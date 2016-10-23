Search
    Prep Scoreboard - Oct. 23

    By Superior Telegram Today at 9:29 a.m.

    WIAA Football Tournament

    Friday, Oct. 21

    DIVISON 1

    Bayport 42, Appleton North 28

    D.C. Everest 42, Wisconsin Rapids 29

    Hudson 19, Chippewa Falls 14

    Stevens Point 31, Green Bay Preble 14 

    Friday, Oct. 28

    All Games at 7 p.m.

    D.C. Everest at Bay Port

    Hudson at Stevens Point

    Appleton West at Kimberly

    Milw. King at Fond du Lac

    DIVISON 2

    Friday, Oct. 21

    Menomonie 41, Wausau West 6

    Green Bay SW 34, Ashwaubenon 10

    Pulaski 35, Hortonville 28

    Holmen 58, Superior 37

    Friday, Oct. 28

    Green Bay SW at Menomonie

    Holmen at Pulaski

    Hartford at Brookfield Central

    Menomonee Falls at Brookfield East

    DIVISON 3

    Friday, Oct. 21

    Rice Lake 41, Merrill 0

    La Crosse Logan 27, Hayward 13

    New Richmond 65, Medford 28

    Onalaska 42, Sparta 7 

    Friday, Oct. 28

    La Crosse Logan at Rice Lake

    New Richmond at Onalaska

    Antigo at Notre Dame

    West DePere at Luxemburg-Casco

    DIVISON 4

    Friday, Oct. 21

    No. 8 Altoona (5-4) at No. 1 Osceola (9-0)

    St. Croix 35, Northwestern 20

    West Salem 48, Nekoosa 22

    Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 58, Amery 14 

    Friday, Oct. 28

    St. Croix Central at Onalaska

    West Salem at G.E.T.

    Wrightstown at Little Chute

    Freedom at Berlin

    DIVISON 5

    Friday, Oct. 21

    Stanley-Boyd 58, Cameron 6

    Elk Mound6, Bloomer 0

    Stratford 27, Colby 7

    Durand 35, St. Croix Falls 0 

    Friday, Oct. 28

    Elk Mound at Stanley-Boyd

    Stratford at Durand

    Spencer at Amherst

    Winnebago Lutheran at Southern Door

    DIVISON 6

    Friday, Oct. 21

    Grantsburg 57, Cochrane-Fountain City 6

    Spring Valley 27, Glenwood City 6

    Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 21, Melrose-Mindoro 17

    Regis 50, Unity 14

    Friday, Oct. 28

    Spring Valley at Grantsburg

    Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Regis

    Niagara/Goodman/Pembine at Coleman

    Marathon at Abbotsford

    DIVISON 7

    Friday, Oct. 21

    Banger 65, McDonell Central 28

    DeSoto 21, Elmwood/Plum City 7

    Eleva-Strum 42, Turtle Lake 26

    Pepin/Alma 35, Clear Lake 34

    Friday, Oct. 28

    DeSoto at Bangor

    Eleva-Strum at Pepin/Alma

    Edgar at Wild Rose

    Hurley or Owen-Withee at Loyal

     

    WIAA Volleyball Tournament

    DIVISON 1

    Thursday, Oct. 20

    Hudson def. Stevens Point 3-0

    Eau Claire Memorial def. New Richmond 3-0

    Marshfield def. Wausau East 3-0

    Eau Claire North def. Wis. Rapids 3-0

    Menomonie def. Superior 3-0

    Wausau West def. Chippewa Falls 3-0

    Saturday, Oct. 22

    Regional Finals

    D.C. Everest def. Hudson 3-0

    Marshfield def. Eau Claire Mem. 3-2

    Eau Claire North def. Menomonie 3-0

    River Falls def. Wausau West 3-1

    Thursday, Oct. 27

    Semifinals at Stevens Point

    DCE vs. Marshfield, 5 p.m.

    ECN vs. River Falls, 7 p.m.

    Saturday, Oct. 29

    Sectional Final

    At Chippewa Falls

    DIVISION 2

    Tuesday, Oct. 18

    Hayward def. Ashland 3-0

    Rice Lake def. Northwestern 3-0 (25-17, 25-14, 25-9)

    Barron def. Amery 3-0

    St. Croix Central def. Ellsworth 3-2

    Somerset def. Prescott 3-1

    Bloomer def. Baldwin-Woodville 3-0

    Thursday, Oct. 20

    Rice Lake def. Barron 3-1

    Osceola def. Hayward 3-0

    Altoona def. St. Croix Central 3-1

    Bloomer def. Somerset 3-1

    Saturday, Oct. 22

    Regional Finals

    Osceola def. Rice Lake 3-2

    Bloomer def. Altoona 3-2

    West Salem def. Neillsville 3-0

    Merrill def. Medford 3-2

    Thursday, Oct. 27

    Semifinals

    At Hayward

    Osceola vs. Bloomer

    At Mosinee

    West Salem vs. Merrill

    Saturday, Oct. 29

    Sectional Final

    At Rice Lake

    DIVISION 3

    Thursday, Oct. 20

    Phillips def. Cameron 3-1

    Washburn def. Ladysmith 3-0

    Grantsburg def. Colfax 3-0

    St. Croix Falls def. Boyceville 3-0

    Saturday, Oct. 22

    Regional Finals

    Phillips def. Washburn 3-1

    Grantsburg def. St. Croix Falls 3-0

    Regis def. Fall Creek 3-0

    Aquinas def. Westby 3-0

    Thursday, Oct. 27

    Semifinals

    At Shell Lake

    Phillips vs. Grantsburg

    At Aquinas

    Regis vs. Aquinas

    Saturday, Oct. 29

    Sectional Final

    At Durand

    DIVISION 4

    Thursday, Oct. 20

    Mercer def. Bayfield 3-0

    Mellen def. Drummond 3-0

    Birchwood def. Butternut 3-0

    Webster def. Siren 3-0

    Saturday, Oct. 22

    Regional Finals

    Mercer def. Mellen 3-0

    Webster def. Birchwood 3-1

    Clayton def. Luck 3-0

    McDonnell Central def. E.C. Imm. Luth. 3-0

    Thursday, Oct. 27

    Semifinals

    At Northwood

    Mercer vs. Webster

    At Clear Lake

    Clayton vs. McDonell Central

    Saturday, Oct. 29

    Sectional Final

    At Hayward

    WIAA Boys Soccer

    DIVISION 1

    Thursday, Oct. 20

    D.C. Everest 6, Eau Claire North 0

    Eau Claire Memorial 4, Chippewa Falls 3

    Stevens Point 2, Wausau West 1

    Hudson 5, Superior 0

    Saturday, Oct. 22

    D.C. Everest 5, Eau Claire Mem. 3

    Stevens Point 4, Hudson 2

    Green Bay Preble 4, Kimberly 0

    Appleton North 5, Bay Port 1

    Thursday, Oct. 27

    Sectional semifinals

    Stevens Point at DCE

    Green Bay Preble vs. Appleton North

    Saturday, Oct. 29

    Sectional Final

    At Wausau West, 1 p.m.

    DIVISION 2

    Thursday, Oct. 20

    New Richmond 4, Menomonie 0

    La Crosse Logan 2, Holmen 0

    River Falls 2, Tomah 0

    Onalaska 3, La Crosse Central 0

    Saturday, Oct. 22

    New Richmond 1, La Crosse Logan 0

    Onalaska 2, River Falls 1, OT

    Ashwaubenon 2, Wausau East 0

    Marshfield 1, Pulaski 0

    Thursday, Oct. 27

    Sectional semifinals

    Onalaska at New Richmond

    Marshfield at Ashwaubenon

    Saturday, Oct. 29

    Sectional Final

    At TBD

    DIVISION 3

    Thursday, Oct. 20

    Amery 7, Spooner 0

    Ashland 2, Somerest 0

    Baldwin-Woodville 6, Medford 0

    Rice Lake 9, Hayward 2

    Saturday, Oct. 22

    Amery 1, Ashland 0

    Rice Lake 3, Baldwin-Woodville 1

    Waupaca 5, Lakeland 1

    Mosinee 3, Clintonville 2 (3-0)

    Thursday, Oct. 27

    Sectional semifinals

    Rice Lake at Amery, 3:30 p.m.

    Mosinee at Waupaca

    Saturday, Oct. 29

    Sectional Final

    At Rice Lake, 2 p.m.

    DIVISION 4

    Thursday, Oct. 20

    Barron 10, Pehlps 0

    McDonell Central/Regis 1, Three Lakes 1 (4-3)

    Northland Pines 5, Washburn 1

    Phillips 4, Cumberland 0

    Saturday, Oct. 22

    Barron 3, McDonell Central 0

    Phillips 5, Northland Pines 1

    Columbus Catholic 5, Aquinas 0

    Arcadia 4, Coulee Christian 1

    Thursday, Oct. 27

    Sectional semifinals

    Phillips at Barron

    Columbus Catholic vs. Arcadia

    Saturday, Oct. 29

    Sectional Final

    At Cumberland, 1 p.m.

    Minnesota Football Playoffs

    SECTION 7AAAAA

    Tuesday’s First Round

    No. 6 Duluth East (1-7) at No. 3 St. Francis (4-4), 7 p.m.

    No. 5 Cambridge-Isanti (2-6) at No. 4 Andover (2-6), 7 p.m.

    Saturday, Oct. 29

    Semifinals

    St. Francis/Duluth East winner at No. 2 Chisago Lakes Area (4-4), 2 p.m.

    Andover/Cambridge-Isanti winner at No. 1 Grand Rapids (6-2), 2 p.m.

    SECTION 7AAAA

    Tuesday’s First Round

    No. 6 North Branch (0-8) at No. 3 Duluth Denfeld (2-6), at PSS, 7 p.m.

    No. 5 Hibbing (2-6) at No. 4 Princeton (2-6), 7 p.m.

    Saturday, Oct. 29

    Semifinals

    Duluth Denfeld/North Branch winner at No. 2 Cloquet (5-3), 2 p.m.

    Princeton/Hibbing winner at No. 1 Hermantown (5-3), 6 p.m.

    SECTION 7AAA

    Tuesday’s First Round

    No. 6 International Falls (0-8) at No. 3 Two Harbors (5-3), 7 p.m.

    No. 5 Esko (1-7) at No. 4 Virginia (3-5), 7 p.m.

    Saturday, Oct. 29

    Semifinals

    Two Harbors/International Falls winner at No. 2 Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin (5-2), 1 p.m.

    Virginia/Esko winner at No. 1 Proctor (7-1), 1 p.m.

    SECTION 7AA

    Tuesday’s First Round

    No. 6 Mesabi East (1-7) at No. 3 Crosby-Ironton (6-2), 7 p.m.

    No. 5 Rush City (6-2) at No. 4 Moose Lake-Willow River (4-4), 7 p.m.

    Saturday, Oct. 29

    Semifinals

    Crosby-Ironton/Mesabi East winner at No. 2 Royalton (7-1), 1 p.m.

    Moose Lake-Willow River/Rush City winner at No. 1 Eveleth-Gilbert (6-2), 1 p.m.

    SECTION 7A

    Tuesday’s First Round

    No. 6 Barnum (1-7) at No. 3 Deer River (5-3), 7 p.m.

    No. 5 East Central (1-7) at No. 4 Chisholm (3-5), 7 p.m.

    Saturday, Oct. 29

    Semifinals

    Deer River/Barnum winner at No. 2 Braham (6-2), TBA

    Chisholm/East Central winner at No. 1 Hinckley-Finlayson (8-0), TBA

    SECTION 5 NINE-MAN

    Tuesday’s Quarterfinals

    No. 8 Carlton (0-8) at No. 1 Cromwell-Wright (8-0), 7 p.m.

    No. 5 Hill City-Northland (3-5) at No. 4 Floodwood (6-2), 7 p.m.

    No. 7 McGregor (3-5) at No. 2 Silver Bay (5-2), 7 p.m.

    No. 6 Wrenshall (3-5) at No. 3 South Ridge (5-3), 7 p.m.

    Saturday, Oct. 29

    Semifinals

    Cromwell-Wright/Carlton winner vs. Floodwood/Hill City-Northland winner, TBA

    Silver Bay/McGregor winner vs. South Ridge/Wrenshall winner, TBA

    SECTION 7 NINE-MAN

    Tuesday’s First Round

    No. 6 Cook County (3-5) at No. 3 Mountain Iron-Buhl (5-3), 7 p.m.

    No. 5 Northeast Range (3-5) at No. 4 Bigfork (4-4), 7 p.m.

    Saturday, Oct. 29

    Semifinals

    Mountain Iron-Buhl/Cook County winner at No. 2 North Woods (7-1), 2 p.m.

    Bigfork/Northeast Range winner at No. 1 Ely (8-0), 2 p.m.

    Minnesota Boys Soccer State Tournament

    CLASS AA

    Quarterfinals

    At Benilde-St. Margaret H.S.

    Tuesday’s Games

    No. 2 Wayzata (16-0-3) vs. Owatonna (11-7-1), 5:30 p.m.

    No. 3 Edina (15-3-1) vs. Burnsville (10-7-1), 7:30 p.m.

    Wednesday’s Games

    No. 4 Andover (14-2-2) vs. Moorhead (16-2-0), 5:30 p.m.

    No. 1 Stillwater (19-0-0) vs. Mounds View (9-10-1), 7:30 p.m.

    At U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

    Monday’s Semifinals

    Upper-bracket winners, 8 a.m.

    Lower-bracket winners, 10 a.m.

    Tuesday’s Third Place Match

    Semifinals losers, 4 p.m.

    Thursday’s Championship

    Semifinals winners, 3 p.m.

    CLASS A

    Quarterfinals

    Wednesday’s Games

    At St. Cloud State

    No. 1 Mankato West (17-2-0) vs. Bemidji (18-2-0), 5:30 p.m.

    No. 4 Willmar (18-1-1) vs. No. 5 Northfield (14-3-3), 7:30 p.m.

    At Chisago Lakes H.S., Lindstrom

    No. 2 Blake (15-3-2) vs. Duluth Denfeld (16-4-0), 5:30 p.m.

    No. 3 St. Thomas Academy (15-4-0) vs. St. Paul Como Park (11-5-3), 7:30 p.m.

    At U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

    Monday’s Semifinals

    Upper-bracket winners, noon

    Lower-bracket winners, 2 p.m.

    Tuesday’s Third Place Match

    Semifinals losers, 8 a.m.

    Thursday’s Championship

    Semifinals winners, 10 a.m.

    Minnesota Girls Soccer State Tournament

    CLASS AA

    Quarterfinals

    Wednesday’s Games

    At Farmington H.S.

    No. 2 Rosemount (15-1-2) vs. Minnetonka (12-5-2), 5:30 p.m.

    No. 3 Minneapolis Washburn (16-1-1) vs. St. Michael-Albertville (15-1-3), 7:30 p.m.

    Thursday’s Games

    At Chisago Lakes H.S., Lindstrom

    No. 1 East Ridge, Woodbury (14-4-1) vs. Andover (15-2-1), 5:30 p.m.

    No. 4 Lakeville North (13-3-2) vs. No. 5 Centennial (15-0-3), 7:30 p.m.

    At U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

    Tuesday’s Semifinals

    Upper-bracket winners, noon

    Lower-bracket winners, 2 p.m.

    Thursday’s Games

    Third Place

    Semifinals losers, 8 a.m.

    Championship

    Semifinals winners, 5:30 p.m.

    CLASS A

    Quarterfinals

    Tuesday’s Games

    At Farmington H.S.

    No. 2 St. Paul Academy and Summit School (15-2-3) vs. Dover-Eyota (16-3-0), 5:30 p.m.

    No. 3. Mankato West (17-2-0) vs. North Branch (12-7-1), 7:30 p.m.

    Thursday’s Games

    At St. Cloud State

    No. 1 Benilde-St. Margaret’s (15-4-1) vs. St. Cloud Apollo (13-3-2), 5:30 p.m.

    No. 4 Hill-Murray (13-7-0) vs. No. 5 Waconia (17-3-0), 7:30 p.m.

    At U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

    Monday’s Semifinals

    Upper-bracket winners, 4 p.m.

    Lower-bracket winners, 6 p.m.

    Tuesday’s Third Place

    Semifinals losers, 10 a.m.

    Thursday’s Championship

    Semifinals winners, 12:30 p.m.

    Minnesota Volleyball

    SECTION 7AAA

    Wednesday’s First Round

    No. 10 Duluth East (10-8) at No. 7 St. Francis (15-11), 7 p.m.

    No. 11 Duluth Denfeld (12-13) at No. 6 Forest Lake (15-11), 7 p.m.

    No. 12 Chisago Lakes Area (7-21) at No. 5 Anoka (15-12), 7 p.m.

    No. 9 North Branch (11-15) at No. 8 Andover (9-19), 7 p.m.

    Friday, Oct. 28

    Quarterfinals

    St. Francis/Duluth East winner at No. 2 Cambridge-Isanti (14-12), 7 p.m.

    Forest Lake/Duluth Denfeld at No. 3 Princeton (15-7), 7 p.m.

    Anoka/Chisago Lakes Area winner at No. 4 Grand Rapids (19-7), 7 p.m.

    Andover/North Branch winner at No. 1 Elk River (16-11), 7 p.m.

    SECTION7AA

    Wednesday’s First Round

    Subsection 1

    No. 8 Cloquet (4-22) at No. 1 Rush City (19-3), 7 p.m.

    No. 5 Pine City (15-8) at No. 4 Esko (16-10), 7 p.m.

    No. 6 Mora (10-17) at No. 3 Duluth Marshall (21-5), 7 p.m.

    No. 7 Moose Lake-Willow River (13-13) at No. 2 Aitkin (22-6), 7 p.m.

    Subsection 2

    No. 8 Eveleth-Gilbert (5-19) at No. 1 Hermantown (23-3), 7 p.m.

    No. 5 International Falls (14-9) at No. 4 Virginia (14-11), 7 p.m.

    No. 6 Proctor (8-15) at No. 3 Hibbing (12-13), 7 p.m.

    No. 7 Two Harbors (10-13) at No. 2 Greenway (21-6), 7 p.m.

    Friday’s Quarterfinals

    At High Seed

    Subsection 1

    Cloquet/Rush City winner vs. Pine City/Esko winner, 7 p.m.

    Mora/Duluth Marshall winner vs. Moose Lake-Willow River/Aitkin winner, 7 p.m.

    Subsection 2

    Eveleth-Gilbert/Hermantown winner vs. International Falls/Virginia winner, 7 p.m.

    Proctor/Hibbing winner vs. Two Harbors/Greenway winner, 7 p.m.

    SECTION 7A

    Monday’s First Round

    Subsection 1

    No. 9 Floodwood (3-19) at No. 8 Lakeview Christian Academy (5-11), 7 p.m.

    No. 12 Fond du Lac Ojibwe (2-14) at No. 5 Silver Bay (7-11), 7 p.m.

    No. 10 McGregor (4-18) at No. 7 Barnum (5-17), 7 p.m.

    No. 11 Northland (4-19) at No. 6 Wrenshall (8-16)

    Subsection 2

    No. 9 Northeast Range (10-15) at No. 8 Littlefork-Big Falls (9-13), 7 p.m.

    No. 12 Nashwauk-Keewatin (4-16) at No. 5 Mountain Iron-Buhl (13-12), 7 p.m.

    No. 10 Ely (9-17) at No. 7 Mesabi East (8-17), 7 p.m.

    No. 11 Bigfork (10-13) at No. 6 Chisholm (10-13), 7 p.m.

    Wednesday’s Second Round

    Subsection 1

    Floodwood/Lakeview Christian Academy winner at No. 1 Cook County (18-3), 7 p.m.

    Fond du Lac Ojibwe/Silver Bay winner at No. 4 South Ridge (12-14), 7 p.m.

    McGregor/Barnum winner at No. 2 Carlton (18-10), 7 p.m.

    Northland/Wrenshall winner at No. 3 Cromwell-Wright (15-7), 7 p.m.

    Subsection 2

    Northeast Range/Littlefork-Big Falls winner at No. 1 Hill City (19-6), 7 p.m.

    Nashwauk-Keewatin/Mountain Iron-Buhl winner at No. 4 Deer River (12-14), 7 p.m.

    Ely/Mesabi East winner at No. 2 Cherry (17-7), 7 p.m.

    Bigfork/Chisholm winner at No. 3 North Woods (18-8), 7 p.m. 

