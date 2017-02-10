Weather Forecast

Close

    Eagle boys win, host first-place Drummond tonight

    By Superior Telegram Today at 9:42 a.m.

    The Solon Springs boys basketball team improved to 15-5 overall and 11-3 in the Indianhead Conference with a 77-54 win at Butternut Tuesday night.

    Chase Latvala had a breakout game for the Eagles. The junior hit seven 3-pointers and led Solon Springs with 33 points.

    “They packed the paint to stop Jens (Gehl), and that gave our guards opportunities to hit shots from the perimeter,” said Dale Rajala, Eagles head coach. “We ended up hitting 10 threes overall.”

    The Eagles host Drummond (13-2, 10-2) at 7:15 p.m. today.

    The Lumberjacks are currently first in the conference standings and defeated Solon Springs 48-45 earlier this season.

    Girls basketball

    The Eagles lost a nonconference game to Siren 55-42 Monday night.

    Solon Springs hosted Hurley Thursday and wraps up the regular season at home against Drummond Monday and at Hurley Thursday.

    Indianhead Conference

    Boys Basketball Standings

    Drummond (13-2)............................. 10-2

    Solon Springs (14-5)............................ 10-3

    Mellen (16-4)................................... 11-4

    South Shore (11-6)............................ 9-4

    Washburn (10-7)................................ 9-5

    Mercer (8-9)....................................... 5-7

    Hurley (5-12)...................................... 5-8

    Ironwood (3-9).................................... 3-9

    Bayfield (3-11)................................. 2-10

    Butternut (1-16)................................ 0-12

    Girls Basketball Standings

    Washburn (16-2).............................. 13-1

    South Shore (15-5).......................... 12-3

    Bayfield (15-4)................................. 11-3

    Mercer (13-5)..................................... 9-4

    Ironwood (8-6).................................... 8-6

    Hurley (6-9)........................................ 5-7

    Solon Springs (5-14)............................ 3-10

    Drummond (4-13)............................. 2-10

    Butternut (6-13)................................ 3-12

    Mellen (4-13)................................... 2-12

    Explore related topics:sportsprepssolon springs eagles drummond
    Advertisement