Prep Scoreboard - Oct. 23

DIVISON 1

Bayport 42, Appleton North 28

D.C. Everest 42, Wisconsin Rapids 29

Hudson 19, Chippewa Falls 14

Stevens Point 31, Green Bay Preble 14

Friday, Oct. 28

All Games at 7 p.m.

D.C. Everest at Bay Port

Hudson at Stevens Point

Appleton West at Kimberly

Milw. King at Fond du Lac

DIVISON 2

Friday, Oct. 21

Menomonie 41, Wausau West 6

Green Bay SW 34, Ashwaubenon 10

Pulaski 35, Hortonville 28

Holmen 58, Superior 37

Friday, Oct. 28

Green Bay SW at Menomonie

Holmen at Pulaski

Hartford at Brookfield Central

Menomonee Falls at Brookfield East

DIVISON 3

Friday, Oct. 21

Rice Lake 41, Merrill 0

La Crosse Logan 27, Hayward 13

New Richmond 65, Medford 28

Onalaska 42, Sparta 7

Friday, Oct. 28

La Crosse Logan at Rice Lake

New Richmond at Onalaska

Antigo at Notre Dame

West DePere at Luxemburg-Casco

DIVISON 4

Friday, Oct. 21

No. 8 Altoona (5-4) at No. 1 Osceola (9-0)

St. Croix 35, Northwestern 20

West Salem 48, Nekoosa 22

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 58, Amery 14

Friday, Oct. 28

St. Croix Central at Onalaska

West Salem at G.E.T.

Wrightstown at Little Chute

Freedom at Berlin

DIVISON 5

Friday, Oct. 21

Stanley-Boyd 58, Cameron 6

Elk Mound6, Bloomer 0

Stratford 27, Colby 7

Durand 35, St. Croix Falls 0

Friday, Oct. 28

Elk Mound at Stanley-Boyd

Stratford at Durand

Spencer at Amherst

Winnebago Lutheran at Southern Door

DIVISON 6

Friday, Oct. 21

Grantsburg 57, Cochrane-Fountain City 6

Spring Valley 27, Glenwood City 6

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 21, Melrose-Mindoro 17

Regis 50, Unity 14

Friday, Oct. 28

Spring Valley at Grantsburg

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Regis

Niagara/Goodman/Pembine at Coleman

Marathon at Abbotsford

DIVISON 7

Friday, Oct. 21

Banger 65, McDonell Central 28

DeSoto 21, Elmwood/Plum City 7

Eleva-Strum 42, Turtle Lake 26

Pepin/Alma 35, Clear Lake 34

Friday, Oct. 28

DeSoto at Bangor

Eleva-Strum at Pepin/Alma

Edgar at Wild Rose

Hurley or Owen-Withee at Loyal

WIAA Volleyball Tournament

DIVISON 1

Thursday, Oct. 20

Hudson def. Stevens Point 3-0

Eau Claire Memorial def. New Richmond 3-0

Marshfield def. Wausau East 3-0

Eau Claire North def. Wis. Rapids 3-0

Menomonie def. Superior 3-0

Wausau West def. Chippewa Falls 3-0

Saturday, Oct. 22

Regional Finals

D.C. Everest def. Hudson 3-0

Marshfield def. Eau Claire Mem. 3-2

Eau Claire North def. Menomonie 3-0

River Falls def. Wausau West 3-1

Thursday, Oct. 27

Semifinals at Stevens Point

DCE vs. Marshfield, 5 p.m.

ECN vs. River Falls, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Sectional Final

At Chippewa Falls

DIVISION 2

Tuesday, Oct. 18

Hayward def. Ashland 3-0

Rice Lake def. Northwestern 3-0 (25-17, 25-14, 25-9)

Barron def. Amery 3-0

St. Croix Central def. Ellsworth 3-2

Somerset def. Prescott 3-1

Bloomer def. Baldwin-Woodville 3-0

Thursday, Oct. 20

Rice Lake def. Barron 3-1

Osceola def. Hayward 3-0

Altoona def. St. Croix Central 3-1

Bloomer def. Somerset 3-1

Saturday, Oct. 22

Regional Finals

Osceola def. Rice Lake 3-2

Bloomer def. Altoona 3-2

West Salem def. Neillsville 3-0

Merrill def. Medford 3-2

Thursday, Oct. 27

Semifinals

At Hayward

Osceola vs. Bloomer

At Mosinee

West Salem vs. Merrill

Saturday, Oct. 29

Sectional Final

At Rice Lake

DIVISION 3

Thursday, Oct. 20

Phillips def. Cameron 3-1

Washburn def. Ladysmith 3-0

Grantsburg def. Colfax 3-0

St. Croix Falls def. Boyceville 3-0

Saturday, Oct. 22

Regional Finals

Phillips def. Washburn 3-1

Grantsburg def. St. Croix Falls 3-0

Regis def. Fall Creek 3-0

Aquinas def. Westby 3-0

Thursday, Oct. 27

Semifinals

At Shell Lake

Phillips vs. Grantsburg

At Aquinas

Regis vs. Aquinas

Saturday, Oct. 29

Sectional Final

At Durand

DIVISION 4

Thursday, Oct. 20

Mercer def. Bayfield 3-0

Mellen def. Drummond 3-0

Birchwood def. Butternut 3-0

Webster def. Siren 3-0

Saturday, Oct. 22

Regional Finals

Mercer def. Mellen 3-0

Webster def. Birchwood 3-1

Clayton def. Luck 3-0

McDonnell Central def. E.C. Imm. Luth. 3-0

Thursday, Oct. 27

Semifinals

At Northwood

Mercer vs. Webster

At Clear Lake

Clayton vs. McDonell Central

Saturday, Oct. 29

Sectional Final

At Hayward

WIAA Boys Soccer

DIVISION 1

Thursday, Oct. 20

D.C. Everest 6, Eau Claire North 0

Eau Claire Memorial 4, Chippewa Falls 3

Stevens Point 2, Wausau West 1

Hudson 5, Superior 0

Saturday, Oct. 22

D.C. Everest 5, Eau Claire Mem. 3

Stevens Point 4, Hudson 2

Green Bay Preble 4, Kimberly 0

Appleton North 5, Bay Port 1

Thursday, Oct. 27

Sectional semifinals

Stevens Point at DCE

Green Bay Preble vs. Appleton North

Saturday, Oct. 29

Sectional Final

At Wausau West, 1 p.m.

DIVISION 2

Thursday, Oct. 20

New Richmond 4, Menomonie 0

La Crosse Logan 2, Holmen 0

River Falls 2, Tomah 0

Onalaska 3, La Crosse Central 0

Saturday, Oct. 22

New Richmond 1, La Crosse Logan 0

Onalaska 2, River Falls 1, OT

Ashwaubenon 2, Wausau East 0

Marshfield 1, Pulaski 0

Thursday, Oct. 27

Sectional semifinals

Onalaska at New Richmond

Marshfield at Ashwaubenon

Saturday, Oct. 29

Sectional Final

At TBD

DIVISION 3

Thursday, Oct. 20

Amery 7, Spooner 0

Ashland 2, Somerest 0

Baldwin-Woodville 6, Medford 0

Rice Lake 9, Hayward 2

Saturday, Oct. 22

Amery 1, Ashland 0

Rice Lake 3, Baldwin-Woodville 1

Waupaca 5, Lakeland 1

Mosinee 3, Clintonville 2 (3-0)

Thursday, Oct. 27

Sectional semifinals

Rice Lake at Amery, 3:30 p.m.

Mosinee at Waupaca

Saturday, Oct. 29

Sectional Final

At Rice Lake, 2 p.m.

DIVISION 4

Thursday, Oct. 20

Barron 10, Pehlps 0

McDonell Central/Regis 1, Three Lakes 1 (4-3)

Northland Pines 5, Washburn 1

Phillips 4, Cumberland 0

Saturday, Oct. 22

Barron 3, McDonell Central 0

Phillips 5, Northland Pines 1

Columbus Catholic 5, Aquinas 0

Arcadia 4, Coulee Christian 1

Thursday, Oct. 27

Sectional semifinals

Phillips at Barron

Columbus Catholic vs. Arcadia

Saturday, Oct. 29

Sectional Final

At Cumberland, 1 p.m.

Minnesota Football Playoffs

SECTION 7AAAAA

Tuesday’s First Round

No. 6 Duluth East (1-7) at No. 3 St. Francis (4-4), 7 p.m.

No. 5 Cambridge-Isanti (2-6) at No. 4 Andover (2-6), 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Semifinals

St. Francis/Duluth East winner at No. 2 Chisago Lakes Area (4-4), 2 p.m.

Andover/Cambridge-Isanti winner at No. 1 Grand Rapids (6-2), 2 p.m.

SECTION 7AAAA

Tuesday’s First Round

No. 6 North Branch (0-8) at No. 3 Duluth Denfeld (2-6), at PSS, 7 p.m.

No. 5 Hibbing (2-6) at No. 4 Princeton (2-6), 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Semifinals

Duluth Denfeld/North Branch winner at No. 2 Cloquet (5-3), 2 p.m.

Princeton/Hibbing winner at No. 1 Hermantown (5-3), 6 p.m.

SECTION 7AAA

Tuesday’s First Round

No. 6 International Falls (0-8) at No. 3 Two Harbors (5-3), 7 p.m.

No. 5 Esko (1-7) at No. 4 Virginia (3-5), 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Semifinals

Two Harbors/International Falls winner at No. 2 Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin (5-2), 1 p.m.

Virginia/Esko winner at No. 1 Proctor (7-1), 1 p.m.

SECTION 7AA

Tuesday’s First Round

No. 6 Mesabi East (1-7) at No. 3 Crosby-Ironton (6-2), 7 p.m.

No. 5 Rush City (6-2) at No. 4 Moose Lake-Willow River (4-4), 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Semifinals

Crosby-Ironton/Mesabi East winner at No. 2 Royalton (7-1), 1 p.m.

Moose Lake-Willow River/Rush City winner at No. 1 Eveleth-Gilbert (6-2), 1 p.m.

SECTION 7A

Tuesday’s First Round

No. 6 Barnum (1-7) at No. 3 Deer River (5-3), 7 p.m.

No. 5 East Central (1-7) at No. 4 Chisholm (3-5), 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Semifinals

Deer River/Barnum winner at No. 2 Braham (6-2), TBA

Chisholm/East Central winner at No. 1 Hinckley-Finlayson (8-0), TBA

SECTION 5 NINE-MAN

Tuesday’s Quarterfinals

No. 8 Carlton (0-8) at No. 1 Cromwell-Wright (8-0), 7 p.m.

No. 5 Hill City-Northland (3-5) at No. 4 Floodwood (6-2), 7 p.m.

No. 7 McGregor (3-5) at No. 2 Silver Bay (5-2), 7 p.m.

No. 6 Wrenshall (3-5) at No. 3 South Ridge (5-3), 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Semifinals

Cromwell-Wright/Carlton winner vs. Floodwood/Hill City-Northland winner, TBA

Silver Bay/McGregor winner vs. South Ridge/Wrenshall winner, TBA

SECTION 7 NINE-MAN

Tuesday’s First Round

No. 6 Cook County (3-5) at No. 3 Mountain Iron-Buhl (5-3), 7 p.m.

No. 5 Northeast Range (3-5) at No. 4 Bigfork (4-4), 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Semifinals

Mountain Iron-Buhl/Cook County winner at No. 2 North Woods (7-1), 2 p.m.

Bigfork/Northeast Range winner at No. 1 Ely (8-0), 2 p.m.

Minnesota Boys Soccer State Tournament

CLASS AA

Quarterfinals

At Benilde-St. Margaret H.S.

Tuesday’s Games

No. 2 Wayzata (16-0-3) vs. Owatonna (11-7-1), 5:30 p.m.

No. 3 Edina (15-3-1) vs. Burnsville (10-7-1), 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No. 4 Andover (14-2-2) vs. Moorhead (16-2-0), 5:30 p.m.

No. 1 Stillwater (19-0-0) vs. Mounds View (9-10-1), 7:30 p.m.

At U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

Monday’s Semifinals

Upper-bracket winners, 8 a.m.

Lower-bracket winners, 10 a.m.

Tuesday’s Third Place Match

Semifinals losers, 4 p.m.

Thursday’s Championship

Semifinals winners, 3 p.m.

CLASS A

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s Games

At St. Cloud State

No. 1 Mankato West (17-2-0) vs. Bemidji (18-2-0), 5:30 p.m.

No. 4 Willmar (18-1-1) vs. No. 5 Northfield (14-3-3), 7:30 p.m.

At Chisago Lakes H.S., Lindstrom

No. 2 Blake (15-3-2) vs. Duluth Denfeld (16-4-0), 5:30 p.m.

No. 3 St. Thomas Academy (15-4-0) vs. St. Paul Como Park (11-5-3), 7:30 p.m.

At U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

Monday’s Semifinals

Upper-bracket winners, noon

Lower-bracket winners, 2 p.m.

Tuesday’s Third Place Match

Semifinals losers, 8 a.m.

Thursday’s Championship

Semifinals winners, 10 a.m.

Minnesota Girls Soccer State Tournament

CLASS AA

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s Games

At Farmington H.S.

No. 2 Rosemount (15-1-2) vs. Minnetonka (12-5-2), 5:30 p.m.

No. 3 Minneapolis Washburn (16-1-1) vs. St. Michael-Albertville (15-1-3), 7:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

At Chisago Lakes H.S., Lindstrom

No. 1 East Ridge, Woodbury (14-4-1) vs. Andover (15-2-1), 5:30 p.m.

No. 4 Lakeville North (13-3-2) vs. No. 5 Centennial (15-0-3), 7:30 p.m.

At U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

Tuesday’s Semifinals

Upper-bracket winners, noon

Lower-bracket winners, 2 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Third Place

Semifinals losers, 8 a.m.

Championship

Semifinals winners, 5:30 p.m.

CLASS A

Quarterfinals

Tuesday’s Games

At Farmington H.S.

No. 2 St. Paul Academy and Summit School (15-2-3) vs. Dover-Eyota (16-3-0), 5:30 p.m.

No. 3. Mankato West (17-2-0) vs. North Branch (12-7-1), 7:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

At St. Cloud State

No. 1 Benilde-St. Margaret’s (15-4-1) vs. St. Cloud Apollo (13-3-2), 5:30 p.m.

No. 4 Hill-Murray (13-7-0) vs. No. 5 Waconia (17-3-0), 7:30 p.m.

At U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

Monday’s Semifinals

Upper-bracket winners, 4 p.m.

Lower-bracket winners, 6 p.m.

Tuesday’s Third Place

Semifinals losers, 10 a.m.

Thursday’s Championship

Semifinals winners, 12:30 p.m.

Minnesota Volleyball

SECTION 7AAA

Wednesday’s First Round

No. 10 Duluth East (10-8) at No. 7 St. Francis (15-11), 7 p.m.

No. 11 Duluth Denfeld (12-13) at No. 6 Forest Lake (15-11), 7 p.m.

No. 12 Chisago Lakes Area (7-21) at No. 5 Anoka (15-12), 7 p.m.

No. 9 North Branch (11-15) at No. 8 Andover (9-19), 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 28

Quarterfinals

St. Francis/Duluth East winner at No. 2 Cambridge-Isanti (14-12), 7 p.m.

Forest Lake/Duluth Denfeld at No. 3 Princeton (15-7), 7 p.m.

Anoka/Chisago Lakes Area winner at No. 4 Grand Rapids (19-7), 7 p.m.

Andover/North Branch winner at No. 1 Elk River (16-11), 7 p.m.

SECTION7AA

Wednesday’s First Round

Subsection 1

No. 8 Cloquet (4-22) at No. 1 Rush City (19-3), 7 p.m.

No. 5 Pine City (15-8) at No. 4 Esko (16-10), 7 p.m.

No. 6 Mora (10-17) at No. 3 Duluth Marshall (21-5), 7 p.m.

No. 7 Moose Lake-Willow River (13-13) at No. 2 Aitkin (22-6), 7 p.m.

Subsection 2

No. 8 Eveleth-Gilbert (5-19) at No. 1 Hermantown (23-3), 7 p.m.

No. 5 International Falls (14-9) at No. 4 Virginia (14-11), 7 p.m.

No. 6 Proctor (8-15) at No. 3 Hibbing (12-13), 7 p.m.

No. 7 Two Harbors (10-13) at No. 2 Greenway (21-6), 7 p.m.

Friday’s Quarterfinals

At High Seed

Subsection 1

Cloquet/Rush City winner vs. Pine City/Esko winner, 7 p.m.

Mora/Duluth Marshall winner vs. Moose Lake-Willow River/Aitkin winner, 7 p.m.

Subsection 2

Eveleth-Gilbert/Hermantown winner vs. International Falls/Virginia winner, 7 p.m.

Proctor/Hibbing winner vs. Two Harbors/Greenway winner, 7 p.m.

SECTION 7A

Monday’s First Round

Subsection 1

No. 9 Floodwood (3-19) at No. 8 Lakeview Christian Academy (5-11), 7 p.m.

No. 12 Fond du Lac Ojibwe (2-14) at No. 5 Silver Bay (7-11), 7 p.m.

No. 10 McGregor (4-18) at No. 7 Barnum (5-17), 7 p.m.

No. 11 Northland (4-19) at No. 6 Wrenshall (8-16)

Subsection 2

No. 9 Northeast Range (10-15) at No. 8 Littlefork-Big Falls (9-13), 7 p.m.

No. 12 Nashwauk-Keewatin (4-16) at No. 5 Mountain Iron-Buhl (13-12), 7 p.m.

No. 10 Ely (9-17) at No. 7 Mesabi East (8-17), 7 p.m.

No. 11 Bigfork (10-13) at No. 6 Chisholm (10-13), 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Second Round

Subsection 1

Floodwood/Lakeview Christian Academy winner at No. 1 Cook County (18-3), 7 p.m.

Fond du Lac Ojibwe/Silver Bay winner at No. 4 South Ridge (12-14), 7 p.m.

McGregor/Barnum winner at No. 2 Carlton (18-10), 7 p.m.

Northland/Wrenshall winner at No. 3 Cromwell-Wright (15-7), 7 p.m.

Subsection 2

Northeast Range/Littlefork-Big Falls winner at No. 1 Hill City (19-6), 7 p.m.

Nashwauk-Keewatin/Mountain Iron-Buhl winner at No. 4 Deer River (12-14), 7 p.m.

Ely/Mesabi East winner at No. 2 Cherry (17-7), 7 p.m.

Bigfork/Chisholm winner at No. 3 North Woods (18-8), 7 p.m.