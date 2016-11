Steady barrages of field goals in a 23-point second and fourth quarters gave the Superior East Orientals a 74-59 basketball win over Ashland. Ross Amundson led East with 16 points. Pete Havanac added 15 points and Dave Davidowski chipped in with 14. John McFaul was the top Oredocker with 17 points and Gene Yuhas added 15 (1960)