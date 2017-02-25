Prep Playoff Scoreboard - Feb. 25

Recommended for you

Tuesday’s Sectional Semifinals

Hudson 10, Somerset 0

Superior 5, New Richmond 2

Saturday’s Sectional Final

Hudson 7, Superior 0

SECTIONAL 2

Tuesday’s Sectional Semifinals

Eau Claire Memorial 3, Rice Lake 0

Chippewa Falls 4, Eau Claire North 2

Saturday’s Sectional Final

Eau Claire Memorial 4, Chippewa Falls 2

SECTIONAL 6

Saturday’s Sectional Final

Sun Prairie 5, Verona 3

SECTIONAL 8

Saturday’s Sectional Final

Arrowhead 4, University School 1

WIAA Girls Hockey Tournament

Sectional 1

Tuesday, Feb. 21

Sectional Semifinals

Hudson 7, Western Wisconsin 2

Hayward, 3, Eau Claire 2

Friday’s Sectional Final

At Chippewa Falls

Hudson vs. Hayward, 7 p.m.

WIAA Girls Basketball Playoffs

DIVISION 1

Thursday, Feb. 23

Chippewa Falls 67, Marshfield 65

D.C. Everest 78, Wausau West 64

Eau Claire North 38, Eau Claire Memorial 35

Friday, Feb. 24

Appleton North 70, Oshkosh West 33

Oshkosh North 51, Appleton East 45

Hudson 68, Superior 31

Saturday, Feb. 25

No. 6 Stevens Point at No. 3 Neenah

No. 7 Wis. Rapids at No. 2 Appleton West

Saturday, Feb. 25

All Games at 7 p.m.

Oshkosh North at Appleton North

Chippewa Falls at Hudson

D.C. Everest (16-6) at Eau Claire North (16-6)

Monday, Feb. 27

SP-Neenah winner vs. WR-AW winner

DIVISION 2

Tuesday, Feb. 21

La Crosse Logan 56, Ashland 52, OT

New Richmond 35, River Falls 28

La Crosse Central 52, Sparta 38

Thursday, Feb. 23

Rice Lake 55, Tomah 35

Holman 59, River Falls 34

Menomonie 72, La Crosse Logan 45

Friday, Feb. 24

Onalaska 56, La Crosse Central 35

Saturday, Feb. 25

Regional Finals

Rice Lake at Onalaska

Holman at Menomonie

DIVISION 3

Tuesday, Feb. 21

Osceola 49, Barron 46

Baldwin-Woodville 63, Ellsworth 31

Prescott 66, Spooner 41

Thursday, Feb. 23

St. Croix Central 47, Baldwin-Woodville 40

Friday, Feb. 24

Northwestern 49, Amery 37

Hayward 72, Osceola 69

Somerset 65, Prescott 35

Saturday, Feb. 25

Northwestern at Hayward, 7 p.m.

St. Croix Central at Somerset, 5 p.m.

Thursday, March 2

Sectional Semifinals

at New Richmond and Osseo-Fairchild

Saturday, March 4

Secrtional Final

at Menomonie, 7 p.m.

DIVISION 4

Tuesday, Feb. 21

Unity 71, Phillips 69

Abbotsford 67, Chequamegon 18

Grantsburg 61, Cumberland 32

Colby 59, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 34

Ladysmith 61, Athens 50

Friday, Feb. 24

St. Croix Falls 45, Unity 32

Saturday, Feb. 25

No. 5 Abbotsford at No. 4 Grantsburg

No. 6 Colby at No. 3 Washburn, 6 p.m.

No. 7 Ladysmith at No. 2 Cameron

Monday, Feb. 27

Abbotsford-Grantsburg winner at St. Croix Falls

Colby-Washburn winner vs. Lady.-Cameron winner

DIVISION 5

Tuesday, Feb. 21

Shell Lake 54, Butternut 35

Luck 62, Frederic 34

Northwood 52, Webster 31

Bayfield 88, Winter 54

Siren 54, Drummond 36

Solon Springs 39, Hurley 32

Mercer 67, Mellen 41

Friday, Feb. 24

South Shore 61, Shell Lake 51

Luck 38, Northwood 25

Bayfield 71, Siren 60

Mercer 68, Solon Springs 52

Saturday, Feb. 25

Luck at South Shore

Bayfield at Mercer

Thursday, March 2

Sectional Semifinals

at Superior and Chetek, 7 p.m.

March 4

Sectional Final

at Spooner, 1 p.m.

WIAA Boys Basketball Playoffs

Sectional 1

DIVISION 1

Friday, March 3

No. 16 Appleton N. at No. 1 Oshkosh North

No. 9 Wis. Rapids at No. 8 Wausau West

No. 12 Hudson at No. 5 Marshfield

No. 13 Appleton East at No. 4 Neenah

No. 14 D.C. Everest at No. 3 E.C. North

No. 11 Oshkosh W. at No. 6 Appleton West

No. 10 Eau Claire Mem. at No. 7 Chip. Falls

No. 15 Superior at No. 2 Stevens Point

DIVISION 2

Tuesday, Feb. 28

No. 9 New Richmond at No. 8 Holmen

No. 11 Ashland at No. 6 Sparta

No. 10 Menomonie at No. 7 River Falls

No. 9 Mosinee at No. 8 Shawno

DIVISION 3

Tuesday, Feb. 28

No. 9 Baldwin-Woodville at No. 8 Barron

No. 11 Spooner at No. 6 Ellsworth

No. 10 Somerset at No. 7 Amery

Friday, March 3

BW-Barron winner at No. 1 Prescott

No. 5 St. Croix Central at No. 4 Osceola

Spooner-Ellsworth winner at No. 3 Hayward

Amery-Somerset winner at No. 2 Northwestern

DIVISION 4

Tuesday, Feb. 28

No. 9 Ladysmith at No. 8 Cumberland

No. 12 Colby at No. 5 St. Croix Falls

No. 13 Athens at No. 4 Grantsburg

No. 11 Abbotsford at No. 6 Chetek-Weyer.

No. 10 Chequamegon at No. 7 Washburn

No. 9 Colfax at No. 8 Glenwood City

DIVISION 5

Tuesday, Feb. 28

No. 16 LCO at No. 1 Drummond

No. 9 Siren at No. 8 Frederic

No. 12 Bayfield at No. 5 South Shore

No. 13 Shell Lake at No. 4 Luck

No. 14 Butternut at No. 3 Mellen

No. 11 Webster at No. 6 Northwood

No. 10 Hurley at No. 7 Mercer

No. 15 Winter at No. 2 Solon Springs

Minnesota Boys Hockey Playoffs

SECTION 7AA

Tuesday’s Quarterfinals

Elk River 10, Forerst Lake 1

Grand Rapids 4, Andover 2

Cloquet-E-C 2, Duluth Marshall 1, 2OTs

Duluth East 5, St. Francis 1

Saturday’s Semifinals

At AMSOIL Arena

Grand Rapids 5, Elk River 3

Duluth East 1, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 0

Thursday, March 2

Championship

At AMSOIL Arena

Grand Rapids (18-7-1) vs. Duluth East (18-8-1), 7 p.m.

SECTION 7A

Tuesday’s First Round

Duluth Denfeld 6, Proctor 1

Int. Falls 8, Ely 2

Thursday’s Quarterfinals

Hermantown 9, Duluth Denfeld 1

Virginia/Mountain Iron-Buhl 6, Eveleth-Gilbert 2

Greenway 5, North Shore 3

Hibbing-Chisholm 6, International Falls 2

Saturday’s Semifinals

At AMSOIL Arena

Virginia/Mountain Iron-Buhl (11-15) vs. Hermantown (24-1-1), 6 p.m.

Greenway (17-7-1) vs. Hibbing-Chisholm (18-8), 8 p.m.

Wednesday, March 1

Championship

At AMSOIL Arena

Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.

SECTION 5A

Thursday's Quarterfinal

Monticello/Annandale/Maple Lake 10, Moose Lake Area 0

Minnsota Girls State Hockey Tournament

At Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul

CLASS AA

Thursday's Results

Quarterfinals

Blaine 7, Roseau 1

Hill-Murray 4, Eastview 1

Edina 4, Farmington 1

Forest Lake (20-6-2) vs. Eden Prairie (19-6-2), night

Friday's Games

Semifinals

Blaine (23-3-2) vs. Hill-Murray (24-4-1), 6 p.m.

Edina (26-1-1) vs. Eden Prairie/Forest Lake winner, 8:30 p.m.

Consolation Semifinals

At Ridder Arena, Minneapolis

Roseau (19-9-1) vs. Eastview (16-11-2), 10 a.m.

Farmington (16-12-2) vs. Eden Prairie/Forest Lake loser, noon

Saturday's Games

Championship, 7 p.m.

Third place, 11 a.m.

Fifth place, at Ridder Arena, noon

CLASS A

Wednesday's Results

Quarterfinals

St. Paul United 10, Mankato East/Loyola 0

Warroad 5, Hibbing-Chisholm 2

Blake 3, Alexandria Area 0

Northfield 2, Mound Westonka 0

Thursday's Results

Consolation Semifinals

At Ridder Arena

Hibbing-Chisholm 6, Mankato East/Loyola 2

Alexandria Area 7, Mound Westonka 6

Friday's Semifinals

St. Paul United (20-6-2) vs. Warroad (18-8-2), 11 a.m.

Blake (25-2-1) vs. Northfield (20-6-3), 1:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Championship, 4 p.m.

Third place, 9 a.m.

Fifth place — Hibbing-Chisholm (18-11-1) vs. Alexandria Area (15-13-1), at Ridder Arena, 10 a.m.

Lake Superior Conference

Final Standings

Boys Basketball

x-Superior (9-13)........................ 6-1 22

Hermantown (9-15).................... 6-3 16

Ashland (7-14)........................... 3-3 12

Cloquet (9-13)............................ 3-5 10

Proctor (12-11)........................... 4-4 8

Duluth Denfeld (10-13).............. 4-5 8

Duluth Marshall (5-17)............... 0-5 0

Girls Basketball

x-Hermantown (22-3)................. 8-0 24

Duluth Marshall (20-5)............... 5-2 18

Superior (7-15)........................... 5-2 16

Cloquet (13-12).......................... 4-4 16

Proctor (14-12)........................... 3-6 10

Ashland (5-16)........................... 1-6 4

Duluth Denfeld (0-15)................ 0-6 0

Boys Hockey

x-Hermantown (23-1-1)........... 5-0-0 20

Cloquet-EC (16-8-2)................ 6-1-0 16

Duluth Marshall (13-12-1)....... 2-3-1 10

Duluth Denfeld (5-21)............. 2-3-0 8

Superior (12-12-2)................... 1-4-1 6

Proctor (9-15-2)....................... 0-5-0 0