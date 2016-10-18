Prep Scoreboard - Oct. 18
Big Rivers Conference - Football
Final Standings
xy-Menomonie (8-1).......................................... 7-0
y-Rice Lake (7-2)............................................. 5-2
y-Hudson (7-2)................................................ 5-2
y-Chippewa Falls (5-4)...................................... 4-3
y-Superior (6-3)................................................. 4-3
Eau Claire Memorial (4-5)................................... 2-5
River Falls (2-7)............................................... 1-6
Eau Claire North (0-9)....................................... 0-7
Friday, Oct. 14
Superior 42, Eau Claire North 0
Hudson 45, River Falls 21
Menomonie 28, Chippewa Falls 6
Rice Lake 33, Eau Claire Memorial 24
Heart O’ North Conference - Football
Final Standings
xy-Northwestern (7-2)......................................... 6-1
xy-Hayward (8-1)............................................ 6-1
xy-Chetek-Weyerhaeuser (8-1)............................ 6-1
y-Bloomer (6-3)............................................... 4-3
Cumberland (3-6)............................................ 3-4
Ladysmith (3-6)............................................... 2-5
Spooner (1-8)................................................. 1-6
Barron (0-9).................................................... 0-7
Friday, Oct. 14
Bloomer 56, Barron 14
Haywasrd 35, Cumberland 0
Northwestern 51, Ladysmith 13
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 50, Spooner 0
Lakeland 8-Man Conference - Football
Prairie Farm (7-1)............................................. 5-1
Luck (6-3)...................................................... 5-1
Northwood-Solon Springs (6-2)............................... 4-2
Siren (6-3)...................................................... 4-2
Winter (4-4).................................................... 2-4
Bruce (4-5)..................................................... 1-5
Mellen (1-6).................................................... 0-6
Friday, Oct. 14
Winter 62, Bruce 23
Prairie Farm 34, Luck 24
Siren 58, Mellen 8
WIAA Football Tournament
Level 1 Games
Friday, Oct. 21
All Games at 7 p.m.
DIVISON 1
No. 8 Appleton North at no. 1 Bay Port
No. 5 D.C. Everest at No. 4 Wis. Rapids
No. 6 Chippewa Falls at No. 3 Hudson
No. 7 Green Bay Preble at No. 2 Stevens Point
DIVISON 2
No. 8 Wausau West at No. 1 Menomonie
No. 5 Ashwaubenon at No. 4 Green Bay Southwest
No. 6 Pulaski at No. 3 Hortonville
No. 7 Holmen at No. Superior
DIVISON 3
No. 8 Merrill at No. 1 Rice Lake
No. 6 La Crosse Logan at No. 4 Hayward
No. 6 Medford at No. 3 New Richmond
No. 7 Sparta at No. 2 Onalaska
DIVISON 4
No. 8 Altoona at No. 1 Osceola
No. 5 Northwestern at No. 4 St. Croix Central
No. 6 Nekoosa at No. 3 West Salem
No. 7 Amery at No. 2 G.E.T.
DIVISON 5
No. 8 Cameron at No. 1 Stanley-Boyd
No. 5 Bloomer at No. 4 Elk Mound
No. 6 Colby at No. 3 Stratford
No. 7 St. Croix Falls at No. 2 Durand
DIVISON 6
No. 8 Cochrane-Fountain City at No. 1 Grantsburg
No. 5 Glenwood City at No. 4 Spring Valley
No. 6 Melrose-Mindoro at No. 3 Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
No. 7 Unity at No. 2 Regis
DIVISON 7
No. 8 McDonell Central at No. 1 Bangor
No. 5 Elmwood/Plum City at No. 4 DeSoto
No. 6 Eleva-Strum at No. 3 Turtle Lake
No. 7 Clear Lake at No. 2 Pepin/Alma
WIAA Volleyball Tournament
DIVISON 1
Thursday, Oct. 20
No. 9 Stevens Point at No. 8 Hudson
No. 12 New Richmond at No. 5 Eau Claire Memorial
No. 13 Wausau East at No. 4 Marshfield
No. 14 Wis. Rapids at No. 3 Eau Claire North
No. 11 Superior at No. 6 Menomonie
No. 10 Chippewa Falls at No. 7 Wausau West
DIVISION 2
Tuesday, Oct. 18
No. 5 Ashland at No. 4 Hayward
No. 6 Amery at No. 3 Barron
No. 7 Northwestern at No. 2 Rice Lake
Thursday, Oct. 20
Ash.-Hayward winner at No. 1 Osceola
Barron-Amery winner vs. NW-RL winner
DIVISION 3
Tuesday, Oct. 18
No. 8 Spooner at No. 1 Phillips
No. 5 Chequamegon at No. 4 Cameron
No. 6 Chetek-Weyer. at No. 3 Ladysmith
No. 7 Shell Lake at No. 2 Washburn
Thursday, Oct. 20
Spooner-Phillips winner vs. Cheq-Cameron winner
CW-Ladysmith winner vs. SL-Washburn winner
DIVISION 4
Tuesday, Oct. 18
Upper Regional
No. 5 South Shore at No. 4 Bayfield
No. 6 Hurley at No. 3 Drummond
No. 7 Solon Springs at No. 2 Mellen
Lower Regional
No. 8 Winter at No. 1 Birchwood
No. 5 Northwood at No. 4 Butternut
No. 6 Frederic at No. 3 Siren
No. 7 LCO at No. 2 Webster
Thursday, Oct. 20
SS-Bayfield winner at No. 1 Mercer
Hurley-Drummond winner vs. Solon-Mellen winner
Winter-Birchwood winner vs. Northwood-Butternut winner
Fr.-Siren winner vs. LCO-Webster winner
WIAA Boys Soccer
DIVISION 1
Thursday, Oct. 20
No. 8 E.C. North at No. 1 D.C. Everest
No. 5 Chip. Falls at No. 4 E.C. Memorial
No. 6 Wau. West at No. 3 Stevens Point
No. 7 Superior at No. 2 Hudson, 5 p.m.
DIVISION 3
Tuesday, Oct. 18
No. 9 Spooner at No. 8 Osceola, 4 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 20
Sp.-Osc. winner at No. 1 Amery
No. 5 Ashland at No. 4 Somerest, 4 p.m.
No. 6 Medford at No. 3 B-Woodville
No. 7 Hayward at No. 2 Rice Lake, 7 p.m.
DIVISION 4
Tuesday, Oct 18
No. 9 Newman Catholic at No. 8 Phelps
Thursday, Oct. 20
NC-Pehlps winner at No. 1 Barron
No. 5 Three Lakes at No. 4 McDonell,
No. 6 Washburn at No. 3 N’land Pines
No. 7 Cumberland at No. 2 Phillips