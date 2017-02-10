Search
    Friday's Local Scores - Feb. 10

    By Superior Telegram on Feb 10, 2017 at 10:42 p.m.

    Boys Basketball

    Solon Springs 53, Drummond 50

    Bloomer 78, Northwestern 62

    Hayward 66, Barron 37

    Two Harbors 77, South Ridge 67

    Duluth Denfeld 68, Pequot Lakes 58

    Eveleth-Gilbert 80, Cherry 54

    Virginia 80, Hinckley-Finlayson 70

    Eau Claire North 63, Rice Lake 58

    Menomonie 71, Hudson 70

    Eau Claire Memorial 59, River Falls 48

    Girls Basketball

    Eau Claire North 52, Rice Lake 45

    Proctor 61, International Falls 51

    Bloomer 59, Medford 22

    Turtle Lake 68, Shell Lake 50

    Northwood 40, Clear Lake 37

    Boys Hockey

    North Shore 3, Duluth Denfeld 2

    Moorhead 4, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 3

    St. Paul Academy 4, Virginia-MIB 2

    Girls Hockey

    Hudson 4, Fond du Lac 2

    Women’s Basketball

    Minot State 78, UMD 72

    Women’s Hockey

    St. Scholastica 3, Concordia, Wis. 1

    UW-Stevens Point 2, UW-Superior 1

    Minnesota 4, North Dakota 2

    St. Cloud State 5, Bemidji State 2

    Men’s Hockey

    UW-Eau Claire 2, UW-Superior 0

    St. Norbert 2, St. Scholastica 0

