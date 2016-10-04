Evergreens get back on track

After suffering their first loss of the season last week, the Northwood-Solon Springs Evergreens rebounded Friday with a 48-6 victory over Clayton in a nonconference game.

The Evergreens wrap up play in the Lakeland 8-Man Conference with a home game against Prairie Farm at 7 p.m. Friday.

Northwood-Solon Springs built a four-touchdown lead over Clayton in the first half Friday, and then outscored the Bears 14-0 in the second half.

Quarterback Brandon Daleiden was 7-of-10 for 194 yards passing with three touchdowns and no interceptions for the Evergreens. Hunter Phillips was 1-of-2 for 20 yards and one TD, and Jeffrey Meling was 1-of-1 for seven yards.

Phillips caught two touchdown passes, while Tommy Androsky and Dustin Sohn caught one each. Phillips finished with 87 yards receiving, Sohn had 65 and Androsky had 51.

Elijah Volz led the Evergreens with 109 yards rushing for two touchdowns on six attempts. Ethan Volz added 35 yards on seven attempts, and Ben Henson had 14 yards and a touchdown on three attempts.

On defense, Ethan Volz and Henson had one interception apiece for the Evergreens. Phillips led the team with seven tackles, and Ryan Volz had six.

Elsewhere in Lakeland 8-Man Conference play, Luck remained undefeated in the conference with a 54-26 win over Siren.

Northwood and Prairie Farm are tied for second place with one loss each in the conference. Prairie Farm plays at Northwood this week and then travels to Luck next week to wrap up the season.

NOTES: The Evergreens played without senior Jase Kuffel Friday, who suffered a concussion in Northwood’s 44-14 loss to Luck.

N’wood-Solon................... 20 14 14 0 — 48

Clayton 6 0 0 0 — 6