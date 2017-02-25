Weather Forecast

    Prep Playoff Scoreboard - Feb. 25

    By Superior Telegram Today at 4:20 p.m.

    WIAA Boys Hockey Tournament

    SECTIONAL 1

    Friday, Feb. 17

    New Richmond 2, River Falls 0

    Tuesday’s Sectional Semifinals

    Hudson 10, Somerset 0

    Superior 5, New Richmond 2

    Saturday’s Sectional Final

    Hudson 7, Superior 0

    SECTIONAL 2

    Tuesday’s Sectional Semifinals

    Eau Claire Memorial 3, Rice Lake 0

    Chippewa Falls 4, Eau Claire North 2

    Saturday’s Sectional Final

    Eau Claire Memorial 4, Chippewa Falls 2

    SECTIONAL 6

    Saturday’s Sectional Final

    Sun Prairie 5, Verona 3

    SECTIONAL 8

    Saturday’s Sectional Final

    Arrowhead 4, University School 1

    WIAA Girls Hockey Tournament

    Sectional 1

    Tuesday, Feb. 21

    Sectional Semifinals

    Hudson 7, Western Wisconsin 2

    Hayward, 3, Eau Claire 2

    Friday’s Sectional Final

    At Chippewa Falls

    Hudson vs. Hayward, 7 p.m.

    WIAA Girls Basketball Playoffs

    DIVISION 1

    Thursday, Feb. 23

    Chippewa Falls 67, Marshfield 65

    D.C. Everest 78, Wausau West 64

    Eau Claire North 38, Eau Claire Memorial 35

    Friday, Feb. 24

    Appleton North 70, Oshkosh West 33

    Oshkosh North 51, Appleton East 45

    Hudson 68, Superior 31

    Saturday, Feb. 25

    No. 6 Stevens Point at No. 3 Neenah

    No. 7 Wis. Rapids at No. 2 Appleton West

    Saturday, Feb. 25

    All Games at 7 p.m.

    Oshkosh North at Appleton North

    Chippewa Falls at Hudson

    D.C. Everest (16-6) at Eau Claire North (16-6)

    Monday, Feb. 27

    SP-Neenah winner vs. WR-AW winner

    DIVISION 2

    Tuesday, Feb. 21

    La Crosse Logan 56, Ashland 52, OT

    New Richmond 35, River Falls 28

    La Crosse Central 52, Sparta 38

    Thursday, Feb. 23

    Rice Lake 55, Tomah 35

    Holman 59, River Falls 34

    Menomonie 72, La Crosse Logan 45

    Friday, Feb. 24

    Onalaska 56, La Crosse Central 35

    Saturday, Feb. 25

    Regional Finals

    Rice Lake at Onalaska

    Holman at Menomonie

    DIVISION 3

    Tuesday, Feb. 21

    Osceola 49, Barron 46

    Baldwin-Woodville 63, Ellsworth 31

    Prescott 66, Spooner 41

    Thursday, Feb. 23

    St. Croix Central 47, Baldwin-Woodville 40

    Friday, Feb. 24

    Northwestern 49, Amery 37

    Hayward 72, Osceola 69

    Somerset 65, Prescott 35

    Saturday, Feb. 25

    Northwestern at Hayward, 7 p.m.

    St. Croix Central at Somerset, 5 p.m.

    Thursday, March 2

    Sectional Semifinals

    at New Richmond and Osseo-Fairchild

    Saturday, March 4

    Secrtional Final

    at Menomonie, 7 p.m.

    DIVISION 4

    Tuesday, Feb. 21

    Unity 71, Phillips 69

    Abbotsford 67, Chequamegon 18

    Grantsburg 61, Cumberland 32

    Colby 59, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 34

    Ladysmith 61, Athens 50

    Friday, Feb. 24

    St. Croix Falls 45, Unity 32

    Saturday, Feb. 25

    No. 5 Abbotsford at No. 4 Grantsburg

    No. 6 Colby at No. 3 Washburn, 6 p.m.

    No. 7 Ladysmith at No. 2 Cameron

    Monday, Feb. 27

    Abbotsford-Grantsburg  winner at St. Croix Falls

    Colby-Washburn winner vs. Lady.-Cameron winner

    DIVISION 5

    Tuesday, Feb. 21

    Shell Lake 54, Butternut 35

    Luck 62, Frederic 34

    Northwood 52, Webster 31

    Bayfield 88, Winter 54

    Siren 54, Drummond 36

    Solon Springs 39, Hurley 32

    Mercer 67, Mellen 41

    Friday, Feb. 24

    South Shore 61, Shell Lake 51

    Luck 38, Northwood 25

    Bayfield 71, Siren 60

    Mercer 68, Solon Springs 52

    Saturday, Feb. 25

    Luck at South Shore

    Bayfield at Mercer

    Thursday, March 2

    Sectional Semifinals

    at Superior and Chetek, 7 p.m.

    March 4

    Sectional Final

    at Spooner, 1 p.m.

    WIAA Boys Basketball Playoffs

    Sectional 1

    DIVISION 1

    Friday, March 3

    No. 16 Appleton N. at No. 1 Oshkosh North

    No. 9 Wis. Rapids at No. 8 Wausau West

    No. 12 Hudson at No. 5 Marshfield

    No. 13 Appleton East at No. 4 Neenah

    No. 14 D.C. Everest at No. 3 E.C. North

    No. 11 Oshkosh W. at No. 6 Appleton West

    No. 10 Eau Claire Mem. at No. 7 Chip. Falls

    No. 15 Superior at No. 2 Stevens Point

    DIVISION 2

    Tuesday, Feb. 28

    No. 9 New Richmond at No. 8 Holmen

    No. 11 Ashland at No. 6 Sparta

    No. 10 Menomonie at No. 7 River Falls

    No. 9 Mosinee at No. 8 Shawno

    DIVISION 3

    Tuesday, Feb. 28

    No. 9 Baldwin-Woodville at No. 8 Barron

    No. 11 Spooner at No. 6 Ellsworth

    No. 10 Somerset at No. 7 Amery

    Friday, March 3

    BW-Barron winner at No. 1 Prescott

    No. 5 St. Croix Central at No. 4 Osceola

    Spooner-Ellsworth winner at No. 3 Hayward

    Amery-Somerset winner at No. 2 Northwestern

    DIVISION 4

    Tuesday, Feb. 28

    No. 9 Ladysmith at No. 8 Cumberland

    No. 12 Colby at No. 5 St. Croix Falls

    No. 13 Athens at No. 4 Grantsburg

    No. 11 Abbotsford at No. 6 Chetek-Weyer.

    No. 10 Chequamegon at No. 7 Washburn

    No. 9 Colfax at No. 8 Glenwood City

    DIVISION 5

    Tuesday, Feb. 28

    No. 16 LCO at No. 1 Drummond

    No. 9 Siren at No. 8 Frederic

    No. 12 Bayfield at No. 5 South Shore

    No. 13 Shell Lake at No. 4 Luck

    No. 14 Butternut at No. 3 Mellen

    No. 11 Webster at No. 6 Northwood

    No. 10 Hurley at No. 7 Mercer

    No. 15 Winter at No. 2 Solon Springs

     

    Minnesota Boys Hockey Playoffs

    SECTION 7AA

    Tuesday’s Quarterfinals

    Elk River 10, Forerst Lake 1

    Grand Rapids 4, Andover 2

    Cloquet-E-C 2, Duluth Marshall 1, 2OTs

    Duluth East 5, St. Francis 1

    Saturday’s Semifinals

    At AMSOIL Arena

    Grand Rapids 5, Elk River 3

    Duluth East 1, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 0

    Thursday, March 2

    Championship

    At AMSOIL Arena

    Grand Rapids (18-7-1) vs. Duluth East (18-8-1), 7 p.m.

    SECTION 7A

    Tuesday’s First Round

    Duluth Denfeld 6, Proctor 1

    Int. Falls 8, Ely 2

    Thursday’s Quarterfinals

    Hermantown 9, Duluth Denfeld 1

    Virginia/Mountain Iron-Buhl 6, Eveleth-Gilbert 2

    Greenway 5, North Shore 3

    Hibbing-Chisholm 6, International Falls 2

    Saturday’s Semifinals

    At AMSOIL Arena

    Virginia/Mountain Iron-Buhl (11-15) vs. Hermantown (24-1-1), 6 p.m.

    Greenway (17-7-1) vs. Hibbing-Chisholm (18-8), 8 p.m.

    Wednesday, March 1

    Championship

    At AMSOIL Arena

    Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.

    SECTION 5A

    Thursday's Quarterfinal

    Monticello/Annandale/Maple Lake 10, Moose Lake Area 0

    Minnsota Girls State Hockey Tournament

    At Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul

    CLASS AA

    Thursday's Results

    Quarterfinals

    Blaine 7, Roseau 1

    Hill-Murray 4, Eastview 1

    Edina 4, Farmington 1

    Forest Lake (20-6-2) vs. Eden Prairie (19-6-2), night

    Friday's Games

    Semifinals

    Blaine (23-3-2) vs. Hill-Murray (24-4-1), 6 p.m.

    Edina (26-1-1) vs. Eden Prairie/Forest Lake winner, 8:30 p.m.

    Consolation Semifinals

    At Ridder Arena, Minneapolis

    Roseau (19-9-1) vs. Eastview (16-11-2), 10 a.m.

    Farmington (16-12-2) vs. Eden Prairie/Forest Lake loser, noon

    Saturday's Games

    Championship, 7 p.m.

    Third place, 11 a.m.

    Fifth place, at Ridder Arena, noon

    CLASS A

    Wednesday's Results

    Quarterfinals

    St. Paul United 10, Mankato East/Loyola 0

    Warroad 5, Hibbing-Chisholm 2

    Blake 3, Alexandria Area 0

    Northfield 2, Mound Westonka 0

    Thursday's Results

    Consolation Semifinals

    At Ridder Arena

    Hibbing-Chisholm 6, Mankato East/Loyola 2

    Alexandria Area 7, Mound Westonka 6

    Friday's Semifinals

    St. Paul United (20-6-2) vs. Warroad (18-8-2), 11 a.m.

    Blake (25-2-1) vs. Northfield (20-6-3), 1:30 p.m.

    Saturday's Games

    Championship, 4 p.m.

    Third place, 9 a.m.

    Fifth place — Hibbing-Chisholm (18-11-1) vs. Alexandria Area (15-13-1), at Ridder Arena, 10 a.m.

    Lake Superior Conference

    Final Standings

    Boys Basketball

    x-Superior (9-13)........................ 6-1      22

    Hermantown (9-15).................... 6-3      16

    Ashland (7-14)........................... 3-3      12

    Cloquet (9-13)............................ 3-5      10

    Proctor (12-11)........................... 4-4        8

    Duluth Denfeld (10-13).............. 4-5        8

    Duluth Marshall (5-17)............... 0-5        0

    Girls Basketball

    x-Hermantown (22-3)................. 8-0      24

    Duluth Marshall (20-5)............... 5-2      18

    Superior (7-15)........................... 5-2      16

    Cloquet (13-12).......................... 4-4      16

    Proctor (14-12)........................... 3-6      10

    Ashland (5-16)........................... 1-6        4

    Duluth Denfeld (0-15)................ 0-6        0

    Boys Hockey

    x-Hermantown (23-1-1)........... 5-0-0      20

    Cloquet-EC (16-8-2)................ 6-1-0      16

    Duluth Marshall (13-12-1)....... 2-3-1      10

    Duluth Denfeld (5-21)............. 2-3-0        8

    Superior (12-12-2)................... 1-4-1        6

    Proctor (9-15-2)....................... 0-5-0        0

