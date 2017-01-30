A new 'Spin'

Fans cheered for the action on the court but many also kept an eye on the stands.

The focus of attention was Sandy “Spin” Slade — on hand for a ceremony to rename the school gymnasium in her honor.

Slade graduated from St. Croix High School in 1981 and went on to become a successful basketball entertainer and entrepreneur. The fitness-based game she created, Skillastics, can be found in more than 25,000 schools and after-school programs and has been played by an estimated 10 million students nationwide.

“I’m home,” Slade said Friday. “Even if I didn’t do any of these things, you’re greeted the same way. That’s why it’s so special.”

The court in Solon Springs was officially renamed Sandy “Spin” Slade Gymnasium before the start of boys varsity basketball game Friday.

Solon Springs athletic director Nathan Ahlberg introduced Slade to the crowd, and after a new plaque beneath the scoreboard was unveiled, Slade offered her thanks. She spoke proudly of growing up in Solon Springs and thanked the school administration, the Solon Springs School Board and the entire community before giving special thanks to her family.

“This night is just as much yours as it is mine,” she said. “You have always been there supporting me, never laughing at me because I wanted to spin basketballs for a living, and you are my No. 1 fans, so thank you so much.”

Slade also singled out Caleb Hedberg for thanks.

Hedberg, who graduated in 2016, came up with the idea to rename the gym last year while at a holiday basketball tournament in Clayton.

“I noticed that their gym was dedicated to a player,” Hedberg said. “We were kind of bored waiting for the game, so we were looking it up on our phones, and I was kind of curious who our gym would be named after.”

Hedberg remembered stories his mother had told him about a girl from Solon Springs who “could play with the Globetrotters,” so he started asking around. His research eventually led him to a name: Sandy “Spin” Slade.

Hedberg approached Ahlberg with the idea of renaming the gym, and Ahlberg not only approved but had the same athlete in mind for the honor.

“We both kind of knew it would be Sandy,” Hedberg said. “She came from Solon Springs and had a worldwide impact.”

As a youngster, Slade spent many hours in the gymnasium that now bears her name. She often asked her father — the elementary school principal — to borrow the keys to the gym, then swept the floor and shot hoops in her high-tops.

By the time she was a junior, Slade had become the first player in school history to score 1,000 points. She reached the milestone after a 43-point performance in St. Croix’s 68-53 victory over Drummond.

Slade finished her high school career with 1,500 points and then went on to play collegiate basketball at the University of Minnesota Duluth and NCAA Division I Fresno State. After college, Slade began a 22-year career as a basketball performer, which took her to the NBA’s most storied venues.

On Friday, however, Slade made it clear that the small gym in Solon Springs remains first in her heart.

“It just gives you chills,” she said of returning to the floor where she grew up playing basketball.

Slade was joined at the event by 30 relatives and at least a dozen classmates, some of whom traveled a great distance to attend.

She described the gym dedication ceremony as a “mini reunion” for the Class of 1981 and said nearly half of her classmates — from a group of 29 — showed up for the event.

“That’s what it’s all about when you’re at a small school,” Slade said. “When I was performing at schools in Los Angeles, you would perform at a high school with 2,000 or 3,000 kids. And I’d sit there and think, ‘They’re not going to know each other.’

“It’s a totally different world. I feel like you become a much more well-rounded individual when you’re able to come from a small school.”

Slade said she’s happy Solon Springs School continues to prosper, and she hopes her story can serve as inspiration to the next generation of students.

“That’s what it’s all about — to be able to share my experiences so they maybe can look at themselves and say, ‘I can do that or anything else that I might believe in,’ ” Slade said. “You never know what’s going to happen with some of these kids and where they’re going to end up.”

New fans

Well before the start of Friday’s gym dedication ceremony, young fans streamed up to Slade and asked for her signature on posters, programs and T-shirts.

The autograph-seekers continued throughout the night, with Slade signing everything from basketballs to cell phone covers. One young fan even asked Slade to sign his shoes, assuring her his parents had given him permission.

The young fans — all students at Solon Springs — had been inspired by Slade’s visit during the school day.

She gave separate presentations to the elementary-school children and the older students, but principal Dene Muller said reactions were the same.

“The kids were just so thrilled,” Muller said. “There was a real sense of pride.”

Slade showed off some of the moves that made her a basketball sensation, and the students were in awe.

“The elementary kids would show everything on their faces,” Muller said. “The high school kids would act cool, but they were still clapping and cheering, and you could see how they enjoyed it.”

Slade said the brief display was nowhere near the routines she used to perform at NBA and college arenas, but the students were impressed nonetheless.

“They were amazed when I told them I’m 53 years old,” Slade said. “That’s a message there. I’m healthy; I’m active.”

For Slade, promoting a message of lifelong fitness is her new passion.

Fitness can and should be fun, she said. That idea inspired her line of oversized board games — Skillastics and Fitivities — which have drawn praise from physical education teachers.

“Children get it,” Slade said. “There are messages that, if they’re listening, they’ll get it.”

NOTES: During Slade’s presentation at Solon Springs School prior to the gym dedication, students peppered her with questions. They asked Slade about doubling for Halle Barry in the movie “Catwoman,” playing collegiate basketball and performing in NBA venues.

“They asked what arenas I’d performed in, and I told them, ‘Well, these are the ones I didn’t perform in,’ ” Slade said. “I said that was a little easier, and so they got a kick out of that.”

The students were also treated to a game of P-I-G between senior basketball player Reid Lisson and Slade.

“She smoked Reid in about 50 seconds,” said Eagles coach Dale Rajala, who opted not to challenge Slade on the court.

“I got beat up last night too many times playing donkey basketball,” he said. “So I think I had already done my duty.”