Prep Playoff Scoreboard - Feb. 26
2017 State Boys Hockey Tournament
Veterans Memorial Coliseum,
Alliant Energy Center, Madison
Thursday, March 2
Waukesha North Co-op vs. Arrowhead, 11 a.m.
Bay Port vs. Sun Prairie, 1:15 p.m.
Thursday, March 2
Hudson vs. Eau Claire Memorial, 5 p.m.
Wausau West vs. West Salem/Bangor, 7:15 p.m.
Friday, March 3
Semifinals, 5 & 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, March 4
Championships
Semifinal winners, 2:15 p.m.
WIAA Boys Hockey Playoffs
SECTIONAL 1
Friday, Feb. 17
New Richmond 2, River Falls 0
Tuesday’s Sectional Semifinals
Hudson 10, Somerset 0
Superior 5, New Richmond 2
Saturday’s Sectional Final
Hudson 7, Superior 0
Wisconsin Sectional Finals
2: Eau Claire Memorial 4, Chippewa Falls 2
3: Wausau West 3, Stevens Point 2, OT
4: West Salem/Bangor 5, Reedsburg 2
5. Bay Port 3, Neenah 2
6: Sun Prairie 5, Verona 3
7: Waukesha North 4, Beloit Memorial 0
8: Arrowhead 4, University School 1
2017 State Girls Hockey Championships
Friday & Saturday, March 3-4, 2017
Veterans Memorial Coliseum-Alliant Energy Center, Madison
Friday, March 3
Hayward vs. Green Bay East Co-op, 11 a.m.
D.C. Everest Co-op vs. Sun Prairie, 1:15 p.m.
Saturday, March 4
Championship Game
Semifinal winners, noon
WIAA Girls Hockey Tournament
Sectional Finals
1. Hayward 5, Hudson 4
2: D.C. Everest 7, Xavier 1
3: Sun Prairie 3, Beloit Memorial 2, 2OT
4: Green Bay East 3, University School 1
WIAA Girls Basketball Playoffs
DIVISION 1
Thursday, Feb. 23
Chippewa Falls 67, Marshfield 65
D.C. Everest 78, Wausau West 64
Eau Claire North 38, Eau Claire Memorial 35
Friday, Feb. 24
Appleton North 70, Oshkosh West 33
Oshkosh North 51, Appleton East 45
Hudson 68, Superior 31
Saturday, Feb. 25
Stevens Point 69, Neenah 61
Appleton West 53, Wis. Rapids 49
Saturday, Feb. 25
Appleton North 62, Oshkosh North 47
Chippewa Falls 50, Hudson 42
D.C. Everest 44, Eau Claire North 31
Monday, Feb. 27
Stevens Point at Appleton West
Thursday, March 2
Sectonal Semifinals
SP-AW winner vs. Appleton North
Chippewa Falls vs. D.C. Everest
Saturday, March 4
Sectional Final
at D.C. Everest, 1 p.m.
DIVISION 2
Thursday, Feb. 23
Rice Lake 55, Tomah 35
Holman 59, River Falls 34
Menomonie 72, La Crosse Logan 45
Friday, Feb. 24
Onalaska 56, La Crosse Central 35
Saturday, Feb. 25
Regional Finals
Onalaska 61, Rice Lake 58
Menomonie 56, Holman 55
Thursday, March 2
Sectional Semifinals
at La Cross Logan
Onalaska vs. Menomonie
at Wausau East, 7 p.m.
Saturday, March 4
Sectional Final
at Eau Claire North, 1 p.m.
DIVISION 3
Friday, Feb. 24
Northwestern 49, Amery 37
Hayward 72, Osceola 69
Somerset 65, Prescott 35
Saturday, Feb. 25
Hayward 38, Northwestern 35
Somerset 58, St. Croix Central 43
Thursday, March 2
Sectional Semifinals
at New Richmond
Hayward vs. Somerset
TBD at Osseo-Fairchild
Saturday, March 4
Secrtional Final
at Menomonie, 7 p.m.
DIVISION 4
Friday, Feb. 24
St. Croix Falls 45, Unity 32
Saturday, Feb. 25
Grantsburg47, Abbotsford 34
Colby 68, Washburn 65
Cameron 74, Ladysmith 38
Monday, Feb. 27
Grantsburg at St. Croix Falls
Colby at Cameron
Thursday, March 2
Sectional Semifinals
at Rice Lake and Altoona, TBD
Saturday, March 4
Secrtional Final
at Chippewa Falls, 1 p.m.
DIVISION 5
Tuesday, Feb. 21
Shell Lake 54, Butternut 35
Luck 62, Frederic 34
Northwood 52, Webster 31
Bayfield 88, Winter 54
Siren 54, Drummond 36
Solon Springs 39, Hurley 32
Mercer 67, Mellen 41
Friday, Feb. 24
South Shore 61, Shell Lake 51
Luck 38, Northwood 25
Bayfield 71, Siren 60
Mercer 68, Solon Springs 52
Saturday, Feb. 25
South Shore 37, Luck 33
Mercer 70, Bayfield 63
Thursday, March 2
Sectional Semifinals
at Superior
South Shore vs. Mercer, 7 p.m.
TBD at Chetek, 7 p.m.
March 4
Sectional Final
at Spooner, 1 p.m.
WIAA Boys Basketball Playoffs
Sectional 1
DIVISION 1
Friday, March 3
No. 16 Appleton N. at No. 1 Oshkosh North
No. 9 Wis. Rapids at No. 8 Wausau West
No. 12 Hudson at No. 5 Marshfield
No. 13 Appleton East at No. 4 Neenah
No. 14 D.C. Everest at No. 3 E.C. North
No. 11 Oshkosh W. at No. 6 Appleton West
No. 10 Eau Claire Mem. at No. 7 Chip. Falls
No. 15 Superior at No. 2 Stevens Point
DIVISION 2
Tuesday, Feb. 28
No. 9 New Richmond at No. 8 Holmen
No. 11 Ashland at No. 6 Sparta
No. 10 Menomonie at No. 7 River Falls
No. 9 Mosinee at No. 8 Shawno
DIVISION 3
Tuesday, Feb. 28
No. 9 Baldwin-Woodville at No. 8 Barron
No. 11 Spooner at No. 6 Ellsworth
No. 10 Somerset at No. 7 Amery
Friday, March 3
BW-Barron winner at No. 1 Prescott
No. 5 St. Croix Central at No. 4 Osceola
Spooner-Ellsworth winner at No. 3 Hayward
Amery-Somerset winner at No. 2 Northwestern
DIVISION 4
Tuesday, Feb. 28
No. 9 Ladysmith at No. 8 Cumberland
No. 12 Colby at No. 5 St. Croix Falls
No. 13 Athens at No. 4 Grantsburg
No. 11 Abbotsford at No. 6 Chetek-Weyer.
No. 10 Chequamegon at No. 7 Washburn
No. 9 Colfax at No. 8 Glenwood City
DIVISION 5
Tuesday, Feb. 28
No. 16 LCO at No. 1 Drummond
No. 9 Siren at No. 8 Frederic
No. 12 Bayfield at No. 5 South Shore
No. 13 Shell Lake at No. 4 Luck
No. 14 Butternut at No. 3 Mellen
No. 11 Webster at No. 6 Northwood
No. 10 Hurley at No. 7 Mercer
No. 15 Winter at No. 2 Solon Springs
Minnesota Boys Hockey Playoffs
SECTION 7AA
Tuesday’s Quarterfinals
Elk River 10, Forerst Lake 1
Grand Rapids 4, Andover 2
Cloquet-E-C 2, Duluth Marshall 1, 2OTs
Duluth East 5, St. Francis 1
Saturday’s Semifinals
At AMSOIL Arena
Grand Rapids 5, Elk River 3
Duluth East 1, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 0
Thursday, March 2
Championship
At AMSOIL Arena
Grand Rapids (18-7-1) vs. Duluth East (18-8-1), 7 p.m.
SECTION 7A
Tuesday’s First Round
Duluth Denfeld 6, Proctor 1
Int. Falls 8, Ely 2
Thursday’s Quarterfinals
Hermantown 9, Duluth Denfeld 1
Virginia/Mountain Iron-Buhl 6, Eveleth-Gilbert 2
Greenway 5, North Shore 3
Hibbing-Chisholm 6, International Falls 2
Saturday’s Semifinals
At AMSOIL Arena
Hermantown 9, Virginia/Mountain Iron-Buhl 0
Greenway 2, Hibbing-Chisholm 1
Wednesday, March 1
Championship
At AMSOIL Arena
Greenway (18-7-1) vs. Hermantown (25-1-1), 7:30 p.m.
Minnsota Girls State Hockey Tournament
At Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul
CLASS AA
Friday's Games
Semifinals
Blaine 5, Hill-Murray 1
Edina 4, Eden Prairie 0
Consolation Semifinals
At Ridder Arena, Minneapolis
Eastview 4, Roseau 1
Farmington 1, Forest Lake 0
Saturday's Results
Championship
Edina 4, Blaine 0
Third Place
Eden Prairie 6, Hill-Murray 0
Fifth Place
Farmington 3, Eastview 0
CLASS A
Friday's Results
Semifinals
St. Paul United 4, Warroad 2
Blake 4, Northfield 1
Saturday's Results
Championship
Blake 6, St. Paul United 2
Third Place
Warroad 6, Northfield 2
Fifth Place
Alexandria Area 1, Hibbing-Chisholm 0
Minnesota Girls Basketball Playoffs
SECTION 7AAA
Thursday's Quarterfinals
No. 8 Duluth East (2-24) at No. 1 Andover (17-9), 7 p.m.
No. 7 Cambridge-Isanti (5-21) at No. 2 Forest Lake (14-12), 7 p.m.
No. 6 Coon Rapids (9-17) at No. 3 Anoka (14-12), 7 p.m.
No. 5 Blaine (8-18) at No. 4 St. Francis (17-8), 7 p.m.
SECTION 7AAA
Tuesday's First Round
No. 5 Princeton (7-19) at No. 4 Cloquet (14-12), 7 p.m.
No. 7 North Branch (7-19) at No. 2 Hermantown (22-3), 7 p.m.
No. 6 Hibbing (13-13) at No. 3 Chisago Lakes Area (12-14), 7 p.m.
Saturday, March 4
Semifinals
At High Seed
Cloquet/Princeton winner at No. 1 Grand Rapids (21-5), TBA
Chisago Lakes Area/Hibbing winner vs. Hermantown/North Branch winner, TBA
SECTION 7AA
Subsection 1
Tuesday's Games
No. 8 Hinckley-Finlayson (2-23) at No. 1 Esko (20-6), 7 p.m.
No. 5 Aitkin (17-9) at No. 4 Pillager (15-11), 7 p.m.
No. 7 Moose Lake-Willow River (4-22) at No. 2 Pequot Lakes (19-7), 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Game
No. 6 Barnum (14-12) at No. 3 Crosby-Ironton (14-12), 7 p.m.
SECTION 7A
Subsection 1
Monday's Play-in Game
No. 9 Wrenshall (1-23) at No. 8 Hill City (2-20), 7 p.m.
Thursday's First Round
At Esko
No. 6 Silver Bay (6-18) vs. No. 3 South Ridge (11-12), 5:45 p.m.
No. 7 Fond du Lac Ojibwe (7-14) vs. No. 2 Cook County (12-10), 7:15 p.m.
At Hermantown
No. 5 Northland (7-17) vs. No. 4 Carlton (12-14), 5:45 p.m.
Hill City/Wrenshall winner vs. No. 1 Floodwood (17-9), 7:15 p.m.
Subsection 2
Monday's Play-in Games
No. 9 Nashwauk-Keewatin (9-17) at No. 8 Chisholm (9-17), 6 p.m.
No. 10 Northeast Range (2-19) at No. 7 North Woods (7-18), 7 p.m.
Thursday's First Round
At Hibbing
No. 6 Ely (13-12) vs. No. 3 Cherry (17-7), 5:45 p.m.
North Woods/Northeast Range winner vs. No. 2 Bigfork (24-2), 7:15 p.m.
At Coleraine
No. 5 Littlefork-Big Falls (14-10) vs. No. 4 Deer River (17-9), 5:45 p.m.
Carlton/Nashwauk-Keewatin winner vs. No. 1 Mountain Iron-Buhl (24-1)