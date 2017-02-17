Prep Playoff Scoreboard - Feb. 17
Prep
WIAA Boys Hockey Tournament
SECTIONAL 1
Tuesday, Feb. 14
Amery 7, Grantsburg 1
Spooner 4, Menomonie 3
Thursday, Feb. 16
Hudson 13, Amery 0
Somerset 3, Baldwin-Woodville 2, OT
Superior 8, Spooner 0
Friday, Feb. 17
No. 6 River Falls (6-18) at No. 3 New Richmond (16-7), 7 p.m.
Sectional Semifinals
Tuesday, Feb. 21
Somerset (17-8) at Hudson (22-2-1)
TBA at Superior (11-12-2), 7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 28
Sectional Final
At Hudson, 3 p.m.
SECTIONAL 2
Tuesday, Feb. 14
Ashland 10, Chequamegon-Phillips 0
Marshfield 3, Black River Falls 2
Medford 7, Regis 2
Thursday, Feb. 16
Chippewa Falls 4, Marshfield 0
Eau Claire Memorial 6, Medford 0
Rice Lake 6, Hayward 3
Friday, Feb. 17
Ashland at No. 3 Eau Claire North, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 21
Rice Lake at Eau Claire Memorial, 7 p.m.
Ashland-ECN winner at Chippewa Falls, 7 p.m.
Minnesota Boys Hockey Playoffs
SECTION 7AA
Saturday's Play-In Game
No. 9 Cambridge-Isanti (8-15-1) at No. 8 Forest Lake (5-16-3), 5 p.m.
Tuesday's Quarterfinals
Forest Lake/Cambridge-Isanti winner at No. 1 Elk River (21-4), 7 p.m.
No. 5 Andover (9-13-2) at No. 4 Grand Rapids (16-7-1), 7 p.m.
No. 6 Duluth Marshall (13-11-1) at No. 3 Cloquet-Esko-Carlton (14-8-2), 7 p.m.
No. 7 St. Francis (9-16) at No. 2 Duluth East (16-8-1), 7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 25
Semifinals
At Amsoil Arena
Quarterfinal winners, noon and 2 p.m.
Thursday, March 2
Championship
At Amsoil Arena
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
WIAA Girls Hockey Tournament
Sectional 1
Thursday Feb. 16
Somerset 4, River Falls 3
Eau Claire 8, Superior 4
Hayward 10, Chippewa Falls 0
Tuesday, Feb. 21
Sectional Semifinals
Somerset at No. 1 Hudson
Eau Claire at Hayward
WIAA Girls Basketball Playoffs
DIVISION 1
Friday, Feb. 24
All Games at 7 p.m.
No. 8 Oshkosh West at No. 1 Appleton North
No. 5 Appleton East at No. 4 Oshskoh North
No. 6 Stevens Point at No. 3 Neenah
No. 7 Wis. Rapids at No. 2 Appleton West
No. 8 Superior at No. 1 Hudson
No. 5 Marshfield at No. 4 Chippewa Falls
No. 6 Wausau West at No. 3 D.C. Everest
No. 7 Eau Claire Memorial at No. 2 Eau Claire North
DIVISION 2
Tuesday, Feb. 21
No. 9 Sparta at No. 8 La Crosse Central
No. 11 New Rich. at No. 6 River Falls
No. 10 Ashland at No. 7 La Crosse Logan
DIVISION 3
Tuesday, Feb. 21
No. 9 Barron at No. 8 Osceola
No. 11 Ellsworth at No. 6 Baldwin-Woodville
No. 10 Spooner at No. 7 Prescott
Friday, Feb. 24
Barron-Osceola at No. 1 Hayward
No. 5 Northwestern at No. 4 Amery
Ell.-BW winner at No. 3 St. Croix Central
Prescott-Spooner winner at No. 2 Somerset
DIVISION 4
Tuesday, Feb. 21
No. 9 Phillips at No. 8 Unity
No. 12 Chequamegon at No. 5 Abbotsford
No. 13 Cumberland at No. 4 Grantsburg
No. 11 Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at No. 6 Colby
No. 10 Athens at No. 7 Ladysmith
DIVISION 5
Tuesday, Feb. 21
No. 9 Butternut at No. 8 Shell Lake
No. 12 Frederic at No. 5 Luck
No. 13 Webster at No. 4 Northwood
No. 14 Winter at No. 3 Bayfield
No. 11 Drummond at No. 6 Siren
No. 10 Solon Springs at No. 7 Hurley
No. 1 Mellen at No. 2 Mercer
Friday, Feb. 24
Butternut-SL winner at No. 1 South Shore
Fred.-Luck winner vs. Web.-N’wood winner
Winter-Bay. winner vs. Drum.-Siren winner
Solon-Hurley winner vs. Mel.-Mercer winner
Lake Superior Conference
Boys Basketball
x-Superior (8-13)............................... 5-1 18
Hermantown (8-14)........................ 5-3 14
Ashland (7-10).............................. 3-2 12
Proctor (12-9)................................ 4-3 8
Duluth Denfeld (10-11).................. 4-4 8
Cloquet (8-13)............................... 2-5 6
Duluth Marshall (5-16).................. 0-5 0
Girls Basketball
x-Hermantown (20-3)..................... 7-0 22
Duluth Marshall (20-4).................. 5-1 18
Cloquet (13-12)............................. 4-4 14
Superior (6-15).................................. 4-2 12
Proctor (13-11).............................. 2-5 8
Ashland (5-15).............................. 1-6 4
Duluth Denfeld (0-14).................... 0-5 0
Boys Hockey
x-Hermantown (23-1-1)............... 6-0-0 24
Cloquet-EC (15-8-2)................... 6-1-0 16
Duluth Marshall (13-11-1).......... 2-3-1 10
Duluth Denfeld (4-21)................. 2-3-0 8
Superior (10-12-2)........................... 1-4-1 6
Proctor (9-14-2).......................... 0-5-0 0
Girls Hockey
Final Standings
Ashland/Hayward (14-5-2)......... 5-0-1 18
Proctor-Herm. (19-6-1)................ 5-0-1 18
Duluth (4-20).............................. 3-4-0 10
Duluth Marshall (7-19-3)............ 3-4-0 8
Cloquet-EC (9-15-2)................... 2-4-0 6
Superior (8-13)............................... 0-5-0 0
x-clinched title
Heart O’ North Conference
Boys Basketball
Bloomer (16-2)....................................... 11-1
Hayward (13-6)...................................... 10-2
Northwestern (16-4)...................................... 10-2
Chetek-Weyer. (9-9)................................ 7-5
Cumberland (7-11)................................... 4-8
Barron (5-14)............................................ 3-9
Ladysmith (6-12)..................................... 3-9
Spooner (1-17)....................................... 0-12
Girls Basketball
Bloomer (18-3)....................................... 12-1
Hayward (17-4)...................................... 12-1
Northwestern (13-6).................................... 10-3
Ladysmith (10-11)................................... 7-6
Barron (7-14)............................................ 6-7
Spooner (6-13)....................................... 3-10
Chetek-Weyer. (3-17)............................ 2-11
Cumberland (1-19)................................. 0-13
Indianhead Conference
Boys Basketball
Solon Springs (16-5).................................. 12-3
Drummond (14-3)................................... 11-3
Mellen (16-4)......................................... 11-4
South Shore (11-7).................................. 9-5
Washburn (11-7)...................................... 9-5
Mercer (9-9)............................................. 6-7
Hurley (6-13)............................................ 5-9
Ironwood (3-9).......................................... 3-9
Bayfield (3-12)....................................... 2-10
Butternut (1-17)...................................... 0-13
Indianhead Conference
Girls Basketball
Washburn (18-2).................................... 14-1
South Shore (17-5)................................ 13-3
Bayfield (16-5)....................................... 12-4
Mercer (14-5)......................................... 10-4
Ironwood (8-6).......................................... 8-6
Hurley (8-9).............................................. 6-7
Solon Springs (6-15).................................. 4-11
Butternut (6-14)...................................... 3-13
Drummond (4-15)................................... 2-12
Mellen (4-14)......................................... 2-13
Lakeland Conference – Central
Boys Basketball
Cameron (17-2)...................................... 10-0
Clear Lake (15-4)..................................... 8-1
Turtle Lake (13-5).................................... 7-3
Northwood (10-9)........................................ 6-4
Prairie Farm (5-14)................................... 2-7
Clayton (2-16).......................................... 1-9
Shell Lake (2-15)................................... 0-10
Girls Basketball
Clayton (21-0)........................................ 11-0
Cameron (16-5)........................................ 9-2
Clear Lake (15-5)..................................... 7-4
Prairie Farm (12-7)................................... 4-7
Northwood (11-10)....................................... 4-7
Turtle Lake (8-13).................................... 3-8
Shell Lake (6-14)................................... 1-11