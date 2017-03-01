Prep Playoff Scoreboard - March 1
2017 State Boys Hockey Tournament
Veterans Memorial Coliseum,
Alliant Energy Center, Madison
Thursday, March 2
Waukesha North Co-op vs. Arrowhead, 11 a.m.
Bay Port vs. Sun Prairie, 1:15 p.m.
Hudson vs. Eau Claire Memorial, 5 p.m.
Wausau West vs. West Salem/Bangor, 7:15 p.m.
Friday, March 3
Semifinals, 5 & 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, March 4
Championships
Semifinal winners, 2:15 p.m.
WIAA Boys Hockey Playoffs
Boys Sectional Finals
1. Hudson 7, Superior 0
2: Eau Claire Memorial 4, Chippewa Falls 2
3: Wausau West 3, Stevens Point 2, OT
4: West Salem/Bangor 5, Reedsburg 2
5. Bay Port 3, Neenah 2
6: Sun Prairie 5, Verona 3
7: Waukesha North 4, Beloit Memorial 0
8: Arrowhead 4, University School 1
2017 State Girls Hockey Championships
Friday & Saturday, March 3-4, 2017
Veterans Memorial Coliseum-Alliant Energy Center, Madison
Friday, March 3
Hayward vs. Green Bay East Co-op, 11 a.m.
D.C. Everest Co-op vs. Sun Prairie, 1:15 p.m.
Saturday, March 4
Championship Game
Semifinal winners, noon
Girls Sectional Finals
1. Hayward 5, Hudson 4
2: D.C. Everest 7, Xavier 1
3: Sun Prairie 3, Beloit Memorial 2, 2OT
4: Green Bay East 3, University School 1
WIAA Girls Basketball Playoffs
DIVISION 1
Thursday, Feb. 23
Chippewa Falls 67, Marshfield 65
D.C. Everest 78, Wausau West 64
Eau Claire North 38, Eau Claire Memorial 35
Friday, Feb. 24
Appleton North 70, Oshkosh West 33
Oshkosh North 51, Appleton East 45
Hudson 68, Superior 31
Saturday, Feb. 25
Stevens Point 69, Neenah 61
Appleton West 53, Wis. Rapids 49
Saturday, Feb. 25
Appleton North 62, Oshkosh North 47
Chippewa Falls 50, Hudson 42
D.C. Everest 44, Eau Claire North 31
Monday, Feb. 27
Appleton West 55, Stevens Point 42
Thursday, March 2
Sectional Semifinals
At Appleton East
Appleton West vs. Appleton North (24-0)
At Marshfield
Chippewa Falls (18-6) vs. D.C. Everest (17-6)
Saturday, March 4
Sectional Final
at D.C. Everest, 1 p.m.
DIVISION 2
Thursday, March 2
Sectional Semifinals
at La Cross Logan
Onalaska (18-5) vs. Menomonie (16-8)
at Wausau East
Hortonville (18-5) vs. New London (15-9), 7 p.m.
Saturday, March 4
Sectional Final
at Eau Claire North, 1 p.m.
DIVISION 3
Friday, Feb. 24
Northwestern 49, Amery 37
Hayward 72, Osceola 69
Somerset 65, Prescott 35
Saturday, Feb. 25
Hayward 38, Northwestern 35
Somerset 58, St. Croix Central 43
Thursday, March 2
Sectional Semifinals
at New Richmond
Hayward (19-4) vs. Somerset (20-3)
at Osseo-Fairchild
Bloomer (20-4) vs. Elk Mound (20-4)
Saturday, March 4
Secrtional Final
at Menomonie, 7 p.m.
DIVISION 4
Friday, Feb. 24
St. Croix Falls 45, Unity 32
Saturday, Feb. 25
Grantsburg47, Abbotsford 34
Colby 68, Washburn 65
Cameron 74, Ladysmith 38
Monday, Feb. 27
St. Croix Falls 57, Grantsburg 39
Cameron 61, Colby 58, OT
Thursday, March 2
Sectional Semifinals
at Rice Lake
St. Croix Falls (21-3) vs. Cameron (19-5)
At Altoona
Durand (21-30 vs. Colfax (15-9)
Saturday, March 4
Sectional Final
at Chippewa Falls, 1 p.m.
DIVISION 5
Friday, Feb. 24
South Shore 61, Shell Lake 51
Luck 38, Northwood 25
Bayfield 71, Siren 60
Mercer 68, Solon Springs 52
Saturday, Feb. 25
South Shore 37, Luck 33
Mercer 70, Bayfield 63
Thursday, March 2
Sectional Semifinals
at Superior
South Shore (19-5) vs. Mercer (17-5), 7 p.m.
at Chetek
Clayton (53-50) vs. McDonell Central (22-3)
Saturday, March 4
Sectional Final
at Spooner, 1 p.m.
WIAA Boys Basketball Playoffs
Sectional 1
DIVISION 1
Friday, March 3
No. 16 Appleton N. at No. 1 Oshkosh North
No. 9 Wis. Rapids at No. 8 Wausau West
No. 12 Hudson at No. 5 Marshfield
No. 13 Appleton East at No. 4 Neenah
No. 14 D.C. Everest at No. 3 E.C. North
No. 11 Oshkosh W. at No. 6 Appleton West
No. 10 Eau Claire Mem. at No. 7 Chip. Falls
No. 15 Superior at No. 2 Stevens Point
DIVISION 2
Tuesday, Feb. 28
Holmen 74, New Richmond 54
Sparta 73, Ashland 36
River Falls 60, Menomonie 51
Friday, March 3
Holmen at No. 1 La Crosse Central
No. 5 Tomah at No. 4 LaCrosse Logan
Sparta at No. 3 Rice Lake
River Falls at No. 2 Onalaska
Saturday, March 4
Regional Finals, TBD
Thursday, Marcy 9
Sectional Semifinals
At Holmen and Merrill
Saturday, March 11
Sectional Final
At Stevens Point 1 p.m.
DIVISION 3
Tuesday, Feb. 28
Barron 51, Baldwin-Woodville 43
Ellsworth 57, Spooner 45
Amery 58, Somerset 47
Friday, March 3
Barron at No. 1 Prescott
No. 5 St. Croix Central at No. 4 Osceola
Ellsworth at No. 3 Hayward
Amery at No. 2 Northwestern
Saturday, March 4
Regional finals, TBD
Thursday, March 9
Sectional Semifinals
At River Falls and Osseo-Fairchild
Saturday, March 11
Sectional Final
At Menomonie, 1 p.m.
DIVISION 4
Tuesday, Feb. 28
Cumberland 72, Ladysmith 65
St. Croix Falls 57, Colby 43
Grantsburg 77, Athens 49
Chetek-Weyer. 66, Abbotsford 44
Washburn 79, Chequamegon 71
Friday, March 3
Cumberland at No. 1 Phillips
St. Croix Falls at Grantsburg
Chetek-Weyer. at No. 3 Unity
Washburn at No. 2 Cameron
Saturday, March 4
Regional finals, TBD
Thursday, March 9
At Rice Lake and New Richmond
Saturday, March 11
Sectional Final
At Eau Claire Memorial, 7 p.m.
DIVISION 5
Tuesday, Feb. 28
Drummond 64, LCO 29
Frederic 60, Siren 45
South Shore 67, Bayfield 39
Luck 78, Shell Lake 27
Mellen 81, Butternut 72
Webster 58, Northwood 54, OT
Mercer 48, Hurley 37
Solon Springs 74, Winter 37
Friday, March 3
Frederic at Drummond
South Shore at Luck
Webster at Mellen
Mercer at Solon Springs
Saturday, March 4
Regional Finals, TBD
Thursday, March 9
Sectional Semifinals
At Superior and Chetek
Saturday, March 11
Sectional Final
At Spooner, 7 p.m.
Minnesota Boys Hockey Playoffs
At AMSOIL Arena
SECTION 7AA
Saturday’s Semifinals
Grand Rapids 5, Elk River 3
Duluth East 1, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 0
Thursday, March 2
Championship
Grand Rapids (18-7-1) vs. Duluth East (18-8-1), 7 p.m.
SECTION 7A
Saturday’s Semifinals
Hermantown 9, Virginia/Mountain Iron-Buhl 0
Greenway 2, Hibbing-Chisholm 1
Wednesday, March 1
Championship
Greenway (18-7-1) vs. Hermantown (25-1-1), 7:30 p.m.
Minnsota Girls State Hockey Tournament
At Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul
CLASS AA
Saturday's Results
Championship
Edina 4, Blaine 0
Third Place
Eden Prairie 6, Hill-Murray 0
Fifth Place
Farmington 3, Eastview 0
CLASS A
Saturday's Results
Championship
Blake 6, St. Paul United 2
Third Place
Warroad 6, Northfield 2
Fifth Place
Alexandria Area 1, Hibbing-Chisholm 0
Minnesota Girls Basketball Playoffs
SECTION 7AAAA
Thursday's Quarterfinals
No. 8 Duluth East (2-24) at No. 1 Andover (17-9), 7 p.m.
No. 7 Cambridge-Isanti (5-21) at No. 2 Forest Lake (14-12), 7 p.m.
No. 6 Coon Rapids (9-17) at No. 3 Anoka (14-12), 7 p.m.
No. 5 Blaine (8-18) at No. 4 St. Francis (17-8), 7 p.m.
Minnesota Girls Basketball Playoffs
SECTION 7AAA
Tuesday's First Round
Cloquet 63, Princeton 61
Hermantown 52, North Branch 36
Hibbing 63, Chisago Lakes Area 51
Saturday's Semifinals
Cloquet (15-12) at Grand Rapids (21-5), 2 p.m.
Hibbing (14-13) vs. Hermantown (23-3), 2 p.m.
SECTION 7AA
Subsection 1
Tuesday's First Round
Esko 66, Hinckley-Finlayson 7
Aitkin 40, Pillager 27
Pequot Lakes 76, Moose Lake-Willow River 40
Wednesday’s Game
No. 6 Barnum (14-12) at No. 3 Crosby-Ironton (14-12), 7 p.m.
Subsection 2
Tuesday's First Round
Proctor 50, Eveleth-GIlbert 35
Duluth Marshall 59, Greenway 28
Two Harbors 36, Virginia 33
International Falls 78, Mesabi East 55
Saturday's Quarterfinals
At Romano Gym
Crosby-Ironton/Barnum winner vs. Pequot Lakes (20-7), 1 p.m.
Proctor (15-12) vs. Duluth Marshall (22-5), 2:30 p.m.
Two Harbors (20-7) vs. International Falls (17-8), 5:45 p.m.
Aitkin (18-9) vs. Esko (21-6), 7:15 p.m.
SECTION 7A
Subsection 1
Monday's Play-in Game
Hill City 50, Wrenshall 27
Thursday's First Round
At Esko
No. 6 Silver Bay (6-18) vs. No. 3 South Ridge (11-12), 5:45 p.m.
No. 7 Fond du Lac Ojibwe (7-14) vs. No. 2 Cook County (12-10), 7:15 p.m.
At Hermantown
No. 5 Northland (7-17) vs. No. 4 Carlton (12-14), 5:45 p.m.
No. 8 Hill City (3-20) vs. No. 1 Floodwood (17-9), 7:15 p.m.
Subsection 2
Monday's Play-in Game
Nashwauk-Keewatin 55, Chisholm 42
North Woods 67, Northeast Range 35
Thursday's First Round
At Hibbing
No. 6 Ely (13-12) vs. No. 3 Cherry (17-7), 5:45 p.m.
No. 7 North Woods (8-18) vs. No. 2 Bigfork (24-2), 7:15 p.m.
At Coleraine
No. 5 Littlefork-Big Falls (14-10) vs. No. 4 Deer River (17-9), 5:45 p.m.
No. 9 Nashwauk-Keewatin (10-17) vs. No. 1 Mountain Iron-Buhl (25-1)
SECTION 5A
North Subsection
Monday's Play-in Results
Bertha-Hewitt 65, Nevis 56
McGregor 65, Laporte 41
Thursday's First Round
No. 9 Bertha-Hewitt (5-20) at No. 1 Cromwell-Wright (21-4), 7 p.m.
No. 5 Verndale (16-10) at No. 4 Walker-Hackensack-Akeley (21-5), 7 p.m.
No. 6 Sebeka (11-14) at No. 3 Pine River-Backus (21-5), 7 p.m.
No. 7 McGregor (13-13) at No. 2 Menahga (21-5), 7 p.m.