    Prep Scoreboard - Oct. 20

    By Superior Telegram Today at 10:30 a.m.

    WIAA Football Tournament

    Level 1 Games

    (Northern brackets only)

    Friday, Oct. 21

    All Games at 7 p.m.

    DIVISON 1

    No. 8 Appleton North at No. 1 Bay Port

    No. 5 D.C. Everest at No. 4 Wisconsin Rapids

    No. 6 Chippewa Falls at No. 3 Hudson

    No. 7 Green Bay Preble at No. 2 Stevens Point

    DIVISON 2

    No. 8 Wausau West (5-4) at No. 1 Menomonie (8-1)

    No. 5 Ashwaubenon (5-4) at No. 4 Green Bay Southwest (6-3)

    No. 6 Pulaski (5-4) at No. 3 Hortonville (6-3)

    No. 7 Holmen (6-3) at No. 2 Superior (6-3), 7 p.m.

    DIVISON 3

    No. 8 Merrill at No. 1 Rice Lake

    No. 6 La Crosse Logan at No. 4 Hayward

    No. 6 Medford at No. 3 New Richmond

    No. 7 Sparta at No. 2 Onalaska

    DIVISON 4

    No. 8 Altoona (5-4) at No. 1 Osceola (9-0)

    No. 5 Northwestern (7-2) at No. 4 St. Croix Central (6-3)

    No. 6 Nekoosa (5-4) at No. 3 West Salem (7-2)

    No. 7 Amery (5-4) at No. 2 Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau (8-1)

    DIVISON 5

    No. 8 Cameron at No. 1 Stanley-Boyd

    No. 5 Bloomer at No. 4 Elk Mound

    No. 6 Colby at No. 3 Stratford

    No. 7 St. Croix Falls at No. 2 Durand

    DIVISON 6

    No. 8 Cochrane-Fountain City at No. 1 Grantsburg

    No. 5 Glenwood City at No. 4 Spring Valley

    No. 6 Melrose-Mindoro at No. 3 Chetek-Weyerhaeuser

    No. 7 Unity at No. 2 Regis

    DIVISON 7

    No. 8 McDonell Central at No. 1 Bangor

    No. 5 Elmwood/Plum City at No. 4 DeSoto

    No. 6 Eleva-Strum at No. 3 Turtle Lake

    No. 7 Clear Lake at No. 2 Pepin/Alma

    WIAA Volleyball Tournament

    DIVISON 1

    Thursday, Oct. 20

    No. 9 Stevens Point at No. 8 Hudson

    No. 12 New Richmond at No. 5 Eau Claire Memorial

    No. 13 Wausau East at No. 4 Marshfield

    No. 14 Wis. Rapids at No. 3 Eau Claire North

    No. 11 Superior at No. 6 Menomonie

    No. 10 Chippewa Falls at No. 7 Wausau West

    Saturday, Oct. 22

    Regional Finals

    Stevens Point-Hudson winner at No. 1 D.C. Everest

    ECM-NR winner vs. WE-Marshfield winner

    ECN-WR winner vs. Superior-Men. Winner

    WW-CF winner at No. 2 River Falls

    DIVISION 2

    Tuesday, Oct. 18

    Upper Regional

    Hayward def. Ashland 3-0

    Rice Lake def. Northwestern 3-0 (25-17, 25-14, 25-9)

    Barron def. Amery 3-0

    Lower Regional

    St. Croix Central def. Ellsworth 3-2

    Somerset def. Prescott 3-1

    Bloomer def. Baldwin-Woodville 3-0

    Thursday, Oct. 20

    Barron at Rice Lake, 7 p.m.

    Hayward at Osceola, 7 p.m.

    St. Croix Central at Altoona

    Somersetat Bloomer

    Saturday, Oct. 22

    Regional Finals

    Barron-RL winner vs. Hayward-Osceola winner

    SCC-Altoona winner vs. Somerset- Bloomer winner

    DIVISION 3

    Tuesday, Oct. 18

    Upper Regional

    Phillips def. Spooner 3-0

    Cameron def. Chequamegon 3-0

    Ladysmith def. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 3-0

    Washburn def. Shell Lake 3-0

    Lower Regional

    Grantsburg def. Glenwood City 3-0

    Colfax def. Elk Mound 3-2

    Boyceville def. Unity 3-0

    St. Croix Falls def. Cumberland 3-0

    Thursday, Oct. 20

    Cameron at Phillips

    Ladysmith at Washburn

    Colfax at Grantsburg

    Boyceville at St. Croix Falls

    Saturday, Oct. 22

    Regional Finals

    Cameron-Phillips winner vs. Ladysmith-Washburn winner

    Colfax-Grantsburg winner vs. Boyceville-SCF winner

    DIVISION 4

    Tuesday, Oct. 18

    Upper Regional

    Bayfield def. South Shore 3-2

    Drummond def. Hurley 3-1

    Mellen def. Solon Springs 3-0

    Lower Regional

    Birchwood def. Winter 3-0

    Butternut def. Northwood 3-1

    Siren def. Frederic 3-0

    Webster def. LCO 3-0

    Thursday, Oct. 20

    Bayfield at No. 1 Mercer

    Drummond at Mellen

    Butternut at Birchwood

    Siren at Webster

    Saturday, Oct. 22

    Regional Finals

    Bayfield-Mercer winner vs. Drummond-Mellen winner

    Butternut-Birchwood winner vs. Siren-Webster winner

    WIAA Boys Soccer

    DIVISION 1

    Sectional 1

    Thursday, Oct. 20

    No. 8 Eau Claire North at No. l D.C. Everest, 7 p.m.

    No. 5 Chippewa Falls at No. 4 E.C. Memorial, 4 p.m.

    No. 6 Wausau West at No. 3 Stevens Point, 7 p.m.

    No. 7 Superior at No. 2 Hudson, 5 p.m.

    Saturday, Oct. 22

    ECN-DCE winner vs. CF-ECM winner

    WW-SP winner vs. Superior-Hudson winner

    DIVISION 2

    Sectional 1

    Thursday, Oct. 20

    No. 8 Menomonie at No. 1 New Richmond, 4 p.m.

    No. 5 Holmen at No. 4 La Crosse Logan, 7 p.m.

    No. 6 Tomah at No. 3 River Falls, 4 p.m.

    No. 7 La Crosse Central at No. 2 Onalaska, 7 p.m.

    Saturday, Oct. 22

    Menomonie-NR winner vs. Holmen-LCL winner

    Tomah-RF winner vs. LCC-Onalaska winner

    DIVISION 3

    Sectional 1

    Tuesday, Oct. 18

    Spooner/Shell Lake 3, Osceola 2

    Thursday, Oct. 20

    Spooner at No. 1 Amery, 4 p.m.

    No. 5 Ashland at No. 4 Somerest, 4 p.m.

    No. 6 Medford at No. 3 Baldwin-Woodville, 4 p.m.

    No. 7 Hayward at No. 2 Rice Lake, 7 p.m.

    Saturday, Oct. 22

    Spooner-Amery winner vs. Ashland-Somerest winner

    Medford-BW winner vs. Hayward-RL winner

    DIVISION 4

    Sectional 1

    Tuesday, Oct. 18

    Phelps 4, Newman Catholic 3

    Thursday, Oct. 20

    Pehlps at No. 1 Barron, 4 p.m.

    No. 5 Three Lakes at No. 4 McDonell-Central/Regis, 4 p.m.

    No. 6 Washburn at No. 3 Northland Pines, 4 p.m.

    No. 7 Cumberland at No. 2 Phillips, 7 p.m.

    Saturday, Oct. 22

    Pehlps-Barron winner vs. TL-MCR winner

    Washburn-NP winner vs. Cumberland-Phillips winner

    Minnesota Boys Soccer

    SECTION 7AA

    Tuesday’s Championship

    Andover 1, Blaine 0 (OT)

    SECTION 7A

    Tuesday’s Semifinals

    Chisago Lakes Area 2, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 1 (2OT)

    Duluth Denfeld 3, Hermantown 1

    Thursday’s Championship

    At Chisago Lakes H.S., Lindstrom

    Duluth Denfeld (15-4) at Chisago Lakes Area (11-4-2), 7 p.m.

    Minnesota Girls Soccer

    SECTION 7AA

    Tuesday’s Championship

    Andover 2, Blaine 1 (2OT)

    SECTION 7A

    Tuesday’s Semifinals

    Princeton 5, Hermantown 0

    North Branch 4, Duluth Marshall 3, OT

    Thursday’s Championship

    At Public Schools Stadium

    Princeton (16-2-1) vs. North Branch (11-7-1), 7 p.m.

