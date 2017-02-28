Weather Forecast

    Prep Playoff Scoreboard - Feb. 28

    By Superior Telegram Today at 10:27 a.m.

    2017 State Boys Hockey Tournament 

    Veterans Memorial Coliseum,

    Alliant Energy Center, Madison 

    Thursday, March 2

    Waukesha North Co-op vs. Arrowhead, 11 a.m.

    Bay Port vs. Sun Prairie, 1:15 p.m.

    Hudson vs. Eau Claire Memorial, 5 p.m.

    Wausau West vs. West Salem/Bangor, 7:15 p.m.

    Friday, March 3

    Semifinals, 5 & 7:15 p.m.

    Saturday, March 4

    Championships

    Semifinal winners, 2:15 p.m.

    WIAA Boys Hockey Playoffs

    Boys Sectional Finals

    1. Hudson 7, Superior 0

    2: Eau Claire Memorial 4, Chippewa Falls 2

    3: Wausau West 3, Stevens Point 2, OT

    4: West Salem/Bangor 5, Reedsburg 2

    5. Bay Port 3, Neenah 2

    6: Sun Prairie 5, Verona 3

    7: Waukesha North 4, Beloit Memorial 0

    8: Arrowhead 4, University School 1

    2017 State Girls Hockey Championships

    Friday & Saturday, March 3-4, 2017

    Veterans Memorial Coliseum-Alliant Energy Center, Madison 

    Friday, March 3

    Hayward vs. Green Bay East Co-op, 11 a.m.

    D.C. Everest Co-op vs. Sun Prairie, 1:15 p.m.

    Saturday, March 4

    Championship Game

    Semifinal winners, noon

    Girls Sectional Finals

    1. Hayward 5, Hudson 4

    2: D.C. Everest 7, Xavier 1

    3: Sun Prairie 3, Beloit Memorial 2, 2OT

    4: Green Bay East 3, University School 1

    WIAA Girls Basketball Playoffs

    DIVISION 1

    Thursday, Feb. 23

    Chippewa Falls 67, Marshfield 65

    D.C. Everest 78, Wausau West 64

    Eau Claire North 38, Eau Claire Memorial 35

    Friday, Feb. 24

    Appleton North 70, Oshkosh West 33

    Oshkosh North 51, Appleton East 45

    Hudson 68, Superior 31

    Saturday, Feb. 25

    Stevens Point 69, Neenah 61

    Appleton West 53, Wis. Rapids 49

    Saturday, Feb. 25

    Appleton North 62, Oshkosh North 47

    Chippewa Falls 50, Hudson 42

    D.C. Everest 44, Eau Claire North 31

    Monday, Feb. 27

    Appleton West 55, Stevens Point 42

    Thursday, March 2

    Sectional Semifinals

    At Appleton East

    Appleton West vs. Appleton North (24-0)

    At Marshfield

    Chippewa Falls (18-6) vs. D.C. Everest (17-6)

    Saturday, March 4

    Sectional Final

    at D.C. Everest, 1 p.m.

    DIVISION 2

    Thursday, March 2

    Sectional Semifinals

    at La Cross Logan

    Onalaska (18-5) vs. Menomonie (16-8)

    at Wausau East

    Hortonville (18-5) vs. New London (15-9), 7 p.m.

    Saturday, March 4

    Sectional Final

    at Eau Claire North, 1 p.m.

    DIVISION 3

    Friday, Feb. 24

    Northwestern 49, Amery 37

    Hayward 72, Osceola 69

    Somerset 65, Prescott 35

    Saturday, Feb. 25

    Hayward 38, Northwestern 35

    Somerset 58, St. Croix Central 43

    Thursday, March 2

    Sectional Semifinals

    at New Richmond

    Hayward (19-4) vs. Somerset (20-3)

    at Osseo-Fairchild

    Bloomer (20-4) vs. Elk Mound (20-4)

    Saturday, March 4

    Secrtional Final

    at Menomonie, 7 p.m.

    DIVISION 4

    Friday, Feb. 24

    St. Croix Falls 45, Unity 32

    Saturday, Feb. 25

    Grantsburg47, Abbotsford 34

    Colby 68, Washburn 65

    Cameron 74, Ladysmith 38

    Monday, Feb. 27

    St. Croix Falls 57, Grantsburg 39

    Cameron 61, Colby 58, OT

    Thursday, March 2

    Sectional Semifinals

    at Rice Lake

    St. Croix Falls (21-3) vs. Cameron (19-5)

    At Altoona

    Durand (21-30 vs. Colfax (15-9)

    Saturday, March 4

    Sectional Final

    at Chippewa Falls, 1 p.m.

    DIVISION 5

    Friday, Feb. 24

    South Shore 61, Shell Lake 51

    Luck 38, Northwood 25

    Bayfield 71, Siren 60

    Mercer 68, Solon Springs 52

    Saturday, Feb. 25

    South Shore 37, Luck 33

    Mercer 70, Bayfield 63

    Thursday, March 2

    Sectional Semifinals

    at Superior

    South Shore (19-5) vs. Mercer (17-5), 7 p.m.

    at Chetek

    Clayton (53-50) vs. McDonell Central (22-3)

    Saturday, March 4

    Sectional Final

    at Spooner, 1 p.m.

    WIAA Boys Basketball Playoffs

    Sectional 1

    DIVISION 1

    Friday, March 3

    No. 16 Appleton N. at No. 1 Oshkosh North

    No. 9 Wis. Rapids at No. 8 Wausau West

    No. 12 Hudson at No. 5 Marshfield

    No. 13 Appleton East at No. 4 Neenah

    No. 14 D.C. Everest at No. 3 E.C. North

    No. 11 Oshkosh W. at No. 6 Appleton West

    No. 10 Eau Claire Mem. at No. 7 Chip. Falls

    No. 15 Superior at No. 2 Stevens Point

    DIVISION 2

    Tuesday, Feb. 28

    No. 9 New Richmond at No. 8 Holmen

    No. 11 Ashland at No. 6 Sparta

    No. 10 Menomonie at No. 7 River Falls

    No. 9 Mosinee at No. 8 Shawno

    DIVISION 3

    Tuesday, Feb. 28

    No. 9 Baldwin-Woodville at No. 8 Barron

    No. 11 Spooner at No. 6 Ellsworth

    No. 10 Somerset at No. 7 Amery

    Friday, March 3

    BW-Barron winner at No. 1 Prescott

    No. 5 St. Croix Central at No. 4 Osceola

    Spooner-Ellsworth winner at No. 3 Hayward

    Amery-Somerset winner at No. 2 Northwestern

    DIVISION 4

    Tuesday, Feb. 28

    No. 9 Ladysmith at No. 8 Cumberland

    No. 12 Colby at No. 5 St. Croix Falls

    No. 13 Athens at No. 4 Grantsburg

    No. 11 Abbotsford at No. 6 Chetek-Weyer.

    No. 10 Chequamegon at No. 7 Washburn

    No. 9 Colfax at No. 8 Glenwood City

    DIVISION 5

    Tuesday, Feb. 28

    No. 16 LCO at No. 1 Drummond

    No. 9 Siren at No. 8 Frederic

    No. 12 Bayfield at No. 5 South Shore

    No. 13 Shell Lake at No. 4 Luck

    No. 14 Butternut at No. 3 Mellen

    No. 11 Webster at No. 6 Northwood

    No. 10 Hurley at No. 7 Mercer

    No. 15 Winter at No. 2 Solon Springs

     

    Minnesota Boys Hockey Playoffs

    SECTION 7AA

    Saturday’s Semifinals

    At AMSOIL Arena

    Grand Rapids 5, Elk River 3

    Duluth East 1, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 0

    Thursday, March 2

    Championship

    At AMSOIL Arena

    Grand Rapids (18-7-1) vs. Duluth East (18-8-1), 7 p.m.

    SECTION 7A

    Saturday’s Semifinals

    At AMSOIL Arena

    Hermantown 9, Virginia/Mountain Iron-Buhl 0

    Greenway 2, Hibbing-Chisholm 1

    Wednesday, March 1

    Championship

    At AMSOIL Arena

    Greenway (18-7-1) vs. Hermantown (25-1-1), 7:30 p.m.

    Minnsota Girls State Hockey Tournament

    At Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul

    CLASS AA

    Friday's Games

    Semifinals

    Blaine 5, Hill-Murray 1

    Edina 4, Eden Prairie 0

    Consolation Semifinals

    At Ridder Arena, Minneapolis

    Eastview 4, Roseau 1

    Farmington 1, Forest Lake 0

    Saturday's Results

    Championship

    Edina 4, Blaine 0

    Third Place

    Eden Prairie 6, Hill-Murray 0

    Fifth Place

    Farmington 3, Eastview 0

    CLASS A

    Friday's Results

    Semifinals

    St. Paul United 4, Warroad 2

    Blake 4, Northfield 1

    Saturday's Results

    Championship

    Blake 6, St. Paul United 2

    Third Place

    Warroad 6, Northfield 2

    Fifth Place

    Alexandria Area 1, Hibbing-Chisholm 0

    Minnesota Girls Basketball Playoffs

    SECTION 7AAA

    Thursday's Quarterfinals

    No. 8 Duluth East (2-24) at No. 1 Andover (17-9), 7 p.m.

    No. 7 Cambridge-Isanti (5-21) at No. 2 Forest Lake (14-12), 7 p.m.

    No. 6 Coon Rapids (9-17) at No. 3 Anoka (14-12), 7 p.m.

    No. 5 Blaine (8-18) at No. 4 St. Francis (17-8), 7 p.m.

    SECTION 7AAA

    Tuesday's First Round

    No. 5 Princeton (7-19) at No. 4 Cloquet (14-12), 7 p.m.

    No. 7 North Branch (7-19) at No. 2 Hermantown (22-3), 7 p.m.

    No. 6 Hibbing (13-13) at No. 3 Chisago Lakes Area (12-14), 7 p.m.

    Saturday, March 4

    Semifinals

    At High Seed

    Cloquet/Princeton winner at No. 1 Grand Rapids (21-5), TBA

    Chisago Lakes Area/Hibbing winner vs. Hermantown/North Branch winner, TBA

    SECTION 7AA

    Subsection 1

    Tuesday's Games

    No. 8 Hinckley-Finlayson (2-23) at No. 1 Esko (20-6), 7 p.m.

    No. 5 Aitkin (17-9) at No. 4 Pillager (15-11), 7 p.m.

    No. 7 Moose Lake-Willow River (4-22) at No. 2 Pequot Lakes (19-7), 7 p.m.

    Wednesday's Game

    No. 6 Barnum (14-12) at No. 3 Crosby-Ironton (14-12), 7 p.m.

    SECTION 7A

    Subsection 1

    Monday's Play-in Game

    No. 9 Wrenshall (1-23) at No. 8 Hill City (2-20), 7 p.m.

    Thursday's First Round

    At Esko

    No. 6 Silver Bay (6-18) vs. No. 3 South Ridge (11-12), 5:45 p.m.

    No. 7 Fond du Lac Ojibwe (7-14) vs. No. 2 Cook County (12-10), 7:15 p.m.

    At Hermantown

    No. 5 Northland (7-17) vs. No. 4 Carlton (12-14), 5:45 p.m.

    Hill City/Wrenshall winner vs. No. 1 Floodwood (17-9), 7:15 p.m.

    Subsection 2

    Monday's Play-in Games

    Nashwauk-Keewatin 55, Chisholm 42

    North Woods 67, Northeast Range 35

    Thursday's First Round

    At Hibbing

    No. 6 Ely (13-12) vs. No. 3 Cherry (17-7), 5:45 p.m.

    No. 7 North Woods (8-18) vs. No. 2 Bigfork (24-2), 7:15 p.m.

    At Coleraine

    No. 5 Littlefork-Big Falls (14-10) vs. No. 4 Deer River (17-9), 5:45 p.m.

    No. 9 Nashwauk-Keewatin (10-17) vs. No. 1 Mountain Iron-Buhl (24-1)

