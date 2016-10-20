Prep Scoreboard - Oct. 20
WIAA Football Tournament
Level 1 Games
(Northern brackets only)
Friday, Oct. 21
All Games at 7 p.m.
DIVISON 1
No. 8 Appleton North at No. 1 Bay Port
No. 5 D.C. Everest at No. 4 Wisconsin Rapids
No. 6 Chippewa Falls at No. 3 Hudson
No. 7 Green Bay Preble at No. 2 Stevens Point
DIVISON 2
No. 8 Wausau West (5-4) at No. 1 Menomonie (8-1)
No. 5 Ashwaubenon (5-4) at No. 4 Green Bay Southwest (6-3)
No. 6 Pulaski (5-4) at No. 3 Hortonville (6-3)
No. 7 Holmen (6-3) at No. 2 Superior (6-3), 7 p.m.
DIVISON 3
No. 8 Merrill at No. 1 Rice Lake
No. 6 La Crosse Logan at No. 4 Hayward
No. 6 Medford at No. 3 New Richmond
No. 7 Sparta at No. 2 Onalaska
DIVISON 4
No. 8 Altoona (5-4) at No. 1 Osceola (9-0)
No. 5 Northwestern (7-2) at No. 4 St. Croix Central (6-3)
No. 6 Nekoosa (5-4) at No. 3 West Salem (7-2)
No. 7 Amery (5-4) at No. 2 Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau (8-1)
DIVISON 5
No. 8 Cameron at No. 1 Stanley-Boyd
No. 5 Bloomer at No. 4 Elk Mound
No. 6 Colby at No. 3 Stratford
No. 7 St. Croix Falls at No. 2 Durand
DIVISON 6
No. 8 Cochrane-Fountain City at No. 1 Grantsburg
No. 5 Glenwood City at No. 4 Spring Valley
No. 6 Melrose-Mindoro at No. 3 Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
No. 7 Unity at No. 2 Regis
DIVISON 7
No. 8 McDonell Central at No. 1 Bangor
No. 5 Elmwood/Plum City at No. 4 DeSoto
No. 6 Eleva-Strum at No. 3 Turtle Lake
No. 7 Clear Lake at No. 2 Pepin/Alma
WIAA Volleyball Tournament
DIVISON 1
Thursday, Oct. 20
No. 9 Stevens Point at No. 8 Hudson
No. 12 New Richmond at No. 5 Eau Claire Memorial
No. 13 Wausau East at No. 4 Marshfield
No. 14 Wis. Rapids at No. 3 Eau Claire North
No. 11 Superior at No. 6 Menomonie
No. 10 Chippewa Falls at No. 7 Wausau West
Saturday, Oct. 22
Regional Finals
Stevens Point-Hudson winner at No. 1 D.C. Everest
ECM-NR winner vs. WE-Marshfield winner
ECN-WR winner vs. Superior-Men. Winner
WW-CF winner at No. 2 River Falls
DIVISION 2
Tuesday, Oct. 18
Upper Regional
Hayward def. Ashland 3-0
Rice Lake def. Northwestern 3-0 (25-17, 25-14, 25-9)
Barron def. Amery 3-0
Lower Regional
St. Croix Central def. Ellsworth 3-2
Somerset def. Prescott 3-1
Bloomer def. Baldwin-Woodville 3-0
Thursday, Oct. 20
Barron at Rice Lake, 7 p.m.
Hayward at Osceola, 7 p.m.
St. Croix Central at Altoona
Somersetat Bloomer
Saturday, Oct. 22
Regional Finals
Barron-RL winner vs. Hayward-Osceola winner
SCC-Altoona winner vs. Somerset- Bloomer winner
DIVISION 3
Tuesday, Oct. 18
Upper Regional
Phillips def. Spooner 3-0
Cameron def. Chequamegon 3-0
Ladysmith def. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 3-0
Washburn def. Shell Lake 3-0
Lower Regional
Grantsburg def. Glenwood City 3-0
Colfax def. Elk Mound 3-2
Boyceville def. Unity 3-0
St. Croix Falls def. Cumberland 3-0
Thursday, Oct. 20
Cameron at Phillips
Ladysmith at Washburn
Colfax at Grantsburg
Boyceville at St. Croix Falls
Saturday, Oct. 22
Regional Finals
Cameron-Phillips winner vs. Ladysmith-Washburn winner
Colfax-Grantsburg winner vs. Boyceville-SCF winner
DIVISION 4
Tuesday, Oct. 18
Upper Regional
Bayfield def. South Shore 3-2
Drummond def. Hurley 3-1
Mellen def. Solon Springs 3-0
Lower Regional
Birchwood def. Winter 3-0
Butternut def. Northwood 3-1
Siren def. Frederic 3-0
Webster def. LCO 3-0
Thursday, Oct. 20
Bayfield at No. 1 Mercer
Drummond at Mellen
Butternut at Birchwood
Siren at Webster
Saturday, Oct. 22
Regional Finals
Bayfield-Mercer winner vs. Drummond-Mellen winner
Butternut-Birchwood winner vs. Siren-Webster winner
WIAA Boys Soccer
DIVISION 1
Sectional 1
Thursday, Oct. 20
No. 8 Eau Claire North at No. l D.C. Everest, 7 p.m.
No. 5 Chippewa Falls at No. 4 E.C. Memorial, 4 p.m.
No. 6 Wausau West at No. 3 Stevens Point, 7 p.m.
No. 7 Superior at No. 2 Hudson, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 22
ECN-DCE winner vs. CF-ECM winner
WW-SP winner vs. Superior-Hudson winner
DIVISION 2
Sectional 1
Thursday, Oct. 20
No. 8 Menomonie at No. 1 New Richmond, 4 p.m.
No. 5 Holmen at No. 4 La Crosse Logan, 7 p.m.
No. 6 Tomah at No. 3 River Falls, 4 p.m.
No. 7 La Crosse Central at No. 2 Onalaska, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 22
Menomonie-NR winner vs. Holmen-LCL winner
Tomah-RF winner vs. LCC-Onalaska winner
DIVISION 3
Sectional 1
Tuesday, Oct. 18
Spooner/Shell Lake 3, Osceola 2
Thursday, Oct. 20
Spooner at No. 1 Amery, 4 p.m.
No. 5 Ashland at No. 4 Somerest, 4 p.m.
No. 6 Medford at No. 3 Baldwin-Woodville, 4 p.m.
No. 7 Hayward at No. 2 Rice Lake, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 22
Spooner-Amery winner vs. Ashland-Somerest winner
Medford-BW winner vs. Hayward-RL winner
DIVISION 4
Sectional 1
Tuesday, Oct. 18
Phelps 4, Newman Catholic 3
Thursday, Oct. 20
Pehlps at No. 1 Barron, 4 p.m.
No. 5 Three Lakes at No. 4 McDonell-Central/Regis, 4 p.m.
No. 6 Washburn at No. 3 Northland Pines, 4 p.m.
No. 7 Cumberland at No. 2 Phillips, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 22
Pehlps-Barron winner vs. TL-MCR winner
Washburn-NP winner vs. Cumberland-Phillips winner
Minnesota Boys Soccer
SECTION 7AA
Tuesday’s Championship
Andover 1, Blaine 0 (OT)
SECTION 7A
Tuesday’s Semifinals
Chisago Lakes Area 2, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 1 (2OT)
Duluth Denfeld 3, Hermantown 1
Thursday’s Championship
At Chisago Lakes H.S., Lindstrom
Duluth Denfeld (15-4) at Chisago Lakes Area (11-4-2), 7 p.m.
Minnesota Girls Soccer
SECTION 7AA
Tuesday’s Championship
Andover 2, Blaine 1 (2OT)
SECTION 7A
Tuesday’s Semifinals
Princeton 5, Hermantown 0
North Branch 4, Duluth Marshall 3, OT
Thursday’s Championship
At Public Schools Stadium
Princeton (16-2-1) vs. North Branch (11-7-1), 7 p.m.