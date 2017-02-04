Eagles keep title hopes alive

Solon Springs moved into title contention after the Eagles defeated Washburn 80-67 and Mellen defeated Drummond 55-49.

Drummond remains atop the standings with a 10-2 conference record, but Solon Springs (10-3) now has a chance to tie for a share of the conference crown when the Eagles host Drummond Friday.

Solon Springs plays at Butternut (1-16, 0-12) Tuesday, before hosting Drummond Friday and traveling to Hurley (5-10, 5-7) Feb. 17 to close out the regular season.

Drummond hosts Mercer (8-9, 5-7) Tuesday, then closes out conference play with games against Solon Springs Friday, South Shore (11-6, 9-4) Feb. 14 and Hurley (5-10, 5-7) Feb. 23.

Washburn 25 42 — 67

Solon Springs 38 42 — 80

Washburn — Trevor Cook 35, Cody Christianson 14, Brady Stephenson 9, Evan Rusch 3, Carlos Rosales 2, Garret Rueckert 2, Cahrlie Motiff 2.

3-point goals — Cook 3, Stephenson 3.

Solon Springs — Zach Rajala 19, Jens Gehl 19, Nick Zosel 13, Caden Smith 8, Alex Hunter 8, Reid Lisson 7, Chase Latvala 2, Dane Banks 2, Aaron Pfister 2.

3-point goals — Hunter 2, Rajala, Smith.