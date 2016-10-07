Weather Forecast

    Prep Football Standings - Oct. 7

    By Superior Telegram Today at 10:38 p.m.

    Big Rivers Conference

    Menomonie (7-1)............................................................ 6-0

    Chippewa Falls (5-3)..................................................... 4-2

    Rice Lake (6-2)................................................................ 4-2

    Hudson (6-2)................................................................... 4-2

    Superior (5-3)................................................................. 3-3

    Eau Claire Memorial (4-4)............................................. 2-4

    River Falls (2-6).............................................................. 1-5

    Eau Claire North (0-8)................................................... 0-6

    Friday, Oct. 7

    Hudson 23, Chippewa Falls 15

    Menomonie 28, Eau Claire Memorial 17

    River Falls 35, Eau Claire North 28

    Rice Lake 42, Superior 35

    Friday, Oct. 14

    (All games at 7 p.m.)

    Superior at Eau Claire North

    River Falls at Hudson

    Chippewa Falls at Menomonie

    Eau Claire Memorial at Rice Lake

    Heart O’ North Conference

    Northwestern (6-2).......................................... 5-1

    Hayward (7-1).............................................. 5-1

    Chetek-Weyerhaeuser (7-1)............................. 5-1

    Bloomer (5-3)............................................... 3-3

    Cumberland (3-5).......................................... 3-3

    Spooner (3-4)............................................... 3-2

    Ladysmith (2-5)............................................ 1-4

    Barron (0-8)................................................. 0-6

    Friday, Oct. 7

    Hayward def. Bloomer

    Chetek-Weyerhaeuser def. Barron

    Northwestern 30, Cumberland 8

    Spooner at Ladysmith

    Friday, Oct. 14

    Bloomer at Barron

    Cumberland at Hayward

    Ladysmith at Northwestern

    Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Spooner

    Lakeland 8-Man Conference

    Luck (6-2)......................................................................... 4-0

    Northwood-Solon Springs (6-1)................................. 4-1

    Prairie Farm (5-1)........................................................... 3-1

    Siren (4-3)........................................................................ 3-2

    Bruce (3-4)....................................................................... 1-4

    Mellen (0-4)..................................................................... 0-4

    Winter (2-4)..................................................................... 0-4

    Friday, Oct. 7

    Ely 37, Siren 20

    Luck 48, Bruce 19

    New Auburn at Winter

    Prairie Farm 34, Northwood-Solon Springs 12

    Saturday, Oct. 8

    Mercer/Butternut at Mellen

    Friday, Oct. 14

    N’wood/Solon Springs at New Auburn

    Prairie Farm at Luck

    Siren at Mellen

