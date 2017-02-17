Prep Playoff Scoreboard - Feb. 17

Amery 7, Grantsburg 1

Spooner 4, Menomonie 3

Thursday, Feb. 16

Hudson 13, Amery 0

Somerset 3, Baldwin-Woodville 2, OT

Superior 8, Spooner 0

Friday, Feb. 17

No. 6 River Falls (6-18) at No. 3 New Richmond (16-7), 7 p.m.

Sectional Semifinals

Tuesday, Feb. 21

Somerset (17-8) at Hudson (22-2-1)

TBA at Superior (11-12-2), 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 28

Sectional Final

At Hudson, 3 p.m.

SECTIONAL 2

Tuesday, Feb. 14

Ashland 10, Chequamegon-Phillips 0

Marshfield 3, Black River Falls 2

Medford 7, Regis 2

Thursday, Feb. 16

Chippewa Falls 4, Marshfield 0

Eau Claire Memorial 6, Medford 0

Rice Lake 6, Hayward 3

Friday, Feb. 17

Ashland at No. 3 Eau Claire North, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 21

Rice Lake at Eau Claire Memorial, 7 p.m.

Ashland-ECN winner at Chippewa Falls, 7 p.m.

Minnesota Boys Hockey Playoffs

SECTION 7AA

Saturday's Play-In Game

No. 9 Cambridge-Isanti (8-15-1) at No. 8 Forest Lake (5-16-3), 5 p.m.

Tuesday's Quarterfinals

Forest Lake/Cambridge-Isanti winner at No. 1 Elk River (21-4), 7 p.m.

No. 5 Andover (9-13-2) at No. 4 Grand Rapids (16-7-1), 7 p.m.

No. 6 Duluth Marshall (13-11-1) at No. 3 Cloquet-Esko-Carlton (14-8-2), 7 p.m.

No. 7 St. Francis (9-16) at No. 2 Duluth East (16-8-1), 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 25

Semifinals

At Amsoil Arena

Quarterfinal winners, noon and 2 p.m.

Thursday, March 2

Championship

At Amsoil Arena

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

WIAA Girls Hockey Tournament

Sectional 1

Thursday Feb. 16

Somerset 4, River Falls 3

Eau Claire 8, Superior 4

Hayward 10, Chippewa Falls 0

Tuesday, Feb. 21

Sectional Semifinals

Somerset at No. 1 Hudson

Eau Claire at Hayward

WIAA Girls Basketball Playoffs

DIVISION 1

Friday, Feb. 24

All Games at 7 p.m.

No. 8 Oshkosh West at No. 1 Appleton North

No. 5 Appleton East at No. 4 Oshskoh North

No. 6 Stevens Point at No. 3 Neenah

No. 7 Wis. Rapids at No. 2 Appleton West

No. 8 Superior at No. 1 Hudson

No. 5 Marshfield at No. 4 Chippewa Falls

No. 6 Wausau West at No. 3 D.C. Everest

No. 7 Eau Claire Memorial at No. 2 Eau Claire North

DIVISION 2

Tuesday, Feb. 21

No. 9 Sparta at No. 8 La Crosse Central

No. 11 New Rich. at No. 6 River Falls

No. 10 Ashland at No. 7 La Crosse Logan

DIVISION 3

Tuesday, Feb. 21

No. 9 Barron at No. 8 Osceola

No. 11 Ellsworth at No. 6 Baldwin-Woodville

No. 10 Spooner at No. 7 Prescott

Friday, Feb. 24

Barron-Osceola at No. 1 Hayward

No. 5 Northwestern at No. 4 Amery

Ell.-BW winner at No. 3 St. Croix Central

Prescott-Spooner winner at No. 2 Somerset

DIVISION 4

Tuesday, Feb. 21

No. 9 Phillips at No. 8 Unity

No. 12 Chequamegon at No. 5 Abbotsford

No. 13 Cumberland at No. 4 Grantsburg

No. 11 Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at No. 6 Colby

No. 10 Athens at No. 7 Ladysmith

DIVISION 5

Tuesday, Feb. 21

No. 9 Butternut at No. 8 Shell Lake

No. 12 Frederic at No. 5 Luck

No. 13 Webster at No. 4 Northwood

No. 14 Winter at No. 3 Bayfield

No. 11 Drummond at No. 6 Siren

No. 10 Solon Springs at No. 7 Hurley

No. 1 Mellen at No. 2 Mercer

Friday, Feb. 24

Butternut-SL winner at No. 1 South Shore

Fred.-Luck winner vs. Web.-N’wood winner

Winter-Bay. winner vs. Drum.-Siren winner

Solon-Hurley winner vs. Mel.-Mercer winner

Lake Superior Conference

Boys Basketball

x-Superior (8-13)............................... 5-1 18

Hermantown (8-14)........................ 5-3 14

Ashland (7-10).............................. 3-2 12

Proctor (12-9)................................ 4-3 8

Duluth Denfeld (10-11).................. 4-4 8

Cloquet (8-13)............................... 2-5 6

Duluth Marshall (5-16).................. 0-5 0

Girls Basketball

x-Hermantown (20-3)..................... 7-0 22

Duluth Marshall (20-4).................. 5-1 18

Cloquet (13-12)............................. 4-4 14

Superior (6-15).................................. 4-2 12

Proctor (13-11).............................. 2-5 8

Ashland (5-15).............................. 1-6 4

Duluth Denfeld (0-14).................... 0-5 0

Boys Hockey

x-Hermantown (23-1-1)............... 6-0-0 24

Cloquet-EC (15-8-2)................... 6-1-0 16

Duluth Marshall (13-11-1).......... 2-3-1 10

Duluth Denfeld (4-21)................. 2-3-0 8

Superior (10-12-2)........................... 1-4-1 6

Proctor (9-14-2).......................... 0-5-0 0

Girls Hockey

Final Standings

Ashland/Hayward (14-5-2)......... 5-0-1 18

Proctor-Herm. (19-6-1)................ 5-0-1 18

Duluth (4-20).............................. 3-4-0 10

Duluth Marshall (7-19-3)............ 3-4-0 8

Cloquet-EC (9-15-2)................... 2-4-0 6

Superior (8-13)............................... 0-5-0 0

x-clinched title

Heart O’ North Conference

Boys Basketball

Bloomer (16-2)....................................... 11-1

Hayward (13-6)...................................... 10-2

Northwestern (16-4)...................................... 10-2

Chetek-Weyer. (9-9)................................ 7-5

Cumberland (7-11)................................... 4-8

Barron (5-14)............................................ 3-9

Ladysmith (6-12)..................................... 3-9

Spooner (1-17)....................................... 0-12

Girls Basketball

Bloomer (18-3)....................................... 12-1

Hayward (17-4)...................................... 12-1

Northwestern (13-6).................................... 10-3

Ladysmith (10-11)................................... 7-6

Barron (7-14)............................................ 6-7

Spooner (6-13)....................................... 3-10

Chetek-Weyer. (3-17)............................ 2-11

Cumberland (1-19)................................. 0-13

Indianhead Conference

Boys Basketball

Solon Springs (16-5).................................. 12-3

Drummond (14-3)................................... 11-3

Mellen (16-4)......................................... 11-4

South Shore (11-7).................................. 9-5

Washburn (11-7)...................................... 9-5

Mercer (9-9)............................................. 6-7

Hurley (6-13)............................................ 5-9

Ironwood (3-9).......................................... 3-9

Bayfield (3-12)....................................... 2-10

Butternut (1-17)...................................... 0-13

Indianhead Conference

Girls Basketball

Washburn (18-2).................................... 14-1

South Shore (17-5)................................ 13-3

Bayfield (16-5)....................................... 12-4

Mercer (14-5)......................................... 10-4

Ironwood (8-6).......................................... 8-6

Hurley (8-9).............................................. 6-7

Solon Springs (6-15).................................. 4-11

Butternut (6-14)...................................... 3-13

Drummond (4-15)................................... 2-12

Mellen (4-14)......................................... 2-13

Lakeland Conference – Central

Boys Basketball

Cameron (17-2)...................................... 10-0

Clear Lake (15-4)..................................... 8-1

Turtle Lake (13-5).................................... 7-3

Northwood (10-9)........................................ 6-4

Prairie Farm (5-14)................................... 2-7

Clayton (2-16).......................................... 1-9

Shell Lake (2-15)................................... 0-10

Girls Basketball

Clayton (21-0)........................................ 11-0

Cameron (16-5)........................................ 9-2

Clear Lake (15-5)..................................... 7-4

Prairie Farm (12-7)................................... 4-7

Northwood (11-10)....................................... 4-7

Turtle Lake (8-13).................................... 3-8

Shell Lake (6-14)................................... 1-11