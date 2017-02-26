Prep Playoff Scoreboard - Feb. 26

Alliant Energy Center, Madison

Thursday, March 2

Waukesha North Co-op vs. Arrowhead, 11 a.m.

Bay Port vs. Sun Prairie, 1:15 p.m.

Thursday, March 2

Hudson vs. Eau Claire Memorial, 5 p.m.

Wausau West vs. West Salem/Bangor, 7:15 p.m.

Friday, March 3

Semifinals, 5 & 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, March 4

Championships

Semifinal winners, 2:15 p.m.

WIAA Boys Hockey Playoffs

SECTIONAL 1

Friday, Feb. 17

New Richmond 2, River Falls 0

Tuesday’s Sectional Semifinals

Hudson 10, Somerset 0

Superior 5, New Richmond 2

Saturday’s Sectional Final

Hudson 7, Superior 0

Wisconsin Sectional Finals

2: Eau Claire Memorial 4, Chippewa Falls 2

3: Wausau West 3, Stevens Point 2, OT

4: West Salem/Bangor 5, Reedsburg 2

5. Bay Port 3, Neenah 2

6: Sun Prairie 5, Verona 3

7: Waukesha North 4, Beloit Memorial 0

8: Arrowhead 4, University School 1

2017 State Girls Hockey Championships

Friday & Saturday, March 3-4, 2017

Veterans Memorial Coliseum-Alliant Energy Center, Madison

Friday, March 3

Hayward vs. Green Bay East Co-op, 11 a.m.

D.C. Everest Co-op vs. Sun Prairie, 1:15 p.m.

Saturday, March 4

Championship Game

Semifinal winners, noon

WIAA Girls Hockey Tournament

Sectional Finals

1. Hayward 5, Hudson 4

2: D.C. Everest 7, Xavier 1

3: Sun Prairie 3, Beloit Memorial 2, 2OT

4: Green Bay East 3, University School 1

WIAA Girls Basketball Playoffs

DIVISION 1

Thursday, Feb. 23

Chippewa Falls 67, Marshfield 65

D.C. Everest 78, Wausau West 64

Eau Claire North 38, Eau Claire Memorial 35

Friday, Feb. 24

Appleton North 70, Oshkosh West 33

Oshkosh North 51, Appleton East 45

Hudson 68, Superior 31

Saturday, Feb. 25

Stevens Point 69, Neenah 61

Appleton West 53, Wis. Rapids 49

Saturday, Feb. 25

Appleton North 62, Oshkosh North 47

Chippewa Falls 50, Hudson 42

D.C. Everest 44, Eau Claire North 31

Monday, Feb. 27

Stevens Point at Appleton West

Thursday, March 2

Sectonal Semifinals

SP-AW winner vs. Appleton North

Chippewa Falls vs. D.C. Everest

Saturday, March 4

Sectional Final

at D.C. Everest, 1 p.m.

DIVISION 2

Thursday, Feb. 23

Rice Lake 55, Tomah 35

Holman 59, River Falls 34

Menomonie 72, La Crosse Logan 45

Friday, Feb. 24

Onalaska 56, La Crosse Central 35

Saturday, Feb. 25

Regional Finals

Onalaska 61, Rice Lake 58

Menomonie 56, Holman 55

Thursday, March 2

Sectional Semifinals

at La Cross Logan

Onalaska vs. Menomonie

at Wausau East, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 4

Sectional Final

at Eau Claire North, 1 p.m.

DIVISION 3

Friday, Feb. 24

Northwestern 49, Amery 37

Hayward 72, Osceola 69

Somerset 65, Prescott 35

Saturday, Feb. 25

Hayward 38, Northwestern 35

Somerset 58, St. Croix Central 43

Thursday, March 2

Sectional Semifinals

at New Richmond

Hayward vs. Somerset

TBD at Osseo-Fairchild

Saturday, March 4

Secrtional Final

at Menomonie, 7 p.m.

DIVISION 4

Friday, Feb. 24

St. Croix Falls 45, Unity 32

Saturday, Feb. 25

Grantsburg47, Abbotsford 34

Colby 68, Washburn 65

Cameron 74, Ladysmith 38

Monday, Feb. 27

Grantsburg at St. Croix Falls

Colby at Cameron

Thursday, March 2

Sectional Semifinals

at Rice Lake and Altoona, TBD

Saturday, March 4

Secrtional Final

at Chippewa Falls, 1 p.m.

DIVISION 5

Tuesday, Feb. 21

Shell Lake 54, Butternut 35

Luck 62, Frederic 34

Northwood 52, Webster 31

Bayfield 88, Winter 54

Siren 54, Drummond 36

Solon Springs 39, Hurley 32

Mercer 67, Mellen 41

Friday, Feb. 24

South Shore 61, Shell Lake 51

Luck 38, Northwood 25

Bayfield 71, Siren 60

Mercer 68, Solon Springs 52

Saturday, Feb. 25

South Shore 37, Luck 33

Mercer 70, Bayfield 63

Thursday, March 2

Sectional Semifinals

at Superior

South Shore vs. Mercer, 7 p.m.

TBD at Chetek, 7 p.m.

March 4

Sectional Final

at Spooner, 1 p.m.

WIAA Boys Basketball Playoffs

Sectional 1

DIVISION 1

Friday, March 3

No. 16 Appleton N. at No. 1 Oshkosh North

No. 9 Wis. Rapids at No. 8 Wausau West

No. 12 Hudson at No. 5 Marshfield

No. 13 Appleton East at No. 4 Neenah

No. 14 D.C. Everest at No. 3 E.C. North

No. 11 Oshkosh W. at No. 6 Appleton West

No. 10 Eau Claire Mem. at No. 7 Chip. Falls

No. 15 Superior at No. 2 Stevens Point

DIVISION 2

Tuesday, Feb. 28

No. 9 New Richmond at No. 8 Holmen

No. 11 Ashland at No. 6 Sparta

No. 10 Menomonie at No. 7 River Falls

No. 9 Mosinee at No. 8 Shawno

DIVISION 3

Tuesday, Feb. 28

No. 9 Baldwin-Woodville at No. 8 Barron

No. 11 Spooner at No. 6 Ellsworth

No. 10 Somerset at No. 7 Amery

Friday, March 3

BW-Barron winner at No. 1 Prescott

No. 5 St. Croix Central at No. 4 Osceola

Spooner-Ellsworth winner at No. 3 Hayward

Amery-Somerset winner at No. 2 Northwestern

DIVISION 4

Tuesday, Feb. 28

No. 9 Ladysmith at No. 8 Cumberland

No. 12 Colby at No. 5 St. Croix Falls

No. 13 Athens at No. 4 Grantsburg

No. 11 Abbotsford at No. 6 Chetek-Weyer.

No. 10 Chequamegon at No. 7 Washburn

No. 9 Colfax at No. 8 Glenwood City

DIVISION 5

Tuesday, Feb. 28

No. 16 LCO at No. 1 Drummond

No. 9 Siren at No. 8 Frederic

No. 12 Bayfield at No. 5 South Shore

No. 13 Shell Lake at No. 4 Luck

No. 14 Butternut at No. 3 Mellen

No. 11 Webster at No. 6 Northwood

No. 10 Hurley at No. 7 Mercer

No. 15 Winter at No. 2 Solon Springs

Minnesota Boys Hockey Playoffs

SECTION 7AA

Tuesday’s Quarterfinals

Elk River 10, Forerst Lake 1

Grand Rapids 4, Andover 2

Cloquet-E-C 2, Duluth Marshall 1, 2OTs

Duluth East 5, St. Francis 1

Saturday’s Semifinals

At AMSOIL Arena

Grand Rapids 5, Elk River 3

Duluth East 1, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 0

Thursday, March 2

Championship

At AMSOIL Arena

Grand Rapids (18-7-1) vs. Duluth East (18-8-1), 7 p.m.

SECTION 7A

Tuesday’s First Round

Duluth Denfeld 6, Proctor 1

Int. Falls 8, Ely 2

Thursday’s Quarterfinals

Hermantown 9, Duluth Denfeld 1

Virginia/Mountain Iron-Buhl 6, Eveleth-Gilbert 2

Greenway 5, North Shore 3

Hibbing-Chisholm 6, International Falls 2

Saturday’s Semifinals

At AMSOIL Arena

Hermantown 9, Virginia/Mountain Iron-Buhl 0

Greenway 2, Hibbing-Chisholm 1

Wednesday, March 1

Championship

At AMSOIL Arena

Greenway (18-7-1) vs. Hermantown (25-1-1), 7:30 p.m.

Minnsota Girls State Hockey Tournament

At Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul

CLASS AA

Friday's Games

Semifinals

Blaine 5, Hill-Murray 1

Edina 4, Eden Prairie 0

Consolation Semifinals

At Ridder Arena, Minneapolis

Eastview 4, Roseau 1

Farmington 1, Forest Lake 0

Saturday's Results

Championship

Edina 4, Blaine 0

Third Place

Eden Prairie 6, Hill-Murray 0

Fifth Place

Farmington 3, Eastview 0

CLASS A

Friday's Results

Semifinals

St. Paul United 4, Warroad 2

Blake 4, Northfield 1

Saturday's Results

Championship

Blake 6, St. Paul United 2

Third Place

Warroad 6, Northfield 2

Fifth Place

Alexandria Area 1, Hibbing-Chisholm 0

Minnesota Girls Basketball Playoffs

SECTION 7AAA

Thursday's Quarterfinals

No. 8 Duluth East (2-24) at No. 1 Andover (17-9), 7 p.m.

No. 7 Cambridge-Isanti (5-21) at No. 2 Forest Lake (14-12), 7 p.m.

No. 6 Coon Rapids (9-17) at No. 3 Anoka (14-12), 7 p.m.

No. 5 Blaine (8-18) at No. 4 St. Francis (17-8), 7 p.m.

SECTION 7AAA

Tuesday's First Round

No. 5 Princeton (7-19) at No. 4 Cloquet (14-12), 7 p.m.

No. 7 North Branch (7-19) at No. 2 Hermantown (22-3), 7 p.m.

No. 6 Hibbing (13-13) at No. 3 Chisago Lakes Area (12-14), 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 4

Semifinals

At High Seed

Cloquet/Princeton winner at No. 1 Grand Rapids (21-5), TBA

Chisago Lakes Area/Hibbing winner vs. Hermantown/North Branch winner, TBA

SECTION 7AA

Subsection 1

Tuesday's Games

No. 8 Hinckley-Finlayson (2-23) at No. 1 Esko (20-6), 7 p.m.

No. 5 Aitkin (17-9) at No. 4 Pillager (15-11), 7 p.m.

No. 7 Moose Lake-Willow River (4-22) at No. 2 Pequot Lakes (19-7), 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Game

No. 6 Barnum (14-12) at No. 3 Crosby-Ironton (14-12), 7 p.m.

SECTION 7A

Subsection 1

Monday's Play-in Game

No. 9 Wrenshall (1-23) at No. 8 Hill City (2-20), 7 p.m.

Thursday's First Round

At Esko

No. 6 Silver Bay (6-18) vs. No. 3 South Ridge (11-12), 5:45 p.m.

No. 7 Fond du Lac Ojibwe (7-14) vs. No. 2 Cook County (12-10), 7:15 p.m.

At Hermantown

No. 5 Northland (7-17) vs. No. 4 Carlton (12-14), 5:45 p.m.

Hill City/Wrenshall winner vs. No. 1 Floodwood (17-9), 7:15 p.m.

Subsection 2

Monday's Play-in Games

No. 9 Nashwauk-Keewatin (9-17) at No. 8 Chisholm (9-17), 6 p.m.

No. 10 Northeast Range (2-19) at No. 7 North Woods (7-18), 7 p.m.

Thursday's First Round

At Hibbing

No. 6 Ely (13-12) vs. No. 3 Cherry (17-7), 5:45 p.m.

North Woods/Northeast Range winner vs. No. 2 Bigfork (24-2), 7:15 p.m.

At Coleraine

No. 5 Littlefork-Big Falls (14-10) vs. No. 4 Deer River (17-9), 5:45 p.m.

Carlton/Nashwauk-Keewatin winner vs. No. 1 Mountain Iron-Buhl (24-1)