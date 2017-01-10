Solon Springs boys beat Butternut, fall to Drummond

Against Butternut, Solon Springs had eight players scoring points. Senior Reid Lisson led the way with 18 points. Chase Latvala added 11 points, and Jens Gehl had 10.

The Eagles played at Drummond Monday and host Hurley at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.

Solon Springs entered Monday’s game with a half-game lead over Drummond (7-1, 5-1) in the Indianhead Conference. Drummond fell to Mercer 62-60 Thursday to suffer its first loss.

NOTE: The Eagles fell to 9-4 overall and 6-2 in the IC, with a 48-45 loss at Drummond Monday night.

Butternut............. 14..... 21 — 35

Solon Springs..... 28..... 33 — 61

Butternut — Jace Scherwinski 19, Seth Scherwinski 9, Gunner Polencheck 3, Carter Christian 2, Jacob Connelly 2.

Solon Springs — Reid Lisson 18, Chase Latvala 11, Jens Gehl 10, Alex Hunter 8, Zach Rajala 7, Nick Zosel 3, Dane Banks 3, Josh Smith 1.

Girls basketball

The Solon Springs girls picked up their second straight win Friday, defeating Drummond 43-36.

The victory puts the Eagles at 4-7 overall and 3-5 in the Indianhead Conference.

Solon Springs had a strong start in Drummond to take a 26-13 halftime lead. In the second half, the Lumberjills outscored the Eagles 23-17 but were not able to claim the lead.

“We came out and played a great first half,” said Brian Amys, Eagles head coach. “We took care of the basketball and made some great reads against the defense. It was good to see the girls play to their potential; we just need to make a few adjustments and figure out how to finish a game as strong as we start.

“Defensively, we are playing much stronger basketball and getting great closeouts on the shooter.”

Morgan Anderson led Solon Springs with 25 points and nine rebounds. Kylli Rajala added seven points; Nikki Orozco had five points and Heather Holderness, Ellie Burger and Allison Bailey finished with two apiece.

Kailey Davis led Drummong with 10 points.

The Eagles host Hurley today and Ironwood Friday. Both games begin at 7:15 p.m.

“It will be nice playing at home,” Amys said. “I’m excited to see these girls play and improve every day at practice and in games.”

Solon Springs..... 26..... 17 — 43

Drummond.......... 13..... 23 — 36

Solon Springs — Morgan Anderson 25, Kylli Rajala 7, Nikki Orozco 5, Heather Holderness 2, Ellie Burger 2, Allison Bailey 2.

Drummond — Kailey Davis 10, Maddie Mossuto 7, Marissa Miller 6, Jolene Ylitalo 6, Jaelyn Sylvester 5, Kaitlyn Wiezorek 2, Conley Riekemann 1.