Prep Scoreboard - Oct. 18

y-Rice Lake (7-2)............................................. 5-2

y-Hudson (7-2)................................................ 5-2

y-Chippewa Falls (5-4)...................................... 4-3

y-Superior (6-3)................................................. 4-3

Eau Claire Memorial (4-5)................................... 2-5

River Falls (2-7)............................................... 1-6

Eau Claire North (0-9)....................................... 0-7

Friday, Oct. 14

Superior 42, Eau Claire North 0

Hudson 45, River Falls 21

Menomonie 28, Chippewa Falls 6

Rice Lake 33, Eau Claire Memorial 24

Heart O’ North Conference - Football

Final Standings

xy-Northwestern (7-2)......................................... 6-1

xy-Hayward (8-1)............................................ 6-1

xy-Chetek-Weyerhaeuser (8-1)............................ 6-1

y-Bloomer (6-3)............................................... 4-3

Cumberland (3-6)............................................ 3-4

Ladysmith (3-6)............................................... 2-5

Spooner (1-8)................................................. 1-6

Barron (0-9).................................................... 0-7

Friday, Oct. 14

Bloomer 56, Barron 14

Haywasrd 35, Cumberland 0

Northwestern 51, Ladysmith 13

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 50, Spooner 0

Lakeland 8-Man Conference - Football

Prairie Farm (7-1)............................................. 5-1

Luck (6-3)...................................................... 5-1

Northwood-Solon Springs (6-2)............................... 4-2

Siren (6-3)...................................................... 4-2

Winter (4-4).................................................... 2-4

Bruce (4-5)..................................................... 1-5

Mellen (1-6).................................................... 0-6

Friday, Oct. 14

Winter 62, Bruce 23

Prairie Farm 34, Luck 24

Siren 58, Mellen 8

WIAA Football Tournament

Level 1 Games

Friday, Oct. 21

All Games at 7 p.m.

DIVISON 1

No. 8 Appleton North at no. 1 Bay Port

No. 5 D.C. Everest at No. 4 Wis. Rapids

No. 6 Chippewa Falls at No. 3 Hudson

No. 7 Green Bay Preble at No. 2 Stevens Point

DIVISON 2

No. 8 Wausau West at No. 1 Menomonie

No. 5 Ashwaubenon at No. 4 Green Bay Southwest

No. 6 Pulaski at No. 3 Hortonville

No. 7 Holmen at No. Superior

DIVISON 3

No. 8 Merrill at No. 1 Rice Lake

No. 6 La Crosse Logan at No. 4 Hayward

No. 6 Medford at No. 3 New Richmond

No. 7 Sparta at No. 2 Onalaska

DIVISON 4

No. 8 Altoona at No. 1 Osceola

No. 5 Northwestern at No. 4 St. Croix Central

No. 6 Nekoosa at No. 3 West Salem

No. 7 Amery at No. 2 G.E.T.

DIVISON 5

No. 8 Cameron at No. 1 Stanley-Boyd

No. 5 Bloomer at No. 4 Elk Mound

No. 6 Colby at No. 3 Stratford

No. 7 St. Croix Falls at No. 2 Durand

DIVISON 6

No. 8 Cochrane-Fountain City at No. 1 Grantsburg

No. 5 Glenwood City at No. 4 Spring Valley

No. 6 Melrose-Mindoro at No. 3 Chetek-Weyerhaeuser

No. 7 Unity at No. 2 Regis

DIVISON 7

No. 8 McDonell Central at No. 1 Bangor

No. 5 Elmwood/Plum City at No. 4 DeSoto

No. 6 Eleva-Strum at No. 3 Turtle Lake

No. 7 Clear Lake at No. 2 Pepin/Alma

WIAA Volleyball Tournament

DIVISON 1

Thursday, Oct. 20

No. 9 Stevens Point at No. 8 Hudson

No. 12 New Richmond at No. 5 Eau Claire Memorial

No. 13 Wausau East at No. 4 Marshfield

No. 14 Wis. Rapids at No. 3 Eau Claire North

No. 11 Superior at No. 6 Menomonie

No. 10 Chippewa Falls at No. 7 Wausau West

DIVISION 2

Tuesday, Oct. 18

No. 5 Ashland at No. 4 Hayward

No. 6 Amery at No. 3 Barron

No. 7 Northwestern at No. 2 Rice Lake

Thursday, Oct. 20

Ash.-Hayward winner at No. 1 Osceola

Barron-Amery winner vs. NW-RL winner

DIVISION 3

Tuesday, Oct. 18

No. 8 Spooner at No. 1 Phillips

No. 5 Chequamegon at No. 4 Cameron

No. 6 Chetek-Weyer. at No. 3 Ladysmith

No. 7 Shell Lake at No. 2 Washburn

Thursday, Oct. 20

Spooner-Phillips winner vs. Cheq-Cameron winner

CW-Ladysmith winner vs. SL-Washburn winner

DIVISION 4

Tuesday, Oct. 18

Upper Regional

No. 5 South Shore at No. 4 Bayfield

No. 6 Hurley at No. 3 Drummond

No. 7 Solon Springs at No. 2 Mellen

Lower Regional

No. 8 Winter at No. 1 Birchwood

No. 5 Northwood at No. 4 Butternut

No. 6 Frederic at No. 3 Siren

No. 7 LCO at No. 2 Webster

Thursday, Oct. 20

SS-Bayfield winner at No. 1 Mercer

Hurley-Drummond winner vs. Solon-Mellen winner

Winter-Birchwood winner vs. Northwood-Butternut winner

Fr.-Siren winner vs. LCO-Webster winner

WIAA Boys Soccer

DIVISION 1

Thursday, Oct. 20

No. 8 E.C. North at No. 1 D.C. Everest

No. 5 Chip. Falls at No. 4 E.C. Memorial

No. 6 Wau. West at No. 3 Stevens Point

No. 7 Superior at No. 2 Hudson, 5 p.m.

DIVISION 3

Tuesday, Oct. 18

No. 9 Spooner at No. 8 Osceola, 4 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 20

Sp.-Osc. winner at No. 1 Amery

No. 5 Ashland at No. 4 Somerest, 4 p.m.

No. 6 Medford at No. 3 B-Woodville

No. 7 Hayward at No. 2 Rice Lake, 7 p.m.

DIVISION 4

Tuesday, Oct 18

No. 9 Newman Catholic at No. 8 Phelps

Thursday, Oct. 20

NC-Pehlps winner at No. 1 Barron

No. 5 Three Lakes at No. 4 McDonell,

No. 6 Washburn at No. 3 N’land Pines

No. 7 Cumberland at No. 2 Phillips