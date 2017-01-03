City, SAHA host Hockey Night in Superior

Recommended for you

The public is welcome to skate with Superior High School Spartan and UW-Superior Yellowjacket hockey players from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Helmets are required. For more information, contact Chris Stenberg at SAHA: 715-394- 4899.

City skating rinks are located at the following seven sites:

*Allouez — 3631 East 2nd St.

*Billings Park — 18th St. and New York Ave.

*Carl Gullo — 510 26th Ave. East

*Pattison — 1016 Faxon St.

*Red Barn — 901 East 6th St.

*South End — 5902 Weeks Ave.

*Wade Bowl — 1228 Clough Ave.