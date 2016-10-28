Prep Scoreboard - Oct. 28
WIAA Football Tournament
Level 2 Games
Friday, Oct. 28
All games at 7 p.m.
DIVISON 1
D.C. Everest at Bay Port
Hudson at Stevens Point
Appleton West at Kimberly
Milw. King at Fond du Lac
DIVISON 2
Green Bay SW at Menomonie
Holmen at Pulaski
Hartford at Brookfield Central
Menomonee Falls at Brookfield East
DIVISON 3
La Crosse Logan at Rice Lake
New Richmond at Onalaska
Antigo at Notre Dame
West DePere at Luxemburg-Casco
DIVISON 4
St. Croix Central at Onalaska
West Salem at G.E.T.
Wrightstown at Little Chute
Freedom at Berlin
DIVISON 5
Elk Mound at Stanley-Boyd
Stratford at Durand
Spencer at Amherst
Winnebago Lutheran at Southern Door
DIVISON 6
Spring Valley at Grantsburg
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Regis
Niagara/Goodman/Pembine at Coleman
Marathon at Abbotsford
DIVISON 7
DeSoto at Bangor
Eleva-Strum at Pepin/Alma
Edgar at Wild Rose
Hurley or Owen-Withee at Loyal
WIAA Volleyball Tournament
DIVISON 1
Thursday, Oct. 27
Semifinals at Stevens Point
DCE def. Marshfield 3-0
River Falls def. Eau Claire North 3-1
Saturday’s Sectional Final
At Chippewa Falls
D.C. Everest vs. River Falls
DIVISION 2
Thursday, Oct. 27
Semifinals
Bloomer def. Osceola 3-0
Merrill def. West Salem 3-0
Saturday’s Sectional Final
At Rice Lake
Bloomer vs. Merrill
DIVISION 3
Thursday, Oct. 27
Semifinals
Grantsburg def. Phillips 3-1
Aquinas def. Regis 3-0
Saturday’s Sectional Final
At Durand
Grantsburg vs. Aquinas
DIVISION 4
Thursday, Oct. 27
Semifinals
Mercer def. Webster 3-0
Clayton def. McDonell Central 3-0
Saturday’s Sectional Final
At Hayward
Mercer vs. Clayton
WIAA Boys Soccer
DIVISION 1
Thursday's Sectional semifinals
DCE 4, Stevens Point 1
Green Bay Preble 4, Appleton North 1
Saturday’s Sectional Final
At Wausau West
D.C. Everest vs. Green Bay Preble, 1 p.m.
DIVISION 2
Thursday's Sectional semifinals
New Richmond 3, Onalaska 0
Marshfield 1, Ashwaubenon 1 (4-2)
Saturday’s Sectional Final
At Wauwau West
New Richmond vs. Marshfield, 1 p.m.
DIVISION 3
Thursday's Sectional semifinals
Rice Lake 2, Amery 0, OT
Waupaca 5, Mosinee 1
Saturday’s Sectional Final
Waupaca at Rice Lake, 2 p.m.
DIVISION 4
Thursday's Sectional semifinals
Phillips 4, Barron 0
Arcadia 7, Columbus Catholic 5
Saturday’s Sectional Final
At Cumberland
Phillips vs. Arcadia, 1 p.m.
Minnesota Football
SECTION 7AAAAA
Saturday’s Semifinals
St. Francis (5-4) at Chisago Lakes Area (4-4), 2 p.m.
Andover (3-6) at Grand Rapids (6-2), 2 p.m.
SECTION 7AAAA
Saturday’s Semifinals
North Branch (1-8) at Cloquet (5-3), 2 p.m.
Princeton (3-6) at Hermantown (5-3), 6 p.m.
SECTION 7AAA
Saturday’s Semifinals
Two Harbors (6-3) at Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin (5-2), 1 p.m.
Esko (2-7) at Proctor (7-1), 1 p.m.
SECTION 7AA
Saturday’s Semifinals
Crosby-Ironton (7-2) at Royalton (7-1), 1 p.m.
Rush City (7-2) at Eveleth-Gilbert (6-2), 1 p.m.
SECTION 7A
Saturday’s Semifinals
Deer River (6-3) at Braham (6-2), 2 p.m.
Chisholm (4-5) at Hinckley-Finlayson (8-0), 2 p.m.
SECTION 5 NINE-MAN
Saturday’s Semifinals
Floodwood (7-2) at Cromwell-Wright (9-0), TBA
South Ridge at (6-3) at Silver Bay (6-2), TBA
SECTION 7 NINE-MAN
Saturday’s Semifinals
Cook County/MIB winner at North Woods (7-1), 2 p.m.
Northeast Range (4-5) at Ely (8-0), 2 p.m.
Minnesota Boys Soccer State Tournament
CLASS AA
Quarterfinals
At Benilde-St. Margaret H.S.
Tuesday’s Games
Wayzata 5, Owatonna 0
Edina 3, Burnsville 0
Wednesday’s Games
Andover 2, Moorhead 0
Stillwater 6, Mounds View 1
At U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis
Monday’s Semifinals
Andover (15-2-2) vs. Stillwater (20-0-0), 8 a.m.
Wayzata (17-0-3) vs. Edina (16-3-1), 10 a.m.
Tuesday’s Third Place Match
Semifinals losers, 4 p.m.
Thursday’s Championship
Semifinals winners, 3 p.m.
CLASS A
Quarterfinals
Wednesday’s Games
Mankato West 2, Bemidji 1, OT
Northfield 2, Willmar 1, OT
Blake 3, Duluth Denfeld 1
St. Thomas Academy 5, St. Paul Como Park 0
At U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis
Monday’s Semifinals
Mankato West (18-2-0) vs. Northfield (15-3-3), noon
Blake (16-3-2) vs. St. Thomas Academy (15-4), 2 p.m.
Tuesday’s Third Place Match
Semifinals losers, 8 a.m.
Thursday’s Championship
Semifinals winners, 10 a.m.
Minnesota Girls Soccer State Tournament
CLASS AA
Quarterfinals
Wednesday’s Games
At Farmington H.S.
Rosemount 2, Minnetonka 1, OT
Minneapolis Washburn 2, St. Michael-Albertville 1
Thursday’s Games
Andover 2, East Ridge 0
Centennial 2, Lakeville North 1, OT
At U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis
Tuesday’s Semifinals
Andover (16-2-1) vs. Centennial (16-0-3), noon
Rosemount (16-1-2) vs. Minneapolis Washburn (17-1-1), 2 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Third Place
Semifinals losers, 8 a.m.
Championship
Semifinals winners, 5:30 p.m.
CLASS A
Quarterfinals
Tuesday’s Games
At Farmington H.S.
Dover-Eyota 4, St. Paul Academy and Summit 1
Mankato West 7, North Branch 1
Thursday’s Games
At St. Cloud State
Benilde-St. Margaret’s 6, St. Cloud Apollo 0
Hill-Murray 1, Waconia 0
At U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis
Monday’s Semifinals
Benilde-St. Margaret’s (16-4-1) vs. Hill-Murray (14-7-0), 4 p.m.
Dover-Eyota (17-3) vs. Mankato West (18-2), 6 p.m.
Tuesday’s Third Place
Semifinals losers, 10 a.m.
Thursday’s Championship
Semifinals winners, 12:30 p.m.
Minnesota Volleyball
SECTION 7AAA
Wednesday’s First Round
St. Francis def. Duluth East 27-25, 25-19, 11-25, 20-25, 15-10
Forest Lake def. Duluth Denfeld 25-14, 25-20, 25-12
Anoka def. Chisago Lakes Area 25-20, 25-17, 25-22
North Branch def. Andover 25-17, 13-25, 25-19, 25-23
Friday’s Quarterfinals
St. Francis (16-11) at No. 2 Cambridge-Isanti (14-12), 7 p.m.
Forest Lake (16-11) at No. 3 Princeton (15-7), 7 p.m.
Anoka (16-12) at No. 4 Grand Rapids (19-8), 7 p.m.
North Branch (12-15) at No. 1 Elk River (16-11), 7 p.m.
SECTION7AA
Wednesday’s First Round
Subsection 1
Rush City def. Cloquet 20-25, 25-12, 25-18, 25-22
Pine City def. Esko 28-26, 20-25, 16-25, 25-22, 15-7
Duluth Marshall def. Mora 25-16, 25-13, 20-25, 25-14
Aitkin def. Moose Lake-Willow River 25-12, 25-19, 25-17
Subsection 2
Hermantown def. Eveleth-Gilbert 25-15, 25-13, 25-14
Virginia def. International Falls 25-23, 25-23, 21-25, 17-25, 15-10
Hibbing def. Proctor 25-20, 25-8, 26-24
Greenway def. Two Harbors 25-8, 27-25, 25-14
Friday’s Quarterfinals
Subsection 1
Pine City (16-8) at Rush City (20-3), 7 p.m.
Duluth Marshall (22-5) at Aitkin (23-6), 7 p.m.
Subsection 2
Virginia (15-11) at Hermantown (24-3), 7 p.m.
Hibbing (13-13) at Greenway (22-6), 7 p.m.
SECTION 7A
Wednesday’s Second Round
Subsection 1
Cook County def. Lakeview Christian Academy 25-9, 25-9, 25-17
Silver Bay def. South Ridge 25-15, 25-20, 25-16
Carlton def. Barnum 25-9, 25-16, 25-13
Cromwell-Wright def. Wrenshall 21-25, 25-21, 25-11, 25-18
Subsection 2
Hill City def. Northeast Range 25-12, 26-24, 25-14
Deer River def. Mountain Iron-Buhl 25-22, 25-18, 25-12
Cherry def. Ely 25-15, 25-16, 25-19
North Woods def. Chisholm 25-9, 25-15, 25-10
Friday’s Quarterfinals
Subsection 1
Silver Bay (9-11) at Cook County (19-3), 7 p.m.
Cromwell-Wright (16-7) at Carlton (19-10), 7 p.m.
Subsection 2
Deer River (13-14) at Hill City (20-6), 7 p.m.
North Woods (19-8) at Cherry (18-7), 7 p.m.