Friday's Local Scores - Feb. 10
Boys Basketball
Solon Springs 53, Drummond 50
Bloomer 78, Northwestern 62
Hayward 66, Barron 37
Two Harbors 77, South Ridge 67
Duluth Denfeld 68, Pequot Lakes 58
Eveleth-Gilbert 80, Cherry 54
Virginia 80, Hinckley-Finlayson 70
Eau Claire North 63, Rice Lake 58
Menomonie 71, Hudson 70
Eau Claire Memorial 59, River Falls 48
Girls Basketball
Eau Claire North 52, Rice Lake 45
Proctor 61, International Falls 51
Bloomer 59, Medford 22
Turtle Lake 68, Shell Lake 50
Northwood 40, Clear Lake 37
Boys Hockey
North Shore 3, Duluth Denfeld 2
Moorhead 4, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 3
St. Paul Academy 4, Virginia-MIB 2
Girls Hockey
Hudson 4, Fond du Lac 2
Women’s Basketball
Minot State 78, UMD 72
Women’s Hockey
St. Scholastica 3, Concordia, Wis. 1
UW-Stevens Point 2, UW-Superior 1
Minnesota 4, North Dakota 2
St. Cloud State 5, Bemidji State 2
Men’s Hockey
UW-Eau Claire 2, UW-Superior 0
St. Norbert 2, St. Scholastica 0