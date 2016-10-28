Weather Forecast

    Prep Scoreboard - Oct. 28

    By Superior Telegram Today at 11:30 a.m.

    WIAA Football Tournament

    Level 2 Games

    Friday, Oct. 28

    All games at 7 p.m.

    DIVISON 1

    D.C. Everest at Bay Port

    Hudson at Stevens Point

    Appleton West at Kimberly

    Milw. King at Fond du Lac

    DIVISON 2

    Green Bay SW at Menomonie

    Holmen at Pulaski

    Hartford at Brookfield Central

    Menomonee Falls at Brookfield East

    DIVISON 3

    La Crosse Logan at Rice Lake

    New Richmond at Onalaska

    Antigo at Notre Dame

    West DePere at Luxemburg-Casco

    DIVISON 4

    St. Croix Central at Onalaska

    West Salem at G.E.T.

    Wrightstown at Little Chute

    Freedom at Berlin

    DIVISON 5

    Elk Mound at Stanley-Boyd

    Stratford at Durand

    Spencer at Amherst

    Winnebago Lutheran at Southern Door

    DIVISON 6

    Spring Valley at Grantsburg

    Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Regis

    Niagara/Goodman/Pembine at Coleman

    Marathon at Abbotsford

    DIVISON 7

    DeSoto at Bangor

    Eleva-Strum at Pepin/Alma

    Edgar at Wild Rose

    Hurley or Owen-Withee at Loyal

    WIAA Volleyball Tournament

    DIVISON 1

    Thursday, Oct. 27

    Semifinals at Stevens Point

    DCE def. Marshfield 3-0

    River Falls def. Eau Claire North 3-1

    Saturday’s Sectional Final

    At Chippewa Falls

    D.C. Everest vs. River Falls

    DIVISION 2

    Thursday, Oct. 27

    Semifinals

    Bloomer def. Osceola 3-0

    Merrill def. West Salem 3-0

    Saturday’s Sectional Final

    At Rice Lake

    Bloomer vs. Merrill

    DIVISION 3

    Thursday, Oct. 27

    Semifinals

    Grantsburg def. Phillips 3-1

    Aquinas def. Regis 3-0

    Saturday’s Sectional Final

    At Durand

    Grantsburg vs. Aquinas

    DIVISION 4

    Thursday, Oct. 27

    Semifinals

    Mercer def. Webster 3-0

    Clayton def. McDonell Central 3-0

    Saturday’s Sectional Final

    At Hayward

    Mercer vs. Clayton

    WIAA Boys Soccer

    DIVISION 1

    Thursday's Sectional semifinals

    DCE 4, Stevens Point 1

    Green Bay Preble 4, Appleton North 1

    Saturday’s Sectional Final

    At Wausau West

    D.C. Everest vs. Green Bay Preble, 1 p.m.

    DIVISION 2

    Thursday's Sectional semifinals

    New Richmond 3, Onalaska 0

    Marshfield 1, Ashwaubenon 1 (4-2)

    Saturday’s Sectional Final

    At Wauwau West

    New Richmond vs. Marshfield, 1 p.m.

    DIVISION 3

    Thursday's Sectional semifinals

    Rice Lake 2, Amery 0, OT

    Waupaca 5, Mosinee 1

    Saturday’s Sectional Final

    Waupaca at Rice Lake, 2 p.m.

    DIVISION 4

    Thursday's Sectional semifinals

    Phillips 4, Barron 0

    Arcadia 7, Columbus Catholic 5

    Saturday’s Sectional Final

    At Cumberland

    Phillips vs. Arcadia, 1 p.m.

    Minnesota Football

    SECTION 7AAAAA

    Saturday’s Semifinals

    St. Francis (5-4) at Chisago Lakes Area (4-4), 2 p.m.

    Andover (3-6) at Grand Rapids (6-2), 2 p.m.

    SECTION 7AAAA

    Saturday’s Semifinals

    North Branch (1-8) at Cloquet (5-3), 2 p.m.

    Princeton (3-6) at Hermantown (5-3), 6 p.m.

    SECTION 7AAA

    Saturday’s Semifinals

    Two Harbors (6-3) at Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin (5-2), 1 p.m.

    Esko (2-7) at Proctor (7-1), 1 p.m.

    SECTION 7AA

    Saturday’s Semifinals

    Crosby-Ironton (7-2) at Royalton (7-1), 1 p.m.

    Rush City (7-2) at Eveleth-Gilbert (6-2), 1 p.m.

    SECTION 7A

    Saturday’s Semifinals

    Deer River (6-3) at Braham (6-2), 2 p.m.

    Chisholm (4-5) at Hinckley-Finlayson (8-0), 2 p.m.

    SECTION 5 NINE-MAN

    Saturday’s Semifinals

    Floodwood (7-2) at Cromwell-Wright (9-0), TBA

    South Ridge at (6-3) at Silver Bay (6-2), TBA

    SECTION 7 NINE-MAN

    Saturday’s Semifinals

    Cook County/MIB winner at North Woods (7-1), 2 p.m.

    Northeast Range (4-5) at Ely (8-0), 2 p.m.

    Minnesota Boys Soccer State Tournament

    CLASS AA

    Quarterfinals

    At Benilde-St. Margaret H.S.

    Tuesday’s Games

    Wayzata 5, Owatonna 0

    Edina 3, Burnsville 0

    Wednesday’s Games

    Andover 2, Moorhead 0

    Stillwater 6, Mounds View 1

    At U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

    Monday’s Semifinals

    Andover (15-2-2) vs. Stillwater (20-0-0), 8 a.m.

    Wayzata (17-0-3) vs. Edina (16-3-1), 10 a.m.

    Tuesday’s Third Place Match

    Semifinals losers, 4 p.m.

    Thursday’s Championship

    Semifinals winners, 3 p.m.

    CLASS A

    Quarterfinals

    Wednesday’s Games

    Mankato West 2, Bemidji 1, OT

    Northfield 2, Willmar 1, OT

    Blake 3, Duluth Denfeld 1

    St. Thomas Academy 5, St. Paul Como Park 0

    At U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

    Monday’s Semifinals

    Mankato West (18-2-0) vs. Northfield (15-3-3), noon

    Blake (16-3-2) vs. St. Thomas Academy (15-4), 2 p.m.

    Tuesday’s Third Place Match

    Semifinals losers, 8 a.m.

    Thursday’s Championship

    Semifinals winners, 10 a.m.

    Minnesota Girls Soccer State Tournament

    CLASS AA

    Quarterfinals

    Wednesday’s Games

    At Farmington H.S.

    Rosemount 2, Minnetonka 1, OT

    Minneapolis Washburn 2, St. Michael-Albertville 1

    Thursday’s Games

    Andover 2, East Ridge 0

    Centennial 2, Lakeville North 1, OT

    At U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

    Tuesday’s Semifinals

    Andover (16-2-1) vs. Centennial (16-0-3), noon

    Rosemount (16-1-2) vs. Minneapolis Washburn (17-1-1), 2 p.m.

    Thursday’s Games

    Third Place

    Semifinals losers, 8 a.m.

    Championship

    Semifinals winners, 5:30 p.m.

    CLASS A

    Quarterfinals

    Tuesday’s Games

    At Farmington H.S.

    Dover-Eyota 4, St. Paul Academy and Summit 1

    Mankato West 7, North Branch 1

    Thursday’s Games

    At St. Cloud State

    Benilde-St. Margaret’s 6, St. Cloud Apollo 0

    Hill-Murray 1, Waconia 0

    At U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

    Monday’s Semifinals

    Benilde-St. Margaret’s (16-4-1) vs. Hill-Murray (14-7-0), 4 p.m.

    Dover-Eyota (17-3) vs. Mankato West (18-2), 6 p.m.

    Tuesday’s Third Place

    Semifinals losers, 10 a.m.

    Thursday’s Championship

    Semifinals winners, 12:30 p.m.

    Minnesota Volleyball

    SECTION 7AAA

    Wednesday’s First Round

    St. Francis def. Duluth East 27-25, 25-19, 11-25, 20-25, 15-10

    Forest Lake def. Duluth Denfeld 25-14, 25-20, 25-12

    Anoka def. Chisago Lakes Area 25-20, 25-17, 25-22

    North Branch def. Andover 25-17, 13-25, 25-19, 25-23

    Friday’s Quarterfinals

    St. Francis (16-11) at No. 2 Cambridge-Isanti (14-12), 7 p.m.

    Forest Lake (16-11) at No. 3 Princeton (15-7), 7 p.m.

    Anoka (16-12) at No. 4 Grand Rapids (19-8), 7 p.m.

    North Branch (12-15) at No. 1 Elk River (16-11), 7 p.m.

    SECTION7AA

    Wednesday’s First Round

    Subsection 1

    Rush City def. Cloquet 20-25, 25-12, 25-18, 25-22

    Pine City def. Esko 28-26, 20-25, 16-25, 25-22, 15-7

    Duluth Marshall def. Mora 25-16, 25-13, 20-25, 25-14

    Aitkin def. Moose Lake-Willow River 25-12, 25-19, 25-17

    Subsection 2

    Hermantown def. Eveleth-Gilbert 25-15, 25-13, 25-14

    Virginia def. International Falls 25-23, 25-23, 21-25, 17-25, 15-10

    Hibbing def. Proctor 25-20, 25-8, 26-24

    Greenway def. Two Harbors 25-8, 27-25, 25-14

    Friday’s Quarterfinals

    Subsection 1

    Pine City (16-8) at Rush City (20-3), 7 p.m.

    Duluth Marshall (22-5) at Aitkin (23-6), 7 p.m.

    Subsection 2

    Virginia (15-11) at Hermantown (24-3), 7 p.m.

    Hibbing (13-13) at Greenway (22-6), 7 p.m.

    SECTION 7A

    Wednesday’s Second Round

    Subsection 1

    Cook County def. Lakeview Christian Academy 25-9, 25-9, 25-17

    Silver Bay def. South Ridge 25-15, 25-20, 25-16

    Carlton def. Barnum 25-9, 25-16, 25-13

    Cromwell-Wright def. Wrenshall 21-25, 25-21, 25-11, 25-18

    Subsection 2

    Hill City def. Northeast Range 25-12, 26-24, 25-14

    Deer River def. Mountain Iron-Buhl 25-22, 25-18, 25-12

    Cherry def. Ely 25-15, 25-16, 25-19

    North Woods def. Chisholm 25-9, 25-15, 25-10

    Friday’s Quarterfinals

    Subsection 1

    Silver Bay (9-11) at Cook County (19-3), 7 p.m.

    Cromwell-Wright (16-7) at Carlton (19-10), 7 p.m.

    Subsection 2

    Deer River (13-14) at Hill City (20-6), 7 p.m.

    North Woods (19-8) at Cherry (18-7), 7 p.m.

