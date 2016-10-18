Solon Springs Eagles capture first CC title in 25 years

The Eagle boys finished with a team score of 42, while Drummond took second with 53 points.

Dale Rajala, Eagles cross country coach, said he was very proud of his runners.

“I’ve never had a team who worked so hard and had this much determination to achieve their goal of winning the conference than this group of runners,” he said. “This has been a special team.”

The Solon Springs boys placed all five scoring runners within to top 20. Freshman Owen Dickenson led the team with a third place finish, and Zach Rajala took fifth. Rounding out the scoring were Alex Hunter (11th), Nick Zosel (12th) and Declan Ross (19th).

The Eagle girls placed third as a team and were led by Jade Miller, who finished fourth. Lily Nordskog took 12th, Nikki Orozco was 18th, Ellie Burger was 21st and Heather Holderness was 27th.

Solon Springs will compete in the WIAA Division 3 Drummond sectional meet Friday. The top two teams and top five individuals not on a qualifying team advance to state.

NOTES: In 1991, the Eagle boys not only won the conference title, they won the sectional title to advance to state as a team. Following that success, Solon Springs did not send another boy to the state meet until Adam Vandenberghe qualified last year as an individual.

Indianhead Conference Meet

Mecca Ski Trails, Mercer, Wis,

Boys team results

1. Solon Springs, 42; 2. Drummond, 53; 3. Ironwood, 71; 4. Hurley, 90; 5. Butternut, 112; 6. South Shore, 152.

Girls team results

1. Hurley, 28; 2. Washburn, 44; 3. Solon Springs, 52.

Boys individual results

(Top 5 plus Solon)

1. Nick Niemi, Ironwood, 17:26.0; 2. Gavin Martell, Drummond, 17:30.1; 3. Owen Dickenson, Solon Springs, 18:21.3; 4. Carson Thewis, Hurley, 18:35.9; 5. Zach Rajala, Solon Springs, 18:51.0; 11. Alex Hunter, Solon Springs, 19:23.1; 12. Nick Zosel, Solon Springs, 19:43.6; 19. Declan Ross, Solon Springs, 20:22.4; 20. Brody Pierce, Solon Springs, 20:24.2; 21. Aaron Pfister, Solon Springs, 20:24.6.

Girls individual results

(Top 5 plus Solon)

1. Tori Anderson, Hurley, 22:33.7; 2. Emily Carey, Ironwood, 22:52.1; 3. Corissa Mattson, Ironwood, 23:46.7; 4. Jade Miller, Solon Springs, 24:17.7; 5. Kelsie Shields, Washburn, 24:44.6; 12. Lily Nordskog, Solon Springs, 26:45.7; 18. Nikki Orozco, Solon Springs, 27:57.5; 21. Ellie Burger, Solon Springs, 29:12.1; 27. Heather Holderness, Solon Springs, 33:32.2.