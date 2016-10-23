Prep Scoreboard - Oct. 23
WIAA Football Tournament
Friday, Oct. 21
DIVISON 1
Bayport 42, Appleton North 28
D.C. Everest 42, Wisconsin Rapids 29
Hudson 19, Chippewa Falls 14
Stevens Point 31, Green Bay Preble 14
Friday, Oct. 28
All Games at 7 p.m.
D.C. Everest at Bay Port
Hudson at Stevens Point
Appleton West at Kimberly
Milw. King at Fond du Lac
DIVISON 2
Friday, Oct. 21Menomonie 41, Wausau West 6
Green Bay SW 34, Ashwaubenon 10
Pulaski 35, Hortonville 28
Holmen 58, Superior 37
Friday, Oct. 28
Green Bay SW at Menomonie
Holmen at Pulaski
Hartford at Brookfield Central
Menomonee Falls at Brookfield East
DIVISON 3
Friday, Oct. 21Rice Lake 41, Merrill 0
La Crosse Logan 27, Hayward 13
New Richmond 65, Medford 28
Onalaska 42, Sparta 7
Friday, Oct. 28La Crosse Logan at Rice Lake
New Richmond at Onalaska
Antigo at Notre Dame
West DePere at Luxemburg-Casco
DIVISON 4
Friday, Oct. 21No. 8 Altoona (5-4) at No. 1 Osceola (9-0)
St. Croix 35, Northwestern 20
West Salem 48, Nekoosa 22
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 58, Amery 14
Friday, Oct. 28St. Croix Central at Onalaska
West Salem at G.E.T.
Wrightstown at Little Chute
Freedom at Berlin
DIVISON 5
Friday, Oct. 21Stanley-Boyd 58, Cameron 6
Elk Mound6, Bloomer 0
Stratford 27, Colby 7
Durand 35, St. Croix Falls 0
Friday, Oct. 28
Elk Mound at Stanley-Boyd
Stratford at Durand
Spencer at Amherst
Winnebago Lutheran at Southern Door
DIVISON 6
Friday, Oct. 21Grantsburg 57, Cochrane-Fountain City 6
Spring Valley 27, Glenwood City 6
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 21, Melrose-Mindoro 17
Regis 50, Unity 14
Friday, Oct. 28
Spring Valley at Grantsburg
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Regis
Niagara/Goodman/Pembine at Coleman
Marathon at Abbotsford
DIVISON 7
Friday, Oct. 21Banger 65, McDonell Central 28
DeSoto 21, Elmwood/Plum City 7
Eleva-Strum 42, Turtle Lake 26
Pepin/Alma 35, Clear Lake 34
Friday, Oct. 28DeSoto at Bangor
Eleva-Strum at Pepin/Alma
Edgar at Wild Rose
Hurley or Owen-Withee at Loyal
WIAA Volleyball Tournament
DIVISON 1
Thursday, Oct. 20
Hudson def. Stevens Point 3-0
Eau Claire Memorial def. New Richmond 3-0
Marshfield def. Wausau East 3-0
Eau Claire North def. Wis. Rapids 3-0
Menomonie def. Superior 3-0
Wausau West def. Chippewa Falls 3-0
Saturday, Oct. 22
Regional Finals
D.C. Everest def. Hudson 3-0
Marshfield def. Eau Claire Mem. 3-2
Eau Claire North def. Menomonie 3-0
River Falls def. Wausau West 3-1
Thursday, Oct. 27
Semifinals at Stevens Point
DCE vs. Marshfield, 5 p.m.
ECN vs. River Falls, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 29
Sectional Final
At Chippewa Falls
DIVISION 2
Tuesday, Oct. 18
Hayward def. Ashland 3-0
Rice Lake def. Northwestern 3-0 (25-17, 25-14, 25-9)
Barron def. Amery 3-0
St. Croix Central def. Ellsworth 3-2
Somerset def. Prescott 3-1
Bloomer def. Baldwin-Woodville 3-0
Thursday, Oct. 20
Rice Lake def. Barron 3-1
Osceola def. Hayward 3-0
Altoona def. St. Croix Central 3-1
Bloomer def. Somerset 3-1
Saturday, Oct. 22
Regional Finals
Osceola def. Rice Lake 3-2
Bloomer def. Altoona 3-2
West Salem def. Neillsville 3-0
Merrill def. Medford 3-2
Thursday, Oct. 27
Semifinals
At Hayward
Osceola vs. Bloomer
At Mosinee
West Salem vs. Merrill
Saturday, Oct. 29
Sectional Final
At Rice Lake
DIVISION 3
Thursday, Oct. 20
Phillips def. Cameron 3-1
Washburn def. Ladysmith 3-0
Grantsburg def. Colfax 3-0
St. Croix Falls def. Boyceville 3-0
Saturday, Oct. 22
Regional Finals
Phillips def. Washburn 3-1
Grantsburg def. St. Croix Falls 3-0
Regis def. Fall Creek 3-0
Aquinas def. Westby 3-0
Thursday, Oct. 27
Semifinals
At Shell Lake
Phillips vs. Grantsburg
At Aquinas
Regis vs. Aquinas
Saturday, Oct. 29
Sectional Final
At Durand
DIVISION 4
Thursday, Oct. 20
Mercer def. Bayfield 3-0
Mellen def. Drummond 3-0
Birchwood def. Butternut 3-0
Webster def. Siren 3-0
Saturday, Oct. 22
Regional Finals
Mercer def. Mellen 3-0
Webster def. Birchwood 3-1
Clayton def. Luck 3-0
McDonnell Central def. E.C. Imm. Luth. 3-0
Thursday, Oct. 27
Semifinals
At Northwood
Mercer vs. Webster
At Clear Lake
Clayton vs. McDonell Central
Saturday, Oct. 29
Sectional Final
At Hayward
WIAA Boys Soccer
DIVISION 1
Thursday, Oct. 20
D.C. Everest 6, Eau Claire North 0
Eau Claire Memorial 4, Chippewa Falls 3
Stevens Point 2, Wausau West 1
Hudson 5, Superior 0
Saturday, Oct. 22
D.C. Everest 5, Eau Claire Mem. 3
Stevens Point 4, Hudson 2
Green Bay Preble 4, Kimberly 0
Appleton North 5, Bay Port 1
Thursday, Oct. 27
Sectional semifinals
Stevens Point at DCE
Green Bay Preble vs. Appleton North
Saturday, Oct. 29
Sectional Final
At Wausau West, 1 p.m.
DIVISION 2
Thursday, Oct. 20
New Richmond 4, Menomonie 0
La Crosse Logan 2, Holmen 0
River Falls 2, Tomah 0
Onalaska 3, La Crosse Central 0
Saturday, Oct. 22
New Richmond 1, La Crosse Logan 0
Onalaska 2, River Falls 1, OT
Ashwaubenon 2, Wausau East 0
Marshfield 1, Pulaski 0
Thursday, Oct. 27
Sectional semifinals
Onalaska at New Richmond
Marshfield at Ashwaubenon
Saturday, Oct. 29
Sectional Final
At TBD
DIVISION 3
Thursday, Oct. 20
Amery 7, Spooner 0
Ashland 2, Somerest 0
Baldwin-Woodville 6, Medford 0
Rice Lake 9, Hayward 2
Saturday, Oct. 22
Amery 1, Ashland 0
Rice Lake 3, Baldwin-Woodville 1
Waupaca 5, Lakeland 1
Mosinee 3, Clintonville 2 (3-0)
Thursday, Oct. 27
Sectional semifinals
Rice Lake at Amery, 3:30 p.m.
Mosinee at Waupaca
Saturday, Oct. 29
Sectional Final
At Rice Lake, 2 p.m.
DIVISION 4
Thursday, Oct. 20
Barron 10, Pehlps 0
McDonell Central/Regis 1, Three Lakes 1 (4-3)
Northland Pines 5, Washburn 1
Phillips 4, Cumberland 0
Saturday, Oct. 22
Barron 3, McDonell Central 0
Phillips 5, Northland Pines 1
Columbus Catholic 5, Aquinas 0
Arcadia 4, Coulee Christian 1
Thursday, Oct. 27
Sectional semifinals
Phillips at Barron
Columbus Catholic vs. Arcadia
Saturday, Oct. 29
Sectional Final
At Cumberland, 1 p.m.
Minnesota Football Playoffs
SECTION 7AAAAA
Tuesday’s First Round
No. 6 Duluth East (1-7) at No. 3 St. Francis (4-4), 7 p.m.
No. 5 Cambridge-Isanti (2-6) at No. 4 Andover (2-6), 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 29
Semifinals
St. Francis/Duluth East winner at No. 2 Chisago Lakes Area (4-4), 2 p.m.
Andover/Cambridge-Isanti winner at No. 1 Grand Rapids (6-2), 2 p.m.
SECTION 7AAAA
Tuesday’s First Round
No. 6 North Branch (0-8) at No. 3 Duluth Denfeld (2-6), at PSS, 7 p.m.
No. 5 Hibbing (2-6) at No. 4 Princeton (2-6), 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 29
Semifinals
Duluth Denfeld/North Branch winner at No. 2 Cloquet (5-3), 2 p.m.
Princeton/Hibbing winner at No. 1 Hermantown (5-3), 6 p.m.
SECTION 7AAA
Tuesday’s First Round
No. 6 International Falls (0-8) at No. 3 Two Harbors (5-3), 7 p.m.
No. 5 Esko (1-7) at No. 4 Virginia (3-5), 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 29
Semifinals
Two Harbors/International Falls winner at No. 2 Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin (5-2), 1 p.m.
Virginia/Esko winner at No. 1 Proctor (7-1), 1 p.m.
SECTION 7AA
Tuesday’s First Round
No. 6 Mesabi East (1-7) at No. 3 Crosby-Ironton (6-2), 7 p.m.
No. 5 Rush City (6-2) at No. 4 Moose Lake-Willow River (4-4), 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 29
Semifinals
Crosby-Ironton/Mesabi East winner at No. 2 Royalton (7-1), 1 p.m.
Moose Lake-Willow River/Rush City winner at No. 1 Eveleth-Gilbert (6-2), 1 p.m.
SECTION 7A
Tuesday’s First Round
No. 6 Barnum (1-7) at No. 3 Deer River (5-3), 7 p.m.
No. 5 East Central (1-7) at No. 4 Chisholm (3-5), 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 29
Semifinals
Deer River/Barnum winner at No. 2 Braham (6-2), TBA
Chisholm/East Central winner at No. 1 Hinckley-Finlayson (8-0), TBA
SECTION 5 NINE-MAN
Tuesday’s Quarterfinals
No. 8 Carlton (0-8) at No. 1 Cromwell-Wright (8-0), 7 p.m.
No. 5 Hill City-Northland (3-5) at No. 4 Floodwood (6-2), 7 p.m.
No. 7 McGregor (3-5) at No. 2 Silver Bay (5-2), 7 p.m.
No. 6 Wrenshall (3-5) at No. 3 South Ridge (5-3), 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 29
Semifinals
Cromwell-Wright/Carlton winner vs. Floodwood/Hill City-Northland winner, TBA
Silver Bay/McGregor winner vs. South Ridge/Wrenshall winner, TBA
SECTION 7 NINE-MAN
Tuesday’s First Round
No. 6 Cook County (3-5) at No. 3 Mountain Iron-Buhl (5-3), 7 p.m.
No. 5 Northeast Range (3-5) at No. 4 Bigfork (4-4), 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 29
Semifinals
Mountain Iron-Buhl/Cook County winner at No. 2 North Woods (7-1), 2 p.m.
Bigfork/Northeast Range winner at No. 1 Ely (8-0), 2 p.m.
Minnesota Boys Soccer State Tournament
CLASS AA
Quarterfinals
At Benilde-St. Margaret H.S.
Tuesday’s Games
No. 2 Wayzata (16-0-3) vs. Owatonna (11-7-1), 5:30 p.m.
No. 3 Edina (15-3-1) vs. Burnsville (10-7-1), 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
No. 4 Andover (14-2-2) vs. Moorhead (16-2-0), 5:30 p.m.
No. 1 Stillwater (19-0-0) vs. Mounds View (9-10-1), 7:30 p.m.
At U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis
Monday’s Semifinals
Upper-bracket winners, 8 a.m.
Lower-bracket winners, 10 a.m.
Tuesday’s Third Place Match
Semifinals losers, 4 p.m.
Thursday’s Championship
Semifinals winners, 3 p.m.
CLASS A
Quarterfinals
Wednesday’s Games
At St. Cloud State
No. 1 Mankato West (17-2-0) vs. Bemidji (18-2-0), 5:30 p.m.
No. 4 Willmar (18-1-1) vs. No. 5 Northfield (14-3-3), 7:30 p.m.
At Chisago Lakes H.S., Lindstrom
No. 2 Blake (15-3-2) vs. Duluth Denfeld (16-4-0), 5:30 p.m.
No. 3 St. Thomas Academy (15-4-0) vs. St. Paul Como Park (11-5-3), 7:30 p.m.
At U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis
Monday’s Semifinals
Upper-bracket winners, noon
Lower-bracket winners, 2 p.m.
Tuesday’s Third Place Match
Semifinals losers, 8 a.m.
Thursday’s Championship
Semifinals winners, 10 a.m.
Minnesota Girls Soccer State Tournament
CLASS AA
Quarterfinals
Wednesday’s Games
At Farmington H.S.
No. 2 Rosemount (15-1-2) vs. Minnetonka (12-5-2), 5:30 p.m.
No. 3 Minneapolis Washburn (16-1-1) vs. St. Michael-Albertville (15-1-3), 7:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
At Chisago Lakes H.S., Lindstrom
No. 1 East Ridge, Woodbury (14-4-1) vs. Andover (15-2-1), 5:30 p.m.
No. 4 Lakeville North (13-3-2) vs. No. 5 Centennial (15-0-3), 7:30 p.m.
At U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis
Tuesday’s Semifinals
Upper-bracket winners, noon
Lower-bracket winners, 2 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Third Place
Semifinals losers, 8 a.m.
Championship
Semifinals winners, 5:30 p.m.
CLASS A
Quarterfinals
Tuesday’s Games
At Farmington H.S.
No. 2 St. Paul Academy and Summit School (15-2-3) vs. Dover-Eyota (16-3-0), 5:30 p.m.
No. 3. Mankato West (17-2-0) vs. North Branch (12-7-1), 7:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
At St. Cloud State
No. 1 Benilde-St. Margaret’s (15-4-1) vs. St. Cloud Apollo (13-3-2), 5:30 p.m.
No. 4 Hill-Murray (13-7-0) vs. No. 5 Waconia (17-3-0), 7:30 p.m.
At U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis
Monday’s Semifinals
Upper-bracket winners, 4 p.m.
Lower-bracket winners, 6 p.m.
Tuesday’s Third Place
Semifinals losers, 10 a.m.
Thursday’s Championship
Semifinals winners, 12:30 p.m.
Minnesota Volleyball
SECTION 7AAA
Wednesday’s First Round
No. 10 Duluth East (10-8) at No. 7 St. Francis (15-11), 7 p.m.
No. 11 Duluth Denfeld (12-13) at No. 6 Forest Lake (15-11), 7 p.m.
No. 12 Chisago Lakes Area (7-21) at No. 5 Anoka (15-12), 7 p.m.
No. 9 North Branch (11-15) at No. 8 Andover (9-19), 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 28
Quarterfinals
St. Francis/Duluth East winner at No. 2 Cambridge-Isanti (14-12), 7 p.m.
Forest Lake/Duluth Denfeld at No. 3 Princeton (15-7), 7 p.m.
Anoka/Chisago Lakes Area winner at No. 4 Grand Rapids (19-7), 7 p.m.
Andover/North Branch winner at No. 1 Elk River (16-11), 7 p.m.
SECTION7AA
Wednesday’s First Round
Subsection 1
No. 8 Cloquet (4-22) at No. 1 Rush City (19-3), 7 p.m.
No. 5 Pine City (15-8) at No. 4 Esko (16-10), 7 p.m.
No. 6 Mora (10-17) at No. 3 Duluth Marshall (21-5), 7 p.m.
No. 7 Moose Lake-Willow River (13-13) at No. 2 Aitkin (22-6), 7 p.m.
Subsection 2
No. 8 Eveleth-Gilbert (5-19) at No. 1 Hermantown (23-3), 7 p.m.
No. 5 International Falls (14-9) at No. 4 Virginia (14-11), 7 p.m.
No. 6 Proctor (8-15) at No. 3 Hibbing (12-13), 7 p.m.
No. 7 Two Harbors (10-13) at No. 2 Greenway (21-6), 7 p.m.
Friday’s Quarterfinals
At High Seed
Subsection 1
Cloquet/Rush City winner vs. Pine City/Esko winner, 7 p.m.
Mora/Duluth Marshall winner vs. Moose Lake-Willow River/Aitkin winner, 7 p.m.
Subsection 2
Eveleth-Gilbert/Hermantown winner vs. International Falls/Virginia winner, 7 p.m.
Proctor/Hibbing winner vs. Two Harbors/Greenway winner, 7 p.m.
SECTION 7A
Monday’s First Round
Subsection 1
No. 9 Floodwood (3-19) at No. 8 Lakeview Christian Academy (5-11), 7 p.m.
No. 12 Fond du Lac Ojibwe (2-14) at No. 5 Silver Bay (7-11), 7 p.m.
No. 10 McGregor (4-18) at No. 7 Barnum (5-17), 7 p.m.
No. 11 Northland (4-19) at No. 6 Wrenshall (8-16)
Subsection 2
No. 9 Northeast Range (10-15) at No. 8 Littlefork-Big Falls (9-13), 7 p.m.
No. 12 Nashwauk-Keewatin (4-16) at No. 5 Mountain Iron-Buhl (13-12), 7 p.m.
No. 10 Ely (9-17) at No. 7 Mesabi East (8-17), 7 p.m.
No. 11 Bigfork (10-13) at No. 6 Chisholm (10-13), 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s Second Round
Subsection 1
Floodwood/Lakeview Christian Academy winner at No. 1 Cook County (18-3), 7 p.m.
Fond du Lac Ojibwe/Silver Bay winner at No. 4 South Ridge (12-14), 7 p.m.
McGregor/Barnum winner at No. 2 Carlton (18-10), 7 p.m.
Northland/Wrenshall winner at No. 3 Cromwell-Wright (15-7), 7 p.m.
Subsection 2
Northeast Range/Littlefork-Big Falls winner at No. 1 Hill City (19-6), 7 p.m.
Nashwauk-Keewatin/Mountain Iron-Buhl winner at No. 4 Deer River (12-14), 7 p.m.
Ely/Mesabi East winner at No. 2 Cherry (17-7), 7 p.m.
Bigfork/Chisholm winner at No. 3 North Woods (18-8), 7 p.m.