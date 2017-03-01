Prep Playoff Scoreboard - March 1

Alliant Energy Center, Madison

Thursday, March 2

Waukesha North Co-op vs. Arrowhead, 11 a.m.

Bay Port vs. Sun Prairie, 1:15 p.m.

Hudson vs. Eau Claire Memorial, 5 p.m.

Wausau West vs. West Salem/Bangor, 7:15 p.m.

Friday, March 3

Semifinals, 5 & 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, March 4

Championships

Semifinal winners, 2:15 p.m.

WIAA Boys Hockey Playoffs

Boys Sectional Finals

1. Hudson 7, Superior 0

2: Eau Claire Memorial 4, Chippewa Falls 2

3: Wausau West 3, Stevens Point 2, OT

4: West Salem/Bangor 5, Reedsburg 2

5. Bay Port 3, Neenah 2

6: Sun Prairie 5, Verona 3

7: Waukesha North 4, Beloit Memorial 0

8: Arrowhead 4, University School 1

2017 State Girls Hockey Championships

Friday & Saturday, March 3-4, 2017

Veterans Memorial Coliseum-Alliant Energy Center, Madison

Friday, March 3

Hayward vs. Green Bay East Co-op, 11 a.m.

D.C. Everest Co-op vs. Sun Prairie, 1:15 p.m.

Saturday, March 4

Championship Game

Semifinal winners, noon

Girls Sectional Finals

1. Hayward 5, Hudson 4

2: D.C. Everest 7, Xavier 1

3: Sun Prairie 3, Beloit Memorial 2, 2OT

4: Green Bay East 3, University School 1

WIAA Girls Basketball Playoffs

DIVISION 1

Thursday, Feb. 23

Chippewa Falls 67, Marshfield 65

D.C. Everest 78, Wausau West 64

Eau Claire North 38, Eau Claire Memorial 35

Friday, Feb. 24

Appleton North 70, Oshkosh West 33

Oshkosh North 51, Appleton East 45

Hudson 68, Superior 31

Saturday, Feb. 25

Stevens Point 69, Neenah 61

Appleton West 53, Wis. Rapids 49

Saturday, Feb. 25

Appleton North 62, Oshkosh North 47

Chippewa Falls 50, Hudson 42

D.C. Everest 44, Eau Claire North 31

Monday, Feb. 27

Appleton West 55, Stevens Point 42

Thursday, March 2

Sectional Semifinals

At Appleton East

Appleton West vs. Appleton North (24-0)

At Marshfield

Chippewa Falls (18-6) vs. D.C. Everest (17-6)

Saturday, March 4

Sectional Final

at D.C. Everest, 1 p.m.

DIVISION 2

Thursday, March 2

Sectional Semifinals

at La Cross Logan

Onalaska (18-5) vs. Menomonie (16-8)

at Wausau East

Hortonville (18-5) vs. New London (15-9), 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 4

Sectional Final

at Eau Claire North, 1 p.m.

DIVISION 3

Friday, Feb. 24

Northwestern 49, Amery 37

Hayward 72, Osceola 69

Somerset 65, Prescott 35

Saturday, Feb. 25

Hayward 38, Northwestern 35

Somerset 58, St. Croix Central 43

Thursday, March 2

Sectional Semifinals

at New Richmond

Hayward (19-4) vs. Somerset (20-3)

at Osseo-Fairchild

Bloomer (20-4) vs. Elk Mound (20-4)

Saturday, March 4

Secrtional Final

at Menomonie, 7 p.m.

DIVISION 4

Friday, Feb. 24

St. Croix Falls 45, Unity 32

Saturday, Feb. 25

Grantsburg47, Abbotsford 34

Colby 68, Washburn 65

Cameron 74, Ladysmith 38

Monday, Feb. 27

St. Croix Falls 57, Grantsburg 39

Cameron 61, Colby 58, OT

Thursday, March 2

Sectional Semifinals

at Rice Lake

St. Croix Falls (21-3) vs. Cameron (19-5)

At Altoona

Durand (21-30 vs. Colfax (15-9)

Saturday, March 4

Sectional Final

at Chippewa Falls, 1 p.m.

DIVISION 5

Friday, Feb. 24

South Shore 61, Shell Lake 51

Luck 38, Northwood 25

Bayfield 71, Siren 60

Mercer 68, Solon Springs 52

Saturday, Feb. 25

South Shore 37, Luck 33

Mercer 70, Bayfield 63

Thursday, March 2

Sectional Semifinals

at Superior

South Shore (19-5) vs. Mercer (17-5), 7 p.m.

at Chetek

Clayton (53-50) vs. McDonell Central (22-3)

Saturday, March 4

Sectional Final

at Spooner, 1 p.m.

WIAA Boys Basketball Playoffs

Sectional 1

DIVISION 1

Friday, March 3

No. 16 Appleton N. at No. 1 Oshkosh North

No. 9 Wis. Rapids at No. 8 Wausau West

No. 12 Hudson at No. 5 Marshfield

No. 13 Appleton East at No. 4 Neenah

No. 14 D.C. Everest at No. 3 E.C. North

No. 11 Oshkosh W. at No. 6 Appleton West

No. 10 Eau Claire Mem. at No. 7 Chip. Falls

No. 15 Superior at No. 2 Stevens Point

DIVISION 2

Tuesday, Feb. 28

Holmen 74, New Richmond 54

Sparta 73, Ashland 36

River Falls 60, Menomonie 51

Friday, March 3

Holmen at No. 1 La Crosse Central

No. 5 Tomah at No. 4 LaCrosse Logan

Sparta at No. 3 Rice Lake

River Falls at No. 2 Onalaska

Saturday, March 4

Regional Finals, TBD

Thursday, Marcy 9

Sectional Semifinals

At Holmen and Merrill

Saturday, March 11

Sectional Final

At Stevens Point 1 p.m.

DIVISION 3

Tuesday, Feb. 28

Barron 51, Baldwin-Woodville 43

Ellsworth 57, Spooner 45

Amery 58, Somerset 47

Friday, March 3

Barron at No. 1 Prescott

No. 5 St. Croix Central at No. 4 Osceola

Ellsworth at No. 3 Hayward

Amery at No. 2 Northwestern

Saturday, March 4

Regional finals, TBD

Thursday, March 9

Sectional Semifinals

At River Falls and Osseo-Fairchild

Saturday, March 11

Sectional Final

At Menomonie, 1 p.m.

DIVISION 4

Tuesday, Feb. 28

Cumberland 72, Ladysmith 65

St. Croix Falls 57, Colby 43

Grantsburg 77, Athens 49

Chetek-Weyer. 66, Abbotsford 44

Washburn 79, Chequamegon 71

Friday, March 3

Cumberland at No. 1 Phillips

St. Croix Falls at Grantsburg

Chetek-Weyer. at No. 3 Unity

Washburn at No. 2 Cameron

Saturday, March 4

Regional finals, TBD

Thursday, March 9

At Rice Lake and New Richmond

Saturday, March 11

Sectional Final

At Eau Claire Memorial, 7 p.m.

DIVISION 5

Tuesday, Feb. 28

Drummond 64, LCO 29

Frederic 60, Siren 45

South Shore 67, Bayfield 39

Luck 78, Shell Lake 27

Mellen 81, Butternut 72

Webster 58, Northwood 54, OT

Mercer 48, Hurley 37

Solon Springs 74, Winter 37

Friday, March 3

Frederic at Drummond

South Shore at Luck

Webster at Mellen

Mercer at Solon Springs

Saturday, March 4

Regional Finals, TBD

Thursday, March 9

Sectional Semifinals

At Superior and Chetek

Saturday, March 11

Sectional Final

At Spooner, 7 p.m.

Minnesota Boys Hockey Playoffs

At AMSOIL Arena

SECTION 7AA

Saturday’s Semifinals

Grand Rapids 5, Elk River 3

Duluth East 1, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 0

Thursday, March 2

Championship

Grand Rapids (18-7-1) vs. Duluth East (18-8-1), 7 p.m.

SECTION 7A

Saturday’s Semifinals

Hermantown 9, Virginia/Mountain Iron-Buhl 0

Greenway 2, Hibbing-Chisholm 1

Wednesday, March 1

Championship

Greenway (18-7-1) vs. Hermantown (25-1-1), 7:30 p.m.

Minnsota Girls State Hockey Tournament

At Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul

CLASS AA

Saturday's Results

Championship

Edina 4, Blaine 0

Third Place

Eden Prairie 6, Hill-Murray 0

Fifth Place

Farmington 3, Eastview 0

CLASS A

Saturday's Results

Championship

Blake 6, St. Paul United 2

Third Place

Warroad 6, Northfield 2

Fifth Place

Alexandria Area 1, Hibbing-Chisholm 0

Minnesota Girls Basketball Playoffs

SECTION 7AAAA

Thursday's Quarterfinals

No. 8 Duluth East (2-24) at No. 1 Andover (17-9), 7 p.m.

No. 7 Cambridge-Isanti (5-21) at No. 2 Forest Lake (14-12), 7 p.m.

No. 6 Coon Rapids (9-17) at No. 3 Anoka (14-12), 7 p.m.

No. 5 Blaine (8-18) at No. 4 St. Francis (17-8), 7 p.m.

Minnesota Girls Basketball Playoffs

SECTION 7AAA

Tuesday's First Round

Cloquet 63, Princeton 61

Hermantown 52, North Branch 36

Hibbing 63, Chisago Lakes Area 51

Saturday's Semifinals

Cloquet (15-12) at Grand Rapids (21-5), 2 p.m.

Hibbing (14-13) vs. Hermantown (23-3), 2 p.m.

SECTION 7AA

Subsection 1

Tuesday's First Round

Esko 66, Hinckley-Finlayson 7

Aitkin 40, Pillager 27

Pequot Lakes 76, Moose Lake-Willow River 40

Wednesday’s Game

No. 6 Barnum (14-12) at No. 3 Crosby-Ironton (14-12), 7 p.m.

Subsection 2

Tuesday's First Round

Proctor 50, Eveleth-GIlbert 35

Duluth Marshall 59, Greenway 28

Two Harbors 36, Virginia 33

International Falls 78, Mesabi East 55

Saturday's Quarterfinals

At Romano Gym

Crosby-Ironton/Barnum winner vs. Pequot Lakes (20-7), 1 p.m.

Proctor (15-12) vs. Duluth Marshall (22-5), 2:30 p.m.

Two Harbors (20-7) vs. International Falls (17-8), 5:45 p.m.

Aitkin (18-9) vs. Esko (21-6), 7:15 p.m.

SECTION 7A

Subsection 1

Monday's Play-in Game

Hill City 50, Wrenshall 27

Thursday's First Round

At Esko

No. 6 Silver Bay (6-18) vs. No. 3 South Ridge (11-12), 5:45 p.m.

No. 7 Fond du Lac Ojibwe (7-14) vs. No. 2 Cook County (12-10), 7:15 p.m.

At Hermantown

No. 5 Northland (7-17) vs. No. 4 Carlton (12-14), 5:45 p.m.

No. 8 Hill City (3-20) vs. No. 1 Floodwood (17-9), 7:15 p.m.

Subsection 2

Monday's Play-in Game

Nashwauk-Keewatin 55, Chisholm 42

North Woods 67, Northeast Range 35

Thursday's First Round

At Hibbing

No. 6 Ely (13-12) vs. No. 3 Cherry (17-7), 5:45 p.m.

No. 7 North Woods (8-18) vs. No. 2 Bigfork (24-2), 7:15 p.m.

At Coleraine

No. 5 Littlefork-Big Falls (14-10) vs. No. 4 Deer River (17-9), 5:45 p.m.

No. 9 Nashwauk-Keewatin (10-17) vs. No. 1 Mountain Iron-Buhl (25-1)

SECTION 5A

North Subsection

Monday's Play-in Results

Bertha-Hewitt 65, Nevis 56

McGregor 65, Laporte 41

Thursday's First Round

No. 9 Bertha-Hewitt (5-20) at No. 1 Cromwell-Wright (21-4), 7 p.m.

No. 5 Verndale (16-10) at No. 4 Walker-Hackensack-Akeley (21-5), 7 p.m.

No. 6 Sebeka (11-14) at No. 3 Pine River-Backus (21-5), 7 p.m.

No. 7 McGregor (13-13) at No. 2 Menahga (21-5), 7 p.m.