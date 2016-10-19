Prep Scoreboard - Oct. 19
Big Rivers Conference - Football
Final Standings
xy-Menomonie (8-1).......................................... 7-0
y-Rice Lake (7-2)............................................. 5-2
y-Hudson (7-2)................................................ 5-2
y-Chippewa Falls (5-4)...................................... 4-3
y-Superior (6-3)................................................. 4-3
Eau Claire Memorial (4-5)................................... 2-5
River Falls (2-7)............................................... 1-6
Eau Claire North (0-9)....................................... 0-7
Friday, Oct. 14
Superior 42, Eau Claire North 0
Hudson 45, River Falls 21
Menomonie 28, Chippewa Falls 6
Rice Lake 33, Eau Claire Memorial 24
Heart O’ North Conference - Football
Final Standings
xy-Northwestern (7-2)......................................... 6-1
xy-Hayward (8-1)............................................ 6-1
xy-Chetek-Weyerhaeuser (8-1)............................ 6-1
y-Bloomer (6-3)............................................... 4-3
Cumberland (3-6)............................................ 3-4
Ladysmith (3-6)............................................... 2-5
Spooner (1-8)................................................. 1-6
Barron (0-9).................................................... 0-7
Friday, Oct. 14
Bloomer 56, Barron 14
Haywasrd 35, Cumberland 0
Northwestern 51, Ladysmith 13
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 50, Spooner 0
Lakeland 8-Man Conference - Football
Prairie Farm (7-1)............................................. 5-1
Luck (6-3)...................................................... 5-1
Northwood-Solon Springs (6-2)............................... 4-2
Siren (6-3)...................................................... 4-2
Winter (4-4).................................................... 2-4
Bruce (4-5)..................................................... 1-5
Mellen (1-6).................................................... 0-6
Friday, Oct. 14
Winter 62, Bruce 23
Prairie Farm 34, Luck 24
Siren 58, Mellen 8
WIAA Football Tournament
Level 1 Games
Friday, Oct. 21
All Games at 7 p.m.
DIVISON 1
No. 8 Appleton North at no. 1 Bay Port
No. 5 D.C. Everest at No. 4 Wis. Rapids
No. 6 Chippewa Falls at No. 3 Hudson
No. 7 Green Bay Preble at No. 2 Stevens Point
DIVISON 2
No. 8 Wausau West at No. 1 Menomonie
No. 5 Ashwaubenon at No. 4 Green Bay Southwest
No. 6 Pulaski at No. 3 Hortonville
No. 7 Holmen at No. 2 Superior
DIVISON 3
No. 8 Merrill at No. 1 Rice Lake
No. 6 La Crosse Logan at No. 4 Hayward
No. 6 Medford at No. 3 New Richmond
No. 7 Sparta at No. 2 Onalaska
DIVISON 4
No. 8 Altoona at No. 1 Osceola
No. 5 Northwestern at No. 4 St. Croix Central
No. 6 Nekoosa at No. 3 West Salem
No. 7 Amery at No. 2 G.E.T.
DIVISON 5
No. 8 Cameron at No. 1 Stanley-Boyd
No. 5 Bloomer at No. 4 Elk Mound
No. 6 Colby at No. 3 Stratford
No. 7 St. Croix Falls at No. 2 Durand
DIVISON 6
No. 8 Cochrane-Fountain City at No. 1 Grantsburg
No. 5 Glenwood City at No. 4 Spring Valley
No. 6 Melrose-Mindoro at No. 3 Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
No. 7 Unity at No. 2 Regis
DIVISON 7
No. 8 McDonell Central at No. 1 Bangor
No. 5 Elmwood/Plum City at No. 4 DeSoto
No. 6 Eleva-Strum at No. 3 Turtle Lake
No. 7 Clear Lake at No. 2 Pepin/Alma
WIAA Volleyball Tournament
DIVISON 1
Thursday, Oct. 20
No. 9 Stevens Point at No. 8 Hudson
No. 12 New Richmond at No. 5 Eau Claire Memorial
No. 13 Wausau East at No. 4 Marshfield
No. 14 Wis. Rapids at No. 3 Eau Claire North
No. 11 Superior at No. 6 Menomonie
No. 10 Chippewa Falls at No. 7 Wausau West
DIVISION 2
Tuesday, Oct. 18
Hayward def. Ashland 25-18, 25-23, 25-12
Rice Lake def. Northwestern 25-17, 25-14, 25-9
Barron def. Amery 25-14, 25-17, 25-18
Thursday, Oct. 20
No. 3 Barron at No. 2 Rice Lake, 7 p.m.
No. 4 Hayward at No. 1 Osceola, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 22
Regional Final, 7 p.m.
DIVISION 3
Tuesday, Oct. 18
Upper Regional
Phillips def. Spooner 3-0
Cameron def. Chequamegon 3-0
Ladysmith def. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 3-0
Washburn def. Shell Lake 3-0
Lower Regional
Grantsburg def. Glenwood City 3-0
Colfax def. Elk Mound 3-2
Boyceville def. Unity 3-0
St. Croix Falls def. Cumberland 3-0
Thursday, Oct. 20
Cameron at Phillips
Ladysmith at Washburn
Colfax at Grantsburg
Boyceville at St. Croix Falls
Saturday, Oct. 22
Regional Finals
Cameron-Phillips winner vs. Ladysmith-Washburn winner
Colfax-Grantsburg winner vs. Boyceville-SCF winner
DIVISION 4
Tuesday, Oct. 18
Upper Regional
Bayfield def. South Shore 3-2
Drummond def. Hurley 3-1
Mellen def. Solon Springs 3-0
Lower Regional
Birchwood def. Winter 3-0
Butternut def. Northwood 3-1
Siren def. Frederic 3-0
Webster def. LCO 3-0
Thursday, Oct. 20
Bayfield at No. 1 Mercer
Drummond at Mellen
Butternut at Birchwood
Siren at Webster
Saturday, Oct. 22
Regional Finals
Bayfield-Mercer winner vs. Drummond-Mellen winner
Butternut-Birchwood winner vs. Siren-Webster winner
WIAA Boys Soccer
DIVISION 1
Thursday, Oct. 20
No. 8 E.C. North at No. 1 D.C. Everest
No. 5 Chip. Falls at No. 4 E.C. Memorial
No. 6 Wau. West at No. 3 Stevens Point
No. 7 Superior at No. 2 Hudson, 5 p.m.
DIVISION 3
Tuesday, Oct. 18
No. 9 Spooner at No. 8 Osceola, 4 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 20
Sp.-Osc. winner at No. 1 Amery
No. 5 Ashland at No. 4 Somerest, 4 p.m.
No. 6 Medford at No. 3 B-Woodville
No. 7 Hayward at No. 2 Rice Lake, 7 p.m.
DIVISION 4
Tuesday, Oct 18
No. 9 Newman Catholic at No. 8 Phelps
Thursday, Oct. 20
NC-Pehlps winner at No. 1 Barron
No. 5 Three Lakes at No. 4 McDonell,
No. 6 Washburn at No. 3 N’land Pines
No. 7 Cumberland at No. 2 Phillips
Minnesota Boys Soccer
SECTION 7AA
Tuesday’s Championship
Andover 1, Blaine 0 (OT)
SECTION 7A
Tuesday’s Semifinals
Chisago Lakes Area 2, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 1 (2OT)
Duluth Denfeld 3, Hermantown 1
Thursday’s Championship
At Chisago Lakes High School, Lindstrom
Duluth Denfeld (15-4) at Chisago Lakes Area (11-4-2), 7 p.m.
Minnesota Girls Soccer
SECTION 7AA
Tuesday’s Championship
Andover 2, Blaine 1 (2OT)
SECTION 7A
Tuesday’s Semifinals
Princeton 5, Hermantown 0
North Branch 4, Duluth Marshall 3, OT
Thursday’s Championship
At Public Schools Stadium
Princeton (16-2-1) vs. North Branch (11-7-1), 7 p.m.