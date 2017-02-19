Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Prep Playoff Scoreboard - Feb. 19

    By Superior Telegram Today at 9:28 a.m.

    WIAA Boys Hockey Tournament

    SECTIONAL 1

    Tuesday, Feb. 14

    Amery 7, Grantsburg 1

    Spooner 4, Menomonie 3

    Thursday, Feb. 16

    Hudson 13, Amery 0

    Somerset 3, Baldwin-Woodville 2, OT

    Superior 8, Spooner 0

    Friday, Feb. 17

    New Richmond 2, River Falls 0

    Sectional Semifinals

    Tuesday, Feb. 21

    Somerset (17-8) at Hudson (22-2-1)

    New Richmond (17-7) at Superior (11-12-2), 7 p.m.

    Saturday, Feb. 28

    Sectional Final

    At Hudson, 3 p.m.

    SECTIONAL 2

    Tuesday, Feb. 14

    Ashland 10, Chequamegon-Phillips 0

    Marshfield 3, Black River Falls 2

    Medford 7, Regis 2

    Thursday, Feb. 16

    Chippewa Falls 4, Marshfield 0

    Eau Claire Memorial 6, Medford 0

    Rice Lake 6, Hayward 3

    Friday, Feb. 17

    Eau Claire North def. Ashland

    Tuesday, Feb. 21

    Rice Lake at Eau Claire Memorial, 7 p.m.

    Eau Claire North at Chippewa Falls, 7 p.m.

    Minnesota Boys Hockey Playoffs

    SECTION 7AA

    Saturday’s Play-In Game

    Forest Lake 10, Cambridge-Isanti 1

    Tuesday’s Quarterfinals

    No. 8 Forest Lake (6-16-3) at No. 1 Elk River (21-4), 7 p.m.

    No. 5 Andover (9-13-2) at No. 4 Grand Rapids (16-7-1), 7 p.m.

    No. 6 Duluth Marshall (13-11-1) at No. 3 Cloquet-Esko-Carlton (14-8-2), 7 p.m.

    No. 7 St. Francis (9-16) at No. 2 Duluth East (16-8-1), 7 p.m.

    Saturday, Feb. 25

    Semifinals

    At Amsoil Arena

    Quarterfinal winners, noon and 2 p.m.

    Thursday, March 2

    Championship

    At Amsoil Arena

    Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

    SECTION 7A

    Tuesday’s First Round

    No. 9 Proctor (9-14-2) at No. 8 Duluth Denfeld (4-21), at Heritage Center, 5:15 p.m.

    No. 10 Ely (12-10) at No. 7 International Falls (8-15), 7 p.m.

    Thursday’s Quarterfinals

    Duluth Denfeld/Proctor at No. 1 Hermantown (23-1-1), 7 p.m.

    No. 5 Eveleth-Gilbert (15-10) at No. 4 Virginia/MIB (10-15), 7 p.m.

    No. 6 North Shore (14-9-2) at No. 3 Greenway (16-7-1), 7 p.m.

    International Falls/Ely winner at No. 2 Hibbing-Chisholm (17-8), 7 p.m.

    Saturday, Feb. 25

    Semifinals

    At Amsoil Arena

    Quarterfinal winners, 6 and 8 p.m.

    Wednesday, March 1

    Championship

    At Amsoil Arena

    Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.

    WIAA Girls Hockey Tournament

    Sectional 1

    Thursday Feb. 16

    Somerset 4, River Falls 3

    Eau Claire 8, Superior 4

    Hayward 10, Chippewa Falls 0

    Tuesday, Feb. 21

    Sectional Semifinals

    Somerset at No. 1 Hudson

    Eau Claire at Hayward

    Minn. Girls State Hockey Tournament

    At Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul

    CLASS AA

    Thursday’s Quarterfinals

    Roseau (19-8-1) vs. No. 2 Blaine (22-3-2), 11 a.m.

    Eastview (16-10-2) vs. No. 3 Hill-Murray (23-4-1), 1:30 p.m.

    Farmington (16-11-2) vs. No. 1 Edina (25-1-1), 6 p.m.

    No. 5 Forest Lake (20-6-2) vs. No. 4 Eden Prairie (19-6-2), 8:30 p.m.

    Friday’s Games

    Semifinals

    Upper-bracket winners, 6 p.m.

    Lower-bracket winners, 8:30 p.m.

    Consolation Semifinals

    At Ridder Arena, Minneapolis

    Upper-bracket losers, 10 a.m.

    Lower-bracket losers, noon

    Saturday, Feb. 25

    Championship, 7 p.m.

    Third place, 11 a.m.

    Fifth place, at Ridder Arena, noon

    CLASS A

    Wednesday’s Quarterfinals

    Mankato East/Loyola (17-9-1) vs. No. 2 St. Paul United (19-6-2), 11 a.m.

    Hibbing-Chisholm (17-10-1) vs. No. 3 Warroad (17-8-2), 1:30 p.m.

    Alexandria Area (14-12-1) vs. No. 1 Blake (24-2-1), 6 p.m.

    No. 5 Northfield (19-6-3) vs. No. 4 Mound Westonka (21-6), 8:30 p.m.

    Thursday’s Consolation Semifinals

    At Ridder Arena

    Upper-bracket losers, 10 a.m.

    Lower-bracket losers, noon

    Friday’s Semifinals

    Upper-bracket winners, 11 a.m.

    Lower-bracket losers, 1:30 p.m.

    Saturday, Feb. 25

    Championship, 4 p.m.

    Third place, 9 a.m.

    Fifth place, at Ridder Arena, 10 a.m.

    WIAA Girls Basketball Playoffs

    DIVISION 1

    Friday, Feb. 24

    All Games at 7 p.m.

    No. 8 Oshkosh West at No. 1 Appleton North

    No. 5 Appleton East at No. 4 Oshskoh North

    No. 6 Stevens Point at No. 3 Neenah

    No. 7 Wis. Rapids at No. 2 Appleton West

    No. 8 Superior at No. 1 Hudson

    No. 5 Marshfield at No. 4 Chippewa Falls

    No. 6 Wausau West at No. 3 D.C. Everest

    No. 7 Eau Claire Memorial at No. 2 Eau Claire North

    DIVISION 2

    Tuesday, Feb. 21

    No. 9 Sparta at No. 8 La Crosse Central

    No. 11 New Rich. at  No. 6 River Falls

    No. 10 Ashland at No. 7 La Crosse Logan

    DIVISION 3

    Tuesday, Feb. 21

    No. 9 Barron at No. 8 Osceola

    No. 11 Ellsworth at No. 6 Baldwin-Woodville

    No. 10 Spooner at No. 7 Prescott

    Friday, Feb. 24

    Barron-Osceola at No. 1 Hayward

    No. 5 Northwestern at No. 4 Amery

    Ell.-BW winner at No. 3 St. Croix Central

    Prescott-Spooner winner at No. 2 Somerset

    DIVISION 4

    Tuesday, Feb. 21

    No. 9 Phillips at No. 8 Unity

    No. 12 Chequamegon at No. 5 Abbotsford

    No. 13 Cumberland at No. 4 Grantsburg

    No. 11 Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at No. 6 Colby

    No. 10 Athens at No. 7 Ladysmith

    DIVISION 5

    Tuesday, Feb. 21

    No. 9 Butternut at No. 8 Shell Lake

    No. 12 Frederic at No. 5 Luck

    No. 13 Webster at No. 4 Northwood

    No. 14 Winter at No. 3 Bayfield

    No. 11 Drummond at No. 6 Siren

    No. 10 Solon Springs at No. 7 Hurley

    No. 1 Mellen at No. 2 Mercer

    Friday, Feb. 24

    Butternut-SL winner at No. 1 South Shore

    Fred.-Luck winner vs. Web.-N’wood winner

    Winter-Bay. winner vs. Drum.-Siren winner

    Solon-Hurley winner vs. Mel.-Mercer winner

    Explore related topics:sportsprepssuperior spartans tigers
    Advertisement