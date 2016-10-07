The Northwestern High School football team improved to 5-1 in the Heart O’ North Conference Friday night with a 30-8 win over Cumberland.

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser and Hayward also picked up wins to leave all three teams tied atop the conference standings.

Reagan Ruffi led the Tigers with 222 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Kade Bartelt had two touchdowns and 84 yards rushing, and Andrew Hanson had 87 yards on the ground.

Northwestern also picked up three points on Isaac Nichols’ 25-yard field goal.

The Tigers finished with 428 yards of total offense, while Cumberland finished with 191 yards.

Northwestern......................... 7 13 3 7 — 30

Cumberland............................ 0 0 8 0 — 8

Prairie Farm 34, Northwood-Solon Springs 12

The Northwood-Solon Springs football team fell to Prairie Farm 34-12 in Minong.

The Evergreens scored the first and last touchdowns of the game Friday night, but in between Prairie Farm had five TDs, including an 85-yard kickoff return and a 97-yard fumble return.

Quarterback Jordan Siebert scored two of the Panthers’ touchdowns on the ground and competed a 14-yard pass to Kyle Johnson for another.

Seniors Jase Kuffel and Tommy Androsky accounted for the Evergreens’ two touchdowns, both coming on the ground.

Prairie Farm............................. 6 0 0 6 — 12

Northwood-Solon Springs.. 6 8 14 6 — 34

First quarter

N/SS — Jase Kuffel 5-yard run (run failed), 2:46.

PF — Jordan Thompson 85-yard kickoff return (run failed), 2:34.

Second quarter

PF — Kyle Johnson 14-yard pass from Jordan Siebert (Eric Klefstad run), 11:54.

Third quarter

PF — Siebert 21-yard run (pass failed), 9:05.

PF — Dylan Bowers 97-yard fumble return (Siebert run), 4:35.

Fourth quarter

PF — Siebert 5-yard run (run failed), 9:27.

N/SS — Tommy Androsky 29-yard run (pass failed), 0:06.