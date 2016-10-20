Prep Scoreboard - Oct. 21
WIAA Football Tournament
Level 1 Games
(Northern brackets only)
Friday, Oct. 21
All Games at 7 p.m.
DIVISON 1
No. 8 Appleton North at No. 1 Bay Port
No. 5 D.C. Everest at No. 4 Wisconsin Rapids
No. 6 Chippewa Falls at No. 3 Hudson
No. 7 Green Bay Preble at No. 2 Stevens Point
DIVISON 2
No. 8 Wausau West (5-4) at No. 1 Menomonie (8-1)
No. 5 Ashwaubenon (5-4) at No. 4 Green Bay Southwest (6-3)
No. 6 Pulaski (5-4) at No. 3 Hortonville (6-3)
No. 7 Holmen (6-3) at No. 2 Superior (6-3), 7 p.m.
DIVISON 3
No. 8 Merrill at No. 1 Rice Lake
No. 6 La Crosse Logan at No. 4 Hayward
No. 6 Medford at No. 3 New Richmond
No. 7 Sparta at No. 2 Onalaska
DIVISON 4
No. 8 Altoona (5-4) at No. 1 Osceola (9-0)
No. 5 Northwestern (7-2) at No. 4 St. Croix Central (6-3)
No. 6 Nekoosa (5-4) at No. 3 West Salem (7-2)
No. 7 Amery (5-4) at No. 2 Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau (8-1)
DIVISON 5
No. 8 Cameron at No. 1 Stanley-Boyd
No. 5 Bloomer at No. 4 Elk Mound
No. 6 Colby at No. 3 Stratford
No. 7 St. Croix Falls at No. 2 Durand
DIVISON 6
No. 8 Cochrane-Fountain City at No. 1 Grantsburg
No. 5 Glenwood City at No. 4 Spring Valley
No. 6 Melrose-Mindoro at No. 3 Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
No. 7 Unity at No. 2 Regis
DIVISON 7
No. 8 McDonell Central at No. 1 Bangor
No. 5 Elmwood/Plum City at No. 4 DeSoto
No. 6 Eleva-Strum at No. 3 Turtle Lake
No. 7 Clear Lake at No. 2 Pepin/Alma
WIAA Volleyball Tournament
DIVISON 1
Thursday, Oct. 20
Hudson def. Stevens Point 3-0
Eau Claire Memorial def. New Richmond 3-0
Marshfield def. Wausau East 3-0
Eau Claire North def. Wis. Rapids 3-0
Menomonie def. Superior 3-0
Wausau West def. Chippewa Falls 3-0
Saturday, Oct. 22
Regional Finals
Hudson at No. 1 D.C. Everest
Eau Claire Memorial at Marshfield
Menomonie at Eeau Claire North
Wausau West at No. 2 River Falls
DIVISION 2
Tuesday, Oct. 18
Upper Regional
Hayward def. Ashland 3-0
Rice Lake def. Northwestern 3-0 (25-17, 25-14, 25-9)
Barron def. Amery 3-0
Lower Regional
St. Croix Central def. Ellsworth 3-2
Somerset def. Prescott 3-1
Bloomer def. Baldwin-Woodville 3-0
Thursday, Oct. 20
Rice Lake def. Barron 3-1
Osceola def. Hayward 3-0
Altoona def. St. Croix Central 3-1
Bloomer def. Somerset 3-1
Saturday, Oct. 22
Regional Finals
Rice Lake at Osceola
Bloomer at Altoona
DIVISION 3
Tuesday, Oct. 18
Upper Regional
Phillips def. Spooner 3-0
Cameron def. Chequamegon 3-0
Ladysmith def. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 3-0
Washburn def. Shell Lake 3-0
Lower Regional
Grantsburg def. Glenwood City 3-0
Colfax def. Elk Mound 3-2
Boyceville def. Unity 3-0
St. Croix Falls def. Cumberland 3-0
Thursday, Oct. 20
Phillips def. Cameron 3-1
Washburn def. Ladysmith 3-0
Grantsburg def. Colfax 3-0
St. Croix Falls def. Boyceville 3-0
Saturday, Oct. 22
Regional Finals
Washburn at Phillips
St. Croix Falls at Grantsburg
DIVISION 4
Tuesday, Oct. 18
Upper Regional
Bayfield def. South Shore 3-2
Drummond def. Hurley 3-1
Mellen def. Solon Springs 3-0
Lower Regional
Birchwood def. Winter 3-0
Butternut def. Northwood 3-1
Siren def. Frederic 3-0
Webster def. LCO 3-0
Thursday, Oct. 20
Mercer def. Bayfield 3-0
Mellen def. Drummond 3-0
Birchwood def. Butternut 3-0
Webster def. Siren 3-0
Saturday, Oct. 22
Regional Finals
Mellen at Mercer
Webster at Birchwood
WIAA Boys Soccer
DIVISION 1
Sectional 1
Thursday, Oct. 20
D.C. Everest 6, Eau Claire North 0
Eau Claire Memorial 4, Chippewa Falls 3
Stevens Point 2, Wausau West 1
Hudson 5, Superior 0
Saturday, Oct. 22
Eau Claire Memorial at D.C. Everest, 7 p.m.
Stevens Point at Hudson, 5 p.m.
DIVISION 2
Sectional 1
Thursday, Oct. 20
New Richmond 4, Menomonie 0
La Crosse Logan 2, Holmen 0
River Falls 2, Tomah 0
Onalaska 3, La Crosse Central 0
Saturday, Oct. 22
La Crosse Logan at New Richmond
River Falls at Onalaska
DIVISION 3
Sectional 1
Tuesday, Oct. 18
Spooner/Shell Lake 3, Osceola 2
Thursday, Oct. 20
Amery 7, Spooner 0
Ashland 2, Somerest 0
Baldwin-Woodville 6, Medford 0
Rice Lake 9, Hayward 2
Saturday, Oct. 22
Ashland at Amery, 3 p.m.
Baldwin-Woodville at Rice Lake, 4 p.m.
DIVISION 4
Sectional 1
Tuesday, Oct. 18
Phelps 4, Newman Catholic 3
Thursday, Oct. 20
Barron 10, Pehlps 0
McDonell Central/Regis 1, Three Lakes 1 (4-3)
Northland Pines 5, Washburn 1
Phillips 4, Cumberland 0
Saturday, Oct. 22
McDonell Central at Barron, 1:30 p.m.
Phillips at Northland Pines, 3 p.m.
Minnesota Boys Soccer
SECTION 7AA
Tuesday’s Championship
Andover 1, Blaine 0 (OT)
SECTION 7A
Tuesday’s Semifinals
Chisago Lakes Area 2, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 1 (2OT)
Duluth Denfeld 3, Hermantown 1
Thursday’s Championship
At Chisago Lakes H.S., Lindstrom
Duluth Denfeld (15-4) at Chisago Lakes Area (11-4-2), 7 p.m.
Minnesota Girls Soccer
SECTION 7AA
Tuesday’s Championship
Andover 2, Blaine 1 (2OT)
SECTION 7A
Tuesday’s Semifinals
Princeton 5, Hermantown 0
North Branch 4, Duluth Marshall 3, OT
Thursday’s Championship
At Public Schools Stadium
Princeton (16-2-1) vs. North Branch (11-7-1), 7 p.m.