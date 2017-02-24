Prep Playoff Scoreboard - Feb. 24
Lake Superior Conference
Final Standings
Boys Basketball
x-Superior (9-13)........................ 6-1 22
Hermantown (9-15).................... 6-3 16
Ashland (7-14)........................... 3-3 12
Cloquet (9-13)............................ 3-5 10
Proctor (12-11)........................... 4-4 8
Duluth Denfeld (10-13).............. 4-5 8
Duluth Marshall (5-17)............... 0-5 0
Girls Basketball
x-Hermantown (22-3)................. 8-0 24
Duluth Marshall (20-5)............... 5-2 18
Superior (7-15)........................... 5-2 16
Cloquet (13-12).......................... 4-4 16
Proctor (14-12)........................... 3-6 10
Ashland (5-16)........................... 1-6 4
Duluth Denfeld (0-15)................ 0-6 0
Boys Hockey
x-Hermantown (23-1-1)........... 5-0-0 20
Cloquet-EC (16-8-2)................ 6-1-0 16
Duluth Marshall (13-12-1)....... 2-3-1 10
Duluth Denfeld (5-21)............. 2-3-0 8
Superior (12-12-2)................... 1-4-1 6
Proctor (9-15-2)....................... 0-5-0 0
WIAA Boys Hockey Tournament
SECTIONAL 1
Friday, Feb. 17
New Richmond 2, River Falls 0
Tuesday’s Sectional Semifinals
Hudson 10, Somerset 0
Superior 5, New Richmond 2
Saturday’s Sectional Final
Superior (12-12-2) at Hudson (23-2-1), 2 p.m.
SECTIONAL 2
Tuesday’s Sectional Semifinals
Eau Claire Memorial 3, Rice Lake 0
Chippewa Falls 4, Eau Claire North 2
Saturday’s Sectional Final
Chippewa Falls at Eau Claire Mem., 11 a.m.
WIAA Girls Hockey Tournament
Sectional 1
Tuesday, Feb. 21
Sectional Semifinals
Hudson 7, Western Wisconsin 2
Hayward, 3, Eau Claire 2
Friday’s Sectional Final
At Chippewa Falls
Hudson vs. Hayward, 7 p.m.
WIAA Girls Basketball Playoffs
DIVISION 1
Thursday, Feb. 23
Chippewa Falls 67, Marshfield 65
D.C. Everest 78, Wausau West 64
Eau Claire North 38, Eau Claire Memorial 35
Friday, Feb. 24
All Games at 7 p.m.
No. 8 Oshkosh West at No. 1 Appleton North
No. 5 Appleton East at No. 4 Oshkosh North
No. 6 Stevens Point at No. 3 Neenah
No. 7 Wis. Rapids at No. 2 Appleton West
No. 8 Superior (7-13) at No. 1 Hudson (17-5)
Saturday, Feb. 25
ON-AN winner vs. AE ON winner
SP-Neenah winner vs. WR-AW winner
Superior-Hudson winner vs. Chippewa Falls (17-6)
D.C. Everest (16-6) at Eau Claire North (16-6)
DIVISION 2
Tuesday, Feb. 21
La Crosse Logan 56, Ashland 52, OT
New Richmond 35, River Falls 28
La Crosse Central 52, Sparta 38
Thursday, Feb. 23
Rice Lake 55, Tomah 35
Holman 59, River Falls 34
Menomonie 72, La Crosse Logan 45
Friday, Feb. 24
La Crosse Central at No. 1 Onalaska
Saturday, Feb. 25
Regional Finals
Rice Lake vs. Onalaska-LCC winner
Holman at Menomonie
DIVISION 3
Tuesday, Feb. 21
Osceola 49, Barron 46
Baldwin-Woodville 63, Ellsworth 31
Prescott 66, Spooner 41
Thursday, Feb. 23
St. Croix Central 47, Baldwin-Woodville 40
Friday, Feb. 24
No. 5 Northwestern (14-6) at No. 4 Amery (18-4)
Osceola (11-12) at No. 1 Hayward (18-4)
Prescott (9-13) at No. 2 Somerset (18-3)
Saturday, Feb. 25
NW-Amery winner vs. Osc-Hayward winner
St. Croix Central (17-6) vs. Prescott-Somerset winner
DIVISION 4
Tuesday, Feb. 21
Unity 71, Phillips 69
Abbotsford 67, Chequamegon 18
Grantsburg 61, Cumberland 32
Colby 59, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 34
Ladysmith 61, Athens 50
Friday, Feb. 24
Unity at No. 1 St. Croix Central
Saturday, Feb. 25
No. 5 Abbotsford at No. 4 Grantsburg
No. 6 Colby at No. 3 Washburn, 6 p.m.
No. 7 Ladysmith at No. 2 Cameron
Monday, Feb. 27
Unity-SCC winner vs. Abbotsford-Grantsburg winner
Colby-Washburn winner vs. Lady.-Cameron winner
DIVISION 5
Tuesday, Feb. 21
Shell Lake 54, Butternut 35
Luck 62, Frederic 34
Northwood 52, Webster 31
Bayfield 88, Winter 54
Siren 54, Drummond 36
Solon Springs 39, Hurley 32
Mercer 67, Mellen 41
Friday, Feb. 24
Shell Lake at No. 1 South Shore
Luck at Northwood
Siren at Bayfield
Solon Springs at Mercer
Saturday, Feb. 25
SL-SS winner vs. Luck-N’wood winner
Siren-Bay. winner vs. Solon-Mercer winner
WIAA Boys Basketball Playoffs
Sectional 1
DIVISION 1
Friday, March 3
No. 16 Appleton N. at No. 1 Oshkosh North
No. 9 Wis. Rapids at No. 8 Wausau West
No. 12 Hudson at No. 5 Marshfield
No. 13 Appleton East at No. 4 Neenah
No. 14 D.C. Everest at No. 3 E.C. North
No. 11 Oshkosh W. at No. 6 Appleton West
No. 10 Eau Claire Mem. at No. 7 Chip. Falls
No. 15 Superior at No. 2 Stevens Point
DIVISION 2
Tuesday, Feb. 28
No. 9 New Richmond at No. 8 Holmen
No. 11 Ashland at No. 6 Sparta
No. 10 Menomonie at No. 7 River Falls
No. 9 Mosinee at No. 8 Shawno
DIVISION 3
Tuesday, Feb. 28
No. 9 Baldwin-Woodville at No. 8 Barron
No. 11 Spooner at No. 6 Ellsworth
No. 10 Somerset at No. 7 Amery
Friday, March 3
BW-Barron winner at No. 1 Prescott
No. 5 St. Croix Central at No. 4 Osceola
Spooner-Ellsworth winner at No. 3 Hayward
Amery-Somerset winner at No. 2 Northwestern
DIVISION 4
Tuesday, Feb. 28
No. 9 Ladysmith at No. 8 Cumberland
No. 12 Colby at No. 5 St. Croix Falls
No. 13 Athens at No. 4 Grantsburg
No. 11 Abbotsford at No. 6 Chetek-Weyer.
No. 10 Chequamegon at No. 7 Washburn
No. 9 Colfax at No. 8 Glenwood City
DIVISION 5
Tuesday, Feb. 28
No. 16 LCO at No. 1 Drummond
No. 9 Siren at No. 8 Frederic
No. 12 Bayfield at No. 5 South Shore
No. 13 Shell Lake at No. 4 Luck
No. 14 Butternut at No. 3 Mellen
No. 11 Webster at No. 6 Northwood
No. 10 Hurley at No. 7 Mercer
No. 15 Winter at No. 2 Solon Springs
Minnesota Boys Hockey Playoffs
SECTION 7AA
Tuesday’s Quarterfinals
Elk River 10, Forerst Lake 1
Grand Rapids 4, Andover 2
Cloquet-E-C 2, Duluth Marshall 1, 2OTs
Duluth East 5, St. Francis 1
Saturday’s Semifinals
At AMSOIL Arena
Grand Rapids (17-7-1) vs. Elk River (22-4), noon
Cloquet-Esko-Carlton (16-8-2) vs. Duluth East (17-8-1), 2 p.m.
Thursday, March 2
Championship
At AMSOIL Arena
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
SECTION 7A
Tuesday’s First Round
Duluth Denfeld 6, Proctor 1
Int. Falls 8, Ely 2
Thursday’s Quarterfinals
Hermantown 9, Duluth Denfeld 1
Virginia/Mountain Iron-Buhl 6, Eveleth-Gilbert 2
Greenway 5, North Shore 3
Hibbing-Chisholm 6, International Falls 2
Saturday’s Semifinals
At AMSOIL Arena
Virginia/Mountain Iron-Buhl (11-15) vs. Hermantown (24-1-1), 6 p.m.
Greenway (17-7-1) vs. Hibbing-Chisholm (18-8), 8 p.m.
Wednesday, March 1
Championship
At AMSOIL Arena
Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.
SECTION 5A
Thursday's Quarterfinal
Monticello/Annandale/Maple Lake 10, Moose Lake Area 0
Minnsota Girls State Hockey Tournament
At Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul
CLASS AA
Thursday's Results
Quarterfinals
Blaine 7, Roseau 1
Hill-Murray 4, Eastview 1
Edina 4, Farmington 1
Forest Lake (20-6-2) vs. Eden Prairie (19-6-2), night
Friday's Games
Semifinals
Blaine (23-3-2) vs. Hill-Murray (24-4-1), 6 p.m.
Edina (26-1-1) vs. Eden Prairie/Forest Lake winner, 8:30 p.m.
Consolation Semifinals
At Ridder Arena, Minneapolis
Roseau (19-9-1) vs. Eastview (16-11-2), 10 a.m.
Farmington (16-12-2) vs. Eden Prairie/Forest Lake loser, noon
Saturday's Games
Championship, 7 p.m.
Third place, 11 a.m.
Fifth place, at Ridder Arena, noon
CLASS A
Wednesday's Results
Quarterfinals
St. Paul United 10, Mankato East/Loyola 0
Warroad 5, Hibbing-Chisholm 2
Blake 3, Alexandria Area 0
Northfield 2, Mound Westonka 0
Thursday's Results
Consolation Semifinals
At Ridder Arena
Hibbing-Chisholm 6, Mankato East/Loyola 2
Alexandria Area 7, Mound Westonka 6
Friday's Semifinals
St. Paul United (20-6-2) vs. Warroad (18-8-2), 11 a.m.
Blake (25-2-1) vs. Northfield (20-6-3), 1:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Championship, 4 p.m.
Third place, 9 a.m.
Fifth place — Hibbing-Chisholm (18-11-1) vs. Alexandria Area (15-13-1), at Ridder Arena, 10 a.m.