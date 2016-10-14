Prep Scoreboard - Oct. 14

y-Chippewa Falls (5-3)........................... 4-2

y-Rice Lake (6-2)................................... 4-2

y-Hudson (6-2)..................................... 4-2

Superior (5-3)......................................... 3-3

Eau Claire Memorial (4-4)........................ 2-4

River Falls (2-6)..................................... 1-5

Eau Claire North (0-8)............................. 0-6

x-clinched title

y-clinched playoff berth

Friday, Oct. 7

Hudson 23, Chippewa Falls 15

Menomonie 28, Eau Claire Memorial 17

River Falls 35, Eau Claire North 28

Rice Lake 42, Superior 35

Friday, Oct. 14

Superior at Eau Claire North

River Falls at Hudson

Chippewa Falls at Menomonie

Eau Claire Memorial at Rice Lake

Heart O’ North Conference

y-Northwestern (6-2)................................ 5-1

y-Hayward (7-1)................................... 5-1

y-Chetek-Weyerhaeuser (7-1)................... 5-1

Bloomer (5-3)....................................... 3-3

Cumberland (3-5).................................. 3-3

Ladysmith (3-5).................................... 2-4

Spooner (1-7)....................................... 1-5

Barron (0-8)......................................... 0-6

Friday, Oct. 7

Hayward 27, Bloomer 0

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 68, Barron 0

Northwestern 30, Cumberland 0

Ladysmith 43, Spooner 29

Friday, Oct. 14

Bloomer at Barron

Cumberland at Hayward

Ladysmith at Northwestern

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Spooner

Lakeland 8-Man Conference

Luck (6-2).............................................. 5-0

Prairie Farm (6-1)..................................... 4-1

Northwood-Solon Springs (6-2)....................... 4-2

Siren (5-3).............................................. 3-2

Bruce (4-4)............................................. 1-4

Winter (3-4)............................................ 1-4

Mellen (1-5)............................................ 0-5

Friday, Oct. 14

Bruce at Winter

Prairie Farm at Luck

Siren at Mellen

WIAA Volleyball Tournament

DIVISON 1

Thursday, Oct. 20

No. 9 Stevens Point at No. 8 Hudson

No. 12 New Richmond at No. 5 Eau Claire Memorial

No. 13 Wausau East at No. 4 Marshfield

No. 14 Wis. Rapids at No. 3 Eau Claire North

No. 11 Superior at No. 6 Menomonie

No. 10 Chippewa Falls at No. 7 Wausau West

DIVISION 2

Tuesday, Oct. 18

Upper Regional

No. 5 Ashland at No. 4 Hayward

No. 6 Amery at No. 3 Barron

No. 7 Northwestern at No. 2 Rice Lake

Lower Regional

No. 5 Ellsworth at No. 4 St. Croix Central

No. 6 Somerset at No. 3 Prescott

No. 7 Baldwin-Woodville at No. 2 Bloomer

Thursday, Oct. 20

Ashland-Hayward winner at No. 1 Osceola

Barron-Amery winner vs. NW-RL winner

Ellsworth-SCC winner at No. 1 Altoona

Prescott-Somerset winner vs. BW-Bloomer winner

DIVISION 3

Tuesday, Oct. 18

Upper Regional

No. 8 Spooner at No. 1 Phillips

No. 5 Chequamegon at No. 4 Cameron

No. 6 Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at No. 3 Ladysmith

No. 7 Shell Lake at No. 2 Washburn

Lower Regional

No. 8 Glenwood City at No. 1 Grantsburg

No. 5 Colfax at No. 4 Elk Mound

No. 6 Unity at No. 3 Boyceville

No. 7 Cumberland at No. 2 St. Croix Falls

DIVISION 4

Tuesday, Oct. 18

Upper Regional

No. 5 South Shore at No. 4 Bayfield

No. 6 Hurley at No. 3 Drummond

No. 7 Solon Springs at No. 2 Mellen

Lower Regional

No. 8 Winter at No. 1 Birchwood

No. 5 Northwood at No. 4 Butternut

No. 6 Frederic at No. 3 Siren

No. 7 LCO at No. 2 Webster