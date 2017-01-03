City, SAHA host Hockey Night in Superior
The City of Superior has partnered with the Superior Amateur Hockey Association (SAHA) for Hockey Night in Superior.
The public is welcome to skate with Superior High School Spartan and UW-Superior Yellowjacket hockey players from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Helmets are required. For more information, contact Chris Stenberg at SAHA: 715-394- 4899.
City skating rinks are located at the following seven sites:
*Allouez — 3631 East 2nd St.
*Billings Park — 18th St. and New York Ave.
*Carl Gullo — 510 26th Ave. East
*Pattison — 1016 Faxon St.
*Red Barn — 901 East 6th St.
*South End — 5902 Weeks Ave.
*Wade Bowl — 1228 Clough Ave.