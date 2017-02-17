Search
    Prep Playoff Scoreboard - Feb. 17

    By Superior Telegram Today at 9:03 a.m.

    Prep

    WIAA Boys Hockey Tournament

    SECTIONAL 1

    Tuesday, Feb. 14

    Amery 7, Grantsburg 1

    Spooner 4, Menomonie 3

    Thursday, Feb. 16

    Hudson 13, Amery 0

    Somerset 3, Baldwin-Woodville 2, OT

    Superior 8, Spooner 0

    Friday, Feb. 17

    No. 6 River Falls (6-18) at No. 3 New Richmond (16-7), 7 p.m.

    Sectional Semifinals

    Tuesday, Feb. 21

    Somerset (17-8) at Hudson (22-2-1)

    TBA at Superior (11-12-2), 7 p.m.

    Saturday, Feb. 28

    Sectional Final

    At Hudson, 3 p.m.

    SECTIONAL 2

    Tuesday, Feb. 14

    Ashland 10, Chequamegon-Phillips 0

    Marshfield 3, Black River Falls 2

    Medford 7, Regis 2

    Thursday, Feb. 16

    Chippewa Falls 4, Marshfield 0

    Eau Claire Memorial 6, Medford 0

    Rice Lake 6, Hayward 3

    Friday, Feb. 17

    Ashland at No. 3 Eau Claire North, 6 p.m.

    Tuesday, Feb. 21

    Rice Lake at Eau Claire Memorial, 7 p.m.

    Ashland-ECN winner at Chippewa Falls, 7 p.m.

    Minnesota Boys Hockey Playoffs

    SECTION 7AA

    Saturday's Play-In Game

    No. 9 Cambridge-Isanti (8-15-1) at No. 8 Forest Lake (5-16-3), 5 p.m.

    Tuesday's Quarterfinals

    Forest Lake/Cambridge-Isanti winner at No. 1 Elk River (21-4), 7 p.m.

    No. 5 Andover (9-13-2) at No. 4 Grand Rapids (16-7-1), 7 p.m.

    No. 6 Duluth Marshall (13-11-1) at No. 3 Cloquet-Esko-Carlton (14-8-2), 7 p.m.

    No. 7 St. Francis (9-16) at No. 2 Duluth East (16-8-1), 7 p.m.

    Saturday, Feb. 25

    Semifinals

    At Amsoil Arena

    Quarterfinal winners, noon and 2 p.m.

    Thursday, March 2

    Championship

    At Amsoil Arena

    Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

    WIAA Girls Hockey Tournament

    Sectional 1

    Thursday Feb. 16

    Somerset 4, River Falls 3

    Eau Claire 8, Superior 4

    Hayward 10, Chippewa Falls 0

    Tuesday, Feb. 21

    Sectional Semifinals

    Somerset at No. 1 Hudson

    Eau Claire at Hayward

    WIAA Girls Basketball Playoffs

    DIVISION 1

    Friday, Feb. 24

    All Games at 7 p.m.

    No. 8 Oshkosh West at No. 1 Appleton North

    No. 5 Appleton East at No. 4 Oshskoh North

    No. 6 Stevens Point at No. 3 Neenah

    No. 7 Wis. Rapids at No. 2 Appleton West

    No. 8 Superior at No. 1 Hudson

    No. 5 Marshfield at No. 4 Chippewa Falls

    No. 6 Wausau West at No. 3 D.C. Everest

    No. 7 Eau Claire Memorial at No. 2 Eau Claire North

    DIVISION 2

    Tuesday, Feb. 21

    No. 9 Sparta at No. 8 La Crosse Central

    No. 11 New Rich. at  No. 6 River Falls

    No. 10 Ashland at No. 7 La Crosse Logan

    DIVISION 3

    Tuesday, Feb. 21

    No. 9 Barron at No. 8 Osceola

    No. 11 Ellsworth at No. 6 Baldwin-Woodville

    No. 10 Spooner at No. 7 Prescott

    Friday, Feb. 24

    Barron-Osceola at No. 1 Hayward

    No. 5 Northwestern at No. 4 Amery

    Ell.-BW winner at No. 3 St. Croix Central

    Prescott-Spooner winner at No. 2 Somerset

    DIVISION 4

    Tuesday, Feb. 21

    No. 9 Phillips at No. 8 Unity

    No. 12 Chequamegon at No. 5 Abbotsford

    No. 13 Cumberland at No. 4 Grantsburg

    No. 11 Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at No. 6 Colby

    No. 10 Athens at No. 7 Ladysmith

    DIVISION 5

    Tuesday, Feb. 21

    No. 9 Butternut at No. 8 Shell Lake

    No. 12 Frederic at No. 5 Luck

    No. 13 Webster at No. 4 Northwood

    No. 14 Winter at No. 3 Bayfield

    No. 11 Drummond at No. 6 Siren

    No. 10 Solon Springs at No. 7 Hurley

    No. 1 Mellen at No. 2 Mercer

    Friday, Feb. 24

    Butternut-SL winner at No. 1 South Shore

    Fred.-Luck winner vs. Web.-N’wood winner

    Winter-Bay. winner vs. Drum.-Siren winner

    Solon-Hurley winner vs. Mel.-Mercer winner

    Lake Superior Conference

    Boys Basketball

    x-Superior (8-13)............................... 5-1        18

    Hermantown (8-14)........................ 5-3       14

    Ashland (7-10).............................. 3-2       12

    Proctor (12-9)................................ 4-3         8

    Duluth Denfeld (10-11).................. 4-4         8

    Cloquet (8-13)............................... 2-5         6

    Duluth Marshall (5-16).................. 0-5         0

    Girls Basketball

    x-Hermantown (20-3)..................... 7-0       22

    Duluth Marshall (20-4).................. 5-1       18

    Cloquet (13-12)............................. 4-4       14

    Superior (6-15).................................. 4-2        12

    Proctor (13-11).............................. 2-5         8

    Ashland (5-15).............................. 1-6         4

    Duluth Denfeld (0-14).................... 0-5         0

    Boys Hockey

    x-Hermantown (23-1-1)............... 6-0-0       24

    Cloquet-EC (15-8-2)................... 6-1-0       16

    Duluth Marshall (13-11-1).......... 2-3-1       10

    Duluth Denfeld (4-21)................. 2-3-0         8

    Superior (10-12-2)........................... 1-4-1         6

    Proctor (9-14-2).......................... 0-5-0         0

    Girls Hockey

    Final Standings

    Ashland/Hayward (14-5-2)......... 5-0-1       18

    Proctor-Herm. (19-6-1)................ 5-0-1       18

    Duluth (4-20).............................. 3-4-0       10

    Duluth Marshall (7-19-3)............ 3-4-0         8

    Cloquet-EC (9-15-2)................... 2-4-0         6

    Superior (8-13)............................... 0-5-0         0

    x-clinched title

    Heart O’ North Conference

    Boys Basketball

    Bloomer (16-2)....................................... 11-1

    Hayward (13-6)...................................... 10-2

    Northwestern (16-4)...................................... 10-2

    Chetek-Weyer. (9-9)................................ 7-5

    Cumberland (7-11)................................... 4-8

    Barron (5-14)............................................ 3-9

    Ladysmith (6-12)..................................... 3-9

    Spooner (1-17)....................................... 0-12

    Girls Basketball

    Bloomer (18-3)....................................... 12-1

    Hayward (17-4)...................................... 12-1

    Northwestern (13-6).................................... 10-3

    Ladysmith (10-11)................................... 7-6

    Barron (7-14)............................................ 6-7

    Spooner (6-13)....................................... 3-10

    Chetek-Weyer. (3-17)............................ 2-11

    Cumberland (1-19)................................. 0-13

    Indianhead Conference

    Boys Basketball

    Solon Springs (16-5).................................. 12-3

    Drummond (14-3)................................... 11-3

    Mellen (16-4)......................................... 11-4

    South Shore (11-7).................................. 9-5

    Washburn (11-7)...................................... 9-5

    Mercer (9-9)............................................. 6-7

    Hurley (6-13)............................................ 5-9

    Ironwood (3-9).......................................... 3-9

    Bayfield (3-12)....................................... 2-10

    Butternut (1-17)...................................... 0-13

     

    Indianhead Conference

    Girls Basketball

    Washburn (18-2).................................... 14-1

    South Shore (17-5)................................ 13-3

    Bayfield (16-5)....................................... 12-4

    Mercer (14-5)......................................... 10-4

    Ironwood (8-6).......................................... 8-6

    Hurley (8-9).............................................. 6-7

    Solon Springs (6-15).................................. 4-11

    Butternut (6-14)...................................... 3-13

    Drummond (4-15)................................... 2-12

    Mellen (4-14)......................................... 2-13

    Lakeland Conference – Central

    Boys Basketball

    Cameron (17-2)...................................... 10-0

    Clear Lake (15-4)..................................... 8-1

    Turtle Lake (13-5).................................... 7-3

    Northwood (10-9)........................................ 6-4

    Prairie Farm (5-14)................................... 2-7

    Clayton (2-16).......................................... 1-9

    Shell Lake (2-15)................................... 0-10

    Girls Basketball

    Clayton (21-0)........................................ 11-0

    Cameron (16-5)........................................ 9-2

    Clear Lake (15-5)..................................... 7-4

    Prairie Farm (12-7)................................... 4-7

    Northwood (11-10)....................................... 4-7

    Turtle Lake (8-13).................................... 3-8

    Shell Lake (6-14)................................... 1-11

