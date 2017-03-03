Weather Forecast

    Prep Playoff Scoreboard - March 3

    By Superior Telegram Today at 10:22 a.m.

    All-Lake Superior Conference

    Girls Hockey Team

    First Team

    Callie Hoff, Sr., Proctor-Hermantown; Samantha Young, Sr., Superior; Amber Heidenreich, Sr., Hayward-Ashland; Mikayla Kero, Sr., Proctor-Herm.; Emma Peterson, Sr., Superior; Lauren Tremblay, sr., Hayward-Ashland.

    Second Team

    Brionna Stafne, Sr., Proctor-Herm.; Jenna Curtis, Sr., Hayward-Ashland; Addie Young, Jr., Superior; Olyvia Opsahl, Jr., Proctor-Herm.; Ella Ierino, Jr., Duluth; Erin Genereau, Sr., CEC.

    Honorable Mention

    Olivia Boettcher, Soph., Marshall; Sydney Schuman, Jr., Duluth; Izzy Sutherland, Jr., Duluth; Maren Friday, eighth, Marshall; Skylar Gunderson, Sr., Proctor-Herm.; Keagen Anderson, Soph., CEC; Carissa Mudrak, Marshall.

     

    2017 State Boys Hockey Tournament 

    Veterans Memorial Coliseum,

    Alliant Energy Center, Madison 

    Thursday, March 2

    Waukesha North Co-op 2, Arrowhead 1

    Sun Prairie 3, Bay Port 2

    Hudson 4, Eau Claire Memorial 0

    Wausau West 7, West Salem/Bangor 0

    Friday, March 3

    Waukesha North (25-3) vs. Sun Prairie (18-8-1), 5 p.m.

    Hudson (25-2-1) vs. Wausau West (24-3-1), 7:15 p.m.

    Saturday, March 4

    Championship Game

    Semifinal winners, 2:15 p.m. (My9)

    2017 State Girls Hockey Championships

    Friday & Saturday, March 3-4, 2017

    Veterans Memorial Coliseum-Alliant Energy Center, Madison 

    Friday, March 3

    Hayward vs. Green Bay East Co-op, 11 a.m.

    D.C. Everest Co-op vs. Sun Prairie, 1:15 p.m.

    Saturday, March 4

    Championship Game

    Semifinal winners, noon

    WIAA Girls Basketball Playoffs

    DIVISION 1

    Thursday, March 2

    Sectional Semifinals

    Appleton North 61, Appleton West 47

    Chippewa Falls 66, D.C. Everest 58

    Saturday, March 4

    Sectional Final

    at D.C. Everest

    Appleton North vs. Chippewa Falls, 1 p.m.

    DIVISION 2

    Thursday, March 2

    Sectional Semifinals

    Menomonie 59, Onalaska 53

    Hortonville 55, New London 40

    Saturday, March 4

    Sectional Final

    at Eau Claire North

    Menomonie vs. Hortonville, 1 p.m.

    DIVISION 3

    Thursday, March 2

    Sectional Semifinals

    Somerset 64, Hayward 58

    Bloomer 54, Elk Mound 49, OT

    Saturday, March 4

    Secrtional Final

    at Menomonie

    Somerset vs. Bloomer, 7 p.m.

    DIVISION 4

    Thursday, March 2

    Sectional Semifinals

    Cameron 65, St. Croix Falls 60

    Durand 47, Colfax 45

    Saturday, March 4

    Sectional Final

    at Chippewa Falls

    Cameron vs. Durand, 1 p.m.

    DIVISION 5

    Thursday, March 2

    Sectional Semifinals

    at Superior

    Mercer 49, South Shore 40

    at Chetek

    Clayton 55, McDonell Central 42

    Saturday, March 4

    Sectional Final

    at Spooner

    Mercer vs. Clayton, 1 p.m.

    WIAA Boys Basketball Playoffs

    Sectional 1

    DIVISION 1

    Friday, March 3

    No. 16 Appleton N. at No. 1 Oshkosh North

    No. 9 Wis. Rapids at No. 8 Wausau West

    No. 12 Hudson at No. 5 Marshfield

    No. 13 Appleton East at No. 4 Neenah

    No. 14 D.C. Everest at No. 3 E.C. North

    No. 11 Oshkosh W. at No. 6 Appleton West

    No. 10 Eau Claire Mem. at No. 7 Chip. Falls

    No. 15 Superior at No. 2 Stevens Point

    DIVISION 2

    Friday, March 3

    Holmen at No. 1 La Crosse Central

    No. 5 Tomah at No. 4 LaCrosse Logan

    Sparta at No. 3 Rice Lake

    River Falls at No. 2 Onalaska

    Saturday, March 4

    Regional Finals, TBD

    Thursday, Marcy 9

    Sectional Semifinals

    At Holmen and Merrill

    Saturday, March 11

    Sectional Final

    At Stevens Point 1 p.m.

    DIVISION 3

    Tuesday, Feb. 28

    Barron 51, Baldwin-Woodville 43

    Ellsworth 57, Spooner 45

    Amery 58, Somerset 47

    Friday, March 3

    Barron at No. 1 Prescott

    No. 5 St. Croix Central at No. 4 Osceola

    Ellsworth at No. 3 Hayward

    Amery at No. 2 Northwestern

    Saturday, March 4

    Regional finals, TBD

    Thursday, March 9

    Sectional Semifinals

    At River Falls and Osseo-Fairchild

    Saturday, March 11

    Sectional Final

    At Menomonie, 1 p.m.

    DIVISION 4

    Friday, March 3

    Cumberland at No. 1 Phillips

    St. Croix Falls at Grantsburg

    Chetek-Weyer. at No. 3 Unity

    Washburn at No. 2 Cameron

    Saturday, March 4

    Regional finals, TBD

    Thursday, March 9

    At Rice Lake and New Richmond

    Saturday, March 11

    Sectional Final

    At Eau Claire Memorial, 7 p.m.

    DIVISION 5

    Tuesday, Feb. 28

    Drummond 64, LCO 29

    Frederic 60, Siren 45

    South Shore 67, Bayfield 39

    Luck 78, Shell Lake 27

    Mellen 81, Butternut 72

    Webster 58, Northwood 54, OT

    Mercer 48, Hurley 37

    Solon Springs 74, Winter 37

    Friday, March 3

    Frederic at Drummond

    South Shore at Luck

    Webster at Mellen

    Mercer at Solon Springs

    Saturday, March 4

    Regional Finals, TBD

    Thursday, March 9

    Sectional Semifinals

    At Superior and Chetek

    Saturday, March 11

    Sectional Final

    At Spooner, 7 p.m.

    Minnesota Boys Hockey Playoffs

    At AMSOIL Arena

    SECTION 7AA

    Thursday, March 2

    Championship

    Grand Rapids 3, Duluth East 2, 2OTs

    SECTION 7A

    Wednesday, March 1

    Championship

    Hermantown 5, Greenway 1

    Minnesota Girls Basketball Playoffs

    SECTION 7AAAA

    Thursday's Quarterfinals

    Andover 72, Duluth East 41

    SECTION 7AAA

    Saturday's Semifinals

    Cloquet (15-12) at Grand Rapids (21-5), 2 p.m.

    Hibbing (14-13) at Hermantown (23-3), 2 p.m.

    Thursday, March 9

    Championship

    At Duluth Denfeld

    Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

    SECTION 7AA

    Subsection 1

    Tuesday's First Round

    Esko 66, Hinckley-Finlayson 7

    Aitkin 40, Pillager 27

    Pequot Lakes 76, Moose Lake-Willow River 40

    Wednesday’s Game

    Crosby-Ironton 67, Barnum 48

    Subsection 2

    Tuesday's First Round

    Proctor 50, Eveleth-GIlbert 35

    Duluth Marshall 59, Greenway 28

    Two Harbors 36, Virginia 33

    International Falls 78, Mesabi East 55

    Saturday's Quarterfinals

    At Romano Gym

    Crosby-Ironton (15-12) vs. Pequot Lakes (20-7), 1 p.m.

    Proctor (15-12) vs. Duluth Marshall (22-5), 2:30 p.m.

    Two Harbors (20-7) vs. International Falls (17-8), 5:45 p.m.

    Aitkin (18-9) vs. Esko (21-6), 7:15 p.m.

    Tuesday's Semifinals

    At Romano Gym

    Upper-bracket winners, 5:45 p.m.

    Lower-bracket winners, 7:15 p.m.

    SECTION 7A

    Subsection 1

    Thursday's First Round

    South Ridge 62, Silver Bay 55

    Cook County 87, Fond du Lac Ojibwe 17

    Carlton 59, Northland 42

    Floodwood 50, Hill City 33

    Subsection 2

    Friday's First Round

    At Hibbing

    Cherry 64, Ely 36

    Bigfork 87, North Woods 38

    At Coleraine

    Deer River 63, Littlefork-Big Falls 30

    Mountain Iron-Buhl 73, Nashwauk-Keewatin 24

    Saturday's Quarterfinals

    At Hibbing Memorial Arena

    South Ridge (12-12) vs. Cook County (13-10), 1 p.m.

    Deer River (18-9) vs. Mountain Iron-Buhl (26-1), 2:30 p.m.

    Cherry (18-7) vs. Bigfork (26-2), 5:45 p.m.

    Carlton (13-14) vs. Floodwood (18-9), 7:15 p.m.

    Tuesday's Semifinals

    Upper-bracket winners, 5:45 p.m.

    Lower-bracket winners, 7:15 p.m.

    SECTION 5A

    North Subsection

    Thursday's First Round

    Cromwell-Wright 89, Bertha-Hewitt 32

    Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 54, Verndale 52

    Pine River-Backus 64, Sebeka 50

    Menahga 61, McGregor 22

    Saturday's Quarterfinals

    At Crosby-Ironton

    Walker-Hackensack-Akeley (22-5) vs. Cromwell-Wright (22-4), 6 p.m.

    Pine River-Backus (22-5) vs. Menahga (22-5), 7:45 p.m.

