    Prep Playoff Scoreboard - March 2

    By Superior Telegram Today at 1:43 p.m.

    2017 State Boys Hockey Tournament 

    Veterans Memorial Coliseum,

    Alliant Energy Center, Madison 

    Thursday, March 2

    Waukesha North Co-op vs. Arrowhead, 11 a.m.

    Bay Port vs. Sun Prairie, 1:15 p.m.

    Hudson vs. Eau Claire Memorial, 5 p.m.

    Wausau West vs. West Salem/Bangor, 7:15 p.m.

    Friday, March 3

    Semifinals, 5 & 7:15 p.m.

    Saturday, March 4

    Championships

    Semifinal winners, 2:15 p.m.

    WIAA Boys Hockey Playoffs

    Boys Sectional Finals

    1. Hudson 7, Superior 0

    2: Eau Claire Memorial 4, Chippewa Falls 2

    3: Wausau West 3, Stevens Point 2, OT

    4: West Salem/Bangor 5, Reedsburg 2

    5. Bay Port 3, Neenah 2

    6: Sun Prairie 5, Verona 3

    7: Waukesha North 4, Beloit Memorial 0

    8: Arrowhead 4, University School 1

    2017 State Girls Hockey Championships

    Friday & Saturday, March 3-4, 2017

    Veterans Memorial Coliseum-Alliant Energy Center, Madison 

    Friday, March 3

    Hayward vs. Green Bay East Co-op, 11 a.m.

    D.C. Everest Co-op vs. Sun Prairie, 1:15 p.m.

    Saturday, March 4

    Championship Game

    Semifinal winners, noon

    Girls Sectional Finals

    1. Hayward 5, Hudson 4

    2: D.C. Everest 7, Xavier 1

    3: Sun Prairie 3, Beloit Memorial 2, 2OT

    4: Green Bay East 3, University School 1

    WIAA Girls Basketball Playoffs

    DIVISION 1

    Thursday, Feb. 23

    Chippewa Falls 67, Marshfield 65

    D.C. Everest 78, Wausau West 64

    Eau Claire North 38, Eau Claire Memorial 35

    Friday, Feb. 24

    Appleton North 70, Oshkosh West 33

    Oshkosh North 51, Appleton East 45

    Hudson 68, Superior 31

    Saturday, Feb. 25

    Stevens Point 69, Neenah 61

    Appleton West 53, Wis. Rapids 49

    Saturday, Feb. 25

    Appleton North 62, Oshkosh North 47

    Chippewa Falls 50, Hudson 42

    D.C. Everest 44, Eau Claire North 31

    Monday, Feb. 27

    Appleton West 55, Stevens Point 42

    Thursday, March 2

    Sectional Semifinals

    At Appleton East

    Appleton West vs. Appleton North (24-0)

    At Marshfield

    Chippewa Falls (18-6) vs. D.C. Everest (17-6)

    Saturday, March 4

    Sectional Final

    at D.C. Everest, 1 p.m.

    DIVISION 2

    Thursday, March 2

    Sectional Semifinals

    at La Cross Logan

    Onalaska (18-5) vs. Menomonie (16-8)

    at Wausau East

    Hortonville (18-5) vs. New London (15-9), 7 p.m.

    Saturday, March 4

    Sectional Final

    at Eau Claire North, 1 p.m.

    DIVISION 3

    Friday, Feb. 24

    Northwestern 49, Amery 37

    Hayward 72, Osceola 69

    Somerset 65, Prescott 35

    Saturday, Feb. 25

    Hayward 38, Northwestern 35

    Somerset 58, St. Croix Central 43

    Thursday, March 2

    Sectional Semifinals

    at New Richmond

    Hayward (19-4) vs. Somerset (20-3)

    at Osseo-Fairchild

    Bloomer (20-4) vs. Elk Mound (20-4)

    Saturday, March 4

    Secrtional Final

    at Menomonie, 7 p.m.

    DIVISION 4

    Friday, Feb. 24

    St. Croix Falls 45, Unity 32

    Saturday, Feb. 25

    Grantsburg47, Abbotsford 34

    Colby 68, Washburn 65

    Cameron 74, Ladysmith 38

    Monday, Feb. 27

    St. Croix Falls 57, Grantsburg 39

    Cameron 61, Colby 58, OT

    Thursday, March 2

    Sectional Semifinals

    at Rice Lake

    St. Croix Falls (21-3) vs. Cameron (19-5)

    At Altoona

    Durand (21-30 vs. Colfax (15-9)

    Saturday, March 4

    Sectional Final

    at Chippewa Falls, 1 p.m.

    DIVISION 5

    Friday, Feb. 24

    South Shore 61, Shell Lake 51

    Luck 38, Northwood 25

    Bayfield 71, Siren 60

    Mercer 68, Solon Springs 52

    Saturday, Feb. 25

    South Shore 37, Luck 33

    Mercer 70, Bayfield 63

    Thursday, March 2

    Sectional Semifinals

    at Superior

    South Shore (19-5) vs. Mercer (17-5), 7 p.m.

    at Chetek

    Clayton (53-50) vs. McDonell Central (22-3)

    Saturday, March 4

    Sectional Final

    at Spooner, 1 p.m.

    WIAA Boys Basketball Playoffs

    Sectional 1

    DIVISION 1

    Friday, March 3

    No. 16 Appleton N. at No. 1 Oshkosh North

    No. 9 Wis. Rapids at No. 8 Wausau West

    No. 12 Hudson at No. 5 Marshfield

    No. 13 Appleton East at No. 4 Neenah

    No. 14 D.C. Everest at No. 3 E.C. North

    No. 11 Oshkosh W. at No. 6 Appleton West

    No. 10 Eau Claire Mem. at No. 7 Chip. Falls

    No. 15 Superior at No. 2 Stevens Point

    DIVISION 2

    Tuesday, Feb. 28

    Holmen 74, New Richmond 54

    Sparta 73, Ashland 36

    River Falls 60, Menomonie 51

    Friday, March 3

    Holmen at No. 1 La Crosse Central

    No. 5 Tomah at No. 4 LaCrosse Logan

    Sparta at No. 3 Rice Lake

    River Falls at No. 2 Onalaska

    Saturday, March 4

    Regional Finals, TBD

    Thursday, Marcy 9

    Sectional Semifinals

    At Holmen and Merrill

    Saturday, March 11

    Sectional Final

    At Stevens Point 1 p.m.

    DIVISION 3

    Tuesday, Feb. 28

    Barron 51, Baldwin-Woodville 43

    Ellsworth 57, Spooner 45

    Amery 58, Somerset 47

    Friday, March 3

    Barron at No. 1 Prescott

    No. 5 St. Croix Central at No. 4 Osceola

    Ellsworth at No. 3 Hayward

    Amery at No. 2 Northwestern

    Saturday, March 4

    Regional finals, TBD

    Thursday, March 9

    Sectional Semifinals

    At River Falls and Osseo-Fairchild

    Saturday, March 11

    Sectional Final

    At Menomonie, 1 p.m.

    DIVISION 4

    Tuesday, Feb. 28

    Cumberland 72, Ladysmith 65

    St. Croix Falls 57, Colby 43

    Grantsburg 77, Athens 49

    Chetek-Weyer. 66, Abbotsford 44

    Washburn 79, Chequamegon 71

    Friday, March 3

    Cumberland at No. 1 Phillips

    St. Croix Falls at Grantsburg

    Chetek-Weyer. at No. 3 Unity

    Washburn at No. 2 Cameron

    Saturday, March 4

    Regional finals, TBD

    Thursday, March 9

    At Rice Lake and New Richmond

    Saturday, March 11

    Sectional Final

    At Eau Claire Memorial, 7 p.m.

    DIVISION 5

    Tuesday, Feb. 28

    Drummond 64, LCO 29

    Frederic 60, Siren 45

    South Shore 67, Bayfield 39

    Luck 78, Shell Lake 27

    Mellen 81, Butternut 72

    Webster 58, Northwood 54, OT

    Mercer 48, Hurley 37

    Solon Springs 74, Winter 37

    Friday, March 3

    Frederic at Drummond

    South Shore at Luck

    Webster at Mellen

    Mercer at Solon Springs

    Saturday, March 4

    Regional Finals, TBD

    Thursday, March 9

    Sectional Semifinals

    At Superior and Chetek

    Saturday, March 11

    Sectional Final

    At Spooner, 7 p.m.

    Minnesota Boys Hockey Playoffs

    At AMSOIL Arena

    SECTION 7AA

    Saturday’s Semifinals

    Grand Rapids 5, Elk River 3

    Duluth East 1, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 0

    Thursday, March 2

    Championship

    Grand Rapids (18-7-1) vs. Duluth East (18-8-1), 7 p.m.

    SECTION 7A

    Saturday’s Semifinals

    Hermantown 9, Virginia/Mountain Iron-Buhl 0

    Greenway 2, Hibbing-Chisholm 1

    Wednesday, March 1

    Championship

    Hermantown 5, Greenway 1

    Minnesota Girls Basketball Playoffs

    SECTION 7AAAA

    Thursday's Quarterfinals

    No. 8 Duluth East (2-24) at No. 1 Andover (17-9), 7 p.m.

    No. 7 Cambridge-Isanti (5-21) at No. 2 Forest Lake (14-12), 7 p.m.

    No. 6 Coon Rapids (9-17) at No. 3 Anoka (14-12), 7 p.m.

    No. 5 Blaine (8-18) at No. 4 St. Francis (17-8), 7 p.m.

    SECTION 7AAA

    Tuesday's First Round

    Cloquet 63, Princeton 61

    Hermantown 52, North Branch 36

    Hibbing 63, Chisago Lakes Area 51

    Saturday's Semifinals

    Cloquet (15-12) at Grand Rapids (21-5), 2 p.m.

    Hibbing (14-13) vs. Hermantown (23-3), 2 p.m.

    SECTION 7AA

    Subsection 1

    Tuesday's First Round

    Esko 66, Hinckley-Finlayson 7

    Aitkin 40, Pillager 27

    Pequot Lakes 76, Moose Lake-Willow River 40

    Wednesday’s Game

    No. 6 Barnum (14-12) at No. 3 Crosby-Ironton (14-12), 7 p.m.

    Subsection 2

    Tuesday's First Round

    Proctor 50, Eveleth-GIlbert 35

    Duluth Marshall 59, Greenway 28

    Two Harbors 36, Virginia 33

    International Falls 78, Mesabi East 55

    Saturday's Quarterfinals

    At Romano Gym

    Crosby-Ironton/Barnum winner vs. Pequot Lakes (20-7), 1 p.m.

    Proctor (15-12) vs. Duluth Marshall (22-5), 2:30 p.m.

    Two Harbors (20-7) vs. International Falls (17-8), 5:45 p.m.

    Aitkin (18-9) vs. Esko (21-6), 7:15 p.m.

    SECTION 7A

    Subsection 1

    Monday's Play-in Game

    Hill City 50, Wrenshall 27

    Thursday's First Round

    At Esko

    No. 6 Silver Bay (6-18) vs. No. 3 South Ridge (11-12), 5:45 p.m.

    No. 7 Fond du Lac Ojibwe (7-14) vs. No. 2 Cook County (12-10), 7:15 p.m.

    At Hermantown

    No. 5 Northland (7-17) vs. No. 4 Carlton (12-14), 5:45 p.m.

    No. 8 Hill City (3-20) vs. No. 1 Floodwood (17-9), 7:15 p.m.

    Subsection 2

    Monday's Play-in Game

    Nashwauk-Keewatin 55, Chisholm 42

    North Woods 67, Northeast Range 35

    Thursday's First Round

    At Hibbing

    No. 6 Ely (13-12) vs. No. 3 Cherry (17-7), 5:45 p.m.

    No. 7 North Woods (8-18) vs. No. 2 Bigfork (24-2), 7:15 p.m.

    At Coleraine

    No. 5 Littlefork-Big Falls (14-10) vs. No. 4 Deer River (17-9), 5:45 p.m.

    No. 9 Nashwauk-Keewatin (10-17) vs. No. 1 Mountain Iron-Buhl (25-1)

    SECTION 5A

    North Subsection

    Monday's Play-in Results

    Bertha-Hewitt 65, Nevis 56

    McGregor 65, Laporte 41

    Thursday's First Round

    No. 9 Bertha-Hewitt (5-20) at No. 1 Cromwell-Wright (21-4), 7 p.m.

    No. 5 Verndale (16-10) at No. 4 Walker-Hackensack-Akeley (21-5), 7 p.m.

    No. 6 Sebeka (11-14) at No. 3 Pine River-Backus (21-5), 7 p.m.

    No. 7 McGregor (13-13) at No. 2 Menahga (21-5), 7 p.m.

