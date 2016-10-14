Search
    Prep Scoreboard - Oct. 14

    By Superior Telegram Today at 8:36 a.m.

    Big Rivers Conference - Football

    xy-Menomonie (7-1)............................... 6-0

    y-Chippewa Falls (5-3)........................... 4-2

    y-Rice Lake (6-2)................................... 4-2

    y-Hudson (6-2)..................................... 4-2

    Superior (5-3)......................................... 3-3

    Eau Claire Memorial (4-4)........................ 2-4

    River Falls (2-6)..................................... 1-5

    Eau Claire North (0-8)............................. 0-6

    x-clinched title

    y-clinched playoff berth

    Friday, Oct. 7

    Hudson 23, Chippewa Falls 15

    Menomonie 28, Eau Claire Memorial 17

    River Falls 35, Eau Claire North 28

    Rice Lake 42, Superior 35

    Friday, Oct. 14

    Superior at Eau Claire North

    River Falls at Hudson

    Chippewa Falls at Menomonie

    Eau Claire Memorial at Rice Lake

    Heart O’ North Conference

    y-Northwestern (6-2)................................ 5-1

    y-Hayward (7-1)................................... 5-1

    y-Chetek-Weyerhaeuser (7-1)................... 5-1

    Bloomer (5-3)....................................... 3-3

    Cumberland (3-5).................................. 3-3

    Ladysmith (3-5).................................... 2-4

    Spooner (1-7)....................................... 1-5

    Barron (0-8)......................................... 0-6

    Friday, Oct. 7

    Hayward 27, Bloomer 0

    Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 68, Barron 0

    Northwestern 30, Cumberland 0

    Ladysmith 43, Spooner 29

    Friday, Oct. 14

    Bloomer at Barron

    Cumberland at Hayward

    Ladysmith at Northwestern

    Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Spooner

    Lakeland 8-Man Conference

    Luck (6-2).............................................. 5-0

    Prairie Farm (6-1)..................................... 4-1

    Northwood-Solon Springs (6-2)....................... 4-2

    Siren (5-3).............................................. 3-2

    Bruce (4-4)............................................. 1-4

    Winter (3-4)............................................ 1-4

    Mellen (1-5)............................................ 0-5

    Friday, Oct. 14

    Bruce at Winter

    Prairie Farm at Luck

    Siren at Mellen

    WIAA Volleyball Tournament

    DIVISON 1

    Thursday, Oct. 20

    No. 9 Stevens Point at No. 8 Hudson

    No. 12 New Richmond at No. 5 Eau Claire Memorial

    No. 13 Wausau East at No. 4 Marshfield

    No. 14 Wis. Rapids at No. 3 Eau Claire North

    No. 11 Superior at No. 6 Menomonie

    No. 10 Chippewa Falls at No. 7 Wausau West

    DIVISION 2

    Tuesday, Oct. 18

    Upper Regional

    No. 5 Ashland at No. 4 Hayward

    No. 6 Amery at No. 3 Barron

    No. 7 Northwestern at No. 2 Rice Lake

    Lower Regional

    No. 5 Ellsworth at No. 4 St. Croix Central

    No. 6 Somerset at No. 3 Prescott

    No. 7 Baldwin-Woodville at No. 2 Bloomer

    Thursday, Oct. 20

    Ashland-Hayward winner at No. 1 Osceola

    Barron-Amery winner vs. NW-RL winner

    Ellsworth-SCC winner at No. 1 Altoona

    Prescott-Somerset winner vs. BW-Bloomer winner

    DIVISION 3

    Tuesday, Oct. 18

    Upper Regional

    No. 8 Spooner at No. 1 Phillips

    No. 5 Chequamegon at No. 4 Cameron

    No. 6 Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at No. 3 Ladysmith

    No. 7 Shell Lake at No. 2 Washburn

    Lower Regional

    No. 8 Glenwood City at No. 1 Grantsburg

    No. 5 Colfax at No. 4 Elk Mound

    No. 6 Unity at No. 3 Boyceville

    No. 7 Cumberland at No. 2 St. Croix Falls

    DIVISION 4

    Tuesday, Oct. 18

    Upper Regional

    No. 5 South Shore at No. 4 Bayfield

    No. 6 Hurley at No. 3 Drummond

    No. 7 Solon Springs at No. 2 Mellen

    Lower Regional

    No. 8 Winter at No. 1 Birchwood

    No. 5 Northwood at No. 4 Butternut

    No. 6 Frederic at No. 3 Siren

    No. 7 LCO at No. 2 Webster

