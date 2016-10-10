Northwestern High School’s Kade Bartelt (11), runs behind the block of Andrew Hanson (43) Friday night in Cumberland. (Photo courtesy of Gervase Thompson)

CUMBERLAND — The Northwestern High School football team passed a big test in its quest for a Heart O’ North Conference championship with a 30-8 in over the Cumberland Beavers Friday night at Endeavor Stadium.

The Tigers were playing without four starters on offense, and against a team needing one more win to qualify for the WIAA playoffs. In addition, it was a must win for the Tigers in the HON race as they are locked in a three-way tie for first place with Hayward and Chetek-Weyerhaeuser.

The Tigers controlled the line of scrimmage in Cumberland, using ball control offense as they scored on their first three possessions of the first half.

First it was a nine-play, 71-yard drive culminating in a Reagan Ruffi 9-yard touchdown. Ruffi, a sophomore, had a huge night with 222 yards on the ground and two touchdowns.

After the Tiger defense stopped Cumberland, the offense went on a 12-play, 86-yard drive with junior quarterback Kade Bartelt running past the goal line from the one.

Another long drive, this one with 14 plays, and another Ruffi touchdown run of 5 yards, gave the Tigers a 20-0 lead at the half.

On this drive, Northwestern converted on two fourth-down plays. On fourth-and-three, Andrew Hanson ran for the first down, and on a fourth-and-12 from the 23, Tanner Klobucher made a diving catch from Bartelt at the 10 for a first down.

On the first possession of the second half, Northwestern was stopped on its 7-yard line when freshman Isaac Nichols came in and booted a 25-yard field goal, giving his team a 23-0 lead with 7:24 left in the third.

On Cumberland’s first drive of the second half, the Beavers found success through the air as Payton Rose completed a scoring drive with a 23-yard pass to Max Narges for the score. Riley Bodsberg caught the extra point pass from Rose, and the Beavers had new life at 23-8.

The ensuing Tiger possession ended in a Bartelt 5-yard scamper for the score. Nichols’ boot made the final score 30-8.

NHS coach David Crail was pleased with his team’s effort following the game.

“One of our goals is the HON championship, and we are getting closer to that goal,” Crail said. “These kids have worked extremely hard to achieve that goal, and it’s nice to see them have success.”

Crail also lauded the reserves that filled in for a number of injured regulars.

“Kade Bartelt is a very similar player to (the injured) Jared Anttila, so with Kade we really don’t have to change the things we do on offense,” Crail said. “Reagan (who was filling in for Tigers leading rusher Carter Spangenberg) also had a big game.”

Crail also noted the play of tackle Alex Tecker.

“Alex had a size advantage out there and used it,” Crail said. “It was a dominating performance.”

Northwestern finished with 428 yards of total offense. Besides Ruffi’s 222 yards, Bartelt rushed for 84 yards and Hanson had 87. Bartelt was 5-of-10 passing.

Cumberland was held to 191 yards of offense. Payton Rose and Kobe Berghammer combined to throw for 187 yards, with Narges catching five passes and Bodsberg four.

The win leaves Northwestern at 5-1 in the HON and 6-2 overall. With Hayward’s win over Bloomer and Chetek-Weyerhaeuser’s win over Barron, all three teams are tied with one week to go.

Following next week’s game, the WIAA playoff pairings will be announced, with northwestern likely in the Northwest section of Division 4.

The Tigers host Ladysmith in their annual homecoming game at 7 p.m. Friday.

Northwestern......................... 7 13 3 7 — 30

Cumberland............................ 0 0 8 0 — 8

First Quarter

NW — Reagan Ruffi 8 run (Isaac Nichols kick)

Second Quarter

NW — Kade Bartlet 1 run (Nichols kick)

NW — Ruffi 5 run (kick failed)

Third Quarter

NW — Nichols 25 field goal

C — Max Narges 18 pass from P Rose (Riley Bodsberg pass from Payton Rose)

Fourth Quarter

NW — Bartelt 5 run (Nichols kick)

Prairie Farm 34, Northwood-Solon Springs 12

The Northwood-Solon Springs football team fell to Prairie Farm 34-12 in Minong.

The Evergreens scored the first and last touchdowns of the game Friday night, but in between Prairie Farm had five TDs, including an 85-yard kickoff return and a 97-yard fumble return.

Quarterback Jordan Siebert scored two of the Panthers’ touchdowns on the ground and competed a 14-yard pass to Kyle Johnson for another.

Seniors Jase Kuffel and Tommy Androsky accounted for the Evergreens’ two touchdowns, both coming on the ground.

Prairie Farm............................. 6 0 0 6 — 12

Northwood-Solon Springs.. 6 8 14 6 — 34

First quarter

N/SS — Jase Kuffel 5-yard run (run failed), 2:46.

PF — Jordan Thompson 85-yard kickoff return (run failed), 2:34.

Second quarter

PF — Kyle Johnson 14-yard pass from Jordan Siebert (Eric Klefstad run), 11:54.

Third quarter

PF — Siebert 21-yard run (pass failed), 9:05.

PF — Dylan Bowers 97-yard fumble return (Siebert run), 4:35.

Fourth quarter

PF — Siebert 5-yard run (run failed), 9:27.

N/SS — Tommy Androsky 29-yard run (pass failed), 0:06.