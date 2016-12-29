Tigers win Wood City Classic

CLOQUET — The Northwestern Tiger girls basketball team won the Wood City Classic Wednesday with a 49-42 win over the host Cloquet Lumberjacks.

The Tigers advanced to the title game with an 82-8 win over Duluth Denfeld in the semifinals Tuesday. Cloquet advanced with a 54-41 win over Blake.

Wednesday’s game started out slow. The first half saw many lead changes, with the Lumberjacks eventually emerging with an 18-14 lead.

Tiger coach Richard Windt forced the tempo by using a press and the Tigers clawed back into the game, tying it at 18-18.

It then went back-and-forth until it was 37-37 with 3:23 remaining, and Lyndzee Parker nailed consecutive 3-pointers for a six-point Tiger lead.

Cassidy Friend and Laryssa Vik followed with baskets, and the Tigers had a 10-point margin, essentially sealing the victory.

For Northwestern, Katie Lundeen finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds and was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.

Parker added nine points and also made the all-tournament team.

Kendra Kelly led Cloquet with 19 points.

The Tigers got scoring from 10 players Tuesday, led by Lundeen and Hughlett with 21 and 18 points, respectively.

The Tigers (7-2 overall, 4-1 in the Heart O’ North Conference) play at Cumberland at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Wood City Classic

At Cloquet

Northwestern........................ 14 35 — 49

Cloquet.................................... 18 24 — 42

Northwestern — Katie Lundeen 20, Lyndzee Parker 9, Laryssa Vik 8, Cassidy Friend 5, Mackenzie Correll 5, Kasha Hughlett 2. Totals 18 9-17 49.

3-point goals — Parker 3, Correll.

Cloquet — Kendra Kelley 19, Allie Wojtysiak 8, Carmen Foss 6, Faith Carlson 4, Vanna Kelley 3, Nicole Blatchford 2. Totals 13 9-14 42.

3-point goals — K. Kelley 6, V. Kelley.

Tuesday’s Semifinal

Duluth Denfeld.......................... 5 3 — 8

Northwestern........................... 50 32 — 82

Duluth Denfeld — Deja LaGarde 3, Alysha Volkenant 2, Gianna Torres 2, Elizabeth Emmel 1. Totals 3 1-6 8.

3-point goal — LaGarde.

Northwestern — Katie Lundeen 21, Kasha Hughlett 18, Cassidy Friend 9, Lyndzee Parker 8, Laryssa Vik 7, Mackenzie Correll 7, Sydney Anderson 4, Brooklyn Oswskey 3, Kennedy Nelson 3, Tory Anderson 2. Totals 36 8-16 82.

3-point goals — Correll, Oswskey.