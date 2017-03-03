Prep Playoff Scoreboard - March 3
All-Lake Superior Conference
Girls Hockey Team
First Team
Callie Hoff, Sr., Proctor-Hermantown; Samantha Young, Sr., Superior; Amber Heidenreich, Sr., Hayward-Ashland; Mikayla Kero, Sr., Proctor-Herm.; Emma Peterson, Sr., Superior; Lauren Tremblay, sr., Hayward-Ashland.
Second Team
Brionna Stafne, Sr., Proctor-Herm.; Jenna Curtis, Sr., Hayward-Ashland; Addie Young, Jr., Superior; Olyvia Opsahl, Jr., Proctor-Herm.; Ella Ierino, Jr., Duluth; Erin Genereau, Sr., CEC.
Honorable Mention
Olivia Boettcher, Soph., Marshall; Sydney Schuman, Jr., Duluth; Izzy Sutherland, Jr., Duluth; Maren Friday, eighth, Marshall; Skylar Gunderson, Sr., Proctor-Herm.; Keagen Anderson, Soph., CEC; Carissa Mudrak, Marshall.
2017 State Boys Hockey Tournament
Veterans Memorial Coliseum,
Alliant Energy Center, Madison
Thursday, March 2
Waukesha North Co-op 2, Arrowhead 1
Sun Prairie 3, Bay Port 2
Hudson 4, Eau Claire Memorial 0
Wausau West 7, West Salem/Bangor 0
Friday, March 3
Waukesha North (25-3) vs. Sun Prairie (18-8-1), 5 p.m.
Hudson (25-2-1) vs. Wausau West (24-3-1), 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, March 4
Championship Game
Semifinal winners, 2:15 p.m. (My9)
2017 State Girls Hockey Championships
Friday & Saturday, March 3-4, 2017
Veterans Memorial Coliseum-Alliant Energy Center, Madison
Friday, March 3
Hayward vs. Green Bay East Co-op, 11 a.m.
D.C. Everest Co-op vs. Sun Prairie, 1:15 p.m.
Saturday, March 4
Championship Game
Semifinal winners, noon
WIAA Girls Basketball Playoffs
DIVISION 1
Thursday, March 2
Sectional Semifinals
Appleton North 61, Appleton West 47
Chippewa Falls 66, D.C. Everest 58
Saturday, March 4
Sectional Final
at D.C. Everest
Appleton North vs. Chippewa Falls, 1 p.m.
DIVISION 2
Thursday, March 2
Sectional Semifinals
Menomonie 59, Onalaska 53
Hortonville 55, New London 40
Saturday, March 4
Sectional Final
at Eau Claire North
Menomonie vs. Hortonville, 1 p.m.
DIVISION 3
Thursday, March 2
Sectional Semifinals
Somerset 64, Hayward 58
Bloomer 54, Elk Mound 49, OT
Saturday, March 4
Secrtional Final
at Menomonie
Somerset vs. Bloomer, 7 p.m.
DIVISION 4
Thursday, March 2
Sectional Semifinals
Cameron 65, St. Croix Falls 60
Durand 47, Colfax 45
Saturday, March 4
Sectional Final
at Chippewa Falls
Cameron vs. Durand, 1 p.m.
DIVISION 5
Thursday, March 2
Sectional Semifinals
at Superior
Mercer 49, South Shore 40
at Chetek
Clayton 55, McDonell Central 42
Saturday, March 4
Sectional Final
at Spooner
Mercer vs. Clayton, 1 p.m.
WIAA Boys Basketball Playoffs
Sectional 1
DIVISION 1
Friday, March 3
No. 16 Appleton N. at No. 1 Oshkosh North
No. 9 Wis. Rapids at No. 8 Wausau West
No. 12 Hudson at No. 5 Marshfield
No. 13 Appleton East at No. 4 Neenah
No. 14 D.C. Everest at No. 3 E.C. North
No. 11 Oshkosh W. at No. 6 Appleton West
No. 10 Eau Claire Mem. at No. 7 Chip. Falls
No. 15 Superior at No. 2 Stevens Point
DIVISION 2
Friday, March 3
Holmen at No. 1 La Crosse Central
No. 5 Tomah at No. 4 LaCrosse Logan
Sparta at No. 3 Rice Lake
River Falls at No. 2 Onalaska
Saturday, March 4
Regional Finals, TBD
Thursday, Marcy 9
Sectional Semifinals
At Holmen and Merrill
Saturday, March 11
Sectional Final
At Stevens Point 1 p.m.
DIVISION 3
Tuesday, Feb. 28
Barron 51, Baldwin-Woodville 43
Ellsworth 57, Spooner 45
Amery 58, Somerset 47
Friday, March 3
Barron at No. 1 Prescott
No. 5 St. Croix Central at No. 4 Osceola
Ellsworth at No. 3 Hayward
Amery at No. 2 Northwestern
Saturday, March 4
Regional finals, TBD
Thursday, March 9
Sectional Semifinals
At River Falls and Osseo-Fairchild
Saturday, March 11
Sectional Final
At Menomonie, 1 p.m.
DIVISION 4
Friday, March 3
Cumberland at No. 1 Phillips
St. Croix Falls at Grantsburg
Chetek-Weyer. at No. 3 Unity
Washburn at No. 2 Cameron
Saturday, March 4
Regional finals, TBD
Thursday, March 9
At Rice Lake and New Richmond
Saturday, March 11
Sectional Final
At Eau Claire Memorial, 7 p.m.
DIVISION 5
Tuesday, Feb. 28
Drummond 64, LCO 29
Frederic 60, Siren 45
South Shore 67, Bayfield 39
Luck 78, Shell Lake 27
Mellen 81, Butternut 72
Webster 58, Northwood 54, OT
Mercer 48, Hurley 37
Solon Springs 74, Winter 37
Friday, March 3
Frederic at Drummond
South Shore at Luck
Webster at Mellen
Mercer at Solon Springs
Saturday, March 4
Regional Finals, TBD
Thursday, March 9
Sectional Semifinals
At Superior and Chetek
Saturday, March 11
Sectional Final
At Spooner, 7 p.m.
Minnesota Boys Hockey Playoffs
At AMSOIL Arena
SECTION 7AA
Thursday, March 2
Championship
Grand Rapids 3, Duluth East 2, 2OTs
SECTION 7A
Wednesday, March 1
Championship
Hermantown 5, Greenway 1
Minnesota Girls Basketball Playoffs
SECTION 7AAAA
Thursday's Quarterfinals
Andover 72, Duluth East 41
SECTION 7AAA
Saturday's Semifinals
Cloquet (15-12) at Grand Rapids (21-5), 2 p.m.
Hibbing (14-13) at Hermantown (23-3), 2 p.m.
Thursday, March 9
Championship
At Duluth Denfeld
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
SECTION 7AA
Subsection 1
Tuesday's First Round
Esko 66, Hinckley-Finlayson 7
Aitkin 40, Pillager 27
Pequot Lakes 76, Moose Lake-Willow River 40
Wednesday’s Game
Crosby-Ironton 67, Barnum 48
Subsection 2
Tuesday's First Round
Proctor 50, Eveleth-GIlbert 35
Duluth Marshall 59, Greenway 28
Two Harbors 36, Virginia 33
International Falls 78, Mesabi East 55
Saturday's Quarterfinals
At Romano Gym
Crosby-Ironton (15-12) vs. Pequot Lakes (20-7), 1 p.m.
Proctor (15-12) vs. Duluth Marshall (22-5), 2:30 p.m.
Two Harbors (20-7) vs. International Falls (17-8), 5:45 p.m.
Aitkin (18-9) vs. Esko (21-6), 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday's Semifinals
At Romano Gym
Upper-bracket winners, 5:45 p.m.
Lower-bracket winners, 7:15 p.m.
SECTION 7A
Subsection 1
Thursday's First Round
South Ridge 62, Silver Bay 55
Cook County 87, Fond du Lac Ojibwe 17
Carlton 59, Northland 42
Floodwood 50, Hill City 33
Subsection 2
Friday's First Round
At Hibbing
Cherry 64, Ely 36
Bigfork 87, North Woods 38
At Coleraine
Deer River 63, Littlefork-Big Falls 30
Mountain Iron-Buhl 73, Nashwauk-Keewatin 24
Saturday's Quarterfinals
At Hibbing Memorial Arena
South Ridge (12-12) vs. Cook County (13-10), 1 p.m.
Deer River (18-9) vs. Mountain Iron-Buhl (26-1), 2:30 p.m.
Cherry (18-7) vs. Bigfork (26-2), 5:45 p.m.
Carlton (13-14) vs. Floodwood (18-9), 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday's Semifinals
Upper-bracket winners, 5:45 p.m.
Lower-bracket winners, 7:15 p.m.
SECTION 5A
North Subsection
Thursday's First Round
Cromwell-Wright 89, Bertha-Hewitt 32
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 54, Verndale 52
Pine River-Backus 64, Sebeka 50
Menahga 61, McGregor 22
Saturday's Quarterfinals
At Crosby-Ironton
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley (22-5) vs. Cromwell-Wright (22-4), 6 p.m.
Pine River-Backus (22-5) vs. Menahga (22-5), 7:45 p.m.