4

Regional finals, TBD

Thursday, March 9

At Rice Lake and New Richmond

Saturday, March 11

Sectional Final

At Eau Claire Memorial, 7 p.m.

DIVISION 5

Tuesday, Feb. 28

Drummond 64, LCO 29

Frederic 60, Siren 45

South Shore 67, Bayfield 39

Luck 78, Shell Lake 27

Mellen 81, Butternut 72

Webster 58, Northwood 54, OT

Mercer 48, Hurley 37

Solon Springs 74, Winter 37

Friday, March 3

Frederic at Drummond

South Shore at Luck

Webster at Mellen

Mercer at Solon Springs

Saturday, March 4

Regional Finals, TBD

Thursday, March 9

Sectional Semifinals

At Superior and Chetek

Saturday, March 11

Sectional Final

At Spooner, 7 p.m.

Minnesota Boys Hockey Playoffs

At AMSOIL Arena

SECTION 7AA

Thursday, March 2

Championship

Grand Rapids 3, Duluth East 2, 2OTs

SECTION 7A

Wednesday, March 1

Championship

Hermantown 5, Greenway 1

Minnesota Girls Basketball Playoffs

SECTION 7AAAA

Thursday's Quarterfinals

Andover 72, Duluth East 41

SECTION 7AAA

Saturday's Semifinals

Cloquet (15-12) at Grand Rapids (21-5), 2 p.m.

Hibbing (14-13) at Hermantown (23-3), 2 p.m.

Thursday, March 9

Championship

At Duluth Denfeld

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

SECTION 7AA

Subsection 1

Tuesday's First Round

Esko 66, Hinckley-Finlayson 7

Aitkin 40, Pillager 27

Pequot Lakes 76, Moose Lake-Willow River 40

Wednesday’s Game

Crosby-Ironton 67, Barnum 48

Subsection 2

Tuesday's First Round

Proctor 50, Eveleth-GIlbert 35

Duluth Marshall 59, Greenway 28

Two Harbors 36, Virginia 33

International Falls 78, Mesabi East 55

Saturday's Quarterfinals

At Romano Gym

Crosby-Ironton (15-12) vs. Pequot Lakes (20-7), 1 p.m.

Proctor (15-12) vs. Duluth Marshall (22-5), 2:30 p.m.

Two Harbors (20-7) vs. International Falls (17-8), 5:45 p.m.

Aitkin (18-9) vs. Esko (21-6), 7:15 p.m.

Tuesday's Semifinals

At Romano Gym

Upper-bracket winners, 5:45 p.m.

Lower-bracket winners, 7:15 p.m.

SECTION 7A

Subsection 1

Thursday's First Round

South Ridge 62, Silver Bay 55

Cook County 87, Fond du Lac Ojibwe 17

Carlton 59, Northland 42

Floodwood 50, Hill City 33

Subsection 2

Friday's First Round

At Hibbing

Cherry 64, Ely 36

Bigfork 87, North Woods 38

At Coleraine

Deer River 63, Littlefork-Big Falls 30

Mountain Iron-Buhl 73, Nashwauk-Keewatin 24

Saturday's Quarterfinals

At Hibbing Memorial Arena

South Ridge (12-12) vs. Cook County (13-10), 1 p.m.

Deer River (18-9) vs. Mountain Iron-Buhl (26-1), 2:30 p.m.

Cherry (18-7) vs. Bigfork (26-2), 5:45 p.m.

Carlton (13-14) vs. Floodwood (18-9), 7:15 p.m.

Tuesday's Semifinals

Upper-bracket winners, 5:45 p.m.

Lower-bracket winners, 7:15 p.m.

SECTION 5A

North Subsection

Thursday's First Round

Cromwell-Wright 89, Bertha-Hewitt 32

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 54, Verndale 52

Pine River-Backus 64, Sebeka 50

Menahga 61, McGregor 22

Saturday's Quarterfinals

At Crosby-Ironton

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley (22-5) vs. Cromwell-Wright (22-4), 6 p.m.

Pine River-Backus (22-5) vs. Menahga (22-5), 7:45 p.m.