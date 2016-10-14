Prep Scoreboard - Oct. 14
Big Rivers Conference - Football
xy-Menomonie (7-1)............................... 6-0
y-Chippewa Falls (5-3)........................... 4-2
y-Rice Lake (6-2)................................... 4-2
y-Hudson (6-2)..................................... 4-2
Superior (5-3)......................................... 3-3
Eau Claire Memorial (4-4)........................ 2-4
River Falls (2-6)..................................... 1-5
Eau Claire North (0-8)............................. 0-6
x-clinched title
y-clinched playoff berth
Friday, Oct. 7
Hudson 23, Chippewa Falls 15
Menomonie 28, Eau Claire Memorial 17
River Falls 35, Eau Claire North 28
Rice Lake 42, Superior 35
Friday, Oct. 14
Superior at Eau Claire North
River Falls at Hudson
Chippewa Falls at Menomonie
Eau Claire Memorial at Rice Lake
Heart O’ North Conference
y-Northwestern (6-2)................................ 5-1
y-Hayward (7-1)................................... 5-1
y-Chetek-Weyerhaeuser (7-1)................... 5-1
Bloomer (5-3)....................................... 3-3
Cumberland (3-5).................................. 3-3
Ladysmith (3-5).................................... 2-4
Spooner (1-7)....................................... 1-5
Barron (0-8)......................................... 0-6
Friday, Oct. 7
Hayward 27, Bloomer 0
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 68, Barron 0
Northwestern 30, Cumberland 0
Ladysmith 43, Spooner 29
Friday, Oct. 14
Bloomer at Barron
Cumberland at Hayward
Ladysmith at Northwestern
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Spooner
Lakeland 8-Man Conference
Luck (6-2).............................................. 5-0
Prairie Farm (6-1)..................................... 4-1
Northwood-Solon Springs (6-2)....................... 4-2
Siren (5-3).............................................. 3-2
Bruce (4-4)............................................. 1-4
Winter (3-4)............................................ 1-4
Mellen (1-5)............................................ 0-5
Friday, Oct. 14
Bruce at Winter
Prairie Farm at Luck
Siren at Mellen
WIAA Volleyball Tournament
DIVISON 1
Thursday, Oct. 20
No. 9 Stevens Point at No. 8 Hudson
No. 12 New Richmond at No. 5 Eau Claire Memorial
No. 13 Wausau East at No. 4 Marshfield
No. 14 Wis. Rapids at No. 3 Eau Claire North
No. 11 Superior at No. 6 Menomonie
No. 10 Chippewa Falls at No. 7 Wausau West
DIVISION 2
Tuesday, Oct. 18
Upper Regional
No. 5 Ashland at No. 4 Hayward
No. 6 Amery at No. 3 Barron
No. 7 Northwestern at No. 2 Rice Lake
Lower RegionalNo. 5 Ellsworth at No. 4 St. Croix Central
No. 6 Somerset at No. 3 Prescott
No. 7 Baldwin-Woodville at No. 2 Bloomer
Thursday, Oct. 20
Ashland-Hayward winner at No. 1 Osceola
Barron-Amery winner vs. NW-RL winner
Ellsworth-SCC winner at No. 1 Altoona
Prescott-Somerset winner vs. BW-Bloomer winner
DIVISION 3
Tuesday, Oct. 18
Upper Regional
No. 8 Spooner at No. 1 Phillips
No. 5 Chequamegon at No. 4 Cameron
No. 6 Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at No. 3 Ladysmith
No. 7 Shell Lake at No. 2 Washburn
Lower Regional
No. 8 Glenwood City at No. 1 Grantsburg
No. 5 Colfax at No. 4 Elk Mound
No. 6 Unity at No. 3 Boyceville
No. 7 Cumberland at No. 2 St. Croix Falls
DIVISION 4
Tuesday, Oct. 18
Upper Regional
No. 5 South Shore at No. 4 Bayfield
No. 6 Hurley at No. 3 Drummond
No. 7 Solon Springs at No. 2 Mellen
Lower Regional
No. 8 Winter at No. 1 Birchwood
No. 5 Northwood at No. 4 Butternut
No. 6 Frederic at No. 3 Siren
No. 7 LCO at No. 2 Webster