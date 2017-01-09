Recommended for you

The Tigers finished with 152 team points, followed by Eau Claire Memorial, 138.5; and Cloquet-Esko, 138. The host Spartans finished in fifth place with 103.5 points.

The Tigers had two first-place finishers in Calen Kirkpatrick at 132 pounds and Jameson Pflug at 170.

Kirkpatrick pinned Ladysmith’s DJ Livingston and Cloquet-Esko’s Nate Hammond, won a 10-1 major decision over Superior’s Logan Stone and defeated Ladysmith’s Dustin Roach 8-2 before defeating Ashland’s Tommy George 7-6 in the title match.

Pflug won a major decision over Evan Sirianni of ECM, and pinned Cloquet’s Devan Arntson, Superior’s Joe Carter and Ashland’s Jackson Brinker before winning by forfeit in the title match.

Second-place finishers for the Tigers were Zach Pooler (138 pounds), Donny Pooler (160), Andrew Hanson (182), Luke Gregorson (195) and Morgan Berggren (285).

Hunter Wiese (145) and Alex Isakson (152) also reached the podium with fourth-place finishes.

The Tigers also defeated Superior 50-25 in a dual meet Thursday in Maple. The match replaced the Tigers’ Mackey Invitational, which was canceled Dec. 17 because of weather conditions.

Northwestern won nine matches, including pins by Troy Rep (160), Hanson (182), Zach Pooler (138) and Gregorson (195).

Alex Isakson (152) and Kirkpatrick (132) won by major decisions; Abby Nelson won on injured time and Pflug and T.J. Ziebarth won by forfeits.

The Tigers are at Virginia at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Spartans finish fifth

The host Spartans finished in fifth place in their own tournament Saturday with 103.5 points.

Brandon McClure (138 pounds) and Oscar Flaherty (220) finished in first place in their respective weight classes for the Spartans, Caden Stone (126) came in second and Jack Androsky (120) was third.

McClure pinned Justin Jones, Cloquet; Connar Wheeler, Northwestern; Travis Cooksey, ECM; and Ian Pufall, Ashland; before defeating Northwestern’s Zach Pooler 9-2 in the championship match.

Flaherty pinned Chequamegon’s Robbie Renken and Ashland’s Brennan Corbine before defeating Ben Foster of ECM by major decision 14-2 and winning by forfeit over Shell Lake’s Isaac Haines.

Stone defeated Liam Huset, ECM; Jordan Jawarski, Ladysmith; Isaiah Thompson, Ashland; and Griffin Fjeld, Cloquet; before falling to Cloquet’s Tate Olson 3-1.

“I’m very proud of the Spartans today,” SHS coach Bob Coleman said. “They competed very well in a very solid wrestling tournament with over 320 matches. Finishing in the top five was a good, solid performance for us. Then to have four wresters earn a trip to the awards podium was icing in the cake.

“We also had a great performance by our JV with 11 of the 15 wrestlers placing in the top three. As a coaching staff we could not have asked for more from our guys. They’re competing and putting everything they have in every match to represent the Superior Spartans the best they can.”

Coleman also thanked the Spartan wrestling booster club.

“I have to thank them for all the work they do to give these wrestlers a great positive experience,” Coleman said. “It was definitely a community effort. They went from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. to make this tournament happen. That is commitment to the wrestling program and the community.”

The Spartans are at Bloomer at 7 tonight and will compete in the Ashland Invitational at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

Tigers vs. Spartans

Thursday’s dual match replaced the Tigers’ Mackey Invitational, which was canceled on Dec. 17 because of weather conditions.

The Spartans won five matches Thursday.

Androsky (120 pounds) and McClure (145) won by pins, Stone (126) won by major decision, Dylan Lowney (285) won a decision and Flaherty (220) won by forfeit.

“We had a great night against a very solid Tiger team,” Coleman said. “Coach Grady Radabaugh has those kids at Northwestern wrestling tough and our guys knew that, but they still went out and battled. Every match was a war.

“Our inexperience hurt us, but it was fun watching our guys just go out and have fun and give it their best shot.”

Northwestern wins included pins by Donny Pooler (160), Andrew Hanson (182), Luke Gregerson (195) and Zach Pooler (138).

Alex Isackson (152) and Calen Kirkpatrick (132) won major decisions; Abby Nelson (106) won because of an injury; and Jameson Pflug (170) and T.J. Ziebarth (113) won by forfeit.

“I’m very proud of our team,” Coleman said. “They have improved tremendously from day one. It is really hard to point to one guy for the steps we are taking because it is really a team effort.”

The Spartans are at Bloomer at 7 tonight.

Northwestern 50, Superior 25

152 — Alex Isakson, N, def. Gabe Anderson maj. Dec. 9-0

160 — Donny Pooler, N, pinned Troy Rep 2:19

170 — Jameson Pflug, N, won by forfeit

182 — Andrew Hanson, N, pinned Joe Carter 3:07

195 — Luke Gregerson, N, pinned Sam Oosten 5:53

220 — Oscar Flaherty, SHS, won by forfeit

285 — Dylan Lowney, SHS, def. Morgan Berggren dec. 5-0

106 — Abby Nelson, N, def. Brian Walker inj. time

113 — T.J. Ziebarth, N, won by forfeit

120 — Jack Androsky, SHS, pinned Natalie Kirkpatrick 1:58

126 — Caden Stone, SHS, def. Brody Burke maj. dec. 11-1

132 — Calen Kirkpatrick, N, def. Logan Stone maj. dec. 10-2

138 — Zach Pooler, N, pinned Landon Lathrop :53)

145 — Brandon McClure, SHS, pinned Hunter Wiese 4:20

34th Annual Spartan Classic

Northwestern, 162; Eau Claire Memorial, 138.5; Cloquet-Esko, 138; Ladysmith, 117; Superior, 103.5; Ashland, 103; Proctor, 70; Shell Lake, 56; Chequamegon, 41; Bayfield, 30.

Northwestern’s Results

Abby Nelson — seventh place (106 pounds): pinned by Alex McPhee, Proctor, 1:30; lost MD to Zach Petersen, CE, 14-2; pinned by Jason Gutsch, ECM, 2:28; lost to Alex Peterson, C-E, 8-2; received a bye.

T.J. Ziebarth — fifth place (113): received a bye; pinned by Tanner Lighthizer, ECM, 1:17; pinned by Zach Anglin, Bayfield, 0:48; pinned Logan Cuypers, P, 0:55; pinned Tru Dupee, L, 5:14.

Natalie Kirkpatrick — seventh place (120): lost by tech fall to Mack George, A, 4:53, 15-0; pinned by Jack Androsky, SHS, 0:24; won by forfeit; lost to Daniel Nielsen, SL, 5-0; won by forfeit.

Brody Burke — sixth place (126): pinned by Liam Huset, ECM, 3:21;k lost MD to Tate Olson, C-E, 13-2; pinned William Graf, Chequamegon, 2:33; pinned Isaih Thompson, A, 4:35; lost to Jordan Jaworski, L, 4-2.

Calen Kirkpatrick — first place (132): pinned DJ Livingston, L, 1:44; pinned Nate Hammond, C-E, 2:51; def. Logan Stone, SHS, MD 10-1; def. Dustin Roach, L, 8-2; def. Tommy George, A, 7-6.

Connar Wheeler — fifth place (138): pinned by Brandon McClure, SHS, 0:56; lost to Ian Pufall, A, MD 14-0; def. Travis Cooksey, ECM, 15-11; def. Donald Murillo, Proctor, MD 13-5; def. Travis Cooksey, ECM, 12-10.

Zach Pooler — second place (138): pinned Donald Murillo, P, 3:21; lost to Justin Jones, C-E, 9-5; def. Nic Pearson, L, 6-2; def. Ian Pufall, A, 11-5; lost to Brandon McClure, SHS, 9-2.

Hunter Wiese — fourth place (145): lost to Darren Anderson, ECM, 8-4; def. Michael Kirch, Chequamegon, 3-2; pinned by Joe Mitchell, A, 3:13; pinned by Nathan Roach, L, 1:23; pinned Trevor Lund. C-E, 4:34.

Alex Isakson —fourth place (152): def. Josiah Cook, Bayfield, 3-1; lost to Conner Denman, C-E, MD 10-2; def.. Luke Irons, Proctor, 7-4; received a bye; pinned by Carter Lawrence, SL, 4:42.

Donny Pooler — second place (160): pinned Josh Jenness, L, 3:56; pinned Michael Zilinger, Cheq., 1:38; pinned Danial Pinero Bigboy, A, 1:54; won MD over Daniel Stevens, C-E, 9-1; lost to Levi Smith, ECM, 8-3.

Jameson Pflug —first place (170): won MD over Evan Sirianni, ECM, 12-4; pinned Devan Arntson, C-E, 1:52; pinned Joe Carter, SHS, 1:40; pinned Jackson Brinker, A, 0:46; won by forfeit.

Andrew Hanson — second place (182): pinned Jakob Emerson, ECM, 1:16; pinned Marty Anderson, SL, 1:17; won by forfeit; lost to Jake Murillo, Proctor, 5-2.

Luke Gregorson — second place (195): pinned Sam Oosten, SHS, 4:58; lost by tech fall to Othayun Smith, ECM, 3:26 (25-10); pinned Luke Konietzko, C-E, 3:41; pinned Austin Schultz, SL, 1:46.

Morgan Berggren — second place (285): pinned Devin Guggenberger, SL, 3:41; pinned Isaiah Rolli, L, 1:46; def. Parker Renken, Cheq., 1-0; def. decision over Mason Schelvan, A, 3-2; lost to Devin Reynolds, C-E, 5-2.

Northwestern JV

Ryan Huray — first place (JV 170): pinned Grahm Newmauer, C-E, 0:40; pinned Ben Talarico, C-E, 1:08; pinned Kyle Nelson, L, 3:42.

Superior’s Results

Jack Androsky — third place (120 pounds): lost to Trent Vollendorf, L, 6-5; tech fall over Jordan Allen, C, 17-0, 5:28; pinned Natalie Kirkpatrick, N, 0:24; lost MD to Mack George, A, 13-1; def. Bryce Anderson, ECM (injury time).

Caden Stone — second place (126): def. Liam Huset, ECM, 8-5; def. Jordan Jawarski, L, 8-1; pinned Isaiah Thompson, A, 1:11; def. Griffin Fjeld, C, 8-4; lost to Tate Olson, C, 3-1.

Logan Stone — fourth place (132): lost to Tommy George, A, 7-2; def. Nate Hammond, C, 7-1; pinned DJ Livingston, L, 5:35; lost to Calen Kirkpatrick, N, MD 10-1; lost to Dustin Roach, L, 5-3.

Brandon McClure, first place (138): pinned Justin Jones, C, 5:50; pinned Connar Wheeler, N, 0:56; pinned Travis Cooksey, ECM, 3:13; pinned by Ian Pufall, A, 5:59; def. Zach Pooler, N, 9-2.

Gabe Anderson, eighth place (152): pinned by Carter Lawrence, SL, 2:42; pinned by Dontae Thompson, A, 1:03; pinned Ian Burdick, ECM, 1:47; pinned by Steven Jerry, L, 2:28; lost to Josiah Cook, B/W, 7-0.

Troy Rep, sixth place (160): pinned Daniel Pineiro Bigboy, A, 4:29; lost to Levi Smith, ECM, TF 16-1, 1:42; pinned by Daniel Stevens, C, 0:41; pinned by Robert Bontekoe, SL, 2:34; pinned by Robert Bontekoe, SL, 1:41.

Joe Carter, fifth place (170): pinned by Devan Arntson, C, 1:38; lost to Ben Frey, SL, 9-2; pinned by Jameson Pflug, N, 1:40; pinned by Evan Sirianni, ECM, 3:09; pinned Jackson Brinker, A, 4:57.

Sam Oosten, fourth place (195): pinned by Luke Gregerson, N, 4:58; pinned by Luke Konietzko, C, 1:46; pinned Austin Schult, SL, 4:56; pinned by Othayun Smith, ECM, 1:10.

Oscar Flaherty, first place (220): pinned Robbie Renken, Cheq., 0:54; pinned Brennan Corbine, A, 2:00; def. Ben Foster, ECM, MD 14-2; won by forfeit over Isacc Haines, SL.

Dylan Lowney, fifth place (285): pinned Isaiah Rolli, L, 3:25; lost to Mason Schelvan, A, 6-5; pinned Devon Hollins, ECM, 1:25; pinned by Devin Reynolds, Cloq., 1:22; pinned Devin Guggenberger, SL, 3:55.

Superior JV

Nathan Anderson, third place (145): received a bye; def. Alex Schalis, SHS, 14-1; lost by forfeit to Tristian Searle, SHS.

Alex Schalis, first place (145): pinned Searle, 5:47; lost to N. Anderson, 14-11; received a bye.

Tristian Searle, second place (145): pinned by Schalis, 5:47; received a bye; won by forfeit over Anderson.

Lars Root, sixth place (195): pinned by Lukas Willingmann (P-H, 2:49; pinned by Ethan Mitra, ECM, 2:19; pinned by Hunter Senarighi, Cloq., 1:53; pinned by Zach Crotty, ECM, 0:22; pinned by Mark Treakle, SHS, 3:03.

Mark Treakle, fourth place (195): pinned by Crotty, 0:38; lost to Willingmann, 7-6; pinned Mitra, 2:48; pinned by Senarighi, 4:14; pinned Root, 3:03.

Landon Lathrop, third placed (132): lost to Ethan Jaworski, L, MD 11-3; def. Brock Kubarek, ECM, 8-2; pinned by Willy Bearskin, A, 2:12; pinned Dakotah Helwig, ECM, 4:57.

Jackson Karren, third place (138): pinned Kaden Gruber, ECM, 4:52; pinned by James Kirckoff, SHS, 0:24; won by forfeit over Tyler Helget, P-H; pinned by Billy Niles, L, 1:25.

James Kirkoff, second place (138): pinned by Niles, 2:13; pinned Helget, 1:38; pinned Karren, 0:24; pinned by Gruber, 0:52.

DJ Martin, second place (285): pinned Brandon Lemieux, A, 0:20; pinned Nick Ward, SHS, 1:03; pinned by Justin Weiss, A, 0:43; pinned Matt Drath, ECM, 1:32.

Nick Ward, third place (285): pinned Drath, 0:59; pinned by Weiss, 1:11; pinned by DJ Martin, 1:03; pinned Lemieux, 0:49.

Devin Lowney, third place (126): pinned by Qwinstin Yang, ECM, 3:28; pinned Zach Johnson, P-H, 0:32; lost to Dane Kubarek, ECM, 11-3.

Rylie Bass, fourth place (152): pinned by Max Brunner, Cheq., 0:38; pinned by Ryan Vollendorf, L, 0:34; pinned by Hassan Hayek, ECM, 0:48.

Brahden Long, fourth place (220): pinned by Tyrone Butterfeild, A, 5:53; lost to Nathan Young, SHS, 3-2; lost to Dylon Thorsen, SHS, 6-0.

Dylon Thorsen, second place (220): pinned Young, 3:38; pinned by Butterfeild, 4:25; def. Long, 6-0.

Nathan Young, third place (220): pinned by Thorsen, 3:38; def. Long, 3-2; lost to Butterfeild, 3:38.