Solon Springs cross country and volleyball teams in action

Solon Springs’ Kylli Rajala (10) and Jessica Reilly (12) move in to pass a ball in the third game of the Eagles match with Drummond in Solon Springs on Thursday. (Jed Carlson / jcarlson@superiortelegram.com)

The Solon Springs boys and girls cross country teams both finished third Thursday at the South Shore Cross Country Meet held at Northern Pines Golf Course in Iron River.

The Eagle boys finished with 93 points, and the girls finished with 52 points. Gogebic won the boys race with 29 points, while Hurley won the girls race with 30 points.

Freshmen were the top finishers for both the Solon Springs teams. Owen Dickenson took third in 18:00.2 for the boys, and Jade Miller placed third in 24:04.3 for the girls.

Lily Weiringa of Gogebic won the girls race in 21:31.0, and Isaiah Aili of Gogebic won the boys race in 17:30.3.

Boys team scores

1. Gogebic, 29; 2. Lakeview Christian Academy, 39; 3. Solon Springs, 93; 4. Washburn, 104; 5. Butternut, 131; 6. Hurley, 137; 7. South Shore, 176.

Girls team scores

1. Hurley, 30; 2. Washburn, 42; 3. Solon Springs, 52.

Boys individual results

(Top 5 plus Solon)

1. Isaiah Aili, Gogebic, 17:30.3; 2. Andrew Tyson, LCA, 17:40.9; 3. Owen Dickenson, Solon Springs, 18:00.2; 4. Devon Byers, Gogebic, 18:04.7; 5. Adam Mazurek, Gogebic, 18:06.0; 16. Alex Hunter, Solon Springs, 19:18.0; 22. Brody Pierce, Solon Springs, 20:05.4; 27. Aaron Pfister, Solon Springs, 20:25.8; 32. Declan Ross, Solon Springs, 20:50.3; 36. Eli Smith, Solon Springs, 21:04.7; 37. Zach Rajala, Solon Springs, 21:13.6; 38. Reid Lisson, Solon Springs, 21:13.7; 41. Austin Schiff, Solon Springs, 21:52.9; 44. Christian Sellwood, Solon Springs, 22:19.2; 45. Nathan Kavajecz, Solon Springs, 22:34.1; 55. Erick Hendon, Solon Springs, 25:16.4; 56. Aiden Lear, Solon Springs, 29:34.1; 57. Ethan Skaggs, Solon Springs, 30:11.0.

Girls individual results

(Top 5 plus Solon)

1. Lily Weiringa, Gogebic, 21:31.0; 2. Tori Anderson, Hurley, 22:39.6; 3. Jade Miller, Solon Springs, 24:04.3; 4. Melissa Simonar, Hurley, 24:39.0; 5. Melissa Wanink, Gogebic, 24:52.1; 9. Lily Nordskog, Solon Springs, 25:55.8; 17. Ellie Burger, Solon Springs, 27:21.4; 18. Nikki Orozco, Solon Springs, 27:28.7; 27. Heather Holderness, Solon Springs, 32:53.1.

Volleyball

The Solon Springs volleyball team fell to Drummond 3-0 (25-14, 25-10, 25-13) Thursday in Solon Springs.

The Eagles play at Hurley Thursday and wrap up the regular season at the Shell Lake Invitational Saturday.

Solon Springs is 0-8 in the Indianhead Conference and 0-20 overall.