    Prep Scoreboard - Oct. 19

    By Superior Telegram Today at 9:17 a.m.

    Big Rivers Conference - Football

    Final Standings

    xy-Menomonie (8-1).......................................... 7-0

    y-Rice Lake (7-2)............................................. 5-2

    y-Hudson (7-2)................................................ 5-2

    y-Chippewa Falls (5-4)...................................... 4-3

    y-Superior (6-3)................................................. 4-3

    Eau Claire Memorial (4-5)................................... 2-5

    River Falls (2-7)............................................... 1-6

    Eau Claire North (0-9)....................................... 0-7

    Friday, Oct. 14

    Superior 42, Eau Claire North 0

    Hudson 45, River Falls 21

    Menomonie 28, Chippewa Falls 6

    Rice Lake 33, Eau Claire Memorial 24

    Heart O’ North Conference - Football

    Final Standings

    xy-Northwestern (7-2)......................................... 6-1

    xy-Hayward (8-1)............................................ 6-1

    xy-Chetek-Weyerhaeuser (8-1)............................ 6-1

    y-Bloomer (6-3)............................................... 4-3

    Cumberland (3-6)............................................ 3-4

    Ladysmith (3-6)............................................... 2-5

    Spooner (1-8)................................................. 1-6

    Barron (0-9).................................................... 0-7

    Friday, Oct. 14

    Bloomer 56, Barron 14

    Haywasrd 35, Cumberland 0

    Northwestern 51, Ladysmith 13

    Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 50, Spooner 0

    Lakeland 8-Man Conference - Football

    Prairie Farm (7-1)............................................. 5-1

    Luck (6-3)...................................................... 5-1

    Northwood-Solon Springs (6-2)............................... 4-2

    Siren (6-3)...................................................... 4-2

    Winter (4-4).................................................... 2-4

    Bruce (4-5)..................................................... 1-5

    Mellen (1-6).................................................... 0-6

    Friday, Oct. 14

    Winter 62, Bruce 23

    Prairie Farm 34, Luck 24

    Siren 58, Mellen 8

    WIAA Football Tournament

    Level 1 Games

    Friday, Oct. 21

    All Games at 7 p.m.

    DIVISON 1

    No. 8 Appleton North at no. 1 Bay Port

    No. 5 D.C. Everest at No. 4 Wis. Rapids

    No. 6 Chippewa Falls at No. 3 Hudson

    No. 7 Green Bay Preble at No. 2 Stevens Point

    DIVISON 2

    No. 8 Wausau West at No. 1 Menomonie

    No. 5 Ashwaubenon at No. 4 Green Bay Southwest

    No. 6 Pulaski at No. 3 Hortonville

    No. 7 Holmen at No. 2 Superior

    DIVISON 3

    No. 8 Merrill at No. 1 Rice Lake

    No. 6 La Crosse Logan at No. 4 Hayward

    No. 6 Medford at No. 3 New Richmond

    No. 7 Sparta at No. 2 Onalaska

    DIVISON 4

    No. 8 Altoona at No. 1 Osceola

    No. 5 Northwestern at No. 4 St. Croix Central

    No. 6 Nekoosa at No. 3 West Salem

    No. 7 Amery at No. 2 G.E.T.

    DIVISON 5

    No. 8 Cameron at No. 1 Stanley-Boyd

    No. 5 Bloomer at No. 4 Elk Mound

    No. 6 Colby at No. 3 Stratford

    No. 7 St. Croix Falls at No. 2 Durand

    DIVISON 6

    No. 8 Cochrane-Fountain City at No. 1 Grantsburg

    No. 5 Glenwood City at No. 4 Spring Valley

    No. 6 Melrose-Mindoro at No. 3 Chetek-Weyerhaeuser

    No. 7 Unity at No. 2 Regis

    DIVISON 7

    No. 8 McDonell Central at No. 1 Bangor

    No. 5 Elmwood/Plum City at No. 4 DeSoto

    No. 6 Eleva-Strum at No. 3 Turtle Lake

    No. 7 Clear Lake at No. 2 Pepin/Alma

    WIAA Volleyball Tournament

    DIVISON 1

    Thursday, Oct. 20

    No. 9 Stevens Point at No. 8 Hudson

    No. 12 New Richmond at No. 5 Eau Claire Memorial

    No. 13 Wausau East at No. 4 Marshfield

    No. 14 Wis. Rapids at No. 3 Eau Claire North

    No. 11 Superior at No. 6 Menomonie

    No. 10 Chippewa Falls at No. 7 Wausau West

    DIVISION 2

    Tuesday, Oct. 18

    Hayward def. Ashland 25-18, 25-23, 25-12

    Rice Lake def. Northwestern 25-17, 25-14, 25-9

    Barron def. Amery 25-14, 25-17, 25-18

    Thursday, Oct. 20

    No. 3 Barron at No. 2 Rice Lake, 7 p.m.

    No. 4 Hayward at No. 1 Osceola, 7 p.m.

    Saturday, Oct. 22

    Regional Final, 7 p.m.

    DIVISION 3

    Tuesday, Oct. 18

    Upper Regional

    Phillips def. Spooner 3-0

    Cameron def. Chequamegon 3-0

    Ladysmith def. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 3-0

    Washburn def. Shell Lake 3-0

    Lower Regional

    Grantsburg def. Glenwood City 3-0

    Colfax def. Elk Mound 3-2

    Boyceville def. Unity 3-0

    St. Croix Falls def. Cumberland 3-0

    Thursday, Oct. 20

    Cameron at Phillips

    Ladysmith at Washburn

    Colfax at Grantsburg

    Boyceville at St. Croix Falls

    Saturday, Oct. 22

    Regional Finals

    Cameron-Phillips winner vs. Ladysmith-Washburn winner

    Colfax-Grantsburg winner vs. Boyceville-SCF winner

    DIVISION 4

    Tuesday, Oct. 18

    Upper Regional

    Bayfield def. South Shore 3-2

    Drummond def. Hurley 3-1

    Mellen def. Solon Springs 3-0

    Lower Regional

    Birchwood def. Winter 3-0

    Butternut def. Northwood 3-1

    Siren def. Frederic 3-0

    Webster def. LCO 3-0

    Thursday, Oct. 20

    Bayfield at No. 1 Mercer

    Drummond at Mellen

    Butternut at Birchwood

    Siren at Webster

    Saturday, Oct. 22

    Regional Finals

    Bayfield-Mercer winner vs. Drummond-Mellen winner

    Butternut-Birchwood winner vs. Siren-Webster winner

    WIAA Boys Soccer

    DIVISION 1

    Thursday, Oct. 20

    No. 8 E.C. North at No. 1 D.C. Everest

    No. 5 Chip. Falls at No. 4 E.C. Memorial

    No. 6 Wau. West at No. 3 Stevens Point

    No. 7 Superior at No. 2 Hudson, 5 p.m.

    DIVISION 3

    Tuesday, Oct. 18

    No. 9 Spooner at No. 8 Osceola, 4 p.m.

    Thursday, Oct. 20

    Sp.-Osc. winner at No. 1 Amery

    No. 5 Ashland at No. 4 Somerest, 4 p.m.

    No. 6 Medford at No. 3 B-Woodville

    No. 7 Hayward at No. 2 Rice Lake, 7 p.m.

    DIVISION 4

    Tuesday, Oct 18

    No. 9 Newman Catholic at No. 8 Phelps

    Thursday, Oct. 20

    NC-Pehlps winner at No. 1 Barron

    No. 5 Three Lakes at No. 4 McDonell,

    No. 6 Washburn at No. 3 N’land Pines

    No. 7 Cumberland at No. 2 Phillips

    Minnesota Boys Soccer

    SECTION 7AA

    Tuesday’s Championship

    Andover 1, Blaine 0 (OT)

    SECTION 7A

    Tuesday’s Semifinals

    Chisago Lakes Area 2, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 1 (2OT)

    Duluth Denfeld 3, Hermantown 1

    Thursday’s Championship

    At Chisago Lakes High School, Lindstrom

    Duluth Denfeld (15-4) at Chisago Lakes Area (11-4-2), 7 p.m.

    Minnesota Girls Soccer

    SECTION 7AA

    Tuesday’s Championship

    Andover 2, Blaine 1 (2OT)

    SECTION 7A

    Tuesday’s Semifinals

    Princeton 5, Hermantown 0

    North Branch 4, Duluth Marshall 3, OT

    Thursday’s Championship

    At Public Schools Stadium

    Princeton (16-2-1) vs. North Branch (11-7-1), 7 p.m.

    Explore related topics:sportsprepssuperior spartans tiger football
