Tiger girls win opener at Cloquet tourney

The Tigers will play the host Lumberjacks in today’s championship game at 4:15 p.m. today.

Cloquet advanced with a 54-41 win over Blake.

Blake and Denfeld play in the third-place game at 1 p.m.

The Tigers got scoring from 10 players Tuesday, led by Kate Lundeen and Kasha Hughlet with 21 and 18 points, respectively.

Wood City Classic

At Cloquet

Duluth Denfeld.......................... 5 3 — 8

Northwestern........................... 50 32 — 82

Duluth Denfeld — Deja LaGarde 3, Alysha Volkenant 2, Gianna Torres 2, Elizabeth Emmel 1. Totals 3 1-6 8.

3-point goal — LaGarde.

Northwestern — Kate Lundeen 21, Kasha Hughlet 18, Cassidy Friend 9, Lyndzee Parker 8, Laryssa Vik 7, Mackenzie Correll 7, Sydney Anderson 4, Brooklyn Oswskey 3, Kennedy Nelson 3, Tory Anderson 2. Totals 36 8-16 82.

3-point goals — Correll, Oswskey.