Prep Football Standings - Oct. 7
Big Rivers Conference
Menomonie (7-1)............................................................ 6-0
Chippewa Falls (5-3)..................................................... 4-2
Rice Lake (6-2)................................................................ 4-2
Hudson (6-2)................................................................... 4-2
Superior (5-3)................................................................. 3-3
Eau Claire Memorial (4-4)............................................. 2-4
River Falls (2-6).............................................................. 1-5
Eau Claire North (0-8)................................................... 0-6
Friday, Oct. 7
Hudson 23, Chippewa Falls 15
Menomonie 28, Eau Claire Memorial 17
River Falls 35, Eau Claire North 28
Rice Lake 42, Superior 35
Friday, Oct. 14
(All games at 7 p.m.)
Superior at Eau Claire North
River Falls at Hudson
Chippewa Falls at Menomonie
Eau Claire Memorial at Rice Lake
Heart O’ North Conference
Northwestern (6-2).......................................... 5-1
Hayward (7-1).............................................. 5-1
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser (7-1)............................. 5-1
Bloomer (5-3)............................................... 3-3
Cumberland (3-5).......................................... 3-3
Spooner (3-4)............................................... 3-2
Ladysmith (2-5)............................................ 1-4
Barron (0-8)................................................. 0-6
Friday, Oct. 7
Hayward def. Bloomer
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser def. Barron
Northwestern 30, Cumberland 8
Spooner at Ladysmith
Friday, Oct. 14
Bloomer at Barron
Cumberland at Hayward
Ladysmith at Northwestern
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Spooner
Lakeland 8-Man Conference
Luck (6-2)......................................................................... 4-0
Northwood-Solon Springs (6-1)................................. 4-1
Prairie Farm (5-1)........................................................... 3-1
Siren (4-3)........................................................................ 3-2
Bruce (3-4)....................................................................... 1-4
Mellen (0-4)..................................................................... 0-4
Winter (2-4)..................................................................... 0-4
Friday, Oct. 7
Ely 37, Siren 20
Luck 48, Bruce 19
New Auburn at Winter
Prairie Farm 34, Northwood-Solon Springs 12
Saturday, Oct. 8
Mercer/Butternut at Mellen
Friday, Oct. 14
N’wood/Solon Springs at New Auburn
Prairie Farm at Luck
Siren at Mellen