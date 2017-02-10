Eagle boys win, host first-place Drummond tonight

Chase Latvala had a breakout game for the Eagles. The junior hit seven 3-pointers and led Solon Springs with 33 points.

“They packed the paint to stop Jens (Gehl), and that gave our guards opportunities to hit shots from the perimeter,” said Dale Rajala, Eagles head coach. “We ended up hitting 10 threes overall.”

The Eagles host Drummond (13-2, 10-2) at 7:15 p.m. today.

The Lumberjacks are currently first in the conference standings and defeated Solon Springs 48-45 earlier this season.

Girls basketball

The Eagles lost a nonconference game to Siren 55-42 Monday night.

Solon Springs hosted Hurley Thursday and wraps up the regular season at home against Drummond Monday and at Hurley Thursday.

Indianhead Conference

Boys Basketball Standings

Drummond (13-2)............................. 10-2

Solon Springs (14-5)............................ 10-3

Mellen (16-4)................................... 11-4

South Shore (11-6)............................ 9-4

Washburn (10-7)................................ 9-5

Mercer (8-9)....................................... 5-7

Hurley (5-12)...................................... 5-8

Ironwood (3-9).................................... 3-9

Bayfield (3-11)................................. 2-10

Butternut (1-16)................................ 0-12

Girls Basketball Standings

Washburn (16-2).............................. 13-1

South Shore (15-5).......................... 12-3

Bayfield (15-4)................................. 11-3

Mercer (13-5)..................................... 9-4

Ironwood (8-6).................................... 8-6

Hurley (6-9)........................................ 5-7

Solon Springs (5-14)............................ 3-10

Drummond (4-13)............................. 2-10

Butternut (6-13)................................ 3-12

Mellen (4-13)................................... 2-12