Eagle boys win, host first-place Drummond tonight
The Solon Springs boys basketball team improved to 15-5 overall and 11-3 in the Indianhead Conference with a 77-54 win at Butternut Tuesday night.
Chase Latvala had a breakout game for the Eagles. The junior hit seven 3-pointers and led Solon Springs with 33 points.
“They packed the paint to stop Jens (Gehl), and that gave our guards opportunities to hit shots from the perimeter,” said Dale Rajala, Eagles head coach. “We ended up hitting 10 threes overall.”
The Eagles host Drummond (13-2, 10-2) at 7:15 p.m. today.
The Lumberjacks are currently first in the conference standings and defeated Solon Springs 48-45 earlier this season.
Girls basketball
The Eagles lost a nonconference game to Siren 55-42 Monday night.
Solon Springs hosted Hurley Thursday and wraps up the regular season at home against Drummond Monday and at Hurley Thursday.
Indianhead Conference
Boys Basketball Standings
Drummond (13-2)............................. 10-2
Solon Springs (14-5)............................ 10-3
Mellen (16-4)................................... 11-4
South Shore (11-6)............................ 9-4
Washburn (10-7)................................ 9-5
Mercer (8-9)....................................... 5-7
Hurley (5-12)...................................... 5-8
Ironwood (3-9).................................... 3-9
Bayfield (3-11)................................. 2-10
Butternut (1-16)................................ 0-12
Girls Basketball Standings
Washburn (16-2).............................. 13-1
South Shore (15-5).......................... 12-3
Bayfield (15-4)................................. 11-3
Mercer (13-5)..................................... 9-4
Ironwood (8-6).................................... 8-6
Hurley (6-9)........................................ 5-7
Solon Springs (5-14)............................ 3-10
Drummond (4-13)............................. 2-10
Butternut (6-13)................................ 3-12
Mellen (4-13)................................... 2-12