Prep Playoff Scoreboard - Feb. 19
WIAA Boys Hockey Tournament
SECTIONAL 1
Tuesday, Feb. 14
Amery 7, Grantsburg 1
Spooner 4, Menomonie 3
Thursday, Feb. 16
Hudson 13, Amery 0
Somerset 3, Baldwin-Woodville 2, OT
Superior 8, Spooner 0
Friday, Feb. 17
New Richmond 2, River Falls 0
Sectional Semifinals
Tuesday, Feb. 21
Somerset (17-8) at Hudson (22-2-1)
New Richmond (17-7) at Superior (11-12-2), 7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 28
Sectional Final
At Hudson, 3 p.m.
SECTIONAL 2
Tuesday, Feb. 14
Ashland 10, Chequamegon-Phillips 0
Marshfield 3, Black River Falls 2
Medford 7, Regis 2
Thursday, Feb. 16
Chippewa Falls 4, Marshfield 0
Eau Claire Memorial 6, Medford 0
Rice Lake 6, Hayward 3
Friday, Feb. 17
Eau Claire North def. Ashland
Tuesday, Feb. 21
Rice Lake at Eau Claire Memorial, 7 p.m.
Eau Claire North at Chippewa Falls, 7 p.m.
Minnesota Boys Hockey Playoffs
SECTION 7AA
Saturday’s Play-In Game
Forest Lake 10, Cambridge-Isanti 1
Tuesday’s Quarterfinals
No. 8 Forest Lake (6-16-3) at No. 1 Elk River (21-4), 7 p.m.
No. 5 Andover (9-13-2) at No. 4 Grand Rapids (16-7-1), 7 p.m.
No. 6 Duluth Marshall (13-11-1) at No. 3 Cloquet-Esko-Carlton (14-8-2), 7 p.m.
No. 7 St. Francis (9-16) at No. 2 Duluth East (16-8-1), 7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 25
Semifinals
At Amsoil Arena
Quarterfinal winners, noon and 2 p.m.
Thursday, March 2
Championship
At Amsoil Arena
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
SECTION 7A
Tuesday’s First Round
No. 9 Proctor (9-14-2) at No. 8 Duluth Denfeld (4-21), at Heritage Center, 5:15 p.m.
No. 10 Ely (12-10) at No. 7 International Falls (8-15), 7 p.m.
Thursday’s Quarterfinals
Duluth Denfeld/Proctor at No. 1 Hermantown (23-1-1), 7 p.m.
No. 5 Eveleth-Gilbert (15-10) at No. 4 Virginia/MIB (10-15), 7 p.m.
No. 6 North Shore (14-9-2) at No. 3 Greenway (16-7-1), 7 p.m.
International Falls/Ely winner at No. 2 Hibbing-Chisholm (17-8), 7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 25
Semifinals
At Amsoil Arena
Quarterfinal winners, 6 and 8 p.m.
Wednesday, March 1
Championship
At Amsoil Arena
Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.
WIAA Girls Hockey Tournament
Sectional 1
Thursday Feb. 16
Somerset 4, River Falls 3
Eau Claire 8, Superior 4
Hayward 10, Chippewa Falls 0
Tuesday, Feb. 21
Sectional Semifinals
Somerset at No. 1 Hudson
Eau Claire at Hayward
Minn. Girls State Hockey Tournament
At Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul
CLASS AA
Thursday’s Quarterfinals
Roseau (19-8-1) vs. No. 2 Blaine (22-3-2), 11 a.m.
Eastview (16-10-2) vs. No. 3 Hill-Murray (23-4-1), 1:30 p.m.
Farmington (16-11-2) vs. No. 1 Edina (25-1-1), 6 p.m.
No. 5 Forest Lake (20-6-2) vs. No. 4 Eden Prairie (19-6-2), 8:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Semifinals
Upper-bracket winners, 6 p.m.
Lower-bracket winners, 8:30 p.m.
Consolation Semifinals
At Ridder Arena, Minneapolis
Upper-bracket losers, 10 a.m.
Lower-bracket losers, noon
Saturday, Feb. 25
Championship, 7 p.m.
Third place, 11 a.m.
Fifth place, at Ridder Arena, noon
CLASS A
Wednesday’s Quarterfinals
Mankato East/Loyola (17-9-1) vs. No. 2 St. Paul United (19-6-2), 11 a.m.
Hibbing-Chisholm (17-10-1) vs. No. 3 Warroad (17-8-2), 1:30 p.m.
Alexandria Area (14-12-1) vs. No. 1 Blake (24-2-1), 6 p.m.
No. 5 Northfield (19-6-3) vs. No. 4 Mound Westonka (21-6), 8:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Consolation Semifinals
At Ridder Arena
Upper-bracket losers, 10 a.m.
Lower-bracket losers, noon
Friday’s Semifinals
Upper-bracket winners, 11 a.m.
Lower-bracket losers, 1:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 25
Championship, 4 p.m.
Third place, 9 a.m.
Fifth place, at Ridder Arena, 10 a.m.
WIAA Girls Basketball Playoffs
DIVISION 1
Friday, Feb. 24
All Games at 7 p.m.
No. 8 Oshkosh West at No. 1 Appleton North
No. 5 Appleton East at No. 4 Oshskoh North
No. 6 Stevens Point at No. 3 Neenah
No. 7 Wis. Rapids at No. 2 Appleton West
No. 8 Superior at No. 1 Hudson
No. 5 Marshfield at No. 4 Chippewa Falls
No. 6 Wausau West at No. 3 D.C. Everest
No. 7 Eau Claire Memorial at No. 2 Eau Claire North
DIVISION 2
Tuesday, Feb. 21
No. 9 Sparta at No. 8 La Crosse Central
No. 11 New Rich. at No. 6 River Falls
No. 10 Ashland at No. 7 La Crosse Logan
DIVISION 3
Tuesday, Feb. 21
No. 9 Barron at No. 8 Osceola
No. 11 Ellsworth at No. 6 Baldwin-Woodville
No. 10 Spooner at No. 7 Prescott
Friday, Feb. 24
Barron-Osceola at No. 1 Hayward
No. 5 Northwestern at No. 4 Amery
Ell.-BW winner at No. 3 St. Croix Central
Prescott-Spooner winner at No. 2 Somerset
DIVISION 4
Tuesday, Feb. 21
No. 9 Phillips at No. 8 Unity
No. 12 Chequamegon at No. 5 Abbotsford
No. 13 Cumberland at No. 4 Grantsburg
No. 11 Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at No. 6 Colby
No. 10 Athens at No. 7 Ladysmith
DIVISION 5
Tuesday, Feb. 21
No. 9 Butternut at No. 8 Shell Lake
No. 12 Frederic at No. 5 Luck
No. 13 Webster at No. 4 Northwood
No. 14 Winter at No. 3 Bayfield
No. 11 Drummond at No. 6 Siren
No. 10 Solon Springs at No. 7 Hurley
No. 1 Mellen at No. 2 Mercer
Friday, Feb. 24
Butternut-SL winner at No. 1 South Shore
Fred.-Luck winner vs. Web.-N’wood winner
Winter-Bay. winner vs. Drum.-Siren winner
Solon-Hurley winner vs. Mel.-Mercer winner