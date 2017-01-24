Tuesday's Local Scores - Jan. 24
Boys Hockey
Superior 1, Hudson 1, OT
Eau Claire Memorial 3, Chippewa Falls 1
Eau Claire North 4, Menomonie 0
WSFLG 3, Amery 1
Wis. Rapids 3, Marshfield 0
Evelth-Gilbert 5, North Shore 2
Duluth East 5, Prior Lake 3
Greenway 6, Virginia 5
Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 7, Forest Lake 6
Grand Rapids 6, Duluth Marshall 3
Girls Hockey
Hayward 5, Duluth 2
Hibbing-Chisholm 7, North Shore 1
Proctor-Hermantown 5, Cloquet-Esko 3
Men’s Hockey
UW-Stevens Point 3, UW-Superior 2
Girls Basketball
Eau Claire North 56, Superior 28
Cloquet 56, Duluth Denfeld 20
Grand Rapids 74, Bemidji 59
Eveleth-Gilbert 67, Two Harbors 53
Onalaska 50, Eau Claire Memorial 37
Hudson 62, D.C. Everest 53
Cameron 81, Barron 62
Altoona 40, Bloomer 37
Clayton 59, McDonell 40
Prairie Farm 42, Northwood 37
Boys Basketball
Hayward 66, Cumberland 43
Northwestern 72, Spooner 38
Virginia 83, Int. Falls 46
Duluth East 50, Hibbing 46
La Crosse Logan 67, Eau Claire Memorial 57
Chetek-Weyer. 80, Barron 46
Turtle Lake 58, Clayton 34
College Basketball
Wisconsin 82, Penn State 55
Boys Wrestling
Superior 42, Ashland 33
Hibbing 66, Virginia 9