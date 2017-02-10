The Eagles knew entering the game they needed to win their final two games of the regular season to claim at least a share of the conference title.

With Friday’s win Solon Springs improves to 12-3 in the IC, while Drummond falls to 10-3.

Solon Springs (16-5 overall) has one game remaining, Feb. 17 at Hurley, a team the Eagles defeated 65-61 on Jan. 12.

Drummond (13-3 overall) has three home games left, including South Shore on Tuesday and Mercer Wednesday. The Lumberjacks lost at Mercer 62-60 on Jan. 5.

Jens Gehl and Zach Rajala led the Eagles with 24 and 15 points, respectively.

Jake Johnson led Drummond with 17 points. Colin Mergen was next with 12 points, despite sitting out 12 minutes of the first half with two fouls.

Trailing 20-15 at the half, the Eagles came out on fire in the second half and promptly tied the game 22-22 on a basket by Gehl and a 3- and 2-pointer by Rajala.

Gehl’s 3-point play gave Solon Springs its first lead of the game, 25-24 with 14:10 remaining.

The game was also tied at 27 and 29 when Gehl scored to give the Eagles the lead for good with 9:58 remaining.

Rajala scored eight of his points over the next three minutes giving Solon Springs a 39-31 lead.

After a 3-pointer by Johnson, and two free throws by Solon Springs’ Caden Smith, Gehl scored the Eagles’ next eight points for a 49-40 lead with 2:22 left.

Drummond managed to make it a 53-50 game on a basket by Johnson with 4.6 seconds left.

The Lumberjacks then stole the ball, but a desperation 3-point attempt at the buzzer fell short, giving the Eagles the three-point win.

Drummond defeated Solon Springs 48-45 on Jan. 9.

Drummond.............................. 20 30 — 50

Solon Springs......................... 15 38 — 53

Drummond — Jake Johnson 17, Luke Miller 6, Alex Spezia 6, Logan Arthur 2, Sean Bjork 4, Jeremy Miller 3, Colin Mergen 12.

3-point goals — Johnson 3, Spezia 2.

Solon Springs — Jens Gehl 24, Caden Smith 6, Zach Rajala 15, Chase Latvala 2, Alex Hunter 2, Nicholas Zosel 2, Reid Lisson 2.

3-point goals — Rajala 3.