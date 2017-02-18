Northwood’s Kuffel signs with UWRF

Kuffel led the Evergreens at fullback this season with 689 yards rushing and nine touchdowns, averaging 8.7 yards per carry. He also led the team defensively at linebacker and finished second on the team in total tackles.

The senior was named to the Lakeland 8-Man All-Conference first team and was honorable mention All-State at outside linebacker.

“Jase is a kid that has truly put in the time and effort to become an outstanding football player,” said Matt Hager, head coach of the Northwood-Solon Springs football team. “He truly deserves all of the accolades and recognition that he has received in his senior year.

“More than being an outstanding football player, Jase is an outstanding student and young man. He will be tough to replace both on and off the field here at Northwood.”

UW-River Falls plays in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. The Falcons finished the 2016 season in a tie for fourth place with records of 3-4 in the WIAC and 4-6 overall.