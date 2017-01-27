Eagles win in newly renamed gym

“We expect this to be the hardest place to come in and get a win,” said Dale Rajala, Solon Springs head coach. “The kids have a lot of pride in this place and definitely are very comfortable playing here.”

The Eagles defeated Bayfield 70-45 Friday night to earn their 20th straight win at home.

Solon Springs held a one-point lead at halftime, but the Eagles surged ahead in the second half, led by senior Reid Lisson. He scored 15 of his team-high 19 points in the second half.

“Reid lost his grandpa this week, so he was playing for him,” Rajala said. “He was playing with that extra focus and he was just in the zone tonight. What a great way to remember his grandpa by coming out and having the game of his life.”

Lisson scored the first points of the second half to give Solon Springs a 31-28 lead. Bayfield kept close with a basket by Dylan LaPointe and a free throw from Tim Topping, but with 15:09 to play the Eagles began a 16-4 run that would last until 8:31.

Following the run, Lisson scored six points in one minute to give Solon Springs a 55-38 lead. A three-point play by Dane Banks pushed the Eagles’ lead to 20 with 6:02 to play, and Lisson then sparked a 9-1 run to put the game away.

Lisson led four Eagles in double figures with 19 points. Jens Gehl finished with 13, Zach Rajala had 11 and Nick Zosel had 10.

LaPointe put up a game-high 22 points for the Trollers.

Bayfield 28 17 — 45

Solon Springs 29 41 — 70

Bayfield — Dylan LaPointe 22, Quincy Bressler 8, Mark Defoe 6, Chet Wachsmuth 4, Tim Topping 2, Dalton Gordon 2, Dusty LaFernier 1.

3-point goals — LaPointe 2, Defoe 2.

Solon Springs — Reid Lisson 19, Jens Gehl 13, Zach Rajala 11, Nick Zosel 10, Chase Latvala 5, Alex Hunter 4, Dane Banks 4, Caden Smith 2, Joshua Smith 2.

3-point goals — Latvala, Rajala.