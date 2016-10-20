Prep Scoreboard - Oct. 20

(Northern brackets only)

Friday, Oct. 21

All Games at 7 p.m.

DIVISON 1

No. 8 Appleton North at No. 1 Bay Port

No. 5 D.C. Everest at No. 4 Wisconsin Rapids

No. 6 Chippewa Falls at No. 3 Hudson

No. 7 Green Bay Preble at No. 2 Stevens Point

DIVISON 2

No. 8 Wausau West (5-4) at No. 1 Menomonie (8-1)

No. 5 Ashwaubenon (5-4) at No. 4 Green Bay Southwest (6-3)

No. 6 Pulaski (5-4) at No. 3 Hortonville (6-3)

No. 7 Holmen (6-3) at No. 2 Superior (6-3), 7 p.m.

DIVISON 3

No. 8 Merrill at No. 1 Rice Lake

No. 6 La Crosse Logan at No. 4 Hayward

No. 6 Medford at No. 3 New Richmond

No. 7 Sparta at No. 2 Onalaska

DIVISON 4

No. 8 Altoona (5-4) at No. 1 Osceola (9-0)

No. 5 Northwestern (7-2) at No. 4 St. Croix Central (6-3)

No. 6 Nekoosa (5-4) at No. 3 West Salem (7-2)

No. 7 Amery (5-4) at No. 2 Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau (8-1)

DIVISON 5

No. 8 Cameron at No. 1 Stanley-Boyd

No. 5 Bloomer at No. 4 Elk Mound

No. 6 Colby at No. 3 Stratford

No. 7 St. Croix Falls at No. 2 Durand

DIVISON 6

No. 8 Cochrane-Fountain City at No. 1 Grantsburg

No. 5 Glenwood City at No. 4 Spring Valley

No. 6 Melrose-Mindoro at No. 3 Chetek-Weyerhaeuser

No. 7 Unity at No. 2 Regis

DIVISON 7

No. 8 McDonell Central at No. 1 Bangor

No. 5 Elmwood/Plum City at No. 4 DeSoto

No. 6 Eleva-Strum at No. 3 Turtle Lake

No. 7 Clear Lake at No. 2 Pepin/Alma

WIAA Volleyball Tournament

DIVISON 1

Thursday, Oct. 20

No. 9 Stevens Point at No. 8 Hudson

No. 12 New Richmond at No. 5 Eau Claire Memorial

No. 13 Wausau East at No. 4 Marshfield

No. 14 Wis. Rapids at No. 3 Eau Claire North

No. 11 Superior at No. 6 Menomonie

No. 10 Chippewa Falls at No. 7 Wausau West

Saturday, Oct. 22

Regional Finals

Stevens Point-Hudson winner at No. 1 D.C. Everest

ECM-NR winner vs. WE-Marshfield winner

ECN-WR winner vs. Superior-Men. Winner

WW-CF winner at No. 2 River Falls

DIVISION 2

Tuesday, Oct. 18

Upper Regional

Hayward def. Ashland 3-0

Rice Lake def. Northwestern 3-0 (25-17, 25-14, 25-9)

Barron def. Amery 3-0

Lower Regional

St. Croix Central def. Ellsworth 3-2

Somerset def. Prescott 3-1

Bloomer def. Baldwin-Woodville 3-0

Thursday, Oct. 20

Barron at Rice Lake, 7 p.m.

Hayward at Osceola, 7 p.m.

St. Croix Central at Altoona

Somersetat Bloomer

Saturday, Oct. 22

Regional Finals

Barron-RL winner vs. Hayward-Osceola winner

SCC-Altoona winner vs. Somerset- Bloomer winner

DIVISION 3

Tuesday, Oct. 18

Upper Regional

Phillips def. Spooner 3-0

Cameron def. Chequamegon 3-0

Ladysmith def. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 3-0

Washburn def. Shell Lake 3-0

Lower Regional

Grantsburg def. Glenwood City 3-0

Colfax def. Elk Mound 3-2

Boyceville def. Unity 3-0

St. Croix Falls def. Cumberland 3-0

Thursday, Oct. 20

Cameron at Phillips

Ladysmith at Washburn

Colfax at Grantsburg

Boyceville at St. Croix Falls

Saturday, Oct. 22

Regional Finals

Cameron-Phillips winner vs. Ladysmith-Washburn winner

Colfax-Grantsburg winner vs. Boyceville-SCF winner

DIVISION 4

Tuesday, Oct. 18

Upper Regional

Bayfield def. South Shore 3-2

Drummond def. Hurley 3-1

Mellen def. Solon Springs 3-0

Lower Regional

Birchwood def. Winter 3-0

Butternut def. Northwood 3-1

Siren def. Frederic 3-0

Webster def. LCO 3-0

Thursday, Oct. 20

Bayfield at No. 1 Mercer

Drummond at Mellen

Butternut at Birchwood

Siren at Webster

Saturday, Oct. 22

Regional Finals

Bayfield-Mercer winner vs. Drummond-Mellen winner

Butternut-Birchwood winner vs. Siren-Webster winner

WIAA Boys Soccer

DIVISION 1

Sectional 1

Thursday, Oct. 20

No. 8 Eau Claire North at No. l D.C. Everest, 7 p.m.

No. 5 Chippewa Falls at No. 4 E.C. Memorial, 4 p.m.

No. 6 Wausau West at No. 3 Stevens Point, 7 p.m.

No. 7 Superior at No. 2 Hudson, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 22

ECN-DCE winner vs. CF-ECM winner

WW-SP winner vs. Superior-Hudson winner

DIVISION 2

Sectional 1

Thursday, Oct. 20

No. 8 Menomonie at No. 1 New Richmond, 4 p.m.

No. 5 Holmen at No. 4 La Crosse Logan, 7 p.m.

No. 6 Tomah at No. 3 River Falls, 4 p.m.

No. 7 La Crosse Central at No. 2 Onalaska, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 22

Menomonie-NR winner vs. Holmen-LCL winner

Tomah-RF winner vs. LCC-Onalaska winner

DIVISION 3

Sectional 1

Tuesday, Oct. 18

Spooner/Shell Lake 3, Osceola 2

Thursday, Oct. 20

Spooner at No. 1 Amery, 4 p.m.

No. 5 Ashland at No. 4 Somerest, 4 p.m.

No. 6 Medford at No. 3 Baldwin-Woodville, 4 p.m.

No. 7 Hayward at No. 2 Rice Lake, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 22

Spooner-Amery winner vs. Ashland-Somerest winner

Medford-BW winner vs. Hayward-RL winner

DIVISION 4

Sectional 1

Tuesday, Oct. 18

Phelps 4, Newman Catholic 3

Thursday, Oct. 20

Pehlps at No. 1 Barron, 4 p.m.

No. 5 Three Lakes at No. 4 McDonell-Central/Regis, 4 p.m.

No. 6 Washburn at No. 3 Northland Pines, 4 p.m.

No. 7 Cumberland at No. 2 Phillips, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 22

Pehlps-Barron winner vs. TL-MCR winner

Washburn-NP winner vs. Cumberland-Phillips winner

Minnesota Boys Soccer

SECTION 7AA

Tuesday’s Championship

Andover 1, Blaine 0 (OT)

SECTION 7A

Tuesday’s Semifinals

Chisago Lakes Area 2, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 1 (2OT)

Duluth Denfeld 3, Hermantown 1

Thursday’s Championship

At Chisago Lakes H.S., Lindstrom

Duluth Denfeld (15-4) at Chisago Lakes Area (11-4-2), 7 p.m.

Minnesota Girls Soccer

SECTION 7AA

Tuesday’s Championship

Andover 2, Blaine 1 (2OT)

SECTION 7A

Tuesday’s Semifinals

Princeton 5, Hermantown 0

North Branch 4, Duluth Marshall 3, OT

Thursday’s Championship

At Public Schools Stadium

Princeton (16-2-1) vs. North Branch (11-7-1), 7 p.m.