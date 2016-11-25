PREVIEW: Area boys basketball teams look for repeat success

The Tigers, with three returning starters and a strong senior class, may be in the best position to repeat. Northwestern will face stiff competition, however. The Hayward Hurricanes return all three of their all-conference players from a year ago, including league scoring leader Xavier Cummings.

Superior must replace a pair of seniors who together averaged more than 30 points per game, and Solon Springs returns only one starter from last year’s conference champion team.

Northwestern Tigers

The Heart O’ North Conference title is up for grabs this year, but the teams that claimed the crown the past two years are the favorites.

Northwestern won the HON title last year with a 12-2 conference record, and Hayward claimed it the year before with a 12-2 record.

“Our expectations are to compete for championships,” said David Gustafson, Tigers head coach. “With a strong core of returning players, I feel we have the talent to be in the mix to battle for another Heart O’ North Conference championship.”

Still, Gustafson is under no illusion repeating as conference champion will be easy. He expects both Hayward and Bloomer to present a strong challenge.

“Hayward returns the guards that carried their team last year, and Bloomer returns some players and has new additions to their team that will make them a strong team again this year,” Gustafson said.

Cummings, who led the HON with nearly 23 points per game last year, is Hayward’s premier player. He is joined by fellow senior Gabe Luedke (second team all-conference) and junior Phil Zeigle (honorable mention).

Bloomer will be led by junior Payton Dachel (first team all-conference), who averaged nearly 20 points per game in conference play last year.

Northwestern must replace senior starters David Bethards and Nate Pearson (first-team all-conference), but the Tigers have plenty of experience this year.

“We return seven players from last year’s varsity team who won the HON Conference and were regional champs,” Gustafson said.

The Tigers return six seniors and one junior who were significant contributors last season.

Returning starters are Alex Tecker (second team all-conference), Riley Stowers (second team all-conference) and Mike Lindsay, who combined for 27.8 points and 10.4 rebounds last year. Others back are seniors Matt Lindsay, Tyler Little and Tanner Klobucher and junior Kade Bartelt. Together, those four players averaged 12.9 points and 7.2 rebounds per game.

“We have both strong post and guard play this year,” Gustafson said.

Replacing Pearson’s 11.7 points and six rebounds per game is a concern, but Gustafson will look to Klobucher and Little to fill that position.

The Tigers advanced to the sectional semifinals and finished 18-6 overall last season.

Kade Bartelt................................... Jr. 5-11

Tanner Klobucher............................. Sr. 6-2

Matt Lindsay.................................. Sr. 6-0

Mike Lindsay.................................. Sr. 6-0

Tyler Little...................................... Sr. 6-4

Anthony Lupa.................................. Jr. 5-10

Brody Payton................................. So. 6-3

Riley Stowers................................. Sr. 6-0

Drew Stribley................................. Sr. 6-1

Alex Tecker.................................... Sr. 6-4

Head coach: David Gustafson

Assistant coaches: Troy Lupa, Mike Buran, Andy Lind

2016-17 Schedule

Thur., Dec. 1............... at South Shore, 7:15 p.m.

Sat., Dec. 3................ vs. Rice Lake, 5 p.m.

Fri., Dec. 9................. at Spooner, 7:15 p.m.

Tue., Dec. 13.............. vs. Hayward, 7:15 p.m.

Fri., Dec. 16................ vs. Barron, 7:15 p.m.

Tue., Dec. 20.............. vs. Chetek, 7:15 p.m.

Esko Tournament

* Thur., Dec. 29........... vs. TBD

* Fri., Dec. 30.............. vs. TBD

Tue., Jan. 3................ vs. Cameron, 7:15 p.m.

Thur., Jan. 5............... at Bloomer, 7:15 p.m.

Sat., Jan. 7................ vs. St. Croix Cen., 3:45 p.m.

Tue., Jan. 10............... vs. Cumberland, 7:15 p.m.

Fri., Jan. 13................ vs. Ladysmith, 7:15 p.m.

Fri., Jan. 20................ at Chetek-, 7:15 p.m.

Tue., Jan. 24............... vs. Spooner, 7:15 p.m.

Fri., Jan. 27................ at Hayward, 7:15 p.m.

Mon., Jan. 30.............. vs. Washburn, 7:15 p.m.

Thur., Feb. 2............... at Barron, 7:15 p.m.

Mon., Feb. 6............... at Ashland, 7:15 p.m.

Fri., Feb. 10................ vs. Bloomer, 7:15 p.m.

Thur., Feb. 16............. at Cumberland, 7:15 p.m.

Thur., Feb. 23............. at Ladysmith, 7:15 p.m.

Solon Springs

The Eagles have some big shoes to fill for the 2016-17 season, but Solon Springs does not consider this a rebuilding year.

“Expectations are to be very competitive in our conference,” said Solon Springs head coach Dale Rajala.

The Eagles set a school record last year for most wins in a season with their 23-2 overall record.

Missing from that team are five seniors — Ryan Anderson, Caleb Hedberg, Ian Klinzing, Corey Pajtash and Adam Vandenberghe — who helped lead the Eagles to their first ever Indianhead Conference title. Vandenberghe surpassed 1,000 career points and led Solon Springs in scoring with 21.1 points per game.

Returning for Solon Springs are point guard Zach Rajala and center Jens Gehl. Rajala will be entering his third year starting for the Eagles. He averaged seven points per game last season.

Gehl, a junior, was the Eagles’ second-leading scorer last season despite coming off the bench. He averaged nearly 14 points per game and led Solon Springs with 7.4 rebounds per game.

This year, the 6-foot-5 junior will be expected to take a leading role.

Also brining experience to the team is senior Reid Lisson, who averaged about two points per game coming off the bench. Juniors Nick Zosel and Chase Latvala and sophomore Caden Smith saw limited varsity action last season and will be joined by newcomers Dane Banks, Josh Smith, Nathan Kavajecz and Alex Hunter.

“The JV players new to the varsity went 21-1 last year, so we expect them to develop as the season progresses,” Dale Rajala.

Inexperience may hinder the Eagles early in the season, he added, but the team has an advantage in size and athleticism.

Within the Indianhead Conference, Rajala believes Mellen is the favorite to win the title.

“Davin Stricker is one of the best players in the state, in my opinion,” Rajala said. “They have a senior-dominated team and are going to be the team to beat.”

Washburn, which shared the conference title with Solon Springs last year, and Drummond are also expected to be contenders.

NOTES: Solon Springs has ended its season in the WIAA Division 5 regional finals three times in the past five years. … For the 2015-16 season, Vandenberghe was named to the Indianhead Conference All-Conference first team and Gehl was named to the second team.

Solon Springs Eagles

Zach Rajala.................................. Sr. G

Reid Lisson.................................. Sr. F

Jens Gehl..................................... Jr. C

Chase Latvala................................ Jr. G

Nick Zosel.................................... Jr. F

Dane Banks.................................. Jr. C

Caden Smith................................ So. G

Josh Smith................................... So. G

Nathan Kavajecz............................ So. F

Alex Hunter.................................. So. G

Head coach: Dale Rajala

Assistant coach: Marcus Besonen

Managers: Tommy Androsky, Jonte Wright, Wyatt Lagerquist

2016-17 Schedule

Mon., Nov. 28............... at Frederic, 7:15 p.m.

Thur., Dec. 1................. vs. Webster, 7:15 p.m.

Mon., Dec. 5................. at Ironwood, 7:15 p.m.

Thur., Dec. 8................. vs. Mellen, 7:15 p.m.

Mon., Dec. 12............... at Mercer, 7:15 p.m.

Thur., Dec. 15............... at Bayfield, 7:15 p.m.

Mon., Dec. 19............... vs. South Shore, 7:15 p.m.

Thur., Dec. 22............... at Birchwood, 7:15 p.m.

Clayton Tournament

* Thur., Dec. 29............. vs. Turtle Lake, 11 a.m.

* Fri., Dec. 30................ vs. Prairie Farm, 5 p.m.

Mon., Jan. 2................. at Washburn, 7:15 p.m.

Thur., Jan. 5................. vs. Butternut, 7:15 p.m.

Mon., Jan. 9................. at Drummond, 7:15 p.m.

Thur., Jan. 12................ vs. Hurley, 7:15 p.m.

Tues., Jan. 17............... vs. Ironwood, , 7:15 p.m.

Fri., Jan. 20.................. at Mellen, 7:15 p.m.

Fri., Jan. 27.................. vs. Bayfield, 7:15 p.m.

Tue., Jan. 31................. at Northwood, 7:15 p.m.

Fri., Feb. 3................... vs. Washburn, 7:15 p.m.

Tue., Feb. 7.................. at Butternut, 7:15 p.m.

Fri., Feb. 10.................. vs. Drummond, 7:15 p.m.

Fri., Feb. 17.................. at Hurley, 7:15 p.m.

Superior

The Spartan boys basketball team won’t enjoy home court advantage often to start the 2016-17 season.

Ten of Superior’s first 11 games are on the road. The only home game scheduled before January is a Dec. 22 match-up with Eau Claire Memorial.

Of Superior’s last eleven games, however, eight are at home.

By that time, head coach Jake Smith hopes to have the Spartans well on their way to another Lake Superior Conference title.

“Our program understands what it takes to be successful,” Smith said. “We look at everything one day at a time and want to be our best for that given day. We strive to get a little better every day and want to be playing our best basketball towards the end of the year.”

The Spartans went undefeated in conference play last year and finished with an overall record of 21-4, but Superior graduated its top two scorers.

Brett Lozon averaged 10.4 points per game for Superior last year and led the team in assists with 4.3 per game.

Brandon Myer, now playing at the University of Minnesota Duluth, led Superior in scoring (20.7 ppg) and rebounding (8 rpg).

Justin Reinkall is Superior’s most prolific returning scorer. He averaged 8.6 points per game last season as a junior.

Joining him are returning seniors Aaron O’Shaughnessy and Blake Graskey, who combined to average 10 points per game.

Superior needs players to fill the scoring void created by the loss of Myer and Lozon, but Smith is hoping to counter a potential lack of offense with a strong defense.

“Defense is our top priority,” he said. “It has been our goal to hold teams in the 50s for total points given up. We feel if we can do that, we will give ourselves a chance no matter who we play.”

Within the LSC, Smith expects Proctor and Hermantown to be in contention with Superior for the conference crown.

Superior Spartans

Mason Ackley................................................. So.

Cam Borgh..................................................... Jr.

Blake Graskey................................................ Sr.

Keith Montgomery............................................ Sr.

Xavier Patterson.............................................. So.

Justin Reinkall................................................. Sr.

Robert Rhea................................................... Sr.

Corey Sanders................................................ Jr.

Aaron O’Shaughnessy...................................... Sr.

Nate Tunell..................................................... Sr.

Kaleb Zentkowski............................................ Jr.

Head coach: Jake Smith

Assistant coaches: Rick Raymond, Willie Moon, Jed Carlson, Brent Engstrom

Manager: Creede McClellan

2016-17 Schedule

Thur., Dec. 1............... at Waconia, 7 p.m.

Tue., Dec. 6................ at Esko, 7:15 p.m.

Fri., Dec. 9................. at Proctor, 7:15 p.m.

Tue., Dec. 13.............. at Denfeld, 7:15 p.m.

Sat., Dec. 17.............. at Blake, 2:15 p.m.

Tue., Dec. 20.............. at ECN, 7:15 p.m.

Thur., Dec. 22............. vs. ECM, 7:30 p.m.

Sun Drop Shootout

at Kress Center, Green Bay

* Tue., Dec. 27............ vs. Neenah, 8:40 p.m.

* Wed., Dec. 28.......... vs. Appleton E., 5:30 p.m.

Fri., Jan. 6.................. at Chip. Falls, 7:15 p.m.

Sat., Jan. 7................ at Herm. at Cloquet, 4 p.m.

Mon., Jan. 9............... vs. Marshall, 7:15 p.m.

Thur., Jan. 12.............. vs. Duluth East, 7:30 p.m.

Tue., Jan. 17............... vs. Rice Lake, 7:15 p.m.

Sat., Jan. 21............... at ECM, 7:15 p.m.

Fri., Jan. 27................ vs. Cloquet, 7:15 p.m.

Thur., Feb. 2............... vs. Denfeld, 7:15 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 4............... vs. Hudson, 3 p.m.

Tue., Feb. 7................ at Duluth East, 7:30 p.m.

Thur., Feb. 9............... at Grand Rapids, 7:15 p.m.

Tue., Feb. 14.............. vs. Menomonie, 7:15 p.m.

Tue., Feb. 21 vs. Ashland, 7:15 p.m.