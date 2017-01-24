Search
    Tuesday's Local Scores - Jan. 24

    By Superior Telegram on Jan 24, 2017 at 10:42 p.m.

    Boys Hockey

    Superior 1, Hudson 1, OT

    Eau Claire Memorial 3, Chippewa Falls 1

    Eau Claire North 4, Menomonie 0

    WSFLG 3, Amery 1

    Wis. Rapids 3, Marshfield 0

    Evelth-Gilbert 5, North Shore 2

    Duluth East 5, Prior Lake 3

    Greenway 6, Virginia 5

    Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 7, Forest Lake 6

    Grand Rapids 6, Duluth Marshall 3

    Girls Hockey

    Hayward 5, Duluth 2

    Hibbing-Chisholm 7, North Shore 1

    Proctor-Hermantown 5, Cloquet-Esko 3

    Men’s Hockey

    UW-Stevens Point 3, UW-Superior 2

    Girls Basketball

    Eau Claire North 56, Superior 28

    Cloquet 56, Duluth Denfeld 20

    Grand Rapids 74, Bemidji 59

    Eveleth-Gilbert 67, Two Harbors 53

    Onalaska 50, Eau Claire Memorial 37

    Hudson 62, D.C. Everest 53

    Cameron 81, Barron 62

    Altoona 40, Bloomer 37

    Clayton 59, McDonell 40

    Prairie Farm 42, Northwood 37

    Boys Basketball

    Hayward 66, Cumberland 43

    Northwestern 72, Spooner 38

    Virginia 83, Int. Falls 46

    Duluth East 50, Hibbing 46

    La Crosse Logan 67, Eau Claire Memorial 57

    Chetek-Weyer. 80, Barron 46

    Turtle Lake 58, Clayton 34

    College Basketball

    Wisconsin 82, Penn State 55

    Boys Wrestling

    Superior 42, Ashland 33

    Hibbing 66, Virginia 9

