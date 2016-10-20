Prep Scoreboard - Oct. 21

(Northern brackets only)

Friday, Oct. 21

All Games at 7 p.m.

DIVISON 1

No. 8 Appleton North at No. 1 Bay Port

No. 5 D.C. Everest at No. 4 Wisconsin Rapids

No. 6 Chippewa Falls at No. 3 Hudson

No. 7 Green Bay Preble at No. 2 Stevens Point

DIVISON 2

No. 8 Wausau West (5-4) at No. 1 Menomonie (8-1)

No. 5 Ashwaubenon (5-4) at No. 4 Green Bay Southwest (6-3)

No. 6 Pulaski (5-4) at No. 3 Hortonville (6-3)

No. 7 Holmen (6-3) at No. 2 Superior (6-3), 7 p.m.

DIVISON 3

No. 8 Merrill at No. 1 Rice Lake

No. 6 La Crosse Logan at No. 4 Hayward

No. 6 Medford at No. 3 New Richmond

No. 7 Sparta at No. 2 Onalaska

DIVISON 4

No. 8 Altoona (5-4) at No. 1 Osceola (9-0)

No. 5 Northwestern (7-2) at No. 4 St. Croix Central (6-3)

No. 6 Nekoosa (5-4) at No. 3 West Salem (7-2)

No. 7 Amery (5-4) at No. 2 Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau (8-1)

DIVISON 5

No. 8 Cameron at No. 1 Stanley-Boyd

No. 5 Bloomer at No. 4 Elk Mound

No. 6 Colby at No. 3 Stratford

No. 7 St. Croix Falls at No. 2 Durand

DIVISON 6

No. 8 Cochrane-Fountain City at No. 1 Grantsburg

No. 5 Glenwood City at No. 4 Spring Valley

No. 6 Melrose-Mindoro at No. 3 Chetek-Weyerhaeuser

No. 7 Unity at No. 2 Regis

DIVISON 7

No. 8 McDonell Central at No. 1 Bangor

No. 5 Elmwood/Plum City at No. 4 DeSoto

No. 6 Eleva-Strum at No. 3 Turtle Lake

No. 7 Clear Lake at No. 2 Pepin/Alma

WIAA Volleyball Tournament

DIVISON 1

Thursday, Oct. 20

Hudson def. Stevens Point 3-0

Eau Claire Memorial def. New Richmond 3-0

Marshfield def. Wausau East 3-0

Eau Claire North def. Wis. Rapids 3-0

Menomonie def. Superior 3-0

Wausau West def. Chippewa Falls 3-0

Saturday, Oct. 22

Regional Finals

Hudson at No. 1 D.C. Everest

Eau Claire Memorial at Marshfield

Menomonie at Eeau Claire North

Wausau West at No. 2 River Falls

DIVISION 2

Tuesday, Oct. 18

Upper Regional

Hayward def. Ashland 3-0

Rice Lake def. Northwestern 3-0 (25-17, 25-14, 25-9)

Barron def. Amery 3-0

Lower Regional

St. Croix Central def. Ellsworth 3-2

Somerset def. Prescott 3-1

Bloomer def. Baldwin-Woodville 3-0

Thursday, Oct. 20

Rice Lake def. Barron 3-1

Osceola def. Hayward 3-0

Altoona def. St. Croix Central 3-1

Bloomer def. Somerset 3-1

Saturday, Oct. 22

Regional Finals

Rice Lake at Osceola

Bloomer at Altoona

DIVISION 3

Tuesday, Oct. 18

Upper Regional

Phillips def. Spooner 3-0

Cameron def. Chequamegon 3-0

Ladysmith def. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 3-0

Washburn def. Shell Lake 3-0

Lower Regional

Grantsburg def. Glenwood City 3-0

Colfax def. Elk Mound 3-2

Boyceville def. Unity 3-0

St. Croix Falls def. Cumberland 3-0

Thursday, Oct. 20

Phillips def. Cameron 3-1

Washburn def. Ladysmith 3-0

Grantsburg def. Colfax 3-0

St. Croix Falls def. Boyceville 3-0

Saturday, Oct. 22

Regional Finals

Washburn at Phillips

St. Croix Falls at Grantsburg

DIVISION 4

Tuesday, Oct. 18

Upper Regional

Bayfield def. South Shore 3-2

Drummond def. Hurley 3-1

Mellen def. Solon Springs 3-0

Lower Regional

Birchwood def. Winter 3-0

Butternut def. Northwood 3-1

Siren def. Frederic 3-0

Webster def. LCO 3-0

Thursday, Oct. 20

Mercer def. Bayfield 3-0

Mellen def. Drummond 3-0

Birchwood def. Butternut 3-0

Webster def. Siren 3-0

Saturday, Oct. 22

Regional Finals

Mellen at Mercer

Webster at Birchwood

WIAA Boys Soccer

DIVISION 1

Sectional 1

Thursday, Oct. 20

D.C. Everest 6, Eau Claire North 0

Eau Claire Memorial 4, Chippewa Falls 3

Stevens Point 2, Wausau West 1

Hudson 5, Superior 0

Saturday, Oct. 22

Eau Claire Memorial at D.C. Everest, 7 p.m.

Stevens Point at Hudson, 5 p.m.

DIVISION 2

Sectional 1

Thursday, Oct. 20

New Richmond 4, Menomonie 0

La Crosse Logan 2, Holmen 0

River Falls 2, Tomah 0

Onalaska 3, La Crosse Central 0

Saturday, Oct. 22

La Crosse Logan at New Richmond

River Falls at Onalaska

DIVISION 3

Sectional 1

Tuesday, Oct. 18

Spooner/Shell Lake 3, Osceola 2

Thursday, Oct. 20

Amery 7, Spooner 0

Ashland 2, Somerest 0

Baldwin-Woodville 6, Medford 0

Rice Lake 9, Hayward 2

Saturday, Oct. 22

Ashland at Amery, 3 p.m.

Baldwin-Woodville at Rice Lake, 4 p.m.

DIVISION 4

Sectional 1

Tuesday, Oct. 18

Phelps 4, Newman Catholic 3

Thursday, Oct. 20

Barron 10, Pehlps 0

McDonell Central/Regis 1, Three Lakes 1 (4-3)

Northland Pines 5, Washburn 1

Phillips 4, Cumberland 0

Saturday, Oct. 22

McDonell Central at Barron, 1:30 p.m.

Phillips at Northland Pines, 3 p.m.

Minnesota Boys Soccer

SECTION 7AA

Tuesday’s Championship

Andover 1, Blaine 0 (OT)

SECTION 7A

Tuesday’s Semifinals

Chisago Lakes Area 2, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 1 (2OT)

Duluth Denfeld 3, Hermantown 1

Thursday’s Championship

At Chisago Lakes H.S., Lindstrom

Duluth Denfeld (15-4) at Chisago Lakes Area (11-4-2), 7 p.m.

Minnesota Girls Soccer

SECTION 7AA

Tuesday’s Championship

Andover 2, Blaine 1 (2OT)

SECTION 7A

Tuesday’s Semifinals

Princeton 5, Hermantown 0

North Branch 4, Duluth Marshall 3, OT

Thursday’s Championship

At Public Schools Stadium

Princeton (16-2-1) vs. North Branch (11-7-1), 7 p.m.