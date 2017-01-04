City, SAHA postpones Hockey Night in Superior
The city of Superior and Superior Area Hockey Association is postponing a chance to skate Spartan and Yellowjacket hockey players before of sub-zero temperatures.
The event, originally scheduled for Wednesday, takes place Jan. 11 instead.
Spartan and Yellowjacket players hit the ice 6-8 p.m. Jan. 11 at 3631 E. Second St., Allouez; North 18th Street and New York Avenue, Billings Park;
Carl Gullo, 510 26th Ave. E.; 1016 Faxon St., Pattison; 901 E. Sixth St., Red Barn; 5902 Weeks Ave., South End; and 1228 Clough Ave., Wade Bowl.
Helmets are required.
For information, contact Chris Stenberg at SAHA, 715-394-4899.