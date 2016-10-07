Sports Echoes – Oct. 7

The Superior Cathedral Panthers defeated the Ashland Oredockers 6-0 in a Michigan-Wisconsin Football Conference Game that hoisted the Panthers into a three-way tie for the conference lead with Ashland and Hurley at 3-1. Panther fullback Mike Machones scored the game’s only touchdown on a 1-yard plunge. (1968)

Dewey Hanson fashioned a low net score of 71 to win the Class A title in the Bushwhacker League Tournament at the Poplar Golf Course, one stroke better than Jim Reijo. The Class B winner was Mel Dowell, with a net of 66, two strokes better than Glen Hanson. In Class C it was Bob Granquist leading the pack with a net of 79, finishing three strokes better than Kim Nelson. (1980)