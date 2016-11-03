Eight-Man Jamboree ends in split

Sevastopol faced the Northwood-Solon Springs Evergreens, who were playing in the jamboree for the first time.

Neither team scored in the opening quarter, and the game was tied 8-8 at the half.

Sevastopol struck first in the second quarter with a 6-yard pass from Hunter Ebel to Jeremy Jorns for a touchdown. The two linked up again for the two-point conversion to make it 8-0.

Brandon Daleiden’s 23-yard pass to Dustin Sohn shortly after, and the two-point conversion, left the score even.

Northwood-Solon Springs took its first lead in the third quarter on a 70-yard kickoff return by Hunter Almer. The Evergreens’ two-point conversion attempt was unsuccessful, leaving them with a 14-8 lead.

Sevastopol answered with a 19-yard touchdown pass from Ebel to Max Krohn, and the two-point attempt was good to give the Pioneers a 16-14 lead.

In the fourth quarter, the Evergreens regained the lead on Elijah Volz’s 4-yard touchdown scamper and ran in the two-point attempt to make it 22-16 with six minutes to play. Sevastopol then finished up the scoring with a 28-yard pass from Ebel to Blake Sargent to tie the game at 22-22 with two minutes on the clock. Ebel ran in the two-point conversion to give the Pioneers the 24-22 win.

Daleiden was 8-of-18 for the Evergreens for 96 yards, one TD and one interception; and Elijah Volz had 79 yards rushing on seven attempts with one touchdown.

Elsewhere in the jamboree, Prairie Farm fell to Abundant Life/St. Ambrose in overtime, 40-34.

The Panthers trailed by a touchdown with 26 seconds remaining, but a 35-yard touchdown pass from Jordan Siebert to Eric Klefstad, along with a two-point conversion, tied the game at 34-34 with 9 seconds left.

Prairie Farm failed to score in the opening possession of overtime, and the Challengers’ Obi Iwuagu ended the game with a 13-yard TD run.

Both Siren and Luck won their games with strong second-half performances.

The Luck Cardinals gave up 14 points in the opening quarter to Oakfield, but they held the Oaks scoreless the rest of the way to win 30-14. The Cardinals managed only eight points in the first half, and neither team scored in the second quarter.

Siren trailed Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 38-22 heading into the final 12 minutes, but the Dragons dominated in the fourth quarter. Siren put up 24 points in the quarter and held Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran scoreless to win 46-38. Brady Mangen finished with 340 yards rushing and five touchdowns to lead the Dragons.