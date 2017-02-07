Eagles keep title hopes alive (updated)

Solon Springs moved into title contention after the Eagles defeated Washburn 80-67 and Mellen defeated Drummond 55-49.

Drummond remains atop the standings with a 10-2 conference record, but Solon Springs (10-3) now has a chance to tie for a share of the conference crown when the Eagles host Drummond Friday.

“To be able to say that we’re still in it this late in the season is a great accomplishment, especially with these young guys who continually stepped up and improved as the season has gone along,” SSHS coach Dale Rajala said. “We’re very happy to be in this position.”

Solon Springs plays at Butternut (1-16, 0-12) today, before hosting Drummond Friday. The Eagles travel to Hurley (5-10, 5-7) Feb. 17 to close out the regular season.

Drummond hosts Mercer (8-9, 5-7) today, then closes out conference play with games against Solon Springs Friday, South Shore (11-6, 9-4) Feb. 14 and Hurley (5-10, 5-7) Feb. 23.

“It’s going to be a defensive game,” said Eagles senior Zach Rajala. “It’s going to be about who shuts down who. It’s going to be who wants it more, and who works harder for the win. It’s going to be a good game.”

In Friday’s win over Washburn, the Eagles relied on a strong offensive effort. They built a 13-point lead in the first half and matched Washburn’s 42-point effort in the second half.

The win gave Solon Springs its first sweep of Washburn since the 2003-04 season.

“I was there in ’04, and I didn’t expect it to be 13 years before we did it again,” Dale Rajala said. “But it does feel really good to be able to do that and to defend our home court again, especially against Washburn because they’ve had our number for so long.”

The Eagles are undefeated at home so far this season and hold a 21-game winning streak on their home court.

Washburn led early Friday, but Solon Springs took the lead three minutes into play on Caden Smith’s 3-pointer. Jens Gehl followed with a shot inside to give the Eagles an 11-7 advantage. Washburn then closed to within one over the next five possessions, but Zach Rajala’s 3-pointer and a three-point play by Gehl gave the Eagles an 18-11 cushion.

Solon Springs stayed in front with timely baskets by Alex Hunter and Smith and took a 10-point lead on two shots by Rajala 17 seconds apart.

The Eagles’ lead remained at 10 with three minutes to play, 33-23. Trevor Cook made a pair of free throws for the Castle Guards, but Hunter scored the final five points of the half to give Solon Springs a 38-25 lead.

Cook took control for Washburn in the second half. The senior put up 23 points, beginning with a three-point play less than two minutes into the half. He made his first shot from beyond the arc with 12:34 to play and then added another 20 seconds later to cut the Eagles’ lead to 48-39.

“If he’s not the best player I’ve seen in my 22 years, he’s right up there,” Dale Rajala said. “He does it so flawlessly and effortlessly. He’s fun to watch, and I’m just elated that he’s graduating.”

Cook’s next 3-pointer, with 9:30 to play, put the Castles Guards back within nine points of Solon Springs, but they would get no closer as Reid Lisson, Gehl and Rajala combined to score six points in one minute.

Cook finished the night with 35 points, just off his season average 36 per game. Cody Christianson added 14 points for Washburn, and Brady Stephenson had nine.

Zach Rajala and Gehl led Solon Springs with 19 points, and Nick Zosel scored 13 points. The Eagles also benefited from the play of their underclassmen, including sophomores Smith and Hunter who finished with eight points apiece.

“Those guys don’t care that they’re young. They play like they’re seniors,” Zach Rajala said. “They’re smart kids, and they all work hard. It’s everything you want in a player.”

Washburn..................... 25 42 — 67

Solon Springs............... 38 42 — 80

Washburn — Trevor Cook 35, Cody Christianson 14, Brady Stephenson 9, Evan Rusch 3, Carlos Rosales 2, Garret Rueckert 2, Cahrlie Motiff 2.

3-point goals — Cook 3, Stephenson 3.

Solon Springs — Zach Rajala 19, Jens Gehl 19, Nick Zosel 13, Caden Smith 8, Alex Hunter 8, Reid Lisson 7, Chase Latvala 2, Dane Banks 2, Aaron Pfister 2.

3-point goals — Hunter 2, Rajala, Smith.

Girls basketball

Butternut’s Gabby McCorison scored 25 points Thursday as the Midgets defeated Solon Springs 60-47.

Kylli Rajala and Nikki Orozco paced the Eagles with 16 and 15 points, respectively.

The Solon Springs girls played a nonconference game against Siren Monday and host Hurley at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.

Solon Springs............... 22 25 — 47

Butternut....................... 30 30 — 60

Solon Springs — Kylli Rajala 16, Nikki Orozco 15, Ellie Burger 6, Heather Holderness 4, Allison Bailey 4, Lily Nordskog 2.

Butternut — Gabby McCorison 25, Taylar Bortz 12, Danielle Koch 10, Grace Wegner 8, Taylor Weinberger 4, Maggie Emmer 1.