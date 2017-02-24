Solon Springs girls win playoff opener

Tuesday’s game was the third meeting of the teams since Feb. 9. Hurley entered the game as the No. 7 seed, while Solon Springs was the No. 10 seed.

“I was excited about this match-up,” SSHS coach Brian Amys said. “We had played Hurley tough at home but just came up short.”

Hurley won the first meeting between the two teams by nine pionts. The Midgets won by five points in the Feb. 16 rematch at Solon Springs.

In Tuesday’s regional playoff game, Hurley took a 12-point lead midway through the first half. In the final six minutes, however, the Eagles held Hurley to just one point to cut the lead to three by halftime.

“It was a total team effort,” Amys said. “We moved the ball well, eliminated a lot of turn overs.

“We came out with an attitude in the second half and played our game, exchanging baskets the until the eight-minute mark when we took our first lead of the game.”

Solon Springs and Hurley then traded the lead until the Eagles moved in front with 4:12 remaining and led to the final buzzer.

Solon Springs took the lead on a basket by Nikki Orozco, and Kylli Rajala’s 3-pointer on the next possession put the Eagles up by four. A pair of free throws by Morgan Anderson extended the lead, and Orozco and Rajala also added free throws in the final minute.

Rajala led the Eagles with 14 points, and Orozco added 11 points. Anderson finished with nine points and 11 rebounds; Ellie Burger had three points, six blocks and six rebounds; and Taylor Blaylock had two points.

The Eagles play at No. 2-seeded Mercer at 7 p.m. today.

The winner moves on to Saturday’s regional final game.

Mercer defeated the Eagles 55-29 during the regular season.