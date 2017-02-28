Playoffs begin tonight for Solon Springs

Solon Springs has played in the regional finals three times during that span, but the Eagles are still looking for their first trip to the sectional tournament.

This year, they may have an opening.

Washburn has moved up to Division 4 and will be unable to defend its 2016 regional title. Drummond holds the No. 1 seed in the region, while Solon Springs is the No. 2 seed.

Drummond finished the regular season Thursday with a 61-54 victory over Hurley to tie with Solon Springs for the Indianhead Conference title. The Eagles and Lumberjacks both held 13-3 records in conference play, giving Solon Springs its second consecutive share of the conference title.

The Eagles host Winter (No. 15) today, and the Northwood Evergreens (No. 6) host Webster (No. 11). Both games begin at 7 p.m.

Girls basketball

The Eagle girls ended their season Friday with a 68-52 loss at Mercer in the regional semifinals. Solon Springs finishes the year with a 7-16 record overall.

Mercer went on to defeat Bayfield 70-63 Saturday to advance to the sectional semifinals. Mercer will face South Shore at 7 p.m. Thursday in Superior. The Cardinals advanced with a 61-51 victory over Shell Lake Friday and a 37-33 victory over Luck Saturday.

Northwood ended its season with a 12-12 record following a 38-25 loss to Luck in the regional semifinals Friday.