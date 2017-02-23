Prep Playoff Scoreboard - Feb. 23

Hermantown (9-15).................... 6-3 16

Ashland (7-14)........................... 3-3 12

Cloquet (9-13)............................ 3-5 10

Proctor (12-11)........................... 4-4 8

Duluth Denfeld (10-13).............. 4-5 8

Duluth Marshall (5-17)............... 0-5 0

Girls Basketball

x-Hermantown (22-3)................. 8-0 24

Duluth Marshall (20-5)............... 5-2 18

Superior (7-15)........................... 5-2 16

Cloquet (13-12).......................... 4-4 16

Proctor (14-12)........................... 3-6 10

Ashland (5-16)........................... 1-6 4

Duluth Denfeld (0-15)................ 0-6 0

Boys Hockey

x-Hermantown (23-1-1)........... 5-0-0 20

Cloquet-EC (16-8-2)................ 6-1-0 16

Duluth Marshall (13-12-1)....... 2-3-1 10

Duluth Denfeld (5-21)............. 2-3-0 8

Superior (12-12-2)................... 1-4-1 6

Proctor (9-15-2)....................... 0-5-0 0

WIAA Boys Hockey Tournament

SECTIONAL 1

Friday, Feb. 17

New Richmond 2, River Falls 0

Tuesday’s Sectional Semifinals

Hudson 10, Somerset 0

Superior 5, New Richmond 2

Saturday’s Sectional Final

Superior (12-12-2) at Hudson (23-2-1), 2 p.m.

SECTIONAL 2

Tuesday’s Sectional Semifinals

Eau Claire Memorial 3, Rice Lake 0

Chippewa Falls 4, Eau Claire North 2

Saturday’s Sectional Final

Chippewa Falls at Eau Claire Mem., 11 a.m.

WIAA Girls Hockey Tournament

Sectional 1

Tuesday, Feb. 21

Sectional Semifinals

Hudson 7, Western Wisconsin 2

Hayward, 3, Eau Claire 2

Friday’s Sectional Final

At Chippewa Falls

Hudson vs. Hayward, 7 p.m.

WIAA Girls Basketball Playoffs

DIVISION 1

Thursday, Feb. 23

No. 5 Marshfield (13-9) at No. 4 Chippewa Falls (16-6)

No. 6 Wausau West (14-7) at No. 3 D.C. Everest (15-6)

No. 7 Eau Claire Memorial (8-12) at No. 2 Eau Claire North (15-6)

Friday, Feb. 24

All Games at 7 p.m.

No. 8 Oshkosh West at No. 1 Appleton North

No. 5 Appleton East at No. 4 Oshkosh North

No. 6 Stevens Point at No. 3 Neenah

No. 7 Wis. Rapids at No. 2 Appleton West

No. 8 Superior (7-13) at No. 1 Hudson (17-5)

Saturday, Feb. 25

OW-AN winner vs. AE ON winner

SP-Neenah winner vs. WR-AW winner

Superior-Hudson winner vs. Marsh-CF winner

WW-DEC winner vs. ECM-ECN winner

DIVISION 2

Tuesday, Feb. 21

La Crosse Logan 56, Ashland 52, OT

New Richmond 35, River Falls 28

La Crosse Central 52, Sparta 38

Thursday, Feb. 23

No. 5 Tomah at No. 4 Rice Lake

No. 6 River Falls at No. 3 Holman

No. 7 La Crosse Logan at No. 2 Menomonie

Friday, Feb. 24

La Crosse Central at No. 1 Onalaska

Saturday, Feb. 25

Regional Finals, TBD

DIVISION 3

Tuesday, Feb. 21

Osceola 49, Barron 46

Baldwin-Woodville 63, Ellsworth 31

Prescott 66, Spooner 41

Thursday, Feb. 23

Baldwin-Woodville (9-14) at No. 3 St. Croix Central (16-6)

Friday, Feb. 24

No. 5 Northwestern (14-6) at No. 4 Amery (18-4)

Osceola (11-12) at No. 1 Hayward (18-4)

Prescott (9-13) at No. 2 Somerset (18-3)

Saturday, Feb. 25

NW-Amery winner vs. Osc-Hayward winner

BW-SCC winner vs. Prescott-Somerset winner

DIVISION 4

Tuesday, Feb. 21

Unity 71, Phillips 69

Abbotsford 67, Chequamegon 18

Grantsburg 61, Cumberland 32

Colby 59, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 34

Ladysmith 61, Athens 50

Friday, Feb. 24

Unity at No. 1 St. Croix Central

No. 5 Abbotsford at No. 4 Grantsburg

No. 6 Colby at No. 3 Washburn

No. 7 Ladysmith at No. 2 Cameron

Saturday, Feb. 25

Unity-SCC winner vs. Abbotsford-Grantsburg winner

Colby-Washburn winner vs. Lady.-Cameron winner

DIVISION 5

Tuesday, Feb. 21

Shell Lake 54, Butternut 35

Luck 62, Frederic 34

Northwood 52, Webster 31

Bayfield 88, Winter 54

Siren 54, Drummond 36

Solon Springs 39, Hurley 32

Mercer 67, Mellen 41

Friday, Feb. 24

Shell Lake at No. 1 South Shore

Luck at Northwood

Siren at Bayfield

Solon Springs at Mercer

Saturday, Feb. 25

SL-SS winner vs. Luck-N’wood winner

Siren-Bay. winner vs. Solon-Mercer winner

WIAA Boys Basketball Playoffs

Sectional 1

DIVISION 1

Friday, March 3

No. 16 Appleton N. at No. 1 Oshkosh North

No. 9 Wis. Rapids at No. 8 Wausau West

No. 12 Hudson at No. 5 Marshfield

No. 13 Appleton East at No. 4 Neenah

No. 14 D.C. Everest at No. 3 E.C. North

No. 11 Oshkosh W. at No. 6 Appleton West

No. 10 Eau Claire Mem. at No. 7 Chip. Falls

No. 15 Superior at No. 2 Stevens Point

DIVISION 2

Tuesday, Feb. 28

No. 9 New Richmond at No. 8 Holmen

No. 11 Ashland at No. 6 Sparta

No. 10 Menomonie at No. 7 River Falls

No. 9 Mosinee at No. 8 Shawno

DIVISION 3

Tuesday, Feb. 28

No. 9 Baldwin-Woodville at No. 8 Barron

No. 11 Spooner at No. 6 Ellsworth

No. 10 Somerset at No. 7 Amery

Friday, March 3

BW-Barron winner at No. 1 Prescott

No. 5 St. Croix Central at No. 4 Osceola

Spooner-Ellsworth winner at No. 3 Hayward

Amery-Somerset winner at No. 2 Northwestern

DIVISION 4

Tuesday, Feb. 28

No. 9 Ladysmith at No. 8 Cumberland

No. 12 Colby at No. 5 St. Croix Falls

No. 13 Athens at No. 4 Grantsburg

No. 11 Abbotsford at No. 6 Chetek-Weyer.

No. 10 Chequamegon at No. 7 Washburn

No. 9 Colfax at No. 8 Glenwood City

DIVISION 5

Tuesday, Feb. 28

No. 16 LCO at No. 1 Drummond

No. 9 Siren at No. 8 Frederic

No. 12 Bayfield at No. 5 South Shore

No. 13 Shell Lake at No. 4 Luck

No. 14 Butternut at No. 3 Mellen

No. 11 Webster at No. 6 Northwood

No. 10 Hurley at No. 7 Mercer

No. 15 Winter at No. 2 Solon Springs

Minnesota Boys Hockey Playoffs

SECTION 7AA

Tuesday’s Quarterfinals

Elk River 10, Forerst Lake 1

Grand Rapids 4, Andover 2

Cloquet-E-C 2, Duluth Marshall 1, 2OTs

Duluth East 5, St. Francis 1

Saturday’s Semifinals

At AMSOIL Arena

Grand Rapids (17-7-1) vs. Elk River (22-4), noon

Cloquet-Esko-Carlton (16-8-2) vs. Duluth East (17-8-1), 2 p.m.

Thursday, March 2

Championship

At AMSOIL Arena

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

SECTION 7A

Tuesday’s First Round

Duluth Denfeld 6, Proctor 1

Int. Falls 8, Ely 2

Thursday’s Quarterfinals

Duluth Denfeld (5-21) at No. 1 Hermantown (23-1-1), 7 p.m.

No. 5 Eveleth-Gilbert (15-10) at No. 4 Virginia/MIB (10-15), 7 p.m.

No. 6 North Shore (14-9-2) at No. 3 Greenway (16-7-1), 7 p.m.

International Falls (9-15) at No. 2 Hibbing-Chisholm (17-8), 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Semifinals

At AMSOIL Arena

Quarterfinal winners, 6 and 8 p.m.

Wednesday, March 1

Championship

At AMSOIL Arena

Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.