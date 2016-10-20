Search
    Prep Scoreboard - Oct. 21

    By Superior Telegram Today at 11:13 p.m.

    WIAA Football Tournament

    Level 1 Games

    (Northern brackets only)

    Friday, Oct. 21

    All Games at 7 p.m.

    DIVISON 1

    No. 8 Appleton North at No. 1 Bay Port

    No. 5 D.C. Everest at No. 4 Wisconsin Rapids

    No. 6 Chippewa Falls at No. 3 Hudson

    No. 7 Green Bay Preble at No. 2 Stevens Point

    DIVISON 2

    No. 8 Wausau West (5-4) at No. 1 Menomonie (8-1)

    No. 5 Ashwaubenon (5-4) at No. 4 Green Bay Southwest (6-3)

    No. 6 Pulaski (5-4) at No. 3 Hortonville (6-3)

    No. 7 Holmen (6-3) at No. 2 Superior (6-3), 7 p.m.

    DIVISON 3

    No. 8 Merrill at No. 1 Rice Lake

    No. 6 La Crosse Logan at No. 4 Hayward

    No. 6 Medford at No. 3 New Richmond

    No. 7 Sparta at No. 2 Onalaska

    DIVISON 4

    No. 8 Altoona (5-4) at No. 1 Osceola (9-0)

    No. 5 Northwestern (7-2) at No. 4 St. Croix Central (6-3)

    No. 6 Nekoosa (5-4) at No. 3 West Salem (7-2)

    No. 7 Amery (5-4) at No. 2 Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau (8-1)

    DIVISON 5

    No. 8 Cameron at No. 1 Stanley-Boyd

    No. 5 Bloomer at No. 4 Elk Mound

    No. 6 Colby at No. 3 Stratford

    No. 7 St. Croix Falls at No. 2 Durand

    DIVISON 6

    No. 8 Cochrane-Fountain City at No. 1 Grantsburg

    No. 5 Glenwood City at No. 4 Spring Valley

    No. 6 Melrose-Mindoro at No. 3 Chetek-Weyerhaeuser

    No. 7 Unity at No. 2 Regis

    DIVISON 7

    No. 8 McDonell Central at No. 1 Bangor

    No. 5 Elmwood/Plum City at No. 4 DeSoto

    No. 6 Eleva-Strum at No. 3 Turtle Lake

    No. 7 Clear Lake at No. 2 Pepin/Alma

    WIAA Volleyball Tournament

    DIVISON 1

    Thursday, Oct. 20

    Hudson def. Stevens Point 3-0

    Eau Claire Memorial def. New Richmond 3-0

    Marshfield def. Wausau East 3-0

    Eau Claire North def. Wis. Rapids 3-0

    Menomonie def. Superior 3-0

    Wausau West def. Chippewa Falls 3-0

    Saturday, Oct. 22

    Regional Finals

    Hudson at No. 1 D.C. Everest

    Eau Claire Memorial at Marshfield

    Menomonie at Eeau Claire North

    Wausau West at No. 2 River Falls

    DIVISION 2

    Tuesday, Oct. 18

    Upper Regional

    Hayward def. Ashland 3-0

    Rice Lake def. Northwestern 3-0 (25-17, 25-14, 25-9)

    Barron def. Amery 3-0

    Lower Regional

    St. Croix Central def. Ellsworth 3-2

    Somerset def. Prescott 3-1

    Bloomer def. Baldwin-Woodville 3-0

    Thursday, Oct. 20

    Rice Lake def. Barron 3-1

    Osceola def. Hayward 3-0

    Altoona def. St. Croix Central 3-1

    Bloomer def. Somerset 3-1

    Saturday, Oct. 22

    Regional Finals

    Rice Lake at Osceola

    Bloomer at Altoona

    DIVISION 3

    Tuesday, Oct. 18

    Upper Regional

    Phillips def. Spooner 3-0

    Cameron def. Chequamegon 3-0

    Ladysmith def. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 3-0

    Washburn def. Shell Lake 3-0

    Lower Regional

    Grantsburg def. Glenwood City 3-0

    Colfax def. Elk Mound 3-2

    Boyceville def. Unity 3-0

    St. Croix Falls def. Cumberland 3-0

    Thursday, Oct. 20

    Phillips def. Cameron 3-1

    Washburn def. Ladysmith 3-0

    Grantsburg def. Colfax 3-0

    St. Croix Falls def. Boyceville 3-0

    Saturday, Oct. 22

    Regional Finals

    Washburn at Phillips

    St. Croix Falls at Grantsburg

    DIVISION 4

    Tuesday, Oct. 18

    Upper Regional

    Bayfield def. South Shore 3-2

    Drummond def. Hurley 3-1

    Mellen def. Solon Springs 3-0

    Lower Regional

    Birchwood def. Winter 3-0

    Butternut def. Northwood 3-1

    Siren def. Frederic 3-0

    Webster def. LCO 3-0

    Thursday, Oct. 20

    Mercer def. Bayfield 3-0

    Mellen def. Drummond 3-0

    Birchwood def. Butternut 3-0

    Webster def. Siren 3-0

    Saturday, Oct. 22

    Regional Finals

    Mellen at Mercer

    Webster at Birchwood

    WIAA Boys Soccer

    DIVISION 1

    Sectional 1

    Thursday, Oct. 20

    D.C. Everest 6, Eau Claire North 0

    Eau Claire Memorial 4, Chippewa Falls 3

    Stevens Point 2, Wausau West 1

    Hudson 5, Superior 0

    Saturday, Oct. 22

    Eau Claire Memorial at D.C. Everest, 7 p.m.

    Stevens Point at Hudson, 5 p.m.

    DIVISION 2

    Sectional 1

    Thursday, Oct. 20

    New Richmond 4, Menomonie 0

    La Crosse Logan 2, Holmen 0

    River Falls 2, Tomah 0

    Onalaska 3, La Crosse Central 0

    Saturday, Oct. 22

    La Crosse Logan at New Richmond

    River Falls at Onalaska

    DIVISION 3

    Sectional 1

    Tuesday, Oct. 18

    Spooner/Shell Lake 3, Osceola 2

    Thursday, Oct. 20

    Amery 7, Spooner 0

    Ashland 2, Somerest 0

    Baldwin-Woodville 6, Medford 0

    Rice Lake 9, Hayward 2

    Saturday, Oct. 22

    Ashland at Amery, 3 p.m.

    Baldwin-Woodville at Rice Lake, 4 p.m.

    DIVISION 4

    Sectional 1

    Tuesday, Oct. 18

    Phelps 4, Newman Catholic 3

    Thursday, Oct. 20

    Barron 10, Pehlps 0

    McDonell Central/Regis 1, Three Lakes 1 (4-3)

    Northland Pines 5, Washburn 1

    Phillips 4, Cumberland 0

    Saturday, Oct. 22

    McDonell Central at Barron, 1:30 p.m.

    Phillips at Northland Pines, 3 p.m.

     

    Minnesota Boys Soccer

    SECTION 7AA

    Tuesday’s Championship

    Andover 1, Blaine 0 (OT)

    SECTION 7A

    Tuesday’s Semifinals

    Chisago Lakes Area 2, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 1 (2OT)

    Duluth Denfeld 3, Hermantown 1

    Thursday’s Championship

    At Chisago Lakes H.S., Lindstrom

    Duluth Denfeld (15-4) at Chisago Lakes Area (11-4-2), 7 p.m.

    Minnesota Girls Soccer

    SECTION 7AA

    Tuesday’s Championship

    Andover 2, Blaine 1 (2OT)

    SECTION 7A

    Tuesday’s Semifinals

    Princeton 5, Hermantown 0

    North Branch 4, Duluth Marshall 3, OT

    Thursday’s Championship

    At Public Schools Stadium

    Princeton (16-2-1) vs. North Branch (11-7-1), 7 p.m.

