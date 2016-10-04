EAGLE ROUNDUP: Cross country team first at Copperud Open

All five scoring runners for the Eagles finished in the top 15. Owen Dickenson finished third in 18 minutes, 32 seconds to lead Solon Springs, and Zach Rajala was about 16 seconds behind in fourth. Rounding out the Eagles’ team score were Alex Hunter (9th), Brody Pierce (11th) and Nick Zosel (14th).

The Solon Springs girls placed third as a team. Jade Miller was the Eagles’ top runner with a fourth-place finish. Lily Nordskog placed ninth, Nikki Orozco was 15th, Ellie Burger was 20th and Heather Holderness was 28th.

Copperud Open

Boys varsity results

1. Solon Springs, 39; 2. Drummond, 70; 3. Ironwood, 78; 4. Washburn, 92; 5. Hurley, 111; 6. Butternut, 124; 7. South Shore, 179; 8. Mercer, 216.

Girls varsity results

1. Hurley, 31; 2. Washburn, 44; 3. Solon Springs, 49.

Boys individual results

(Top 5 plus Solon)

1. Nick Niemi, Ironwood, 17:47.6; 2. Gavin Martell, Drummond, 18:22.7; 3. Owen Dickenson, SSHS, 18:32.0; 4. Zach Rajala, SSHS, 18:48.4; 5. Carson Thewis, Hurley, 18:55.2; 9. Alex Hunter, SSHS, 19:24.0; 11. Brody Pierce, SSHS, 19:35.0; 14. Nick Zosel, SSHS, 19:44.9; 27. Declan Ross, SSHS, 21:05.6; 28. Josh Smith, SSHS, 21:06.1.

Girls individual results

(Top 5 plus Solon)

1. Tori Anderson, Hurley, 22:37.9; 2. Emily Carey, Ironwood, 22:41.5; 3. Corissa Mattson, Ironwood, 23:27.7; 4. Jade Miller, SSHS, 24:34.6; 5. Kelsie Shields, Washburn, 25:12.0; 9. Lily Nordskog, SSHS, 26:02.4; 15. Nikki Orozco, SSHS, 27:28.8; 20. Ellie Burger, SSHS, 28:43.0; 28. Heather Holderness, SSHS, 33:15.2.

Volleyball

The Solon Springs volleyball team fell to Washburn 3-0 (25-6, 25-4, 25-15) Thursday night at Solon Springs.

The loss drops the Eagles to 0-18 overall and 0-6 in the Indianhead Conference. Washburn remains undefeated in conference play. The Castle Guards advanced to the WIAA Division 4 sectional finals last year before falling to Clayton.